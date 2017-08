WWE RAW Results – August 21, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn opens with JoJo introducing the WWE Universal Champion. Brock Lesnar comes out with Paul Heyman to a pop and they are all smiles. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They show us highlights from last night’s SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way main event.

