LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring. Kurt welcomes everyone to Raw and the Superstar Shake Up. He says we will see some new faces and some big surprises. Sunil Singh comes out and interrupts Kurt. He introduces the newest member to Raw . . . Jinder Mahal.

Jinder congratulates Kurt on making the right decision to gain the services of the Modern Day Maharaja. He says that Kurt has secured Raw as the A Show. Jinder wants to know why he was brought to the show in an SUV because he is transported in a limo with an escort.

Kurt welcomes Jinder to Raw and they never agreed on a limo.

Jinder says that Kurt knows his expectations. He is better than anyone on Smackdown and he is better than anyone on Raw.

Kurt says that Jinder is great competitor but he is not sure if he is the best.

Jinder wants all of the perks offered to Raw’s other champion. Jinder says he demands those benefits.

Kurt says instead of using this forum, he can e-mail Kurt his demands.

Sunil asks for Kurt’s e-mail address and he gives it but with a fake address. He says that things are settled in the ring and he tells Jinder to do it.

Kurt wants to know who wants to prove Kurt wrong. He says Jinder will be defending the United States Title right now.

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring.

Match Number One: Jeff Hardy versus Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) for the United States Title

Mahal with a kick and punch. Mahal with kicks in the corner. Hardy with punches and he sends Mahal into the turnbuckles and then hits a splash after an Irish whip. Hardy with a forearm to the back followed by a snap mare and drop kick to the back of the head. Mahal with a knee and elbow to the back of the neck. Mahal with a punch but Hardy with a kick and drop kick. Jeff with a baseball slide and then he hits a clothesline off the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Mahal with a half nelson and chin lock. We see Hardy being sent into the ring post during the commercial break. Hardy with a punch but Mahal with a knee to the back to get Hardy back to the mat. Hardy with a sit out jaw breaker to escape the hold. Mahal with a hot shot and then he connects with a series of knee drops. Mahal chokes Hardy and then he punches Hardy on the apron. Hardy with shoulders and then he drops Mahal on the top rope. Hardy goes to the turnbuckles but Mahal crotches Hardy.

Hardy knocks Mahal off the turnbuckles and then hits Whisper in the Wind. Singh gets on the apron and Hardy with a drop kick to knock him off the apron. Hardy with a running forearm and reverse atomic drop and leg drop to the midsection and drop kick. Jeff gets a near fall. Hardy with a kick and he tries for a Twist of Fate but Mahal pushes him away. Hardy with a forearm but Mahal with a Harley Race knee and Hardy grabs the ropes to stop the count.

Mahal sets for the Khallas but Hardy with a punch and then he gets a victory roll for a near fall. Mahal with a thrust kick for a near fall. Mahal with a double knee gutbuster but Hardy is able to get a near fall. Hardy with a Twist of Fate and then he goes up top and hits the Swanton for the three count.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

We are back and Jinder Mahal is walking in the back and he is asked if this is not the start he wanted on Raw.

Jinder says that he was not prepared and he is invoking his rematch in two weeks. He says if Kurt Angle does that again, he will feel his wrath.

We hear No Way Jose’s music and he is conga-ing in the back. Jose tells Jinder to put a smile on his face. He says when life gets him down, he wants to fiesta. He asks Renee to join him and she does.

Match Number Two: Bayley versus Sasha Banks

Bayley has something to say before they lock up and Sasha does not appear to want to hear it. Sasha with a kick and Irish whip but she runs into an elbow. Bayley comes off the turnbuckles and slips but Sasha catches her and sends Bayley to the mat. Sasha with a chop and then she goes to the turnbuckles with a wrist lock but Bayley pulls her to the mat. Bayley sends Sasha to the floor. Bayley with a head scissors take down on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha with a Japanese Stranglehold. Bayley gets to her feet and she backs Sasha into the turnbuckles. Bayley with a snap mare. Sasha with an elbow but Bayley with a back body drop. Bayley sends Sasha to the apron and hits a cutter in teh ropes. Bayley with a running shoulder into the corner followed by a back elbow. Bayley kicks Sasha after going to the turnbuckles and hits a reverse tornado DDT for a near fall.

Sasha with a kick to the head and then she sends Bayley to the floor. Sasha with a knee to Bayley on the apron followed by a slingshot double knee drop. Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha pie faces Bayley and taunts her. Bayley pushes her away but Sasha with a slap. Bayley slaps back and they go back and forth until it turns into punches. The referee decides to let them keep going. Sasha with a kick and a running double knee strike. Sasha with the Banks Statement and Bayley tries to get to the ropes but the Riott Squad attack Sasha.

Winner: Sasha Banks (by disqualification)

After the match, Morgan passes Sasha to Logan for a pop up knee. Morgan with a facebuster to Sasha.

Logan and Morgan pick up Bayley and Ruby hits the Riott Kick.

We are back and Heath Slater says that they are ready for the Authors of Pain. Rhyno says they are ready for a second chance.

Match Number Three: Heath Slater and Rhyno versus Akam and Rezar

Slater and Rhyno attack befrore the bell and they send Rezar to the floor and work over Akam.

The match starts and Slater with punches to Akam and Rhyno tags in. Rhyno with a forearm and Irish whip and shoulder in the corner. Slater tags in and he goes up top and hits a chop to the head. Akam with a hot shot and Rezar tags in. Rezar with a running shoulder tackle. Rezar with punches to the head and Akam tags back in. They pick up Slater and hit a double gutbuster for a near fall. Rezar tags in and he kicks Slater and picks Slater up. Slater escapes and he makes the tag.

Rhyno with punches but Rezar with an Irish whip. Rhyno with a back elbow and flying shoulder tackle. Rhyno with a punch to send Akam to the floor. Rhyno with a running shoulder in the corner followed by a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Slater is sent over the top rope and then Rezar with a clothesline. Akam tags in and they hit The Last Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

We go to commercial.

Miz is in the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. He says Jinder Mahal and the Riott Squad have shaken things up but his guests are a seismic shift on Raw.

Miz brings out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As they make their way to the ring, the announcers wonder how this is possible.

We have a five man jumping hugging circle in the ring.

Miz says standing before you is the finest collection of talent ever assembled in one place. This is bigger and better than the nWo. Between them, they have more talent than the 1992 Olympic Dream Team. Infinity War may be hitting the theaters next week, but you have the WWE’s version of The Avengers. They do not have to deal with an egomaniac like Shane McMahon or a wannabe actor in Paige. They are calling the shots and they are in control.

Kurt Angle interrupts. Kurt says Miz has no control over things. Kevin and Sami had their chance to get on Raw last week, but they lost.

Kevin says there was an e-mail that was sent a few minutes ago. Things have changed. Sami tells Kurt he does not have to get out his phone and Sami reads the email, after putting on his glasses.

Kurt, in light of recent events and your proclivity to make emotional decisions but he has no other option than to re-examine what happened with Sami and Kevin. They both proved that they belong on Raw and to let them go would be a mistake of epic proportions. As a result, I am granting Sami and Kevin Raw contracts. Warmest regards, Stephanie McMahon.

Kevin asks if Sami is talking about Kurt’s boss and if that means that Kurt and Sami are back on Raw and there is nothing that Kurt can do about it? Sami and the others let out a huge YEP.

Miz asks if Kurt’s whole career as Raw General Manager flashing before his eyes.

Kurt says he is surprised that Stephanie had time to write a letter because he figured that Stephanie would be in constant physical therapy.

Kurt says that they can say goodbye to Miz because Daniel Bryan was adamant to get Miz on Smackdown.

Miz tells Kurt he cannot do that.

Kurt says he can and he did.

Miz says he just made Smackdown go from the B Show to THE SHOW. Miz says that him and the MizTourage will do on Smackdown what they did on Raw.

Kurt tells Miz that Axel and Dallas are going nowhere. He is going to give Miz a going away present. They will face Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and a Superstar making his Raw debut. Kurt says they will miss Miz.

Bray Wyatt appears on the screen and he lets everyone know that they are here.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus and Cesaro are at the announce table to see who they face next Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Match Number Four: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in the Finals of the Tag Team Eliminator

Dawson and Hardy start things off and Hardy with a waist lock. Wilder with a tag and he punches Hardy. Wilder tries to send Hardy into the turnbuckles and he blocks it. Hardy with the delete turnbuckle shots and then he runs into an elbow. Matt with a hip toss. Wyatt tags in and he kicks Wilder in the head. Wyatt sets for Sister Abigail but Dawson distracts Bray. Wilder with kicks and then Wyatt falls to the mat and does the crab walk.

Hardy with a punch and Wyatt with a punch. Matt tags in and they hit a double back elbow and Wyatt with a back senton while Hardy hits a leg drop. Wyatt slams Dawson onto Wilder and Matt says it is WONDERFUL. Dawson with a tag and they hit a double clothesline. Dawson with kicks and elbow drops. Dawson with punches to the forehead. Dawson with a short arm clothesline and he gets a near fall. Dawson with a reverse chin lock. Matt with punches and a forearm. Wyatt comes into the ring and the referee sends him back into the corner. Dawson gets a near fall.

Wilder tags in and they hit a double head butt. Dawson tags back in and he kicks Hardy. Dawson with an Irish whip but he runs into an elbow and Matt with a Side Effect. Wilder and Wyatt tag in and Wyatt with clotheslines. Wyatt with punches and then he punches Dawson. Wyatt with a splash into the corner followed by a uranage. Wyatt goes to the turnbuckles and he leans back. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail on Dawson and Matt tags in and hits an elevated Twist of Fate for the three count.

Winners: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

After the match, we get a stare down with Sheamus and Cesaro on the announce table while Hardy and Wyatt are in the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus and Cesaro walk in the back. Sheamus says they have never seen a weirder looking tag team . . .

They see Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Fandango says the Fashion Police have been transferred to a new precinct. They comment on Sheamus’ mohawks and their dresses. They give Sheamus and Cesaro some tickets.

We take a look at the new faces from Raw last week and the newest members of the Raw roster thanks to the Superstar Shake Up.

We see what Ronda Rousey did to Stephanie McMahon last week on Raw.

Ronda and Kurt are in the office and Ronda says they were not going to hug it out. Ronda says the experience at Wrestlemania was worth it. Kurt tells Ronda that she impressed Hunter and Stephanie, but what will it mean for the Superstar Shake Up.

Kurt says he has a surprise for Ronda and it is Natalya.

Kurt says Natalya campaigned to get on Raw and she wanted a match.

Natalya says she wants to show that she is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

Ronda welcomes Natalya to Raw.

Nia Jax makes her way to the announce table as we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexa was supposed to join the commentary.

Match Number Five: Mickie James versus Ember Moon

They lock up and Ember with a wrist lock. Mickie tries for a reversal but Ember with a take down. Mickie with a head scissors and Ember escapes. Mickie with a forearm and kick. Ember lands on her feet on a hip toss and hits an arm drag. Ember misses a splash into the corner but she goes to the turnbuckles. Mickie pulls Ember off the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Mickie with a Cobra Clutch.

Alexa is in the back and she says she was not told that she would be out there with that bully Nia. She says that Nia would rub things in her face like any bully would. Alexa says she refuses to give that bully the satisfaction.

Ember tries for a snap mare but Mickie holds on. Mickie with a knee to the midsection and elbow to Ember. Mickie gets a near fall. Mickie with knees to the back and Mickie with a reverse chin lock. Ember with an arm drag but Mickie with a neck breaker for a near fall. Mickie gets another near fall. Ember with a handstand head scissors but Mickie picks up Ember. Ember with a series of kicks followed by a punch. Mickie blocks a butterfly suplex but she misses a kick. Ember with a butterfly suplex followed by a handspring clothesline. Ember goes up top for Eclipse and hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are talking in the locker room about their rocky start on Raw. Sami says they need to focus on Braun and take care of him early. Kevin asks about the mystery man. Kevin says they could be walking into a lion’s den. Kurt didn’t even give them time to prepare. If they wanted to deal with that, they could have stayed on Smackdown with Shane.

Miz asks Kevin and Sami about Shane and how Shane will treat him on Smackdown.

Kevin and Sami tell Miz to focus on tonight and then he asks about Bo and Curtis.

Miz says they need to forget about what is in front of them and focus on the fact that this is his Raw finale. It needs to be must see.

We go to commercial.

