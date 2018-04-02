LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – April 2, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. Jonathan Coachman is in the ring at the lectern with two tables and four chairs. He says that the road to Sunday is almost finished and they will start off tonight with the face off with two teams competing at Wrestlemania. Out first is Stephanie McMahon and she is joined next by her husband Triple H. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey are out next.

Triple H interrupts Coach’s announcement that we will be taking questions from the WWE Universe.

He asks Kurt how does it feel with everyone chanting for Ronda. He says they want to like you but the deafening noise will be deafening silence because of Kurt. Hunter runs through Kurt’s accomplishments, Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence. Hunter says he agrees with the first two, but he never got the intelligence. The biggest signing in WWE history and you ruin it. You set her up for embarrassment and a loss on the biggest stage of them all.

Why?

Kurt is interrupted by Ronda and she says she wants to know why is Hunter so two faced to sign her with ulterior motives.

Stephanie says that Ronda does not understand the format so they will polish her and rebuild her after she loses at Wrestlemania.

Ronda wants to know where her answer is in this Q&A.

Stephanie says they signed her because she is a huge star. This crowd is testament. They cheer and chant for you. They want to see you in the ring more than anything. They brought her here because she is what is best for business. Stephanie says that her husband asked Kurt a question and she points out that Kurt and Ronda work for her and she asks the questions. She asks Ronda who the hell does she think she is.

Kurt says that Ronda is an Olympic medalist, a UFC champion and on Sunday, she will make Stephanie tap out on Sunday.

Hunter understands they built entire divisions for Ronda in UFC but in this ring, it means absolutely nothing. Ronda has been dreaming of coming to WWE her whole life, but to Stephanie and him it is their whole life. They know the rules and Ronda has no idea what is going to happen here. Hunter says they make the rules so that is why they know them so well. It is a foregone conclusion that Ronda is going to lose.

The first question is how important is it to win on Sunday and how much will it affect things in the WWE.

Stephanie says they will win. They will show that if there is an uprising they will bite the head off the snake. They will force everyone to respect authority.

Kurt is asked about teaming with Ronda Rousey. Kurt says that Ronda is the baddest woman on the planet and she will prove it on Sunday.

They are asked for any final thoughts.

Stephanie reminds Ronda she chose this path and she will lose at Wrestlemania in her first match. Everyone knows how you handle losses. Stephanie comments on Ronda’s jacket.

Ronda asks if Stephanie is right handed or left handed. Stephanie says she is right handed and wants to know why Ronda asked. Ronda says she still wants Stephanie to be able to sign her checks after she rips one of her arms off.

Coachman says they are going to do a photo op and it will be done in a classy way.

They stand in front of the tables and the men shake hands but Ronda refuses and Stephanie has something to say to Ronda. Ronda gets in her face. Hunter hits Angle from behind and then Ronda grabs Hunter but Stephanie puts Ronda through the table.

Match Number One: Bayley versus Sonya Deville (with Paige and Mandy Rose)

Sonya with a kick to the leg. Sonya with another kick to the leg. Bayley with a kick to the chest and Sonya goes for the legs but Bayley stays on her feet. Bayley floats over and takes Sonya down with a side head lock. Sonya misses an elbow and Bayley with a cross body. Bayley with a side head lock and she uses the turnbuckles for a side head lock take down. Sonya with shoulders in the corner but Bayley hot shots Sonya on the turnbuckles. Bayley with an elbow and cross body for a near fall.

Bayley wtih a wrist lock and she hyper-extends the arm. Bayley with an arm bar and Irish whip followed by a forearm into the corner. Sonya holds on to the ropes and then Bayley releases the hold. Sonya with a punch and kick to the chest.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sonya with a body scissors but Bayley with elbows and she slams Sonya’s head into the mat. Sonya with a spinebuster for a near fall. Sonya with kicks and a knee for a near fall. Sonya with a series of kicks in the corner but Bayley is able to escape. Bayley with punches and forearms followed by clotheslines. Bayley with kicks and forearms in the corner. Bayley goes to the turnbuckles and hits a cross body followed by a running knee to the head for a near fall. Sonya rolls to the floor.

Bayley brings Sonya back into the ring and hits a cutter in the ropes. Mandy gets on the apron and Bayley knocks her off. Sonya with a rollup for a near fall. Bayley avoids a kick and gets the three count with a rollup.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Mandy and Sonya attack Bayley and Sasha comes to the ring and she goes after Mandy and sends her to the floor. Sonya goes after Sasha but Bayley sends her over the top rope to the floor.

Bayley and Sasha stand in the ring and Sasha wants Bayley to raise her hand and Bayley wants to know why. Sasha says that she saved Bayley so raise her hand. Bayley says she doesn’t need Sasha’s help and Bayley attacks Sasha.

Sonya and Mandy attack Sasha and Bayley.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Asuka’s undefeated streak that goes back to October 2015. We are now 908 days later and she has won 265 straight matches. There have been 35 women who have lost in 11 countries on 4 continents. She has defeated 8 women who have won titles. We are told that the 523 days that Asuka held the NXT Women’s Title was the 7th longest title reign. She is the 7th person to be a Sole Survivor and Royal Rumble Match winner.

We see photos of Miz and Maryse’s new baby, born last week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and The Miz makes his way to the stage and he joins the announcers.

Match Number Two: Seth Rollins versus Finn Balor

They lock up and Balor with a wrist lock into a hammer lock. Balor holds on while Rollins tries to reverse. Rollins with a side head lock into a wrist lock. Rollins takes Balor to the mat. Balor with a hip lock take down while Rollins takes Balor down with a side head lock and Balor with a head scissors and Rollins escapes. Balor goes for the leg and he applies a hammer lock. Balor with a wrist lock but Rollins with a reversal and shoulder tackle. Rollins with a side head lock take down. Balor gets a near fall with a rollup. Balor with arm drags into an arm bar. Rollins with a shoulder tackle and Balor with an arm drag.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor and Rolllins push each other. Rollins and Balor exchange punches and Rollins sends Balor to the floor. Rollins chops Balor against the ringside barrier and then sends Balor into the apron. Rollins with an Irish whip into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Balor sends Rollins to the floor and hits a drop kick and a running kick from the apron. Balor gets a near fall. Balor gets a near fall and then they chop each other.

Balor with an Irish whip and Balor chargets at Rollins and Seth with a flatlilne into the turnbuckles followed by a Blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins with an elbow to the head and a reverse chin lock.

Balor gets back to his feet but Rollins with a neck breaker. Rollins with a running knee to the head while Balor hangs over the apron. Rollins gets a near fall. Balor and Rollins exchange chops. Rollins with an elbow after Balor escapes a suplex. Balor with a boot and running forearms. Balor with a running forearm and chop. Balor with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot. Balor pulls Rollins off the turnbuckles and then Rollins drops down and gets a near fall with a rollup. Balor with an elbow to the chest for a near fall. Rollins avoids Slingblade but hits one of his own.

Rollins with a suicide dive and we go to commercial.

We are back and Balor with Slingblade but he runs into a super kick from Rollins. Rollins with a one arm cover for a near fall. Rollins with a running forearm into the corner but he misses a splash. Balor goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Rollins pulls Balor off the turnbuckles. Balor blocks a superplex and Balor with forearms to the back and he knocks Rollins off the turnbuckles. Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles and hits a superplex but Balor blocks the Falcon Arrow attempt with an inside cradle for a near fall. Rollins with a V Trigger for a near fall. Rollins goes up top and goes for a frog splash but Balor gets his knees up and Balor gets a near fall.

Rollins rolls to the floor and Balor waits for Rollins to get back to his feet. Rollins blocks the kick and he goes for a running power bomb into the ringside barrier. Balor gets to his feet and he hits Slingblade. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Balor goes up top and misses Coup De Grace. Balor avoids Black Out and tries for a rollup but Rollins escapes. Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

We take a look back at what happened at the end of the Confrontation between the two teams in the Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlemania.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at the WWE Universal Title Match with a video package.

Paul Heyman is on the phone in the back and he is interrupted by Kurt Angle.

Kurt says he has been pulled in many directions tonight. The most important thing is to make sure the Wrestlemania Main Event is in tact.

Paul starts with the Four Questions and asks why is this night different from other nights and he says they will do it Kurt’s way.

Kurt asks Paul not to say anything to Roman because he is worried about Brock’s well-being. Paul has to laugh.

Kurt reminds Paul that Roman is trying to hurt Brock and Paul says that they will take it under consideration.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus and Cesaro are in the ring.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com