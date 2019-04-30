WWE RAW Results – April 29, 2019

We are in Lexington, Kentucky and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the ring and she has something to announce.

Alexa says it is a special Moment of Bliss. In less than three weeks, WWE will be holding the Money in the Bank pay per view. There will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. There will be eight participants in each match with a contract on the line.

The four men from Raw will be Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

Baron comes out and he has something to say. He says you are going to thoroughly enjoy it when Baron becomes a two time Money in the Bank contract winner.

Ricochet asks if he will become a two time loser. Ricochet reminds Baron that he failed on his cash in.

Baron asks if somebody said something and he asks if his mommy let him out to play.

Drew says Ricochet has a point. Drew says after you stole Drew’s victory last week, you blew it.

Baron says AJ had two hours to prepare while he had 60 or 65 minutes.

Drew says he is sick of outside forces constantly screwing with his chance to become champion. Drew says when he wins, the power will be in his hands.

Ricochet says you can talk about your failures, but he didn’t come here to talk.

Drew tells Ricochet to shut up and he can do his high flying stuff while leaving the business talk to the grown ups. He will drop Ricochet where he stands.

Baron says he will climb the ladder and take the briefcase and Drew says he will steal another victory from him.

Drew threatens to knock out Baron and then Baron is cut off by Braun. Braun says you can argue about who is going to win Money in the Bank, but none of you have what it takes to keep the Monster in the Bank from winning. Braun suggests a preview. You two against Ricochet and him. Braun says they will get these hands right now.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Braun Strowman and Ricochet versus Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

Baron hits Braun from behind and he knocks Ricochet to the floor. Baron with punches and Braun sends Baron to the floor. Braun with a punch and clothesline that sends Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet tags in and he kicks Corbin and hits a moonsault off the ring post. Ricochet kicks Corbin in the head and hits a springboard clothesline. Drew tags in. Ricochet with punches and kicks. Drew sets for a suplex but Ricochet lands on his feet. Drew with a chop. Drew stomps on the arm. Ricochet blocks a punch and connects with a punch. Baron tags in.

Corbin chokes Ricochet in the ropes. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Ricochet with punches but Corbin holds on to the chin lock. Ricochet flips over the back and hits a head scissors take down followed by a drop kick. Ricochet with a knee to Drew and then Ricochet goes for a springboard back elbow but Corbin with a shoulder tackle as we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin punches Ricochet as we see what happened to Ricochet during the commercial break. Corbin runs into a boot and Ricochet goes for a rolling drop kick but Corbin avoids him. Ricochet is sent to the floor and Drew tags in and Corbin hits Strowman from behind and Braun stares at Corbin. Braun chases Corbin around the ring but Drew with a Claymore to Strowman. Corbin gets a near fall on Ricochet. Corbin sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles and Drew tags back in. Drew chops Ricochet and gets a near fall. Drew wtih an arm bar and he rubs his forearm across the face.

Ricochet with punches but Drew with a knee. Drew with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Corbin tags in and Ricochet with a rolling drop kick. Strowman gets back onto the apron and Drew and Braun tag in. Strowman with shoulder tackles and a splash into the corner. Strowman with a forearm across the chest. Strowman goes into the ring post but Ricochet tags in. Ricochet leaps over Drew and Drew with a head butt. Corbin tags himself in and Strowman is tagged in. Drew punches Corbin and Strowman with a running power slam. Ricochet tags in and hits a shooting star press as Drew walks away from the ring. Ricochet gets the three count.

Winners: Ricochet and Braun Strowman

The Usos make their way to the ring and they have something to say.

We go to commercial.

We see Anderson and Gallows in the Goldman Box. They talk about putting the Usos on Lockdown in the Good Brothers Penitentiary.

Match Number Two: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Jey and Anderson start things off and they lock up. Jey with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle. Jey blocks a hip toss and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Jey with a shoulder in the corner and Jimmy tags in and hits a running punch in the corner. Jimmy gets a near fall. Anderson with punches to Jimmy in the corner. Jimmy is sent into the turnbuckles and Gallows tags in. Luke with a forearm to the back. Jimmy with an uppercut and chop. Jimmy sends Anderson off the apron and Gallows misses a boot. Gallows goes over the top rope to the floor when Jimmy moves. Gallows with a punch when Jimmy goes for a suicide dive. Jimmy is sent throat first into the bottom rope.

Gallows waits for Jimmy to get up and Jimmy blocks a punch and connects with chops. Gallows with a boot to the head and Jimmy is down. Gallows gets a near fall. Jimmy is sent to the floor and Gallows Irish whips Jimmy into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gallows with a side head lock to Jimmy and he sends Jimmy to the mat. Anderson tags in and Gallows with a punch followed by a running boot from Anderson for a near fall. Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Gallows and Anderson with a belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination for a near fall. Gallows punches Jimmy and Jimmy with a kick that is blocked but Jimmy with a spinning heel kick and both men are down. Jey and Anderson tags in and Jey with a flying clothesline and another clothesline. Jey with a back heel kick and uppercut followed by a Samoan drop.

Jey with a running hip strike into the corner for a near fall. Jey goes into the ring post when he misses a splash and Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall. Anderson and Gallows set for Magic Killer but Jimmy with a super kick to Anderson but Gallows sends Jimmy to the apron. Jey with a super kick and Jimmy tags in for a double super kick. Jimmy with a splash while Jey hits a suicide dive onto Anderson on the floor.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

After the match, Jey says there is one tag that calling themselves the top guys but they have another side. Jey shows us a video of the Usos earlier today and we see Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson’s back.

Dash Wilder comes out and says that was an invasion of privacy. Scott Dawson says they are men. Scott says he has some body hair and he says he cannot reach every part of his back. He asks his compadre and best friend of twenty years for help and he obliges. Dash says he was there for his best friend. He has Scott’s back and Scott has his back. Dash says they are done with the Usos tonight because they have a match against the tag champs.

We take a look back at the US Title Match from Wrestlemania when Samoa Joe destroyed Rey Mysterio in short order.

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV as we go to commercial.

We are back and Miz welcomes us to MizTV.

Miz says it is good to have MizTV back on Raw. He is still the A lister. He says this is a new era for him. Miz says he has been rejuvenated and he is excited for new guests. Miz brings out Bobby Lashley.

Bobby says he has seen MizTV before and Bobby says he will set the ground rules. Bobby will only answer the questions Bobby wants to answer.

Miz appreciates that Bobby is speaking in the third person and Bobby says Bobby does not appreciate his tone.

Miz says that Bobby is the right guest for his return to Raw. Miz says that some feel that Bobby has not put it all together and not reaching his full potential.

Bobby says Bobby has been back in WWE for a year and he is a two time Intercontinental Champion. What has Miz done?

Miz says the old Miz would have run through all of the titles he has won and we would have been here for a very very very long time. Miz says nobody is questioning his potential. Miz says he is an overachiever and asks Bobby if he has seen Miz’ wife. Miz says he did that without Bobby’s physical ability.

Bobby wants to talk about what Miz couldn’t do at Wrestlemania. He reminds Miz about the whooping that Shane gave him and his father. Bobby says Miz had a chance for payback but he screwed it up. That is why your dad thinks you are useless.

Miz attacks Lashley and Bobby punches back. Miz with a boot and he throws the chairs at Bobby.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Miz versus Bobby Lashley

The match is joined in progress and Lashley with a knee and forearm. Lashley with a delayed vertical suplex. Lashley gets Miz up for a slam but Miz gets to his feet. Miz with a boot to Lashley. Miz with kicks in the corner. Miz with running knees into the corner two times. He goes for the Awesome Clothesline but he is stopped by Shane McMahon’s music and Shane shuffles on the stage.

Miz avoids Lashley and clotheslines Lashley over the top rope to the floor. Shane runs to the ring to try to attack Miz but Miz sees it coming. Miz with a rollup for a near fall followed by a DDT for a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. Shane gets on the apron and he shows a photo of George Mizanin on the TitanTron. Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Shane kicks Miz and then ‘punches’ him. Miz with a double leg take down and Lashley with a spinebuster. Shane with more ‘punches’ to Miz. Shane with a figure four head scissors and arm bar.

Shane takes a mic and he says it is a shame that Miz is unconscious. Shane reminds Miz he is the best in the world.

We go to commercial.

We go to the Goldman Box and Erik says that him and Ivar have destroyed wrestlers everywhere and the raid has begun.

Match Number Four: Ivar and Erik versus Kalisto and Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado)

The Lucha House party attack Erik and Ivar on their way to the ring and Dorado and Metalik with suicide dives.

Kalisto and Ivar start things off and Metalik with a springboard drop kick but it does not knock Ivar down. Ivar with a cartwheel followed by a clothesline. Erik tags in and he connects with knees and applies an arm bar. Ivar tags in and Metalik lands on his feet on a double suplex attempt and Kalisto tags in. Ivar catches Kalisto and hits a slam. Erik tags in and he hits a running double knee strike on Metalik. Erik runs Ivar into Metalik. Ivar tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

After the match, Lince Dorado is pulled into the ring and he connnects with punches but Erik with a German suplex as Ivar hits a springboard clothesline.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for another Moment of Bliss and Alexa is on the stage. She reminds us that she announced the men in the Money in the Bank match for Raw. Now it is time to introduce the women. Natalya is the first woman announced. Natalya says she has never won the Raw Women’s championship and when she wins the briefcase, things will change. The next woman announced is Dana Brooke. Dana says she is so excited for this opportunity. She says this is her chance to jump to the front of the line. She says she is sick and tired of waiting for her turn.

Natalya wants to know if Dana is talking about her. Natalya says she has earned everything she has gotten here.

Alexa tells them to let her announce the names and stop with the cattiness. The next entrant is Naomi. Naomi says she is a former two time Smackdown champion and her only focus is to become the Raw champion. She will climb that ladder, retrieve her contract and the champion will get all this glow.

Natalya says she has been waiting for her opportunity.

Alexa says they are worse than the men. You should be ashamed. Alexa says they are interrupting an important moment for someone who is hoping for an opportunity to change their lives. She would like for them to behave for the sanctitiy of the women’s division.

Alexa announces that the final participant will be HER.

Alexa says you can leave and give the future two time Miss Money in the Bank her chance.

Naomi suggests why not give the WWE Universe a preview and face each other in the ring.

Alexa says she would, but she doesn’t want to. Alexa says she is not in the right attire and these aren’t even her shoes. Naomi says she can beat Alexa in or out of her shoes. Maybe you are not as good as you think you are. Alexa accepts the challenge.

We go to a new Firefly Fun House. Bray says he loves to paint. It is a way to express his suppressed feelings. When you express yourself, no one can truly hurt you.

Rambling Rabbit shows up and asks Bray if he is painting. Bray shows him the painting and it is a house on fire. Abby says this isn’t time for games. Rabbit leaves. Abby says Bray didn’t listen to what she said about playing in the fun house. Bray says that is all in the past. He says he is sorry for what he did. Bray asks if you will all forgive him. Abby says Bray needs to keep it down while she is having her beauty rest. Bray calls her a sociopath.

Rabbit asks if sociopath is the word of the day and Bray agrees. Bray says we are out of time. Bray says he will light the way as long as you let him in.

Match Number Five: Alexa Bliss versus Naomi

The match is joined in action and Alexa has issues with her laces. Naomi with a rollup for a near fall. Naomi kicks Alexa in the leg while Alexa tries to tie her boots. Naomi with a bulldog into the turnbuckles followed by a round kick and she hits a sliding clothesline. Naomi with a split leg drop for a near fall. Alexa wants a time out to tie her boots and then she kicks Naomi and sends her into the turnbuckles. Alexa with kicks in the corner and a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Alexa keeps Naomi on the mat with the reverse chin lock. Naomi with an arm drag and kicks. Naomi with Speedball ‘kicks’ but Alexa blocks a kick and takes Naomi to the mat for a near fall.

Alexa chokes Naomi in the ropes. Naomi with an inside cradle for a near fall. Alexa with a back heel kick. Alexa with a cravate but Naomi with elbows. Alexa escapes a slam and Naomi with a kick. Naomi goes for a bulldog into the turnbuckles but Alexa escapes and Naomi goes into the turnbuckles. Alexa slams Naomi’s head into the mat. Naomi with punches but Alexa with a knee. Alexa sends Naomi to the floor and Alexa ties her shoes again. Alexa kicks Naomi to the floor. Naomi with a shoulder and sunset flip for a near fall. Naomi with a spinning sit out jaw breaker. Naomi pulls off Alexa’s shoes and Naomi is sent into the turnbuckles. Naomi with Rear View and Naomi hits a split legged moonsault for the three count.

Winner: Naomi

Rey Mysterio is in the locker room with his son Dominic. Rey is asked about whether this is his most challenging stretch of his career. Rey talks about how he was manhandled by Lars Sullivan on his first night on Raw. It is hard to fight in a land of giants when he is his size. Rey says he felt like he let down the fans at Wrestlemania and his son. He will prove that he is the better man tonight against Samoa Joe.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Becky Lynch is in the ring.

Becky is asked about her decision to defend her titles in separate matches at Money in the Bank. Becky says there is nothing impulsive after the journey she took to get here. Becky has two options. She can try to protect all that she has or she can fight. Becky says she only knows how to fight. Becky is asked about the odds. Becky asks if she would be here as a double champ if she cared about odds. A year ago, nobody thought she could main event Wrestlemania, but she did. A month ago, Ronda Rousey was unbeaten and many thought Ronda was unbeatable until she beat Ronda.

These people know that her whole career has been a longshot. Charlotte was holding the division and titles hostage and she will not do it now. Becky says she does not care if it puts her at a disadvantage. Becky says she did not make history by dodging people, she make it be beating everyone. Bring on her opponents. Charlotte has the pedigree and the DNA but The Man has her number. Lacey Evans, the plank, is a tremendous athlete with a big right hand. She is making a mistake hitting someone who likes it. Becky says Lacey’s beating will take place at Money in the Bank.

Becky is asked if what we saw last week was a preview of what will happen at Money in the Bank. We see what happened last week.

Becky says if Lacey is not too busy in the back currying favor or doing what she does, come out and face the Man.

Lacey says it is just like a man to want what he wants when he wants it. She can see her Irish temper bubble up. Lacey says she will let her anger get the best of her. Lacey says she is done talking.

Becky and Lacey fight at ringside. Officials come to the ring to stop them but these are wrestling officials so it breaks down right away. They exchange punches and kicks. They separate them again and it fails once more. They exchange more punches.

Match Number Six: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Non Title Match

Hawkins and Wilder start things off and Hawkins with a side head lock take down. Wilder with a head scissors and Hawkins escapes. Hawkins with a drop kick for a near fall. Ryder tags in and Hawkins trips Wilder and Ryder with a drop kick through the ropes. Dawson tags in and he connects with a knee to the back and Wilder with a drop kick. Dawson with a near fall followed by elbow drops.

Dawson with a belly-to-back suplex. Dawson with knee drops and Wilder tags in and connects with a European uppercut and chops in the corner. Dawson tags in and Wilder with a drop toe hold and Dawson with an elbow drop for a near fall. Dawson with a chin lock and he runs his forearm against the nose. Dawson with kicks and forearms in the ropes and Wilder with a Northern Lariat from the apron. Wilder tags in and Dawson sends Wilder onto Ryder with a leg drop for a near fall. Wilder with a top wrist lock. Dawson tags in and knocks Hawkins off the apron. Dawson and Ryder bump heads and he falls onto Ryder for a near fall but Ryder with a crucifix for the three count.

Winners: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Miz is in the back and he is asked about what happened to him tonight. Miz says Shane made this personal by bringing his dad into it. They went all over MetLife Stadium at Wrestlemania. At Money in the Bank, he wants to keep it in the ring and he challenges Shane to a steel cage match.

Sami Zayn makes his way to the stage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami says he was kind enough to show how great his life was outside the toxic walls of the WWE. The joy he has been experiencing is not because he has been on a few trips, it was because he was doing soul searching. He was looking at the human condition and psychology. Sami says that got him to understand ‘you people’. Sami talks about Psychological Entitlement. Sami asks if that sounds familiar. You boo because it hits too hard to home. It is almost not your fault, but it is. For years, you have been fed the lies that the customer is always right.

You believe this for many reasons. He won’t discuss it in detail because no one in Lexiington will understand it. You feel that whatever you want should be given to you. If you don’t get exactly what you want when you want it, you throw a fit. Last week, he was flying home and at 4 AM some soulless father asks his son to have him sign one of his action figures. Sami says he said no and the child burst into tears and ran into daddy’s arms.

Sami asks if you thought it made him feel good. If you think he enjoyed it, it shows about you. Sami says it made him sick. This kid at age 5 has already been taught he is owed something. Sami says he does not owe him or any of you a damn thing. Sami says he has been more than generous. Three shoulder surgeries and seventeen years of five star classics are enough. From here on, you get what he wants to give you. You will take what he is kind enough to give you. Sami says he has people attacking him and telling him if he doesn’t like WWE he should quit.

Sami asks if that is what you want. Sami says quitting WWE would be amazing, but what would be more amazing would be coming out here week after week and holding each of you accountable for your actions. He would rather come out here and call you out on your crap. He wants to be the critic of the critics. For far too long, you have been drunk with power and no one has stood up to you. Sami says he is here to take the power back.

We go to Shane McMahon’s tweet accepting Miz’ challenge for Money in the Bank.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Samoa Joe says he watched what Rey did earlier. He says he sees in Dominic a son who is ashamed. He is ashamed of how quickly Rey was put to sleep. You would have gotten a mask for Dominic so he could hide his shame in public. Tonight, masks won’t save you from him. AJ Styles used you to steal his title opportunity. Joe says he should be signing that contract. For your transgressions, there will a reckoning. If you thought what he did at Wrestlemania, tonight will pale in comparison.

Match Number Seven: Samoa Joe versus Rey Mysterio in a Non Title Match

Joe with punches to Rey but Rey with punches of his own. Joe with a kick and he sends Rey to the floor. Joe goes for suicide dive but Rey gets back into the ring. Rey with a kick and seated splash off the apron. Rey slides for a splash onto Joe but Joe gets his knees up and we go to commercial.

We are back and Rey with kicks but Joe with a power slam for a near fall. Joe works on the neck. Joe misses a back senton when Rey moves out of the way. Rey goes to the apron and he hits a springboard seated splash and a drop kick to the knee. Joe catches Rey on a quebrada and Rey counters into a DDT. Rey gets a near fall. Rey with a head scissors that sends Joe into the turnbuckles followed by a 619 to the midsection. Rey with a rana that sends Joe into the ropes and Joe blocks the 619 and Joe chokes Rey but Rey with a kick to the head. Rey charges into the corner and Joe with an STJoe.

Joe goes for a uranage and Rey with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, Dominic comes out to celebrate with his father.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Michael Cole is in the ring for the official contract signing for the Universal Championship. He brings the challenger, AJ Styles, out first. Out next is the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

Michael asks AJ what would winning the Universal Champoinship mean to him? AJ says that is the reason he came to Raw. Smackdown was good to him for two years. It was the house that AJ Styles built and he is proud of that. This is Raw. This is where the craziest fans are at. He says that Seth is a good guy and he has known him for years. Seth has what AJ wants. AJ says he wants the Universal Championship. When you want something bad enough, you will do some unexpected things to get it. AJ says winners find a way and you are a winner. You are the Universal Champion.

AJ says he has known Seth for years. How many times has it been said that Seth Rollins will be the new AJ Styles? He’s stronger, faster, and younger but you will never be the Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Seth says as much a compliment it was, he never wanted to be the next AJ Styles or the next anybody. He wanted to be the first Seth Rollins. Look around and things are different. The ropes are red. That is not Tom Phillips, it is Michael Cole. This is not Smackdown. This is Monday Night Rollins. What you did on Smackdown was phenomenal, but to beat him, you have to be better than phenomenal.

AJ says he knows how much that title means for you. You ran yourself ragged. Weren’t you obssessed with being the workhorse? How are you holding up? AJ says your little team, your little brotherhood is not here to hold you up. You went through hell at Wrestlemania, but the problem is that he does not think that Seth has much left. AJ says he is ready to go right now. AJ says he is going to be that bulldog nipping at your heels and at Money in the Bank, he is going to latch on and sink his teeth in and not let go until he is standing over you as the new Universal Champion.

AJ signs the contract.

Seth says you don’t seem to understand what he is saying so he will spell it out. They have a lot in common but there are a lot of differences. You like to build things up while he likes to burn them down. While their stories may be similar, there is one thing that separates them. Seth says he beat Brock Lesnar and that is why he is standing here holding this and why you are there trying to take it from him. If you want to know how he is holding up, you can ask Brock Lesnar because that was when he was at his best and he will be at his best when he faces you.

Seth signs the contract.

AJ picks up the Universal title belt and AJ holds it out for Seth and gives it to him.

Seth tells J this is how close he will get to the title. AJ punches Seth but Seth with a punch and kick. Rollins kicks AJ to the floor. Seth with a suicide dive onto AJ and then he tells AJ to come on if he wants to start a fight.

AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm through the table.

We go to credits.

