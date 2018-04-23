LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – April 23, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. The show starts with a graphic in memory of Bruno Sammartino and the roster is on the stage for a ten bell salute and a video package. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar make their way to the ring.

We are back and Paul Heyman clears his throat before introducing himself and his client through the boos in St. Louis. Paul says he supposes you are bestowing you with your anger because you think he is going to come out here and gloat, don’t you? You think he is out here to say he told you so. You thought they were out here to say that just like Brock conquered the Undertaker’s undefeated streak, just like when Brock Lesnar took John Cena to Suplex City, just like every single time some wannabe tough guy who doesn’t understand when it comes to Brock Lesnar that this is real, just like not one member of that locker room stands any more of a chance than any of the wannabe tough guys in attendance tonight, just like he keeps telling you he does not make predictions, he presents spoilers he will not be gloating.

Paul says Brock Lesnar does not gloat. Brock Lesnar conquers. Paul Heyman gloats all night long. Paul gloats over the fact that Brock used non-PG era elbows to scar up Roman’s face. Paul gloats that Brock took Roman to Suplex City. Paul gloats that Brock hit multiple F5s on Roman to put Roman out to the trash heap. None of this means anything to Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar does not dwell on the past, even when the past is only two weeks ago at Wrestlemania. Brock looks forward to the future, especially when the future is this Friday in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble. When Brock Lesnar, so crazed to be in a UFC, he will get on a private jet and fly across the world to travel to Saudi Arabia to be locked insideof a cage with Roman Reigns.

Paul asks if being in a cage was Roman’s idea? Paul says he is going to smarten everyone up. Brock pinned Roman and WWE had no choice so Roman signs a big, fat beautiful contract with a raise that Brock earned by beating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. WWE goes to Brock and says we need the Universal Title defended in Saudi Arabia. Brock said that Roman is breathing so he wants Roman in a fight for the title in a steel cage. You think this is to Roman’s advantage? The odds are more stacked against Roman on Friday. That is not a fact, it is a spoiler.

Brock is going to shred Roman Reigns, piece by piece and limb from limb. Brock will come back as Universal Champion while Roman comes back in many boxes as the victim of the . . .

Roman Reigns’ music interrupts and he makes his way to the stage and then he goes to ringside.

Roman enters the ring and he stares down Brock.

Roman says that Paul is right. He does not know how he is getting back, but he tells St. Louis that he is coming home with that title. You can believe that.

Roman drops the mic and his music plays.

Elias walks in the back and we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is in the ring but before he can add to his introduction, he is interrupted by Bobby Roode’s music.

Match Number One: Elias versus Bobby Roode

They lock up and Elias with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Roode with a back elbow. Roode with chops and kicks in the corner. Elias chops back but Roode with a kick and chop.

Credit: PWinsider.com