WWE RAW Results – April 15, 2019

We are in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Stephanie McMahon starts things off and makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie welcomes everyone to Raw and the Superstar Shakeup. Stephanie introduces her brother, Shane McMahon. Shane shuffles on the stage and then he makes his way to the ring and shuffles in the ring.

Stephanie asks about her introduction of Shane and then Shane says it was good but gets Mike Rome to do it and then he wants Mike to do it in French.

Shane does it in French and Stephanie says she is impressed.

Stephanie says that through the end of Smackdown, every superstar is eligible to be shaken up. Shane says you will see some amazing match ups. Stephanie says this is one of her favorite nights because this starts everyone’s journey to next year’s Wrestlemania. Shane stops Stephanie and he wants to go over a few moments from the last few months.

Before Stephanie can announce the first superstar to change brands, Miz’ music plays and he attacks Shane from behind. Shane runs Miz into the ring post and then Shane throws punches in Miz’ general direction before sending Miz into the crowd. Miz hits Shane with a chair and they make their way into the ring. Shane goes up the ramp while Miz bleeds from the head.

We take a look at Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Wrestlemania.

We will have a six man tag match with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and a mystery partner.

Match Number One: Ricochet, Aleister Black, Curt Hawkins, and Zack Ryder versus Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Ivar, and Erik

Hawkins and Dawson start things off Dawson with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Dawson blocks a hip toss and hip tosses Hawkins. Hawkins with an arm drag into an arm bar. Ryder tags in and they hit a side Russian leg sweep and Side Effect combination for a near fall. Ricochet tags in and kicks Dawson and works on the arm with an arm wringer. Black tags in and he punches Dawson. Wilder tags in and Black with an arm drag. Wilder with a punch and chops. Ivar tags in and then Erik tags in and Ivar with a forearm. Ivar with a kick and forearm. Dawson tags in and he rakes at the face.

Wilder tags in and punches Black. Ricochet tags in and Black with a knee and Ricochet with a flying knee for a near fall. Black tags in and he kicks Wilder. Wilder with a punch and head butt. Black with a punch. Ivar tags in and he tags Erik in. They miss a double clothesline but they catch Black on a quebrada attempt. Ricochet with a springboard drop kick and then all eight men get into the ring. Dawson and Wilder are given back body drops and we go to commercial.

We are back and Ivar tags in and he sends Hawkins to Erik for a knee. Ivar gets a near fall. Erik tags in and Ivar with a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto Hawkins for a near fall. Erik with a clothesline and Ivar tags in. Ivar with a shoulder tackle and he tags Wilder into the match. Wilder with kicks and Dawson tags in and Dawson drops Wilder onto Hawkins for a leg drop and Dawson gets a near fall. Dawson with a head butt and he gets a near fall. Wilder with a reverse chin lock. Hawkins sends Wilder into the turnbuckles and both men are down. Dawson tags in and he blocks Hawkins’ path to his corner but Ryder tags in and he connects with a clothesline and elbow. Ryder with knees to Dawson and then he hits a missile drop kick to Wilder. Ryder with a flapjack to Dawson and a running forearm into the corner.

Black and Ricochet kick Ivar and Erik. Ryder sends Dawson into the ring and he punches Wilder on the floor. Erik tags in and he runs into a boot. Ryder with a Rough Ryder off the turnbuckles. Dawson sends Ricochet to the ropes but he sends Dawson over the top rope. Black with a double knee strike. Ricochet with a moonsault off the ring post. Ivar with a clothesline to Hawkins. Hawkins is bieled over the top rope by Ivar and Erik. Erik with a knee and then Ivar tags in for Fallout and the three count.

Winners: Ivar, Erik, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder

We have a video package for Cedric Alexander and he is coming to Raw.

Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas make their way to the stage and Zelina introduces them to the Raw crowd. She introduces her business associate Andrade. Zelina mentions Finn Balor and how he is ordinary but can do extraordinary things. Over on Smackdown, Almas has exhibited his talents. One of his many talents is that he is a multi-linguist. In Montreal, English is a second language. Fear not, Andrade will address the WWE Universe in their native tongues.

Andrade throws out a merci and then he tells Finn to listen to what he has to say. He says he is the most important and he is on Raw.

Match Number Two: Finn Balor versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Balor with a waist lock and Almas with a back elbow. Almas with a kick to Balor and then Almas with a running double knee strike to the head and he gets a near fall. Almas kicks Balor in the head and goes for a double underhook move but Balor blocks it. Balor blocks a power bomb and Almas with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor with an elbow and Almas with a forearm. Balor with a drop kick. Almas goes for a slam but Balor counters with a DDT. Balor with a baseball slide through the ropes and then he goes to the apron for a running kick but Almas pulls Vega in front of him and he trips Balor on the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas with kicks in the corner. Almas chokes Balor in the corner but misses the double knee strike when Balor moves. Balor with punches and kicks to Almas. Balor with a baseball slide into the corner. Balor holds his knee after hitting the drop kick. Almas blocks an enzuigiri and then he goes for a tornado reverse DDT but Balor blocks it and hits an elevated elbow to the chest. Balor with slingblade. Almas with a handspring pele kick for a near fall. Almas goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Balor moves and Almas goes for a second one but Balor gets his knees up.

Balor with a drop kick and Balor goes up top for Coup de Grace but Almas crotches Balor on the turnbuckles. Almas goes for a double stomp but Finn moves. Finn with an enzuigiri and then Finn goes back up top for the Coup de Grace and misses it. Balor with a spinning back elbow and he goes for the hammer lock DDT but Balor blocks it and gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Balor clotheslines Almas over the top rope to the floor. Vega gets on the apron but Balor with a plancha over Vega onto Almas. Vega with a rana off the apron to Balor and Almas sends Balor back into the rin.

Almas with the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

We take a look at Elias foreshadowing the return of the Undertaker from last week’s Raw.

We go to commercial with the sound of Elias’ guitar.

We are back and Elias is in the ring.

Elias says his music is so powerful it brought the Doctor of Thuganomics to ruin his Wrestlemania for the second year in a row. He made the Dead Man rise last week. What has he done to get all of these legends to interrupt him? It could be jealousy, but it something more than that. It is a truth they don’t want to deal with. He says the Bell Centre is packed tonight and the energy is off the charts. You can feel this all the time if the Canadiens were good enough to make the playoffs.

Elias says if anyone interrupts him, they will never be able to show their face again.

Rey Mysterio interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Rey avoids Elias and he goes into the ring. Rey with kicks and punches but Elias with a knee. Rey with a shoulder from the apron and he kicks Elias. Rey with a springboard head scissors and baseball slide. Rey teases a dive to the floor.

Rey celebrates in the ring and Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring.

Rey with a drop kick to Lars as Lars tries to get into the ring. Lars sends Rey into the corner but Rey moves when Lars goes for a splash. Rey with kicks and Rey goes to the apron but Lars picks up Rey . Rey with kicks and punches. Rey is caught by Lars but Lars escapes. Lars catches Rey with Freak Accident. Lars with a running Doctor Bomb.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bobby Roode mentions that this is the Superstar Shake Up and people have found out new things. Bobby says when they are on their game, they can defeat any tag team in the WWE. Chad says they are on their game tonight. He says the invitation is open and who wants some?

Match Number Three; Bobby Roode and Chad Gable versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Gable and Jimmy start things off. Gable with a waist lock and take down. Gable with another take down. Jimmy with an enzuigiri. Jey tags in and punches Gable. Jey knocks Roode off the apron and Jey with a back elbow to send Gable to the floor. Roode trips Jey and Gable hits Jey from behind. Roode with a clothesline to Jey on the floor. Roode tags in and sends Jey into the ringside barrier. Roode kicks Jey and Gable tags in and he applies a chin lock and body scissors. Gable kicks Jey and Roode tags in. Roode with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Roode blocks a kick and Jey with a jumping round kick.

Gable and Jimmy tag in and Jimmy with clotheslines and a kick followed by an uppercut and Samoan drop. Jimmy with a running hip strike into the corner. Jimmy gets a near fall. Gable with an arm bar in the ropes and Roode tags in. Gable with a waist lock and Roode with a blockbuster that adds a German suplex from Gable for a near fall. Roode with a neck breaker attempt but Jimmy escapes. Gable misses the moonsault and Jimmy with a super kick. Jey makes the tag and he hits a super kick on Gable. They knock Roode off the apron. They hit a double super kick on Gable. Jimmy tags in and they both go up top and hits a double splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

We take a look back at Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre from Wrestlemania.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the set of A Moment of Bliss as we go to commercial.

Alexa says this might be her last night on Raw, but if that is the case, she would love nothing more than to give everyone a proper goodbye in French and her guest is the perfect person to do it. She brings out Sami Zayn.

Alexa is impressed with the reception for Sami after his music plays twice. The music plays for a third time and Sami continues to dance around the stage.

Sami says this is fish in a barrel. He says this is too easy and he says he will kick it up a notch and he starts the ole chant.

Alexa says it is great to see Sami back on Raw.

Sami says he has been in the city all week. He has seen his friends and family. He walked around his neighborhood. He got himself some fresh bagels. He says he loves this city. The city is great, but it is the people he can’t stand. World class cuisine, art, and architecture, but the people. The low point of his week would probably be right now being in this room with these people. It is something in the air that is so Quebec. Sami says he doesn’t really want to be here tonight and didn’t want to do Alexa’s show.

Alexa throws out a ‘How Rude’.

Sami says he would have loved getting this response nine months ago, but now they make him sick. Sami says what the crowd is chanting is making him sicker. You project your unaddressed issues and project them onto him and Sami says he does not accept it and he says everyone should be ashamed of themselves. Sami says these are not fans because they are too busy playing critic and king maker.

Alexa asks if Sami has issues with people criticizing him because he thinks he is perfect. Are the people the problem?

Sami says he was born here, but these are NOT his people. Sami says he doesn’t even live here any more. He lives in sunny Orlando. He chose to leave Montreal before like he is choosing to leave Montreal right now. Sami says he knows where he is going and he tells everyone he will see them in hell.

We go to commercial.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are in the ring and we see Bayley from earlier today when Billie and Peyton offer their advise to Bayley. Bayley tells them not to mention Sasha’s name and she says she will find a partner.

Match Number Four: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay versus Bayley and Naomi in a Non Title Match

Bayley and Billie start things off and Bayley punches Billie and sends her into the turnbuckles. Naomi tags in and punches Billie but Billie with a kick and Peyton tags in. Peyton kicks Naomi in the corner. Pyeton with a forearm and elbows to Naomi followed by a reverse chin lock. Peyton with a knee to Naomi and Peyton knocks Bayley off the apron. Naomi with a jaw breaker but Billie tags in. Naomi with a kick to Billie and Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex on Peyton followed by a split legged moonsault by Naomi for the three count.

Winners: Naomi and Bayley

We take a look at the main event of Wrestlemania.

EC3 makes his way to the stage as we go to commercial.

We are back and the smoking box is back.

Match Number Five: EC3 versus Braun Strowman

Strowman attacks EC3 before the bell rings and he biels EC3 across the ring twice. Strowman with a splash and he sends EC3 to the floor. Strowman sends EC3 into the bottom of the TitanTron. Braun with a choke slam off the stage.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the new faces on Raw. They are Miz, Andrade Almas, Eric Young, Zelina Vega, Cedric Alexander, Ivor, and Erik.

Match Number Five: Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan) versus Becky Lynch in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Ruby with a forearm. Becky with a Thesz Press and punches. Becky pulls Ruby out of the ropes and then kicks Ruby in the corner. Ruby and Becky block being sent into the turnbuckles. Becky with a hip toss and drop kick. Becky with a forearm off the apron. Becky misses a punch on Liv and Ruby with an STO for a near fall. Ruby with punches and she screams in Becky’s face. Ruby chokes Becky in the ropes and Ruby with kicks in the corner.

Ruby with a forearm and snap mare followed by a cravate. Becky with a back heel kick and clotheslines. Becky with a flying forearm. Becky with an exploder but Ruby sends Becky to the apron. Becky goes up top and Becky gets crotched and is pulled off the turnbuckles. Ruby goes to the turnbuckles and hits a back senton splash for a near fall. Ruby misses a double stomp off the turnbuckles and Becky applies DisArmHer but Ruby is pulled to safety by Sarah and Liv. Becky with a cross body onto Liv and Sarah. Becky blocks an STO and applies DisArmHer and Ruby taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Becky punches Liv and hits an exploder on Sarah and then on Liv.

We go to the back and Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley are there. They are asked about the mystery partner they will be facing. Drew says he doesn’t give a damn about the partner and he doesn’t give a damn about Seth Rollins. He only wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns. Baron reminds us that he ran Kurt Angle out of WWE. They will run Seth and Roman off Raw. Lio says you should ask who is stupid enough to team with Roman and Seth.

Natalya makes her way to the ring while Becky is still in the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya and Becky are standing in the ring with mics.

Natalya congratulates Becky on her win tonight and her win at Wrestlemania. Natalya says she dreamt of main eventing Wrestlemania and you got to do it with Charlotte and Ronda. She points out that Becky is the first to pin Ronda Rousey and the first to win both titles on the same night. Last week, you talked about all of the women coming after her for the title and how you need to sleep with one eye open. Natalya says she is here to tell Becky to her face that she is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Natalya says she is coming after the Raw title.

Becky says she has been in the trenches with a lot of overlooked women. The second she held her two titles over her head, the overlooked women would come after her, just like she went after Ronnie and Charlotte. To take over the world, you have to take out the person at the top. They traveled the world as teenagers to get our feet in the door of WWE and look at us now.

Nattie helped build the revolution from the ground up, it would be a pleasure . . .

Lacey Evans’ music plays and she walks her way to the stage and she has something to say.

Lacey says isn’t this just adorable. Lacey says she admires Nattie’s determination but the title should not be around the waist of a classless has been like yourself. You two nasties need to stop talking about a title match between you. A lady knows how to curry favor and use her influence to get what she wants. Now that she is officially on Raw, what she wants is the Raw women’s championship. Lacey says she has the authority that Nattie’s next match will be against her and the winner will be first in line to face Becky for the Raw Women’s Championship. She is about to educate Nattie about a Woman’s right and she tells Becky to pay attention because a lady can teach a man a thing or two.

Match Number Six: Lacey Evans versus Natalya in a Number One Contender Match

Natalya with a waist lock and Lacey with an elbow. Lacey with an Irish whip but she misses a splash. Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop followed by a drop kick and clothesline. Lacey is sent to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Lacey slaps Natalya but does it ladylike. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Lacey escapes and goes to the floor. Natalya with a baseball slide and slap. Natalya sends Lacey back into the ring and Natalya with punches. Lacey sends Natalya into the turnbuckles and then slams Natalya’s head into the turnbuckles. Lacey with a kick. Lacey with a reverse chin lock. Natalya with an inside cradle for a near fall. Lacey with elbows and a reverse chin lock. Natalya with a discus clothesline and she goes for a Sharpshooter and applies it. Lacey reaches for the ropes but Natalya pulls Lacey into the center of the ring. Lacey gets to the ropes and Natalya releases the hold reluctantly. Natalya runs Lacey into the ringside barrier.

Natalya slaps Lacey and sends her back into the ring. Lacey with the Woman’s Right and Lacey with a double jump moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

We are in the back the search for news on the partner for Seth and Roman continues. Seth and Roman leave the locker room. Seth says Chuck wants to know who the third man is . . . but Roman cuts Seth off. Seth says she has to wait like everyone else. Seth says it is the honeymoon phase. He beat Brock for the Universal Title and Roman is back and better than ever. Seth says it could be their last night on Raw. Roman says they are tearing Montreal down tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and there is a dollhouse, doll, and rocking horse with a bunny on it. There are more stuffed animals in the room. There is a female doll in a rocking chair laughing.

Match Number Seven: Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin versus Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles

Lashley and Rollins start things off and Lashley with shoulders and punches. Rollins with a kick and Roman tags in. They hit a double shoulder tackle and make a wish. Roman with an uppercut and Styles tags in. AJ punches Lashley and Lashley runs AJ into the turnbuckles. Corbin tags in and Corbin with a punch but AJ with a phenomenal drop kick. Drew tags in and he wants Roman. Roman with punches and Drew with a kick and punch. Roman with a punch and Neverending Story. Roman runs into an overhead belly-to-belly throw by Drew and a head butt for a near fall.

Drew picks up Roman from the mat for a suplex and gets a near fall. Drew punches Roman. Baron tags in and he runs Roman into the ringside barrier twice. Roman is sent back into the ring and Corbin with a chokebreaker for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins tags in and hits a springboard clothesline and boot on Corbin. Rollins leaps over Corbin and hits Slingblade. Rollins iwth a pescado onto Drew. Rollins with a sunset flip for a near fall. Rollins with a thrust kick and he sets for a thrust kick and Coribn rolls to the floor. Corbin with a forearm when Rollins goes for a suicide dive. Corbin with a slam for a near fall. Corbin with a punch and they go to the turnbuckles. Rollins with punches to stop a superplex. Rollins kicks Corbin and hits a Blockbuster.

Styles and Lashley tag in and Styles with strikes and a clothesline. Styles with a splash to Lashley and he tries to get Bobby on his shoulders. AJ with a boot and he tries for a DDT but Lashley pushes him away. AJ with a Pele Kick to Lashley and then Corbin. Drew with a Claymore when AJ goes for the Styles Clash. Drew blocks a Superman punch and hits an exploder on Roman. Styles with a super kick to Drew and Roman with a Superman punch that sends Drew into the crowd. Roman with a Drive By to stop Corbin when he slides around the ring post. Lashley catches Styles and hits a dominator but Rollins with Black Out. Roman with a spear to Lashley and AJ with the Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins

We go to credits.

