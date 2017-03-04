LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – April 3, 2017

– The WWE RAW after WrestleMania 33 opens up a video package looking at Roman Reigns’ main event win over The Undertaker last night. The video package ends with the fans chanting for Taker in the post-match segment.

– We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando as The Undertaker chants continue. Fans chant Taker’s name for a few minutes as the cameras take it all in. They’re still chanting “Undertaker” but now we get dueling chants with “Roman sucks” added in. The music interrupts the chants and out comes Roman Reigns to big boos. JoJo does the introduction as Reigns heads to the ring. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Reigns hits the corner and poses as the boos continue. The music stops and Reigns is really getting heat. A “Delete!” chant starts and we see a “Delete!” sign in the crowd. A big “fuck you Roman” chant starts next. Reigns just takes it all in as the chants and the boos continue. A “you suck!” chant is next. They chant “asshole” at him next. Reigns finally raises the mic but the boos continue. He waits again. A “Roman sucks” chant starts up. Reigns smirks and raises the mic to speak but the boos pick up. Another “Delete!” chant. Reigns goes to speak again but the boos get louder. A “shut the fuck up” chant starts next. Reigns keeps looking out as a “go away” chant starts. Reigns raises the mic and says, “This is my yard now.” The boos get loud again. Reigns drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music plays.

– We go to the announcers and they give us a warning about how the crowd is going to be tonight. Still to come, The Hardys defend their newly-won titles against the former champion.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Hardys

We go to the ring and out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. We see stills from how they lost the titles at WrestleMania 33. We go to commercial with Gallows and Anderson in the ring.

Back from the break and Gallows and Anderson are finishing up their entrance as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Out next come new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys to a big pop.

The Hardys take control of Anderson early. Matt Hardy works Anderson over as fans chant “welcome back” to him. Matt with the Side Effect for a 2 count. Anderson blocks Twist of Fate. Matt dumps Anderson to the floor. Jeff Hardy comes in and they send Anderson and Gallows over the top rope. They stand tall as a “Delete!” chant starts and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gallows is in control of Matt. Anderson comes in for a double team and a 2 count. Anderson keeps control and goes to Gallows for more double teaming in the corner. Gallows keeps control and hits a splash in the corner. A “fuck that owl” chant starts up as the crowd takes a shot at Impact Wrestling.

Anderson comes back in and they keep Matt grounded with frequent tags. Matt tries to make a comeback. He knocks Anderson off the apron but turns around to a big kick from Gallows. Matt finally gets the hot tag. Jeff unloads on Gallows and drops him with a clothesline. Jeff with the inverted atomic drop and leg drop. Jeff with more offense and a splash for a 2 count. Gallows rolls to the floor and Jeff follows. Jeff positions the steel steps and runs to leap off them for Poetry In Motion against the barrier.

Jeff ends up going to the top but gets crotched by Gallows due to a distraction from Anderson. Anderson with a cheap shot also. They double team Jeff with the big kick for a close 2 count. They go for Magic Killer but Matt pulls Anderson’s leg out. Jeff hits a Twist of Fate but Gallows is still standing. Matt tags in and hits a Twist of Fate to drop Gallows. Jeff goes up top and hits the Swanton on Gallows. Matt covers for the pin.

Winners: The Hardy Boys

– After the match, The Hardys celebrate and it’s announced they will be on RAW Talk later tonight.

– Still to come, the new WWE Universal Champion. Also, Chris Jericho and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and the new WWE United States Champion.

– We see stills from Triple H vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

– Back to the ring and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Back to commercial.

Neville vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the break and the WWE Cruiserweight Champion has a mic. He talks about his WrestleMania 33 win over Austin Aries and says you can’t deny that he gets the job done. Neville says he will have a proper celebration on 205 Live this week but he couldn’t pass up the chance tonight… the music hits and out comes Mustafa Ali to interrupt. Ali tries to shake hands before the bell but Neville shoves him.

Back and forth to start. Ali takes control and sends Neville to the floor. Ali hits a huge shot from the ropes to the floor. They come back into the ring but Neville turns it back around. Neville tosses Ali over the top rope. Neville plays to the crowd and gets boos as we go to commercial.

More back and forth after the match. Ali hits a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Neville turns it back around as the crowd is going off like only the post-WrestleMania crowd can. Neville keeps control and hits a massive clothesline for a 2 count. Neville stalks Ali and works him around the ring. Neville goes to the top. Apparently a beach ball going around the arena is distracting everyone. Neville and Ali tangle in the corner. Ali hits a huge springboard Spanish Fly to bring Neville to the mat. Ali still can’t get the pin. More back and forth. Ali hits a big satellite DDT out of nowhere but Neville gets his foot on the bottom rope.

Ali goes to the top for the inverted 450 but Neville rolls out of the way. Neville goes to the top and stands tall for a big Red Arrow as the crowd anticipates it. Neville sees the excitement and comes down from the top, causing fans to boo. He applies the Rings of Saturn instead and Ali taps out.

Winner: Neville

– After the match, Neville stands tall with his title.

– A limousine pulls up in the back. Vince McMahon gets out to a big pop. He starts walking into the arena as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from WrestleMania 33. The announcers show some of the WrestleMania media coverage.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Vince McMahon to a big pop. Fans sing “No Chance” as Vince marches to the ring.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.