LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – April 30, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

We see photos of the finish of the steel cage match that ended in controversy because while Brock hit the floor first, Roman’s feet hit the floor first.

We see the tweet from the referee who admitted that he made a mistake.

Roman says he will not make any excuses because there is no need to. You have seen the footage and the tweet from the referee so you are looking at the real Universal Champion. Roman says he should be the Universal Champion but he is not . . . yet. A lot of you doubted him and a lot of you lost faith in him but Roman says he is a man of his word and he kept his word. He beat Brock Lesnar in the cage and that is why he won’t lose faith in himself.

Roman says he would say that to Brock’s face, but he is not here. Roman says he will turn his attention . . .

Samoa Joe is on the TitanTron and he says that he told Roman he would lose to Brock Lesnar and he lost. Joe says he will continue Roman’s downward spiral.

Jinder Mahal’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Sunil Singh.

Jinder says he cannot stand people who make excuses for his short comings. Jinder says that Jeff Hardy cheated and he is not complaining. You lost clean to Brock Lesnar and at Backlash you will lose to Samoa Joe. Tonight, you will lose to the Modern Day Maharaja. Your career is in the tubes and since Jinder is on Raw, he will flourish and he will raise the Universal Championship. Tonight, he will prove exactly why.

Sami Zayn’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage and the crowd goes crazy for their hometown hero.

Sami addresses the crowd in French. Sami wants to get down to business. You complain about the Greatest Royal Rumble, but due to an injury suffered at the hands of Bobby Lashley, he could not even go to the Greatest Royal Rumble. He suffered from vertigo, but he is feeling better tonight.

Why not fix that, in his home town, and he will take on Roman Reigns.

The other Quebec citizen on the Raw roster, Kevin Owens, makes his way to the stage to a huge ovation.

Kevin addresses the crowd in French as well. Kevin tells Sami, with all due respect, he knows that Sami can beat Roman Reigns. However, Kevin says tonight, the people want to see Roman Reigns versus Kevin Owens.

Kevin tells Roman the people are chanting yes because they like the idea. Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn want a piece of Roman Reigns. Kevin suggests a coin flip but he doesn’t have a coin or something with three sides. How about a popularity contest. Kevin mentions all three options.

Reigns punches Owens and then Zayn, Singh, and Mahal attack Roman. Owens joins in for a four on one attack.

Bobby Lashley’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Lashley with punches to Zayn and Mahal. He goes after Owens and then it is another four on one situation.

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring to give some hands. Strowman pushes Zayn and Owens away and then he punches Mahal. It is another four on one situation but Lashley joins in and sends Owens to the floor. Strowman takes care of the other three. Zayn and Mahal are sent to the floor. Strowman with a press slam onto Mahal, Zayn, and Owens.

Elias is in the back sampling some tea that he got while in Saudi Arabia.

We go to commercial.

Elias is in the ring and he tells everyone to consider themselves blessed. Elias wants to know WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIAS? Elias says he forgets how special it is for all of you to see him. Everyone around the world knows what WWE stands for. Elias asks who saw the Greatest Royal Rumble and saw their favorites. Elias says he is reaching a new level of fame almost no one can comprehend, especially Bobby Roode.

Elias wants everyone to be silent for his performance.

Elias sings he thinks he’s glorious, but it will take a lot to impress the best thing going on Raw. You are as sad and pathetic as the people of Montreal.

Match Number One: Elias versus Bobby Roode

Elias with a side head lock as the match is joined in progress. Roode with a wrist lock into a side head lock. Elias with punches in the corner. Roode with punches and chops but Elias with an Irish whip. Roode with a clothesline followed by a reverse atomic drop and drop kick. Roode sends Elias into the turnbuckles and chops him. Elias with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot and Roode with a blockbuster for a near fall. Roode goes to the floor and he chops Elias.

Roode sends Elias back into the ring but Elias goes to the apron and drops Roode on the top rope. Elias with a clothesline. Elias with a reverse chin lock. Elias returns Roode to the mat after Bobby gets to his feet. Roode with punches and chops. Elias with a kick and then he kicks Roode on the mat. Elias with a slam. Roode with kicks but Elias with a chop. Roode with an Irish whip and Elias tries to float over but Roode stops him. Elias with a mule kick for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias with a reverse chin lock. Roode runs Elias into the turnbuckles. Roode runs into an uppercut. Elias with a chop but Roode with an Irish whip. Roode does not charge into the corner when Elias tries to float over. Roode with clotheslines and a knee. Roode misses coming off the turnbuckles but lands on his feet. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Roode goes to the turnbuckles but Elias stops him. They fight on the turnbuckles and Roode punches Elias and head butts him to the mat. Roode with a clothesline off the turnbuckles. Roode signals for the Glorious DDT and he kicks Elias but Elias drops down and sends Roode into the ropes. Elias with an inside cradle for a near fall and Roode with an inside cradle. Roode is sent to the apron and Elias punches Roode and sends Roode into the ring post.

The referee checks on Roode and calls for medical help since Roode is having trouble breathing.

While they check on Roode, Elias gets on the mic and he announces himself as the winner of the match.

Winner: Elias by referee stoppage

We go to commercial.

We are back with a moments ago moment of Bobby Roode being helped to the back.

Charly Caruso is with Francois and Jean-Paul. They say they wanted this match because they are proud Canadians.

Match Number Two: Akam and Rezar versus Jean-Paul and Francois

Rezar wtih a boot to Francois and then he sends Francois into the corner. Jean-Paul tags in and he punches Rezar. Rezar with a clothesline. Akam tags in and they set for Super Collider. They hit the Last Chapter for the three count.

Winners: Akam and Rezar

After the match, Akam says the Book of Pain remains open. Rezar says there will be a chapter for every team on Raw.

We go to commercial.

We are told that Miz will get his rematch against Seth Rollins on Sunday at Backlash.

Seth praises the crowd for their reactions. He says the last month has been wild. He takes everyone back to Wrestlemania where he wins the Intercontinental Championship. Then they go to South Africa where he defends the title. They come back to St. Louis and then go to Saudi Arabia where he defended the title in a ladder match.

Seth says merci to the people of Montreal. Seth says the crowd makes it all worthwhile. He says the trip back from Saudi Arabia was long and it allowed him to think about what kind of champion he wants to be. He does not want to be anything like Brock Lesnar. Brock isn’t even the legitimate Universal Champion because we saw Roman’s feet hit first. Seth says he does not want to show up only when it is convenient or when the price is right. He wants to be a fighting champion . . .

Finn Balor’s music plays and interrupts Seth.

Finn introduces himself in French. He tells Seth he was right. It was a long flight from Saudi Arabia and it gave him time to watch the end of the ladder match and see how close he came to being Intercontinental champion. Finn says that Seth beat him, but by this much. They have had four singles matches and each of them have won two. That makes them even. You talk about being a fighting champion so why not show you are a fighting champion by putting that title on the line tonight?

Seth says he has the Miz at Backlash on Sunday, but . . .

Finn says he likes that but.

Seth says since he is a fighting champion, he will leave it up to the people of Montreal.

Seth says he is on and then . . .

Miz’ music plays and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas make their way to the stage.

Curtis says not to worry about what these people want. Worry about what is best for yourselves. You guys shouldn’t be fighting each other, you should be fighting together. Bo says we should all be fighting together.

Curtis says they made a mistake by coming at them separately. They should have had a group conversation and then Bo and Curtis reveal shirts with all four of their photos on it.

Bo says forget about the Balor Club and forget about the Shield. Bo says they have the Four Horsemen of the WWE.

Bo and Curtis put up the four fingers.

Seth and Finn have a conversation away from Bo and Curtis. Seth says it is a hard no.

Bo tells Curtis to keep his chin up. Bo says they don’t need them. Bo and Curtis turn away and then try to attack Finn and Seth but Seth with a super kick to Bo and Finn with a Slingblade to Curtis. Rollins clotheslines Axel over the top rope to the floor.

Balor takes care of Rollins with an elevated elbow drop to the chest.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha Banks is in the interview area. Sasha is asked about whether she tried to get Bayley to be in her corner. Sasha says Bayley will not be in her corner. She says she has not heard from Bayley. The Riott Squad is trying to run Raw but she won’t let them.

Match Number Three: Sasha Banks versus Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan)

They lock up and Ruby backs Sasha into the corner and gives a clean break. They lock up again and Ruby with a wrist lock. Ruby pulls Sasha down by the hair but Sasha with an arm drag. Sasha goes for a hip toss but Ruby blocks it. Sasha blocks a hip toss of her own. Ruby with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha with a chop. Sasha uses the ropes for an arm drag and then she takes Ruby to the mat with an arm bar.

We see Bayley watching from the back. Ruby with kicks in the corner and then she sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Ruby with shoulders in the corner followed by a forearm. Ruby with a forearm but Sasha with a Thesz Press. Sasha sends Ruby into the turnbuckles and chokes her. Sasha with a double knee drop for a near fall. Sasha with an arm bar. Sasha is sent to the apron and Ruby knocks her off with a forearm. Logan misses a clothesline and Sasha with a forearm. Sasha avoids a baseball slide and Sasha with a baseball slide of her own.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ruby with a seated abdominal stretch. We see Ruby kicking Sasha in the midsection during the break. Ruby with a drop kick to Sasha and Sasha’s head hits the turnbuckles. Ruby with an STO for a near fall. Ruby rubs Sasha’s face in the mat and slams her face into the mat. Ruby with a forearm to the back of the head and then she kicks Sasha in the back. Ruby with a reverse chin lock.

Sasha with elbows but Ruby with a knee. Sasha with an O’Connor roll for a near fall and then she hits a cross body off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sasha with an elbow to Ruby and then she follows with a kick. Sasha with clotheslines and a drop kick. Sasha blocks a kick and kicks Ruby. Sasha with a double knee strike in the corner but Ruby moves on a second attempt. Ruby with a super kick and then Ruby goes to the turnbuckles for a cannonball back senton and a near fall. Ruby gets another near fall. Ruby sets for the Riott Kick but Sasha with a lungblower and Banks Statement. Logan distracts the referee and Liv pulls Ruby to the floor. Ruby drops Sasha on the ropes. Sasha with a knee and a running knee. Sasha with Meteora to Liv on the floor.

Logan gets on the apron and Sasha kicks her from the turnbuckles. Ruby with a forearm and a Riott Kick for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riott

We have a Moment of Bliss.

Alexa says you never know when a bully will strike. It could happen at school, work, or on vacation. Alexa says it happens to her. Alexa says she was at Disney with Nia and Nia was making fun of her height asking everyone if Alexa can go on the rides. She even asked about the Tea Cups. They are cups that you sit in. Alexa mentions that Nia had a server give her a kid’s mention. Nia had a turkey leg in each hand while laughing at her. Nia made her miserable at the Happiest Place on Earth. She will beat Nia at Backlash and she will do it for everyone who has a Nia in their lives.

We go to commercial.

Renee Young is in the back with Titus O’Neil as he slides into the camera shot. Renee shows Titus the slide heard round the world.

Renee asks Titus how is he dealing with the spotlight. Titus says it was exactly as he planned. Not many people have the opportunity to fall flat on their face in front of the world. You don’t stay down. You get back up. Titus says he hopes this situation will inspire people.

Baron Corbin stops by and says that Renee is wasting her time with him.

We see Matt Hardy reading from the Light and the Darkness. Their story has always been told. The vessels known as Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy have transcended time and space. We see Matt and Bray placed into historical photos.

Bray shows up he says out of darkness and light. Their shadow will continue to consume everything.

Michael Cole brings up the end of the main event when Ronda Rousey came out to interrupt the match and then attack Mickie James.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley versus Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh)

Roman wants to start and he faces off with Mahal. Zayn would like to start the match so Jinder obliges. Owens decides to tag in before Zayn does anything to affect his vertigo. Owens tags Zayn back in. Roman blocks a punch and punches Zayn. Zayn with a kick but Roman sends Zayn to the floor. Zayn with a kick on the floor but Roman sends Zayn into the ringside barrier. Roman with an uppercut to Owens and then he hits a broad jump drop kick as we go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn backs Roman into the corner and Mahal tags in. Mahal with punches. Roman with a back elbow. Lashley tags in and he punches Mahal. Lashley with a back elbow and clothesline followed by a slam. Mahal with a knee and punches. Lashley with a clothesline and then he gets Mahal on his shoulders. Mahal gets to his feet and Zayn tags in. Zayn kicks Lashley and chokes him in the corner. Zayn sets for a suplex but Lashley counters into a neck breaker. Lashley with a clothesline and shoulder into the corner. Owens stops the delayed vertical suplex on Zayn with a kick.

Owens tags in and kicks Lashley. Mahal tags in and connects with knees in the corner. Owens tags in and he connects with shoulders. Owens with a snpa mare and kick to the back. Owens with a reverse chin lock. Lashleygets to his feet and he connects with elbows. Owens with a kick and back senton for a near fall. Owens with punches and kicks followed by a knee to the back. Owens returns to the reverse chin lock.

Lashley with punches but Owens with a knee. Lashley with a kick and flatline. Both men are down. Roman and Zayn tag in and Roman with two clotheslines. Roman with a flying clothesline out of the corner and he knocks Mahal off the apron. Roman with NeverEnding Story in the corner. Roman with a running boot to the head. Roman looks around and then he sets up for the Superman punch. Sunil distracts Roman and is brought into the ring. Sunil is sent to the floor and Roman with a punch but Owens makes the tag and hits a DDT for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn with a rear chin lock on Roman. Roman gets back to his feet and Zayn with a forearm. Roman with a punch and Zayn with a forearm. They go back and forth. Zayn pulls Roman back into his corner and he connects with a forearm to the back. Owens with a boot to the chest and an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Owens with punches and then he tags in Zayn. Zayn punches Roman and gets a near fall. Roman with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down.

Owens tags in and he sends Roman into the corner but Roman with boots to Owens. Owens stops Reigns from making the tag but Roman with a Superman punch. Mahal tags in and he knocks Lashley off the apron. Roman with a Samoan drop. Strowman tags in and he clotheslines Mahal. Strowman goes to the floor and knocks Owens and Zayn down with shoulders. Strowman with a clothesline to Mahal back in the ring and Strowman knocks Zayn and Owens down on the floor.

Strowman gets back into the ring and he misses a shoulder in the corner when Sunil pulls Jinder out of the way. Strowman hits the ring post. Lashley with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Zayn. Mahal with a kick to Lashley. Owens tags in and Roman spears Mahal. Owens with super kicks to Roman and Strowman. Owens charges into the corner and Strowman stops him and hits a power slam for the three count.

Winners: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley

We go to commercial.

We are back and Baron Corbin comes out and he says to make money you don’t have to be funny. Baron responds to the crowd’s chants. Titus O’Neil has made a career being the fool. His opponent tonight cares about his conga line. Baron says this nonsense makes him want to puke. He came here to win titles and make money. Tonight he puts an end to the nonsense. After he is done, no one will be laughing.

Match Number Five: No Way Jose versus Baron Corbin

Jose with punches but Corbin with an Irish whip. Corbin slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline. Jose with punches but Corbin with a punch to stagger Jose. Corbin goes over the top rope when Jose ducks down. Jose with a punch from the apron and he goes up top and misses a cross body. Jose is sent shoulder first into the ring post.

Titus O’Neil’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring . . . cautiously along with Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. They stop Titus from running to the ring and Apollo wipes down the bottom of the ramp. Titus walks gingerly and gets to ringside. Titus gets on the apron and he slips on the apron and falls to the floor.

Baron applauds Titus and Jose with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: No Way Jose

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Natalya (with Ronda Rousey) versus Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss)

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com