WWE RAW Results – April 22, 2019

We are in Des Moines, Iowa and your announcers are Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Michael Cole.

Triple H makes his way to the ring to start things off.

Before Hunter can talk, Seth Rollins’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Seth says this whole thing is surreal. To stand here in the middle of this ring in his home state, after everything they have been through together. To be standing here with this around his waist, it does not get more surreal. Two weeks ago at Wrestlemania, he was in the fight of his life and he did what he said he would do. He slayed the beast and brought the title home.

Hunter says Seth did just that. You walked into Wresetlemania a Kingslayer and you walked out a BeastSlayer. You stomped Brock’s head into the ring. Seth reminds Hunter he did it three times. Hunter says Seth did it until he became the Universal Champion. Here you stand in your home state, but now the landscape has changed. Through the Superstar Shakeup, you are the champion and the standard bearer. You are the measuring stick. Everyone is gunning for you.

Seth sys he knows that and Money in the Bank is right around the corner. If anyone knows a thing or two about that contract is him because he cashed it in successfully and it changed his career. He also had it cashed in on him. He will never let that happen again.

Hunter tells Seth not to put the cart before the horse. You should not worry about who is going to win Money in the Bank, you should worry about your opponent at Money in the Bank.

Seth says he is expecting Paul has been blowing up Hunter’s phone, but Hunter says he has not heard from Paul.

Seth asks what is next.

Hunter says we will find out tonight. He says the best of the best have landed on Raw. They will compete in two triple threat matches and the winners will advance to the main event and the winner of that match will face you at Money in the Bank.

Seth says if it is the best of the best. . .

Samoa Joe interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Joe says he seems to have missed his invitation. Joe says he does what he wants when he wants. Your US Champion Samoa Joe has arrived on Raw. He says Becky Lynch has an interesting concept with the double championship. Joe says he has room for one more on his shoulders.

Rey Mysterio comes out and he says Joe is not the only former Smackdown superstar to come to Raw. Rey says he did not come to Raw to drop knowledge. He has a mind in store. It will be set after tonight. At Money in the Bank, it is him versus Seth.

Drew McIntyre comes out and he says he does not give a damn about what you think you deserve. He does not care what the people think about the fresh new matchups. He has been spending the last year getting rid of the dead weight and he has not had a title match. Drew says it is his time. Drew says that Hunter said that Seth is the measuring stick. Seth is Universal Champion because you got to Brock before him. You know what he is capable of. He will win tonight and become the Universal Champion at Money in the Bank.

Miz comes out and he says the A Lister is back on Raw. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Miz says that Seth has something that he wants. Miz says he has had a reboot thanks to the man who calls himself the best in the world. Miz says he is not the same man. Miz says that he can be a many worthy of the Universal Championship and he cannot think of a more must see match to headline Money in the Bank than Seth Rollins versus The Miz.

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring. Baron says he will put it in perspective for all of you. Baron says he is the most deserving man to challenge Seth. You may have slayed the beast, but I retired a legend. Baron asks Drew if he ever beat an Olympic Gold Medalist in his farewell match at Wrestlemania. He asks Miz and Rey the same question.

AJ Styles interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. AJ asks Corbin if he ever shuts up. Your face is almost as annoying as your voice. Speaking of annoying, everyone in the ring has forgotten that AJ Styles is on Raw. Haven’t we Seth? He is going to win his match and then he will face the winner of the other match. They will find out why Smackdown was the house that AJ Styles built. This is Raw so he is going to give the WWE Universe what they want. At Money at the Bank, it will be Seth Rollins versus AJ Styles for the Universal Championship.

Seth asks Hunter if this is what he was talking about. Everybody gunning for him. Seth says he is ready and it does not matter which of you he faces because in case you forgot, he is Seth Freaking Rollins and he will burn it down.

Match Number One: Rey Mysterio versus AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe in a Qualifying Match to Determine who will be wrestling Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank

Joe chops AJ after sending Rey aside. Rey with an enzuigiri to Joe and forearms. AJ punches Rey and AJ with a hard Irish whip to Rey. AJ with a forearm into the corner on Joe. AJ sends Rey into Joe and Rey with a rana. Rey with kicks to AJ’s leg but AJ with a back breaker. AJ with a knee to send Joe to the floor. AJ with a back breaker to Rey and he gets a near fall. AJ sets for a Styles Clash on Rey but Rey holds on to the ropes and Rey with a rana but Joe breaks up the cover. Joe kicks AJ and then he focuses on Rey and sends Rey into the turnbuckles. Joe with a back elbow to AJ. Joe sends Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. AJ kicks Joe.

AJ follows with punches and an Irish whip but Joe with an STJoe for a near fall.

We are back and Joe with a power slam for a near fall. AJ misses a punch and AJ with strikes to Joe. Joe with strikes to AJ. AJ with an enzuigiri to Joe. AJ gets a near fall. Rey with chops to AJ and Rey with a kick and bulldog out of a wheelbarrow move. Rey with a drop toe hold to Joe that sends him into the ropes and Joe goes to the floor to avoid a 619. Rey with a plancha onto Joe. Rey goes to the turnbuckles but AJ punches Rey and head butts Rey. AJ and Rey fight to the turnbuckles. They set for a superplex to the floor but Joe gets to the turnbuckles and he hits a superplex and all three men hit the mat and are down.

Joe gets a near fall on AJ.

We are back and AJ with a clothesline to Rey and Joe with a clothesline to AJ for a near fall. Joe puts Rey on the turnbuckles and Rey with forearms. Rey with a seated senton and then he hits a crucifix bomb but AJ breaks up the cover. Rey with a head scissors after floating over to send AJ to the floor. Joe with a foearm but Rey with a tornado DDT. Rey sends Joe into the ropes but Joe gets away from the ropes before Rey can hit the 619. Joe with the Coquina Clutch and then he applies it on AJ. AJ uses the ropes to counter and get a near fall. AJ with a Pele kick to Joe. Rey with a rana to send AJ into the ropes and then Rey with a 619 to Joe and then he goes for a springboard seated splash and AJ with a power bomb and Styles Clash of Rey onto Joe and AJ pins Joe.

Winner: AJ Styles

We are back and Billie Kay says that what Naomi did last week could be summed up as thank you . . . next. Billie and Peyton say they are champions because they have each others backs. Who has your back? Bayley went to Smackdown and said no to the glow. You are living in the past if you think you can beat the future.

Match Number Two: Naomi versus Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce)

Billie with a kick and she gets a near fall. Billie with a seated abdominal stretch. Naomi with a flying clothesline and back elbow and a sit out jaw breaker. Naomi with a bulldog into the ropes and she takes care of Peyton as well. Naomi with a sunset flip for a three count.

Winner: Naomi

We go to the latest from Bray Wyatt, well the second vignette with the creepy doll in the chair.

Match Number Two: Miz versus Baron Corbin versus Drew McIntyre in a Who Will Face AJ Styles for a Chance to Face Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank Match

Miz punches Drew and Corbin runs into a boot from Miz. Miz with a rollup on Corbin and a rollup on Drew for near falls. Miz goes to the floor and decides to let Baron and Drew come to the floor and Miz goes back into the ring and Miz with a baseball slide to Drew but Baron with a punch to Miz. Drew and Baron with kicks to Miz. Drew sends Miz into the ring and chops Miz. Miz with punches to Baron and Drew attacks Miz from behind. Baron with a punch to the midsection while Drew holds Miz. Baron holds Miz but Baron lets Miz go and Baron punches Drew. Baron sends Miz to the floor and follows after Miz.

Baron sends Miz into the ringside barrier and Miz with an Irish whip into the ringside barrier. Drew with a Northern Lariat to Miz and Drew brings Miz back into the ring and hits a deadlift suplex for a near fall. Drew knocks Baron off the apron and Drew with forearms to Miz and then he tosses Miz into the corner. Miz with a kick and Miz sends Corbin into the corner and Corbin slides around the ring post. Miz punches Corbin and sends Corbin shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Miz with punches to Corbin. Miz with kicks in the corner followed by knees to Drew and Corbin. Miz with the Awesome Clothesline to Drew and then he hits a double sledge to Drew and Corbin off the turnbuckles.

Miz with kicks to Baron and Drew. Miz with a round kick to Baron when Drew ducks and Drew with a head butt to Miz. Drew puts Miz on the turnbuckles and Miz punches Drew. Drew with forearms and Miz punches back and Drew goes to the mat. Drew sends Corbin into the turnbuckles and it crotches Miz. Drew slaps Miz on the turnbuckles. Drew sets for a Super Air Raid Crash but Baron comes under and Baron with a power bomb as Drew hits the Air Raid Crash

We are back and Drew and Baron exchange punches on the floor. Miz goes up top and he hits a cross body onto both men on the floor. Drew with a back elbow to Miz and another one in the corner. Drew with an Alabama Gourdbuster and he gets a near fall on Miz. We see AJ Styles watching a monitor in the back. Drew waits for Miz to get up for the Claymore but Miz side steps Drew and Miz with a figure four leg lock. Drew with a thumb to the eye to get out of the hold. Drew is sent to the floor by Miz and Baron gets back into the ring and hits Deep Six for a near fall.

Baron argues with the referee over his count and Baron goes to the fllor and he goes after Miz but Miz moves and Baron hits the ring post. Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Drew with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Drew sets for Future Shock but Miz escapes and kicks Drew and gets a near fall with a DDT for a near fall. Miz escapes End of Days and hits a DDT for a near fall. Miz sets for the Skull Crushing Finale on Corbin but Baron escapes. Miz clotheslines Baron over the top rope. Drew with a Claymore and Baron sends Drew to the floor to pin Miz.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We see AJ Styles in the back and he is asked about facing Baron Corbin in the main event. AJ says it is not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. AJ says he has more fight than Baron. Baron is introduced with all of these accolades, but AJ has a few of his own. AJ is also a two time US Champion. He is also a two time WWE Champion and the longest Smackdown champion in history. He did not beat Kurt Angle, but he did beat up John Cena on a regular basis. This is about him picking a fight with the biggest bully in the yard. AJ says he hopes Seth Rollins is watching because he will see him announced as the winner.

Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring as we go to commercial.

Sami says that is enough of you. In the last couple of weeks, Sami says he has been doing what no one had the courage to do and that was tell you the truth about yourselves. People don’t want to hear about they are incessantly negative. You have created a false narrative about him that Sami became a bitter person while out with an injury. Sami says he is not bitter. He says he is jubilant. Sami says he is a happy person. The ten months he was away was the happiest time of his life.

Sami wants to show how happy life can be outside these prison walls. Sami shows photos of him in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico, and Scotland. Sami says he was living the good life and then he got feelings of depression and anxiety as he was getting ready to come back. What was it about WWE that was making him sick? Was it the corporate structure he does not appreciate? Is it being around the egomanaics in the back who are delusional and feel entitled. Sami says he figured out the problem and it is YOU. It is the culture that you perpetuate and propel onto everyone but yourselves.

You don’t want to be responsible but Sami says he is making you responsible. He is holding to account every single one of you. You think you get away with it because you do it in your pack. It won’t keep you safe from him. Sami says he would rather be back in Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Sweden, or Mexico. He would rather be anywhere else than Des Moines. Sami says if you have a problem with that, then you take a little page out of Sami Zayn’s book and take a trip. Doesn’t that sound nice? You can all go . . . to hell.

We have a video package for Cedric Alexander. He says he is a man of action and he likes to get things done. He says this is the Age of Alexander.

Match Number Four: Cedric Alexander versus Cesaro

They lock up and Cesaro sends Alexander to the mat. They lock up and Cesaro with a wrist lock. Alexander with a reversal and side head lock. Cesaro blocks a take down but Alexander lands on his feet. Cesaro with a European uppercut followed by another one and a chop. Cesaro with another chop. Cesaro with a kick and Irish whip but Alexander floats over and hits a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Alexander goes for a slam but he cannot get Cesaro up and Cesaro with a slam. Cesaro with an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Alexander with a kick and he comes off the turnbuckles but Cesaro catches Alexander and hits a back breaker for a near fall.

Cesaro with a sliding forearm to the back and a reverse chin lock. Alexander with forearms but he runs into a boot and Cesaro gets a near fall. Cesaro with a deadlift gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Alexander goes for a sunset flip ut Cesaro will not go over. Alexander avoids a choke and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Alexander with chops and forearms. Alexander blocks a kick and hits a back elbow followed by a drop kick to the knees and a drop kick. Alexander is sent to the apron but he connects with a forearm and Cesaro blocks the slingshot flatliner. Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

Alexander with a Neuralizer that sends Cesro to the floor and Alexander with a plancha onto Cesaro. Alexander with a springboard move but he is met with a European uppercut for the three count.

Winner: Cesaro

We go to the back and the Usos are asked about being on Raw. Jimmy says they are excited to be on Raw and Jey says they are ready to line up the competition. They talk about the Lucha House Party, the Viking Raiders, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder show up and Scott says you are decent hands in the tag team division. They might be the greatest tag team in the history of Smackdown. Dash says this is Raw, the Revival Reformatory. You are not locking down anything.

Jimmy says he had a dream that two dudes would walk up to them and say they are going to kick their butts and they looked like the Revival. They welcome the Revival to the Uso Penitentiary.

Match Number Five: Ivar and Erik versus Lince Dorado and Kalisto (with Gran Metalik)

Erik and Ivar attack before the bell. Erik with a knee to Dorado and Erik catches Metalik and Ivar puts Kalisto on top and Erik with a power slam. Ivar with an alley oop power slam to Dorado.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder were asked about what just happened in the ring. Curt says those two went berzerk out there. Zack says they found out what they are about. Zack says they are new. They have been there for two weeks while Zack mentions they have been here for ten years. They will not let those wolly mammoths take what is theirs.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

We are back and Becky has something to say before her match. She says something is up in Iowa and she could feel it. It is the Superstar Shakeup when opportunity presents itself. She didn’t have to wait long to find out who her next opponent will be and it is Lacey Evans. The woman who likes to sucker punch the Man. Becky has no problem with that because she has been known to do that. It is not the punching that she minds, but the woman throwing the punches. Becky has a history of hitting bleached blondes who curry favor with management. While Lacey is in the back trying to further her career, Becky is out here to cement hers.

Before Alicia Fox comes out, she is interrupted by Lacey Evans’ music.

Lacey says she cannot understand why Becky lets her emotions get the best of her. Maybe it is because you are Irish or you think you are a man. Lacey says a woman is in complete control of her emotions. A lady is never a show off. She will teach the Man who to respect a lady with a woman’s right. Those two shiny titles will be around the waist of this classy confident lady.

Becky says after the journey she had and the people she had to beat to get here, Becky has been trying to enjoy her time but she says that this plank is getting on her last nerve. Becky says she wants to knock Lacey’s head off her shoulders. Becky says not to confuse her happiness with contentment. She will take care of Lacey because she can. Then the Man will collect her debts.

Match Number Five: Becky Lynch versus Alicia Fox in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Becky with a side head lock and take down. Alicia with elbows and a side head lock. Fox with a shoulder tackle but Becky with a bridge to escape the cover. Alicia with a drop kick but Becky with a back heel kick. Fox goes to the floor. Becky sends Alicia into the apron many times. Alicia backs Becky into the ringside barrier and she kicks Becky while the referee continues his count and Alicia sends Becky back into the ring. Alicia gets a near fall.

We are back and Fox with a kick and round kick. Fox gets a near fall. Fox gets another near fall. Alicia with a rear chin lock. Becky with a head scissors and she goes for DisArmHer but Alicia blocks it and she sends Becky to the floor. Alicia goes after Becky on the floor and Becky sends Alicia into the ringside barrier. Alicia with a punch and Becky with an elbow and flying forearm off the turnbuckles. Becky with a back heel kick and exploder followed by a second exploder. Alicia with a rollup for a near fall.

Becky with DisArmHer and Alicia taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Lacey Evans hits Becky with a Womane’s Right. Becky gets back up and Lacey with another Woman’s Right.

We see Baron Corbin in the back and he is asked about beating the odds tonight to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Title. Baron wants to know whose odds he defied? The people in their basements? Those are the people who did not think he should have faced Kurt Angle. He is going to make Seth Rollins’ life miserable. He is asked if he is looking past AJ Styles and he says he is looking right through him.

Robert Roode talked about getting rid of 150 pounds of dead weight in Chad Gable. He says that Ricochet reminds him of Gable and he will show that he is GLORIOUS.

Match Number Six: Ricochet versus Robert Roode

We are back and Roode with a reverse chin lock and we see footage of Roode taking out the leg when Ricochet went to the turnbuckles during the commercial break. Ricochet with elbows but Roode with a knee to the midsection. Roode with knees to the midsection. Ricochet kicks Roode out of the corner and Ricochet with a rolling drop kick. Ricochet and Roode with punches but Ricochet with a forearm or two. Ricochet with a head scissors. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner. Ricochet kicks the turnbuckle with Roode’s head on it. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press for a near fall.

Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall. Ricochet avoids the GLORIOUS DDT and Ricochet with a knee to the head off a TKO for a near fall. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles for the 630 splash but Roode moves and he sends Ricochet into the ring post. Roode with a GLORIOUS DDT for the three count.

Winner: Robert Roode

We have a new video for the Firefly Fun House. Bray says he has missed you. He says he knew that they would be back together again. Bray says we are going to have so much fun. He says this is his special place and he cannot wait to show everyone what he has learned. He introduces us to his special friends. First there is Mercy the Buzzard and Penny the Witch. Bray says he used to be a very bad man, but he has been punished for those things. That part of him is dead now, but he has a reminder of that so he makes sure that he will never become that slob loser again.

Bray says he will always light the way and all you have to do is let him in.

Match Number Eight: AJ Styles versus Baron Corbin in a Who Will Face Seth Rollins for the Universal Title at Money in the Bank Match

Styles with a punch and chops. Baron with a forearm and Styles lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Styles with a drop kick and punches to Corbin. Corbin with a knee and he sends AJ to the apron. Baron with a punch to stop a springboard move by AJ. Corbin with kicks and he mocks AJ. Corbin with a hard Irish whip. Corbin punches AJ. Corbin with more punches to Styles. Styles clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Corbin moves and Styles lands on the apron. Corbin drops AJ on the apron and AJ is sent into the ringside barrier.

We are back and Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Styles with elbows and Corbin with a punch. Corbin picks up Styles and spins him to the mat for a near fall. Corbin puts AJ on the turnbuckles. Styles punches Corbin and Corbin goes for a superplex but Styles goes under and drops Corbin on the turnbuckles. Styles with kicks to the leg. Styles with a flying forearm to Corbin. Styles with a clothesline into the corner and he gets Corbin up but Corbin escapes. Styles with punches and kicks. Styles with a spinning back fist but Corbin grabs AJ by the throat and Styles counters the choke breaker with a rollup for a near fall.

AJ goes for the Styles Clash but he cannot get Baron up. Corbin slides around the ring post but misses the clothesline. AJ with a Pele Kick. Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin with a clothesline into the corner. Corbin with another clothesline into the corner but Styles counters End of Days into a Calf Crusher. Corbin slams AJ’s head into the mat to force AJ to release the hold. Corbin with a knee in the corner. Corbin goes to the turnbuckles and he lands on the ropes when Styles moves. Styles sets for the Phenomanal Forearm and hits it for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Seth offers his hand and AJ shakes it.

We go to credits.

