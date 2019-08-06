WWE RAW Results – August 5, 2019

The show starts off with a moment of silence for the events that took place over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton.

We are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Renee Young.

Samoa Joe is on the announce table and he interrupts to say that he knows everyone will talk about Roman Reigns and what happened on Tuesday. Joe says he has been blamed for what happened, but was he near Roman Reigns on Tuesday night?

Michael Cole tries to calm down Samoa Joe while Joe talks about what he is being accused of. Corey says it was determined to be an accident, but think about what was said. Michael Cole says there was a poll saying that 80% of the people thought Joe did it. Joe says he did a poll and 80% of the people are idiots. Joe wants them to show what happened to Roman Reigns.

We take a look back at the footage from Smackdown.

Joe says he looked at that footage and with all of the cameras, he did not see himself anywhere. If WWE wants to make him a suspect. Joe says he will stay here until Roman Reigns arrives and then Joe will shut down the show until he gets the apology he deserves . . .

Becky Lynch’s music interrupts.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair versus Natalya and Trish Stratus

Natalya and Becky start off and lock up. Natalya with a clean break and Becky pushes Natalya and Natalya pushes back. Becky with a wrist lock into a waist lock but Natalya with a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Becky with a waist lock and Natalya with a standing switch and take down. Becky with a front face lock and Natalya with a cross arm breaker. Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky sets for a Sharpshooter but Natalya escapes. Charlotte tags herself in. Charlotte kicks and chops Natalya. Natalya with an Irish whip and Charlotte with a shoulder from the apron. Natalya with a sunset flip for a near fall. Natalya with a forearm to teh back followed by a snap mare and Natalya runs over Charlotte’s back but Charlotte trips Natalya and connects with a boot to the head.

Charlotte sends Natalya face first into the mat. Charlotte with a knee to the back followed by a neck vice. Charlotte with a reverse chin lock. Natalya with elbows and a snap mare. Charlotte with a clothesline and she refuses to tag in Becky. Charlotte chokes Natalya in the ropes. Natalya with a forearm but Charlotte with forearms of her own. Charlotte sends Natalya into the turnbuckles. Natalya escapes a fallaway slam and Charlotte with an elbow. Charlotte with an O’Connor Roll but Natalya kicks out and sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Natalya with a discus clothesline and Charlotte keeps Natalya from making the tag.

Charlotte swings and misses when she goes after Trish on the apron. Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte with an exploder and the referee has to hold Trish back. Becky tags herself in and Charlotte hits Becky from behind and leaves. Natalya with a double leg take down into a Sharpshooter. Becky gets to the ropes to force Natalya to break the hold, but she refuses to release the hold and the referee gets to his five count.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (by disqualification)

After the match, Natalya refuses to release the hold and Trish pulls Natalya off Becky.

We take a look back at last week’s Gauntlet Match and Andrade ripping Rey’s mask.

Rey Mysterio walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Rey with a drop kick to the knee as Almas charges at him. Almas with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Rey with an ezuigiri and Almas falls into the ropes. Almas recovers and clotheslines Rey. Almas misses a drop kick and Rey gets a near fall. Rey with a head scissors that sends Almas into the turnbuckles. Almas with a knee and Irish whip into the turnbuckles. Almas chops Rey in the corner and follows with a knee. Almas with a Irish whip but Rey with an arm drag that sends Almas to the floor. Rey with a sliding sunset flip power bomb into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Almas has Rey on his shoulders on the turnbuckles but Rey counters into a Super Frankensteiner. Rey gets a near fall. Rey with a shoulder and enzuigiri from the apron followed by a seated senton and head scissors. Rey with punches. Almas with a sunset flip but Rey rolls through and kicks Almas in the head for a near fall. Rey with a kick and Code Red for a near fall. Almas chops Rey. Rey avoids a chop and Almas with a back elbow for a near fall. Almas goes to the turnbuckles but Rey stops Almas. Rey sets for a superplex but Almas puts Rey in the tree of woe and Almas with a double stomp.

Almas pulls Rey off the turnbuckles to get a near fall. Rey with a kick and he goes for a quebrada but Almas catches Rey on his shoulders. Rey with a crucifix driver for a near fall. Rey goes for a head scissors but Almas blocks it and power bombs Rey. Almas with the running double knee strike to the head for a near fall. Almas gets a near fall and then Rey with a destroyer for a near fall. Almas falls into the ropes and Rey with a 619. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and Vega distracts him for a moment and that allows Almas to get his knees up on the frog splash and Almas gets a near fall. Rey with a rollup after countering the hammer lock DDT. Rey with a knee to block a suplex. Almas with a power bomb.

Almas goes for the mask and the referee stops Almas. Vega drops Rey on the middle rope and Almas with the hammer lock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade Almas

Michael Cole mentions the 24/7 Title and we take a look at what happened last week when at the end of the night, Maria Kanellis was your 24/7 Champion.

We go to Mike and Maria at the Ob-Gyn earlier today. Maria talks about walking into SummerSlam as the champion. She tells Mike to protect her, their unborn child, and her 24/7 Title. Mike vows not to let her down.

We go to commercial.

We are back with more from Maria’s Ob-Gyn appointment. She tells Mike to focus and show some testosterone to prove he can protect the 24/7 Title. Mike hugs Maria and a three count is made. The doctor was a WWE referee so Mike Kanellis is the new champon.

We see R Truth and Carmella at the doctor’s office. Truth tells Mike that he has something that is his. Truth tosses a doll to Mike and Truth with a rollup for the three count.

We go to the interview area with Becky Lynch. Becky is asked about the Submission Match and whether Natalya will have the edge in her home country. Becky says Natalya should bring her family so they can see Natalya tap out and fail Canada again. Becky talks about Natalya complaining about the machine not being behind her the way they are with Becky. Becky says while she was changing the business, Natalya was on reality television changing her bikini. Becky says she will give the people of Canada what they need, a new hero.

Natalya is in a different area in the back. Natalya says there will be a huge celebration in Canada when she makes the Man tap out. Natalya says you can break her arm, but she will not tap. That Sharpshooter was a taste of what will happen on Sunday.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman walk in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar bounces his way on the stage with Paul Heyman and they make their way to the ring.

Paul Heyman introduces himself and his client. Paul says his client has not just authorized him, but has instructed him and ordered him to educate each and every single one of you live and you at home. Here is your education. A few questions and they are not rhetorical. Wasn’t Seth Rollins supposed to be the Beast Slayer and the conqueror’s conqueror. Wasn’t Seth the man who had Brock’s number. Wasn’t Seth supposed to be the architect of the arson that would burn down Suplex City? Wasn’t Seth supposed to be the new hero of the WWE Universe?

Paul says the answers to all of these quetions are in this piece of footage.

We see what happened last week with Seth Rollins at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Paul says he dropped to his knees last week and he begged an unmerciful beast to show some semblance of mercy on Seth Rollins because he knows that what WWE needs is a new hero. Then tonight, after the beating that Seth suffered last week at the hands of his client, a beating that was borderline criminal. Paul says he found out some inside information that Seth Rollins is in Pittsburgh tonight. Paul says he does not know why you would cheer someone who would go down in a blaze of glory against Brock Lesnar. It shows that Seth has more balls than he has brains.

Seth’s music plays and he comes out gingerly with a steel chair. Seth struggles to get into the ring.

Paul tells Seth it is not worth it as Seth enters the ring.

Brock kicks Seth in the ribs as Seth charges at Brock. Brock kicks Seth away and Brock hits Seth in the ribs with the chair. Brock hits Seth in the back with the chair. Brock runs Seth into the turnbuckles. Brock picks up Seth again and runs Seth into the turnbuckles one more time. Brock pulls off Seth’s shirt and we see that Seth’s ribs are wrapped. Brock pushes Seth into the corner. Brock with a knee to the midsection. Brock with an F5 to Seth.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see footage from the commercial break of Brock Lesnar giving Seth another F5.

Seth takes the mic and he says it has gotten to the point where he has had to ask himself if this is worth it. Seth says you love something so much you do anything to protect it and keep it safe. Even if the thing you love keeps you getting beaten to a pulp inside and out week after week after week. Seth says the answer is yes. This is all he is. Every second of every day. This is all he ever wanted. This is all he’s got. Seth says he will be at SummerSlam and he will beat Brock Lesnar. Seth says he guarantees victory on Sunday.

Charly Caruso is with Kurt Angle, the guest referee for the match between Cedric Alexander and Cesaro. Kurt says it feels great to be back in Pittsburgh.

The Street Profits show up and they introduce themselves to Kurt. Angelo says in honor of their title defense at Takeover, the night before SummerSlam, Montez says they are crossing their Ts and dotting their Is, all three of them. Montez they are a little thirsty and they ask Kurt to join them. They pull some cups out and fill them with milk. Kurt says he promised his wife he wouldn’t do anything too crazy. Montez asks if they are talking to Kurt Angle or Mike Kanellis. Angelo asks them to join him since Kurt is their idol.

We see Drew McIntyre behind the Street Profits and Kurt. Drew says that was hilarious and he says he wanted to make sure his sides were not splitting. Drew says he is here in peace. He reminds Kurt that while he is the home town guy, he wants to remind Kurt what happened the last time they were in the ring. He tells Kurt to call things down the middle. Drew reminds Kurt that he tapped him out to an ankle lock. Drew says if Kurt steps out of line, he will kick Kurt in the skull with his boot.

Match Number Three: Erik and Ivar versus Jay Alexander and Eric Abraham

Ivar and Alexander start things off and Ivar with knees and then he knocks Abraham off the apron. Erik tags in and Ivar with a knee and Erik with a knee of his own. Erik pulls Abraham into the ring to hit a German suplex. Erik with a knee and rolling elbow. Erik with a gutbuster to Abrasham and Ivar tags in and Erik with a gutwrench power bomb and Ivar with a splash. They hit the VIking Experience on Alexander for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We take a look at comments from people about the passing of Harley Race.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Michael Cole talks about the first time he met Harley Race. We have a video tribute.

Match Number Four: Cedric Alexander versus Drew McIntyre with Guest Referee Kurt Angle

Drew McIntyre attacks Cedric on the ramp and sends him into the ringside barrier a few times. Drew slaps Cedric and goes for the reverse Alabama Slam and Cedric kicks Drew into the ring post. Cedric with DDT onto the ramp.

The lights go out and they come back on and the Fiend attacks Kurt Angle with the Mandible Claw.

The lights go out again and we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Big E and Xavier Woods versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (with AJ Styles) in a Non Title Champion versus Champion Match

Anderson with forearms to Woods followed by an Irish whip. Woods with an elbow and clothesline. Woods pulls Anderson into the corner. Styles pulls Big E offf the apron and then Styles with a forearm to Woods. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Xavier Woods and Big E (by disqualification)

Styles continues the attack on Woods and Big E but Ricochet’s music plays and he sends Gallows to the floor and kicks Anderson. Ricochet with a head scissors and drop kick to Styles.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles versus Xavier Woods, Big E, and Ricochet

The match is joined in progress and Styles with a side head lock. Ricochet floats over and Ricochet with arm drags and a head scissors that sends Styles to the apron. Ricochet with a forearm and Styles sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Ricochet escapes a suplex attempt and gets a near fall with a rollup. Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Styles with a shot to the throat and Anderson tags in. Ricochet with a forearm and Ricochet with a leaping neck breaker for a near fall.

Big E tags in and he punches Anderson in the midsection. Big E with more punches to the ribs. Anderson with a kick to the knee and Gallows tags in and connects with a boot to the head. Gallows with a suplex to Big E for a near fall. Gallows with a reverse chin lock. Gallows with a round kick to the temple and then he clotheslines Ricochet on the apron. Gallows misses a splash into the corner but Styles tags in and he kicks Big E in the leg. Styles knocks Woods off the apron and Styles leaps over Big E. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Anderson and Woods tag in and Woods with a forearm to Karl and Luke. Woods with a thrust kick to the leg. Woods with a rolling elbow. Styles sends Woods into the turnbuckles but Woods with a kick and Honor Roll to Styles. Woods with a Shining Wizard for a near fall.

Ricochet with a springboard drop kick and Big E clotheslines Gallows to the floor. Styles with a Phenomenal forearm to Big E. Ricochet with a drop kick and a second drop kick to Styles to send him to the floor. Gallows sends Ricochet into the ringside barrier. Styles trips Woods and Anderson with a DDT. Gallows tags in and they hit Magic Killer for the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

Samoa Joe is in the back and he is told that Roman Reigns is almost at the arena. Joe tells the assistant to let everyone know that Raw is shut down.

We go to commercial.

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring and he calls for Roman Reigns. Joe says things are getting ridiculous. Joe says that since you are near, he will give Roman the opportunity to walk down the aisle and come to the ring to apologize.

Joe says if you aren’t going to come out, we will do it his way. Joe takes a chair and throws it into the ring. Joe sits down in the center of the ring and he says that Raw is shut down until Roman comes to the ring to apologize.

Joe says he will give Roman until the count of three and Roman does not come out. He says that Joe has nothing to do so he can wait all night. He asks Roman if he is too afraid to come to the ring. Joe says he will keep everyone here all night. We are holding it up for you. Joe says that Roman is too much of a coward to come down and apologize.

Joe says that he will greet Roman in the parking garage since Roman is here.

Joe walks outside and he sees Roman arriving. Joe wants to know what is going on because he has been looking for him all night.

We see a car hit Roman’s car on the side as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened to Roman Reigns before the commercial break.

We see footage from the commercial break when we see the car leaving the lot while Joe checks on Roman.

We see Triple H checking on Roman.

It is time to talk about SummerSlam.

Match Number Six: Asuka and Kairi Sane (with Paige) versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay versus Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss versus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in an Elimination Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Billie and Mandy start things off and Peyton tags in and kicks Mandy. Billie tags in and they kick Mandy with double team moves. They knock Sane and Asuka off the apron and then they knock Alexa and Nikki off the apron. Billie and Peyton deal with Nikki and hit a double suplex on Alexa and then hit a double gourdbuster on Sane. Billie kicks Asuka. Asuka is sent onto Billie’s knee and then it is time for Billie and Peyton to pose. Mandy hits Peyton from behind and Mandy rolls up Billie for a near fall. Mandy with forearms but Billie with a rolling elbow. Peyton runs into a kick from Sonya and Mandy rolls up Billie for a near fall. Mandy with a jumping knee to pin Billie.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay eliminated

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nikki and Mandy are in the ring. Nikki tags in Asuka. They lock up and Mandy pushes Asuka and Asuka misses a kick. Mandy tags in Alexa. Alexa tags Sonya in before doing anything. Sonya with a side head lock. Sonya with a shoulder tackle but Asuka bounces off the ropes and takes Sonya down with a shoulder tackle. Asuka with kicks. Sonya blocks a kick and Sonya with a waist lock take down and kicks to the chest. Sonya misses a sliding knee and Asuka with a hip attack as Asuka tags in Sane. Asuka and Sane with kicks followed by a bulldog and kick. Alexa is tagged in.

Sane checks on the height difference between her and Alexa. They lock up and Alexa stomps on the foot. Sane with a leg sweep and double stomp for a near fall. Asuka tags in and comes off the turnbuckles. Mandy with a tag and Mandy punches Alexa. Sonya tags in and they kick Asuka and send her to the mat. Sonya gets a near fall. Mandy tags in and Asuka kicks Mandy and Sonya. Mandy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Mandy with an implant buster and she holds on. Asuka with a knee to Mandy and then she applies the Asuka lock and Mandy taps out.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose eliminated

We go to commercial.

We are back and Asuka with Nikki in an ankle lock and the leg is grapevined. Asuka with a variation of an STF before returning to the ankle lock. Nikki is able to escape the hold. Alexa tags in and Nikki with a double thrust to the throat and Alexa slaps Asuka. Alexa with kicks in the corner. Nikki tags in and she connects with palm thrusts. Nikki with a double thrust to the throat and a neck breaker for a near fall. Nikki with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Asuka with a foraerm to Alexa on the apron followed by a kick to Nikki.Asuka with a German suplex to Nikki. Alexa and Sane tag in and Sane with a drop kick and neck breaker followed by a second neck breaker. Sane with a cross body.

Sane marches into a Sliding D in the corner. Asuka tags in and Asuka with a Codebreker to Nikki followed by knees to the back. Asuka rolls through into the Asuka Lock but Alexa rolls through for a near fall. Asuka with a kick to the head and Alexa is down. Sane tags in and she goes up top for the elbow drop but Nikki pushes Sane off the turnbuckles and Asuka is put into the ring skirt. Alexa with a baseball slide to Asuka. Sane knocks Nikki off the apron and then Alexa with a punch and Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (new Champions)

Miz makes his way to the ring for MizTV and the official contract signing for his match against Dolph Ziggler.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz says after all that Dolph Ziggler has said and done over the past month, he wants to ensure that Dolph Ziggler shows up on Sunday. Miz brings out the contract signing enforcer, Shawn Michaels.

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring.

Dolph says he would rather be a pariah than an ass kisser like you or Shawn. Dolph says he was carrying this company even when he wasn’t supposed to. Dolph says he has been the best since Shawn lost his smile and Miz lost his balls. Dolph says there is only one legend in the ring and it is him. He says when he wins at SummerSlam, he will get the adulation and appreciation he deserves as a legend.

Miz says what is amazing about Dolph is that this is his M.O. in the WWE. He pokes and prods. You want adulation and appreciation and you don’t think you have gotten it after a decade here, it is not the people or the legends, it is you. Miz says he is looking forward to facing Dolph next week at Raw. Miz says he has a number of SummerSlams left. You will be facing someone else at SummerSlam.

Dolph says something to Shawn and Shawn says it isn’t him.

Bill Goldberg’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Dolph leaves the ring as Goldberg enters.

Bill takes the contract and signs it.

Bill tells Dolph ‘You’re Next’.

Shawn Michaels with Sweet Chin Music to Dolph on the ramp.

We go to credits.

