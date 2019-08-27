WWE RAW Results – August 26, 2019

We are in New Orleans, Louisiana and your announcers are Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Renee Young.

Sasha Banks makes her way to the ring and before she speaks, we see what happened when Sasha returned to Raw.

Sasha looks at the camera and says everyone wants to know why. Everybody wants to know why and where has Sasha Banks been. For four months, I have been gone. Out of sight, minding her own business. Not talking to everyone. All she hears is Sasha Banks Sasha Banks Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks threw a fit. She did. Sasha was seen crying in the locker room at Wrestlemania. She did. Sasha took her ball and went home. She did. It was not reasons you don’t know. She was in a tag match that she didn’t care about. She was defending a tag title she cared less about. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch got to wrestle in the main event against Ronda Rousey.

Sasha says she went on some vacations using her Wrestlemania pay check. Sasha says she came back and she had a plan. It had to be a perfect moment and there she was . . . Natalya. Her poor innocent one armed friend. She gave Natalya a hug and lied to Nattie’s face. Look who came to save the day? Becky Lynch, right on cue. You saw what happened to her. Now she is the center of attention, like she deserves. You wanna know why? She is the standard of the women’s division. She is the boss and she is the talk of this division. Now she deserves all this glory.

As far as . . .

Natalya interrupts and makes her way to the ring and takes Sasha down in the aisle. They exchange punches and Natalya sends Sasha into the ring steps. Sasha with punches as officials make their way to the ring. Sasha breaks free and connects with forearms.

Natalya gets free and connects with forearms.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Street Profits. Angelo says he cannot wait for Nattie and Sasha later tonight. Montez says tonight’s Raw will be lit. Two King of the Ring matches and Braun Strowman faces AJ Styles. Angelo asks if it is for the US title and Montez says it is. Montez talks about the tag team turmoil match and Angelo wants to know what it is. Montez explains the rules for the match.

The teams are Heavy Machinery, The Revival, Lucha House Party, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, The B Team, the Viking Raiders, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Ricochet says growing up, he idolized so many who became King of the Ring. He is one of the lucky few to be able to wear the crown. Drew might be an immovable object, but he will do what it takes to move Drew aside to be the next King of the Ring.

Drew McIntyre comes out and sits on the throne before making his way to the ring. Drew says for once in his life, Ricochet is correct. He is an immovable object. Drew says he didn’t care about the prior winners. They were all disappointments. Things will change when he becomes King. All of the unworthy superstars will be exiled from his Kingdom.

Match Number One: Ricochet versus Drew McIntyre in a First Round King of the Ring Tournament Match

Ricochet with a waist lock and Drew with a hip lock take down. Ricochet stomps on the foot and chops Drew. Ricochet goes for the handstand head scissors but Drew moves and he chops Ricochet and then sends Ricochet across the ring with an overhead belly-to-belly throw. Drew with a chop but Ricochet with elbows. Ricochet sends Drew over the top rope to the floor and Ricochet with a moonsault off the ring post but Drew moves and Ricochet lands on his feet. Drew catches Ricochet off the steps and drops Ricochet onto the ringside barrier and then onto the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew with a bow and arrow. We see footage from the commercial break of Drew giving Ricochet a back body drop while Ricochet gets a near fall with a lateral press. Ricochet with an enzuigiri and both men are down. Ricochet with a drop kick to the knee to send Drew into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a kick and springboard drop kick that sends Drew to the floor. Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop onto Drew but Ricochet holds his ribs. Drew blocks Ricochet from getting Drew onto his shoulders. Ricochet with a kick to the arm and he goes for a reverse rana but Drew holds on to the ropes and hits a reverse Alabama Slam for a near fall.

Drew slaps Ricochet and then presses Ricochet over his head. Ricochet gets to his feet and he punches Drew. Ricochet catches Drew on a splash into the corner. Ricochet with a Northern Lights suplex. Ricochet tries to roll through and Drew throws Ricochet to the mat. Drew runs into a boot and Ricochet with an enzuigiri from the apron. Ricochet wtih a springboard clothesline and a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckkles and he sees Drew coming. Ricochet goes for an enzuigiri and Drew blocks it and punches Ricochet. Ricochet leaps over the steps when Drew tries to Irish whip him into the steps. Ricochet with a round kick off the steps.

Ricochet comes off the steps and is met with a head butt from Drew. Drew sends Ricochet back into the ring and sets for the Claymore. Ricochet with a super kick and kick to the knee. Ricochet with a series of kicks to Drew but Drew with a clothesline and a power bomb for a near fall. Drew gets Ricochet on his shoulders and Drew goes to the turnbuckles. Ricochet gets to his feet and he pulls Drew onto the turnbuckles. Ricochet with Recoil and then he goes up top for the 630 Splash.

Ricochet hits the 630 Splash for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet (Advances to face Samoa Joe)

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at last week when we got new Raw Tag Team Champions.

We go to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the back. They are asked about Clash of Champions and how Seth will have two titles to defend. Seth says they defend their titles. Whoever wants to step up can face them. Braun doesn’t respond and Seth says Braun isn’t thinking about the tag titles. Braun wants to know who will Seth face for the Universal Championship. Seth says there is a long list of people who can challenge for the title. Seth asks Braun if he is challenging him. Braun says he wants to make sure that they are on the same page, partner. Braun says he is challenging Seth for the Universal Title. Seth says he does not back down from a fight and challenge accepted . . . partner.

Miz says in his 13 year career, he has accomplished a lot in and out of the ring. Throughout his career, people asked him what does he want. MIz says he wants it all. You are all on the quest with him to step onto the Iron Throne. This is the first step on the quest to become King Awesome.

Match Number Two: Miz versus Baron Corbin in a First Round King of the Ring Tournament Match

Corbin kicks Miz and backs him into the corner. Miz with punches to Corbin. Miz with more kicks to Corbin and he clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Miz misses a drop kick through the ropes and Corbin with a punch to the head. Corbin runs Miz into the ringside barrier. Miz punches Corbin and Corbin with an Irish whip. Corbin slides around the ring post and connects with a clothesline for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz with Reality Check and both men are down. Miz with punches followed by kicks in the corner. Miz with running knees into the corner and he does it a second time. Miz with an Awesome Clothesline. Miz goes up top and hits a double sledge for a near fall.

We see Cedric Alexander looking at a monitor in the back as he scouts his second round opponent.

Miz goes for a figure four leg lock but Corbin kicks Miz away. Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin goes for a choke slam but Miz counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Miz escapes End of Days and hits a DDT for a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. Corbin with a rollup for a near fall. Corbin does his lap around the ring post and Miz knows it is coming and he hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Corbin kicks out. Miz sends Corbin into the ringside barrier and then they return to the ring and Corbin hits End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin (Advances to face Cedric Alexander)

After the match, Baron Corbin gets on the throne. He says he was asked about a poll and he says anybody but him is the pick for the King of the Ring. Baron says he does not care about any of you. On your very best day, you couldn’t accomplish a single thing he has. Baron says he is where he is today because of one person . . . himself. After he is coronated, you will hear it from him first. All Hail King Corbin.

We see Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the back. They are asked about having to be part of the Tag Team Turmoil Match to get a shot at the titles they lost. Karl says Rollins and Strowman earned a title match out of thin air. Luke talks about having to face seven other teams. Karl says it is not fair but they will right the wrong.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Rey Mysterio’s announcement that was interrupted by his son Dominic.

Match Number Three: Bayley versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match

Bayley with a forearm and single leg take down. Bayley with a side head lock and Bayley with a belly-to-back suplex. Nikki rolls to the floor and Nikki blocks a drop kick through the ropes. Nikki trips Bayley on the apron and sends Bayley ribs first into the apron. Nikki with a body scissors on Bayley. Bayley with elbows. Nikki with knees to the midsection. Nikki puts Bayley in the tree of woe and then kicks Bayley. Nikki gets a series of near falls. Bayley with forearms and Nikki with a head butt to the midsection. Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Bayley with a suplex. Bayley puts Nikki on the apron and hits a running knee to the head and a cutter in the ropes for a near fall. Bayley with a spinning side slam and Bayley goes up top. Bayley wtih an elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

Braun Strowman is in the back and he is asked about his busy night at Clash of Champions, but he could have a third match. Braun says Clash of Champions will be a historic night for him. They will successfully defend the tag titles, then he will beat Seth Rollins for the Universal Title, and then he will defend the US Title. Braun says no one will stop him from getting the Universal Championship (sic) and nothing will stop AJ from getting these hands.

Match Number Four: Tag Team Turmoil Match

Segment One: Erik and Ivar versus Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Erik and Axel start things off and Erik with a take down. Axel with a back elbow and Axel with a kick. Bo tags in and he kicks Erik Axel tags back in and kicks Erik. Erik with a head butt and Bo is run into the corner Ivar tags in and Erik with a knee. They hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

B Team Eliminated

Segment Two: Erik and Ivar versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Gallows attacks Erik on the apron and then Gallows and Anderson work over Ivar. Anderson with a boot while Gallows connects with a splash. Gallows and Anderson attack Erik on the floor. Ivar with a suicide dive onto Erik and Anderson. Gallows works over Erik while Ivar punches Anderson. Gallows hits Ivar from behind and all four men battle in the ring.

The referee calls for the bell.

Double Disqualification (both teams Eliminated)

Segment Three: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler versus Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Dorado punches Ziggler on the apron and then hits a head scissors. Dorado with an enzuigiri to Ziggler. Metalik with a handspring back flip and handspring back elbow. Metalik with a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Dorado with a head scissors to Roode. Ziggler pushes Dorado off the turnbuckles. Metalik with a rollup for a near fall. Ziggler with a super kick to the back of the head for the three count.

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik Eliminated

Segment Four: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Dawson and Dolph lock up and Dolph with a head scissors. Dawson with an escape and front face lock but Ziggler with a rollup for a near fall. Dawson gets into the ropes. Roode tags in and he punches and chops Dawson. Roode with an Irish whip and back body drop. Ziggler tags in and he punches Dawson. Wilder with a slingshot shoulder tackle and then Dawson tags in and Wilder with a back breaker and Dawson with a knee drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Wilder tags in and catapult Ziggler into the middle rope for a near fall. Wilder with a waist lock and Ziggler with elbows. Dawson tags in and sends Ziggler to the apron. Wilder punches Ziggler on the apron while the referee was distracted.

Dawson with a slingshot suplex for a near fall. Ziggler with punches but Dawson backs Dolph into the corner. Dawson with a kick and Ziggler lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Roode tags in and Wilder goes for a DDT but Ziggler blocks it. Dolph with a Fameasser to Wilder and Dawson sends Ziggler into the corner and hits a brainbuster. Dawson goes for a suplex but Roode with a Glorious DDT for the three count.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder Eliminated

Segment Five: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Hawkins with a bulldog and running clothesline. Hawkins with a swinging neck breaker to Ziggler. Ryder tags in and they hit a neck breaker and TKO combination. Hawkins is sent into the ring post and Roode is knocked off the apron. Ziggler with a super kick to Ryder for the three count.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Eliminated

Segment Six: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler versus Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

Roode and Ziggler call a time out and Tucker goes after Ziggler and Roode. Tucker with punches and Ziggler is sent into the ring. Tucker with a cross body for a near fall. Tucker gets Ziggler up for a delayed vertical suplex and Otis takes over after a tag and hits the suplex for a near fall. Tucker tags in and hits a slingshot senton. Roode pulls down the ropes and Tucker goes over the top rope. Roode tags in and he sends Rucker into the ringside barrier and ring steps. Roode sends Tucker back into the ring and gets a near fall.

Roode runs his boot across the face and then hits a leaping knee drop for a near fall. Ziggler tags in and punches Tucker and hits a neck breaker for a near fall. Ziggler with a reverse chin lock. Ziggler goes for a leaping DDT but Tucker catches Dolph and catapults Dolph into the ring post. Roode and Otis tag in and Otis with shoulder tackles and elbows. Otis with a splash to Dolph and a spinning slam to Roode. Otis with a splash to Roode and Roode goes down. Otis sets for the Caterpillar but Ziggler interferes. Otis sends Ziggler into the corner and he splashes both men and Ziggler is down in the ring. Otis with the Caterpillar and elbow drop. Roode with a rollup for a near fall. Otis with a power slam for a near fall. Tucker tags in and Ziggler with a super kick to Tucker and a Zig Zag to Otis onto Tucker. Roode with a Glorious DDT for the three count.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We take a look at the situation surrounding Roman Reigns and who attacked him.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Sasha Banks versus Natalya

Natalya attacks Sasha as the bell rings and she punches Sasha. Sasha sends Natalya to the floor and Sasha goes for a baseball slide but Natalya moves and Natalya sends Sasha into the ringside barrier. Natalya with a suplex on the floor. Natalya with another suplex on the floor. Natalya sends Sasha back into the ring and she punches Sasha. Natalya with punches and the referee warns Natalya. Sasha with an elbow and kick. Natalya with a release German suplex for a near fall. Sasha goes to the floor and Sasha sends Natalya’s injured arm into the ring post and then Sasha sends Natalya into the timekeeper’s area. Natalya is sent into the ring post again.

Sasha sends Natalya back into the ring and Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha kicks Natalya in the injured arm. Natalya slaps Sasha and then Sasha wraps the arm in the ropes. Sasha with more kicks in the corner. Sasha misses a double knee strike in the corner and Natalya with a rollup. Sasha kicks Natalya away and hits a lungblower into Banks Statement. Sasha traps the arms to prevent Natalya from getting to the ropes and Natalya taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

After the match, the medical staff checks on Natalya. Sasha leaves the ring but returns to attack Natalya and she reapplies Banks Statement.

We go to the back and AJ Styles is in the interview area. He is asked about last week’s match and how Braun got a rematch. AJ says that is a bunch of bull. Gallows and Anderson were screwed out of the tag team turmoil. No one thinks he can win without the help of Gallows and Anderson. AJ says Braun intimidates everyone but him. How will Braun walk out of Clash of Champions with all of the gold because he is not going to win tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Cesaro versus Cedric Alexander

They lock up and Cesaro backs Cedric into the corner and Cesaro pats Cedric in the chest. Cedric pats back and Cesaro with European uppercuts. Cedric with chops but Cesaro with a knee. Cedric with a handstand head scissors and drop kick that sends Cesaro to the floor. Cesaro with a European uppercut as Cedric goes for a suicide dive. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Cedric is sent to the apron and Cedric with a kick and slingshot flatliner. Cedric with a plancha onto Cesaro.

Cesaro is sent back into the ring and Cedric goes to the apron for a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Cesaro blocks a Lumbar Check and connects with a European uppercut. Cesaro and Cedric go to the floor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro slams the leg into the mat. Cesaro wraps the leg in the ropes. We see Cesaro sending Alexander’s knee into the LED board and then he drops the knee on the apron. Alexander with a Neuralizer and then he hits a Michinoku Driver.

We see Baron Corbin looking at a monitor in the back. Cesaro drops Alexander on the turnbuckles and then Cesaro with a gorilla superplex for a near fall. Cesaro with a single leg crab. Cedric gets to the ropes and Cesaro releases the hold. Cesaro sets for a running European uppercut but Cedric with a standing C4 for a near fall. Cedric sets for a Lumbar Check but Cesaro blocks it. Cesaro counters with a lateral press for a near fall. Cesaro returns to the single leg crab.

Alexander escapes and gets a near fall with a victory roll. Cedric with a back elbow and then Cesaro blocks a Neuralizer. Cesaro with an ankle lock and Cedric sends Cesaro to the floor. Cedric with a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles is in the back getting ready for his title match against Braun Strowman.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened with the 24/7 Championship at Founder’s Day for Fox. We see R Truth winning the title from Elias while Elias was trying to avoid Drake Maverick. We see Drake being slammed into a dunk tank by Truth. We see Truth being pinned by Rob Stone. Eventually Elias wins the title back from Stone.

We go to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the back. They are asked about how they formed their team. Dolph says he does not trust most superstars, but he saw someone who had the twinkle in the eye who wants it more than them. Seth and Braun teaming up to be champions, then they have to meet for the Universal Title. Robert says there was no one better to team up with than each other. Robert says they didn’t come together on a whim, it was destiny. They are not the most talented team, they will become the next Raw Tag Team Champions.

Montez Ford is in the back and he says tonight’s Raw has been lit. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have changed the game by earning a tag title match at Clash of Champions. This is the same night Seth and Braun go one on one for the Universal Title. Montez asks Angelo if they can keep it together.

We see Angelo in party mode. Angelo says he is focused on the after party on Bourbon Street. Montez reminds Angelo about the main event tonight for the US title. He asks Angelo who is their pick and before Angelo can make his pick, we see Braun walking in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Firefly Fun House retrospective as we see how the Fiend came to be.

Match Number Seven: AJ Styles versus Braun Strowman for the United States Championship

Strowman sends Styles over the top rope to the floor and then Strowman does a lap around the ring for a shoulder tackle. Strowman with a second running shoulder tackle. They return to the ring and Strowman runs into a boot. AJ with a forearm from the apron and then Strowman grabs Styles as AJ comes off the ropes. Strowman with a choke slam and AJ gets his han on the ropes to break up the count. Strowman with a shoulder tackle to knock AJ off the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Strowman gets AJ up for a power slam but AJ with a sleeper. Strowman gets back to his feet and he backs Styles into the turnbuckles to escape. Strowman misses a boot in the corner and Strowman’s leg is caught on the turnbuckle so Styles clips Strowman. Styles with kicks to the back of the leg followed by a forearm to the back of the head. Styles with a quebrada for a near fall. Styles with a flying forearm to the back of the head. Styles with the Calf Crusher and Strowman reaches for the ropes as AJ tries to pull Strowman into the center of the ring. Strowman looks at AJ and Strowman with a head butt for a near falll.

Strowman limps when he gets back to his feet. Strowman with running shoulder tackles and then he gets Styles up for a slam but AJ escapes. Styles moves and Strowman goes shoulder first into the ring post. Styles drop kicks Strowman into the referee and the referee is knocked off the apron.

Styles with a forearm and Strowman goes for a choke slam but AJ rakes the eyes and hits Strowman in the groinal region. Styles grabs a chair while the referee is down and Styles hits Strowman in the back with a chair. Strowman with a power slam but the refere eis down. Gallows and Anderson attack Strowman and Strowman kicks Gallows and Anderson. Strowman hits Anderson and Gallows with the steel chair. The referee recovers in time to see AJ down and Strowman holding the chair. The referee says he heard the chair so he calls for the bell.

Winner: AJ Styles (by disqualification)

After the match, Strowman hits Styles and Gallows with the chair. Strowman with power slams to Gallows and Styles. Strowman with a running power slam to AJ.

We go to credits.

