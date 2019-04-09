WWE RAW Results – April 8, 2019

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

The new Universal Champion Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

We take a look at the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

Seth responds to the crowd by saying we deserved it. He says he has waited a long time to stand in this ring and hold this title above his head. All it took was climbing Mount Everest and beating the most dominant champion. Seth says he feels like he got run over by a Mack Truck and Brock is the human equivalent. He took German suplexes and F5s before being ragdolled around the ring, but he got back up. He took everything Brock had to dish out and he got back up. Seth says he might have taken some questionable tactics to gain an advantage, but he didn’t do anything to Brock that he wouldn’t have done to him.

Seth says he heard after the match that Paul and Brock were on a flight to Vegas for some meetings. Seth says as far as he is concerned, they can stay in Las Vegas because Brock is no longer the reigning undisputed Universal champion. Seth says he is. Seth says he is the reigning defending fighting undisputed Universal champion. Seth says he will be a champion everyone can be proud of.

The New Day interrupt and BIg E introduces the new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

Kofi says he can see the look on Seth’s face and he looks confused.

Seth points out it is Monday, not Tuesday.

Kofi says your eyes do not deceive you because it is The New Day. This isn’t the Superstar Shake Up, that is happening next week. Big E says last night was cause for celebration and they could not wait until Smackdown. Xavier says Seth became Universal Champion when you beat the Beast Incarnate himself.

Seth says the people don’t like him and Woods asks if they don’t like BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKK Lesnar.

Big E says their friend Kofi did the impossible and he won his first championship match of his eleven year career to become your WWE Champion.

Seth is shocked that Big E is doing a split.

Kofi says after his match, he was in the locker room with his sons wawtching the main event, that was winner take all. That was a great idea for Becky Lynch, sooooooooooooooooooooo how about the new Universal Champion and the new WWE Champion have a winner take all match tonight. Kofi says it seems that the Shield are not a thing any more. No Shield and no New Day. Just the two of them one on one, title for title.

Seth and Kofi look at each other and Seth accepts the challenge.

Match Number One: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Dawson and Ryder start things off and they lock up. Wilder tags in and Ryder gets out of the corner and Hawkins gets in the ring to even the numbers. They lock up and Wilder with a side head lock. Wilder with a kick and Ryder with a clothesline. Hawkins tags in and they hit a side Russian leg sweep and Side Effect for a near fall. Wilder with a forearm. Dawson tags in and kicks Hawkins. Dawson sends Hawkins into the turnbuckles and applies a side head lock. Dawson with a shoulder tackle and Hawkins with a drop kick. Hawkins with a forearm to Dawson and Wilder stops Hawkins but Hawkins with a Pele Kick. Wilder with a knee to the back and Dawson with a forearm. Wilder tags in and they hit a Hart Attack and Wilder gets a near fall.

We are back and Hawkins with a knee and Wilder tags in and Ryder tags in. Ryder with a flapjack and knees to Wilder followed by a missile drop kick. Ryder with a flapjack to Dawson and a back body drop to Wilder. Ryder with a Broski boot to Wilder and Hawkins tags in and hits an elbow from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Wilder goes for a suplex and Hawkins lands on his feet but his knee gives out and he gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Hawkins with a clothesline and Ryder tags in. They miss a double clothesline and Dawson pulls Hawkins to the floor and hits a suplex while Wilder gets a near fall.

Dawson tags in and hits a knee off the turnbuckles but Ryder kicks out. Dawson tries to suplex Ryder back into the ring and Wilder helps but Ryder lands on his feet and hits a neck breaker on Wilder but Dawson holds the ropes. Dawson gets a near fall and Hawkins tags in and is knocked off the apron. Dawson and Wilder hit Shatter Machine on Ryder but he is not the legal man in the match and Hawkins with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (retain Championship)

We are back and Baron Corbin is introduced and it lasts almost as long as his match against Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania.

Baron says for weeks he has listened to all of you whine and cry that Kurt Angle deserves someone better for his final opponent at Wrestlemania. Baron reminds us that Kurt chose him and Kurt does not deserve to be in the same ring as him. Even with his long list of accomplishments, he is used to people doubting him and he proved them wrong. Baron proved he is better than an Olympic gold medalist. After that victory, he says he deserves a gold medal of his own.

Kurt Angle’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Kurt says last night, Baron was the better man and his career is officially over. Yours is just getting started. Kurt says he wishes Baron all of the luck in the world and they shake hands. Kurt says it is bad luck and Angle with an Olympic Slam. Angle puts Corbin in the ankle lock and because it is not a match, Corbin taps immediately.

Lars Sullivan makes his way to the ring.

Lars gets in Angle’s face and Lars says something to Angle. Lars picks up Angle and hits Freak Accident. Lars goes up top and hits a diving head butt to Angle.

Match Number Two: Alexa Bliss versus Bayley

Alexa asks Bayley where is here belt and Bayley with a forearm and punches in the corner. Bayley with a hot shot into the turnbuckles and then sends Alexa to the apron and misses the cutter. Alexa pulls Bayley to the floor and punches Bayley. Alexa with a reverse chin lock. Alexa with a clothesline and she stops short of Bayley in the corner and slap Bayley. Alexa kicks Bayley. Bayley with shoulders in the corner but she runs into a boot from Alexa. Alexa goes for a sunset flip but Bayley holds on to the ropes and punches Alexa. Bayley with a kick.

Bayley with a sunset flip buckle bomb for a near fall. Alexa kicks Bayley to the floor. Alexa with a DDT and she gets the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

We are back and the Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

We take a look at last night’s main event.

Becky says nine years ago she worked in a bar not too far from here. She says we did it. Becky says for months Ronnie and Ric’s daughter went hoarse talking about their resumes. At Wrestlemania, when all was said and done, this woman who walked in with nothing, walked out with everything. She says she is not the strongest, fastest, and most athletic, leaving home at 15 years old looking to fight around the world taught her to be a master of survival. She will always persist and overcome and win in the end.

When you are done sulking and want more, she will knock the empty head off Ronnie’s shoulders once again. Becky says that the McMahons will probably hand Charlotte the tag titles to make her feel better about losing to Becky again. Becky says there are plenty of people who are going to be lining up for her, but she will slap your heads off if you challenge her.

As Becky leaves the ring, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring and Becky stands at the bottom of the ramp. Will Lacey make it further to the ring than any time since Royal Rumble? Lacey looks at Becky and starts to turn around but hits Becky with the Woman’s Right. Lacey goes back up the ramp and Becky punches Lacey. Becky with punches and Lacey with elbows. Becky with a knee and forearms. Lacey tries to send Becky into the wall and Becky with DisArmHer but Lacey escapes.

Seth Rollins is in the back and he is asked why would he accept that challenge. Seth says he accepted this because this is what he loves. Kofi made the challenge face to face and Seth says he felt insulted. If you want to get in his face, you better accept the consequences for your actions. Seth says they had the biggest wins their careers and he knows that Kofi can give an A performance. Kofi better bring his A Game because B+ won’t get the job done.

Bobby Roode says they have done things the right way, but Chad says they are going to do things their way. It will be any means necessary. Bobby says it will be glorious.

Match Number Three; Ricochet and Aleister Black versus Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Gable and Black start and Gable with a waist lock into a wrist lock. Black with a reversal. Gable with a single leg take down. Gable with a rollup for a near fall. Gable avoids a round kick and Black sits in front of Gable. Gable with a punch to the throat and then Gable with a take down. Gable with a body scissors and cross faces. Roode tags in and kicks Black. Roode with more kicks. Roode kicks Black and then he goes after Ricochet but Ricochet gets to the floor. Black with punches. Ricochet tags in and Black with a knee and Ricochet with drop kick. Black kicks Gable and hits Meteora off the apron. Ricochet with a moonsault off the ring post and then gets a near fall on Roode when they return to the ring.

Gable tags in and Ricochet with elbows and a boot to Gable. Ricochet goes for a dive to the floor but Roode pulls down the ropes and Ricochet falls to the floor.

We are back and Ricochet gets a near fall on Gable. Gable with a wrist lock and Ricochet lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Gable sends RIcochet to the mat and then Irish whips Ricochet and tags in Roode. Roode with a knee lift and clothesline to Ricochet for a near fall. Roode with a knee to the back. Ricochet with a clothesline and both men are down. Roode and Black tag in and Black with a clothesline and back elbow followed by a leg sweep and sliding kick. Black with a quebrada for a near fall. Roode backs Black into the corner. Black with an elbow and he misses a leap over Roode. Roode with a sunset flip for a near fall. Black with a series of kicks for a near fall.

Ricochet tags in and Black with a kick and Ricochet with a twisting suplex for a near fall. Black sends Gable to the floor and Gable pulls Black to the floor. RIcochet goes up top and Roode stops him. Ricochet knocks Roode off but the referee is bumped slightly and Gable pushes Ricochet off and Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall. Gable tags in and they hit the moonsault and neck breaker combination but Black breaks up the cover.

Black and Roode go to the floor. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet with a leaping facebuster for the three count.].

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

After the match, Roode hits Ricochet from behind.

Elias is in the back and he is playing his guitar. Elias says he had the greatest performance planned for all of you but it was ruined by John Cena and his rap music, if you call that music. Elias says that is okay because he has been given plenty of time to play his rock opera. He will show no mercy to anyone who tries to interrupt him. He does not care who it is. There will be hell to pay.

We are back and we have a box with smoke coming out of it. The box opens and a creature emerges.

Lio Rush has a mic and he decides not to say anything until he gets to the bottom of the ramp. Lio still has nothing to say. Bobby takes the mic and he tells Dean when he is gone, he will take care of his wife.

Match Number Four: Dean Ambrose versus Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush)

Dean attacks Bobby and punches him against the ringside barrier. Dean pushes Bobby into the timekeeper area and he throws a chair at Bobby. Dean with punches and he sends Bobby into the ring post. Lio tries to get involved and Dean sends him into the ringside barrier.

They fight up to the stage and Lashley with a back heel kick and Dean sends Bobby into the wall and Dean with a DDT on the stage. Dean rearranges the announce table and Lio tries to get involved. Bobby with a spear and punch. Bobby with a spinebuster through the table.

Bobby goes to the back.

Renee checks on her husband while officials check on Dean.

We are back and Mojo Rawley is asking himself in the mirror where was he at Wrestlemania. Mojo has blue paint around his eye.

Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring.

Sami says hello to the people. He says he has been gone a little while so he reminds everyone who he is. He says that if you are going to miss Wrestlemania, you might as well come back the night after Wrestlemania. Sami says his schedule is wide open and he could really go for a match. Anyone in the back want to have a match with Sami?

Finn Balor makes his way to the ring.

Match Number Four: Finn Balor versus Sami Zan for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and Balor with a clean break. They lock up again and Sami with a clean break and he plays the bongos on Balor’s chest. Zayn with a waist lock and Balor with a wrist lock. Zayn with a reversal and take down. Balor tries for a reversal but Zayn takes Balor back to the mat.

They go for a test of strength and Balor with a waist lock but Zayn with a take down but Balor holds on to the waist lock. Zayn with a wrist lock take down but Balor with an arm drag and Balor sends Zayn to the floor. Zayn sends Balor to the floor and then Zayn teases a dive and lands in the ring. Zayn with a side head lock and Balor tries to send Sami off the ropes and Zayn holds on. Balor with a drop kick for a near fall. Balor with an arm bar and arm drag into an arm bar. Balor works on the wrist. Zayn with a chop and forearms to Balor. Zayn kicks Balor and chops Balor in the corner. Zayn with another chop. Zayn with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick.

We are back and Balor sends Zayn back into the ring. Balor blocks the Blue Thunder Bomb but Zayn is able to hit one for a near fall. Balor with Slingblade followed by a drop kick that sends Zayn into the turnbuckles. Zayn moves on Coup de Grace and Zayn with a rollup for a near fall. Zayn with an exploder into the turnbuckles and Zayn sets for the Helluva kick but Zayn misses when Balor moves. Zayn with Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor (Retains Championship)

After the match, Sami got the mic and he said he thought coming out tonight would cure what ails him. It only reinforced what he thought about for the last nine months. It seems like you missed him. He says from the bottom of his heart, he did not miss any of this or any of you. WWE is a super toxic environment. It is not because of the McMahons or the other superstars. It is because of this audience and your ugliness. Sami says he lives a meaningful and fulfilling life, but your lives seem so devoid of meaning that you only get joy and satisfaction for being critics.

Sami says that is because it is the only thing that gives you any sense of self importance. You judge everyone but yourselves. It is because none of you have the balls to look inside yourself because of the ugliness and cynicism inside yourselves. You think you are the voice of reason? You think you are the voices that should be heard? Overnight, you have become the evil overlords of WWE. Sami Zayn has been about one thing, doing what is right. The right thing is not to come back and save WWE. It is not to takeover the WWE. The right thing to do is to come out here every single week and hold each and every one of you accountable because no one wil. Sami tells everyone he will see them in hell.

Dana Brooke is in the interview area and she says she has a quick declarative statement. She congratulates Becky for winning the title. There is a line forming of women looking to challenge Becky. Dana says she knows she might not be in the front of the line, she knows she is not at the back of the line any more. She says she will seize that moment.

Elias is in the ring.

He says last night, John Cena ruined his Wrestlemania for the second year in a row. You were supposed to get the performance of his life, but you were subjected to the Doctor of Thuganomics. John Cena is no musician. He is no artist. He is a selfish, insecure, piece of garbage riding the coattails of Elias’ popularity. Elias says in the spirit of Brooklyn and in the spirit of what happened, he is going to show how easy it is to rap.

I am sick of John Cena, I’m your biggest star. If you want the Doctor of Thuganomics, Elias is going to rap a few bars. John brought out the shovel, but you cannot bury him. Elias says he is holding up three fingers, and the middle one is for you. Everyone wants to make their name off Elias, but the next one to interrupt him is a dead man.

A gong sounds and the Undertaker is here.

Elias thinks about leaving the ring but he stops at the ropes and he turns around and returns into the ring. Taker and Elias stand face to face. Elias starts to turn around but Elias charges at Taker and Taker with a boot. Taker with a choke slam. Taker removes his jacket and signals that it is over. Taker with a tombstone on Elias.

Match Number Five: Kofi Kingston versus Seth Rollins in a Title versus Title Match

They lock up and Kofi with a wrist lock. Rollins with a reversal and side head lock take down. Rollins with a shoulder tackle. Kofi with a leaping back elbow and he goes for SOS but Rolins blocks it. Rollins misses the knee but he hits a thrust kick. Rollins misses Black Out and we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with a punch and chop. Kofi with a punch and chop. Rollins with a chop. They go back and forth. Rollins with an Irish whip and Kofi with boots to Rollins. Kofi tries for a double jump cross body but Rollins with a drop kick to stop Kofi. Rollins leaps over Kofi and hits an enzuigiri for a near fall. Kofi with a rollup for a near fall. Kofi with a DDT for a near fall. Kofi with a pendulum kick and he goes up top but Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles. Rollins is knocked to the floor and Kofi goes for a cross body onto Rollins but Sheamus and Cesaro attack Kofi and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (by disqualification)

After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro attack Kofi. Rollins goes after Sheamus and Cesaro. Kofi and Rollins send Sheamus and Cesaro the floor.

Seth says he does not know what is wrong with you two to interrupt a match like that. Seth says they will finish that some other time. Seth says he has a bone to pick with the Bar so how about a match right here and right now.

Match Number Six: Sheamus and Cesaro versus Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

Rollins and Cesaro start things off and Rollins with slingblade and he clotheslines Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro catches Rollins on a plancha and hits a back breaker onto the apron. Kofi comes off the ring steps and Cesaro moves. Sheamus with a back breaker onto the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are bck and Cesaro tries to keep Rollins from making the tag. Rollins with a back body drop and Sheamus tags in and he knocks Kofi off the apron. Cesaro with a running European uppercut and a double back breakear. Sheamus with a knee from the apron for a near fall by Cesaro. Sheamus tags in. Rollins with punches and chops. Sheamus goes for a slam but Rollins escapes and Sheamus goes shoulder first into the post. Kofi tags in and hits a springboard forearm and drop kick. Kofi with a jumping clothesline and Boom Drop.

Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise but he hits SOS for a near fall. Kofi sends Cesaro to the floor and Kofi goes up top with a Trust Fall onto Cesaro and Sheamus and they catch Kofi but Rollins with a suicide dive to take them down. Kofi goes up top and hits a cross body on Sheamus for a near fall. Sheamus with a jumping knee to Kofi for a near fall. Cesaro tags in and they hit a spike Air Raid Crash but Rollins breaks up the cover. Sheamus goes for a Finlay Slam on the floor but Rollins gets to his feet and hits a super kick and sends Sheamus into the ring post.

Kofi with a back drop and Cesaro goes for the Giant Wing but Kofi with an inside cradle for a near fall. Kofi with a boot to Cesaro and Rollins tags in. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise and Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

After the match, Rollins raises Kofi’s hand as the champions show each other respect.

We go to credits.

