LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – August 7, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the normal intro video.

– We’re live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s Last Man Standing match with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

– We go right to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The MizTV set up is out. Miz says he’s not in the mood tonight and RAW won’t start until he gets what he wants. He calls out Jason Jordan. Miz is tired of being cheap-shotted and disrespected on his own show. Miz says that stops tonight. He calls Jordan to the ring so he can finish what he started last week. The music hits but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.

Angle says unfortunately for Miz, his son Jordan won’t be a guest on MizTV tonight but he does have a match against Axel tonight. Angle says there is someone here who has questions that need to be answered. Angle has booked a guest that will exceed MizTV expectations. It’s true, it’s damn true. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Miz leaves the ring as Lesnar and Heyman march down. Axel and Bo face off with The Beast and The Advocate. Miz returns to the ring and stops Heyman before he begins his usual intro. Miz talks about how Lesnar will probably lose the title at SummerSlam and he doesn’t even have to be pinned. Miz talks about how Lesnar is going to take his ball and go home when he loses the title. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Miz asks if Heyman would like to add anything.

Heyman asks Miz if he and Maryse like to role-play. He uses this to compare Axel, Dallas and Miz to Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in the Fatal 4 Way. Lesnar suddenly runs over Axel and Bo before hitting a German to Miz. Axel and Bo try for the double team but Lesnar fights them off and nails more Germans and a few F5s. Miz comes back in but Lesnar drops him with a F5 as well. Lesnar’s music hits as he stands tall. Lesnar grabs the title and leaves with Heyman

– We see Seth Rollins backstage walking. We go to commercial.

