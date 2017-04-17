LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – April 17, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at Michael Cole’s interview with Roman Reigns from last week, which was crashed by Braun Strowman. They also show video of Braun destroying Reigns and tipping over the ambulance.

– We’re live from Columbus, Ohio with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T, who is filling in for David Otunga for the next six weeks as Otunga is filming a movie.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a mixed reaction. JoJo does the introduction.

Braun is proud to say he broke Roman Reigns in half last week, that Reigns left in an ambulance last week, that Reigns has a separated shoulder and cracked ribs. Braun announces Reigns won’t be here tonight and gets a pop. Braun laughs as a “yes!” chant starts up. Now that Roman is out of his way, Braun is ready to tear through the locker room and prove why he is the Monster Among Men. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as the “you suck!” chants start.

Angle asks Braun what point he’s trying to prove. Angle says Braun did enough damage last week. Braun says there’s still more to come. Angle says that’s exactly what Reigns said before they went on the air tonight. Angle says he’s giving Reigns what he wanted – a match with Braun at Payback. Braun says it will be Reigns’ funeral but he wants to know about tonight. Angle says Braun’s ass should be suspended. Some fans boo. Angle says Braun has done enough damage and has the night off. Braun says Mick Foley tried to play these games and that didn’t get him too far. Braun wants more competition tonight, or else. Angle asks or what. Braun steps in his face but walks out of the ring after dropping the mic. Braun’s music hits as Angle looks on.

– Still to come, Mickie James vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss to crown a new #1 contender. Also, The Miz has invited Dean Ambrose to be a guest on MizTV. Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe will also take place.

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins for commentary. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Samoa Joe to the ring. We see footage of Joe helping Kevin Owens destroy Chris Jericho last week. The music hits and out next comes Jericho to a pop.

The bell rings and Joe strikes first. He takes Jericho to the corner and beats him down. Jericho ends up dumping Joe over the top rope and hitting a springboard kick to send him back down. We go to commercial with Jericho standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Joe has turned it around. Joe with kicks and an elbow drop for a 2 count. Joe keeps Jericho grounded now. Jericho comes back with chops but Joe knees him. Jericho counters again but Joe sends him to the apron. Jericho runs to the top and comes down with an axe handle. Jericho runs the ropes but Joe catches him in a powerslam for a close 2 count.

Jericho rolls out of the way and hits a Lionsault for a 2 count. Jericho charges in the corner but Joe catches him and slams him. Joe goes to the second rope for a big splash but Jericho moves. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho and finally gets it locked in. Joe breaks the hold but Jericho tries for it again. Joe breaks it up and applies the Coquina Clutch in the middle of the ring. Jericho goes down to one knee. Fans rally for Jericho and he tries to break it but can’t. They tangle on the mat but Jericho finally taps out after a minute or so.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stares at Jericho as his music hits and we go to replays. Joe takes the mic and yells out Seth Rollins’ name. Rolins stands up at the announce table. Joe asks Seth if he remembers what it sounded like when Joe arrived. Joe remembers it well – the sound of Rollins’ ligaments and joints popping when he hit the ground, the sound of his cries for mercy. Joe says that was nothing but business as Rollins was the designated target by Joe’s benefactor, Triple H. Joe says he cares about his clientele and because of what Rollins did to Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon, it will not be business at Payback – it will be very, very personal. Rollins stands on top of the table and says of course it’s going to be personal because Joe almost cost him his career. Rollins says he gets Joe one-on-one in two weeks and like they say, payback is a bitch. Rollins drops the mic and his music hits as they stare each other down.

– We see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson backstage walking. They walk past Elias Samson playing his guitar. They stop and glance at The Drifter but keep walking. We see Goldust and R-Truth walking together next. Bran Strowman appears out of nowhere and lays them both out. Braun launches Goldust into a storage area and then grabs Truth when he comes at him. Braun clubs Truth to the floor. Truth gets up on his knees but Braun kicks him into a cart. Agents and producers come over to tell Braun to calm down, that he has the night off. Braun walks away as Fit Finley checks on Truth and calls for help. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.