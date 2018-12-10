WWE Raw Results – December 10, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth says burn it down will be his rallying cry when he puts his title on the line against Dean Ambrose. More importantly, that is going to be the theme for tonight in San Diego. Seth says he is not calling out Dean but he is spitting out some truth. Seth says that Baron Corbin has been talking about being on the right side of history. Seth wants Baron Corbin to come out and get a dose of reality.

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring and we are reminded about Baron’s match on Sunday against Braun Strowman.

Baron says if Seth wants to have a conversation, they can do it in private. The door to his office is always open to a superstar of his caliber.

Seth says that no one wants to hear what Baron is saying and he tells Baron to shut up. Seth says he has been wrapped up with Dean Ambrose and he hasn’t told Baron about the job he is doing. Seth says the title does not matter, but the bottom line is that under his ‘leadership’, Raw has sucked. Seth says that Baron is ruining people’s careers. What you have been doing is not okay and it is not right.

Baron says that he is allowing Seth to vent and he tells Seth to watch how he speaks to him.

Seth asks what will Baron do? Fire him? Seth says the locker room has so much talent and you have no idea what to do. You have the Revival who should be wrestling for the tag titles, but they are in Lucha House Rules matches. If you fire everyone, will it be you, Lashley, and Drew in the ring? That will help ratings. How about more urination? Every decision you have made masks your insecurities. Has Braun hurt your feelings so much that you had to hand the title back to Brock Lesnar, a man who shows up only when he wants to show up. Brock never wants to show up. Where is your Universal Champion. Brock is not here because he does not want to be here. Do you know the last time Brock has wrestled on Raw? It was 2002.

This Baron Corbin experiment has been an abject failure. The morale backstage, the fan support, and the ratings are at an all time low, and it is all because of you.

Baron says he appreciates Seth’s feedback and he tells Seth to write it down next time so he can file it under I don’t care what you think. Raw is his show and if you don’t like it, that is too bad. Baron says he will be in charge for a long time. If you think it is bad now, it will get a lot worse for you.

Seth says he does not think it can get any worse.

Baron tells Seth that Dean will beat him on Sunday and then Baron will beat Braun by forfeit. Baron says he always wanted to have a TLC match, but Braun only has one arm. Baron says he will be introduced as the new permanent General Manager of Raw. From that next day until the day you quit, I will put you through hell.

Seth says why wait until next week, let’s start putting him through hell tonight. Seth challenges Baron to a match. Seth says a one on one match is not good enough for the people. Since you wanted to have one, and the tools of the trade are here. Why not have a TLC match tonight.

Baron asks Seth if he knows what Baron will do to him if he had a table, ladder, or chair in his hands.

Seth says it will just be a tune up for Sunday with Ambrose.

Baron says if you want to be a hero for the locker room, it will cost you. Baron says he will show what happens when you disrespect the current and future GM of Raw. Baron says his answer is no.

Seth calls Baron a coward and that forces Baron to accept the match.

Baron says the match will be for the Intercontinental Champonship.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Akam, Rezar, and Drake Maverick versus Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Gable with a drop kick blocked by Akam and Rezar tags in and he connects with a knee. Rezar chokes Gable in the ropes and connects with forearms. Rezar knocks Roode off the apron. Gable with a kick but Rezar blocks it and hits a clothesline. Drake tags in and gets a near fall. Rezar tags in and kicks Gable. Akam tags in and Gable kicks Rezar and Akam goes over the top rope. Roode and Gable send Rezar to the floor and then they bring Drake into the ring and biel him over the top rope onto Akam and Rezar.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rezar works on Gable’s neck. Drake tags in and he punches Gable and kicks Chad. Drake slaps Gable and Gable gets fired up and Rezar tags in. Akam tags in and he punches Gable in the midsection. Akam with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into the corner. Roode tags in and hits a running shoulder tackle on Akam. Roode knocks Rezar off the apron. Roode with chops and forearms followed by a kick. Akam sends Roode to the apron and Roode with a forearm.

Akam catches Roode off the turnbuckles and hits an overhead throw. Rezar tags in and Rezar with a knee to the head for a near fall. Gable is sent into the turnbuckles sternum first. Akam and Rezar set for Super Collider but Gable with a rana to Rezar. They hit the neck breaker and power bomb combination on Gable and Maverick tags in and he mocks Roode but Roode with a crucifix cover for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (New Champions)

We take a look at what happened last week when Finn Balor did his best to try to thwart the plans of Baron Corbin and his group of friends. Then we see what Drew did to Finn in the back.

Natalya makes her way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are celebrating their victory and they are asked how they were able to win. Bobby says there has not been a lot of hope on Raw, but if they put in the work, one day, they will be standing here as Raw Tag Team Champions. Chad says they probably would have questioned your mental health if it would happen in a 3 on 2 match, but there is one word to describe this moment . . . GLORIOUS.

Natalya says she usually comes out with a smile on her face, but there is something she needs to get off her chest about Ruby Riott. Natalya says she loves this business and WWE, but Ruby does not respect anyone in the business. You made this personal when you destroyed her dad’s sunglasses and tried to destroy her legacy. You talk about how she has earned everything because of her name.

Natalya reminds Ruby of the Montreal Screwjob when her uncle punched the owner of the company in the face. Natalya says she had to overcome all of that to make it into the WWE. She says she is proud to be a Hart and to represent her family in the WWE. At TLC, she will teach Ruby about respect. She is going to dedicate her match who if it wasn’t for him, she wouldn’t be in the WWE today, someone she loves more than anyone else. She is dedicating this match to Jim Neidhart.

Natalya says she will take every tear and emotion and drive Ruby’s ass through a table. There will not be a thing that you can do.

Ruby Riott makes her way to the ring with Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and a table.

Ruby says Nattie is crying again. Like we haven’t seen this before. All you do is walk around the locker room feeling sorry for yourself. You want to talk to her about respect. You don’t need respect, you need a good counselor. Ruby says no one has the guts to say this to your face, but you don’t represent the Harts. You don’t represent your family. You disgrace your family. Ruby says while she is not going to be invited to the Hart family Christmas, she got a gift to life Nattie’s spirits. This is the gift that keeps on giving.

Ruby removes the cover and the table has a photo of her father on it.

Ruby says everyone knows how close you and your dad were, but on Sunday, when she puts Nattie through this table, you and your daddy will be closer than ever.

Dolph Ziggler says last week he beat Drew McIntyre and you can add him to the list of people who took him for granted. He plucked Drew from obscurity and he will send Drew back there. He is not the good guy or the bad guy. Dolph says he does not need Finn Balor’s help. Drew shouldn’t have thought he was Finn Balor, he should have remembered that he is Dolph Ziggler.

We go to commercial.

Before his match, Drew McIntyre is asked about facing Dolph Ziggler tonight before his match against Finn Balor on Sunday.

Drew says he is the last real man left. No one stays undefeated forever. Not Andre the Giant, not Undertaker at Wrestlemania, not even Drew McIntyre. Does that make him any more dangerous or light a fire under him. Maybe we should ask Finn Balor. We cannot ask him because he is not here tonight. On Sunday, he will finish off Finn for good. Drew says that when he talks, you will all listen. Drew says he is making Raw a better place for all of you. You might not like him, but you will respect him.

Dolph says he is not a good guy or a bad guy, he is a guy who will get his head kicked off.

Match Number Two: Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler

Dolph with punches but Drew with a head butt when Dolph charges into the corner. Drew with chops. Dolph with punches after Drew has something to say. Drew with an overhead throw for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew chops Dolph on the turnbuckles and Drew punches Dolph on the turnbuckles. Drew slaps Dolph but Dolph punches back. Drew with forearms to the back and Drew goes for a Super Air Raid Crash and he hits it. Drew gets a near fall.

Drew stands over Dolph when Dolph tries to get back to his feet and Drew sends Dolph to the floor. Drew sets for a suplex but Dolph gets back to his feet and he sends Drew into the ring post. Drew gets a power up and gets into the ring just before the refereee gets to the ten count. Ziggler sets for a super kick and Dolph collapses. Drew motivates Dolph to get back to his feet and Dolph with a kick to the leg and a Zig Zag for a near fall. Drew with a Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Drew sends Dolph shoulder first into the ring post and then Drew punches Dolph on the floor. Drew adjusts the ring steps and he sets for a move onto the ring steps but officials and agents make their way to the ring to stop Drew and point at him to go to the back.

Drew starts to walk away but he hits a Claymore against the apron.

We take a look at what Baron Corbin did to Rhyno and Heath Slater last week.

We are told that Apollo Crews will be replacing Finn Balor in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Match Number Three: Bayley (with Sasha Banks) versus Alicia Fox (with Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, and Samir Singh)

They lock up and Bayley with a clean break. Bayley with an elbow and a corkscrew back elbow off the turnbuckles. Bayley is dropped across the top rope and Alicia with a neck breaker for a near fall. Alicia with a reverse chin lock. Bayley sends Fox into the turnbuckles but Alicia floats over and goes for a sunset flip but Bayley rolls through and clotheslines Fox. Bayley with a Saito suplex and shoulders in the corner. Bayley with a knee into the corner and she hits a cutter in the ropes.

Samir and Sunil get on the apron to distract Bayley and Alicia with a running boot.

Apollo Crews’ music plays and he goes after Sunil and hits a back body drop. Sasha with Meteora off the apron. Apollo sends Sunil into Jinder. Sasha tells Crews to press her onto The Singhs and Jinder and he does it. Alicia and Bayley remember they are in a match and Alicia misses a Yakuza Kick into the corner and Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

Dean Ambrose is in the back looking at a monitor with the graphic for the Intercontinental Title match as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dean Ambrose is in the interview area.

Dean says not to call him the Lunatic Fringe any more. Dean says the architect is a name Seth gave to himself to keep the spotlight on him. That is not the Seth Rollins he knows. Seth went to the ring with no plan and now he is in a TLC match against Baron Corbin. Seth is doing it for his big fat ego. Seth always had to step on him and Roman. Seth is a piece of . . .

If Seth is still champion on Sunday, he will take the title and tell Seth how he feels.

Dean is asked about what Roman Reigns would think about this situation.

Dean says who cares.

Dean is asked about the night they won the title and then a video with comments Dean said surrounding Roman’s announcement and his betrayal of Seth.

Dean looks around and he walks away without saying anything.

Elias is in the back with his guitar as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is in the ring.

Elias says Bobby Lashley did a radio interview and he said he would every sports team in this city and move them to a cool city like L.A. Elias says San Diego would rather not have Bobby Lashley perform. Elias says he would rather perform in San Diego than in Los Angeles.

Elias says he is a pretty good guy and he does not put hitting children with his guitar at the top of the list but last week was an exception. Tonight, he has a match with Lio Rush and he will teach him a lesson.

Match Number Four: Lio Rush (with Bobby Lashley) versus Elias

Rush escapes from Elias and has a kick blocked. Elias flips Rush and he lands on his feet. Elias tosses Rush high into the air and he lands on the mat. Elias picks up Rush with a wrist lock and sends him to the mat. Rush goes for a sunset flip but Elias blocks it. Elias with a biel to Rush. Elias with a chop followed by an Irish whip that sends Rush through the ropes to the floor. Elias sends Rush into the ring and Lashley tries to pulls Elias off the apron. Rush with a forearm. Rush with a kick to knock Elias off the apron. Rush with kicks. Elias gets Rush on his shoulders and Elias with a sit out power bomb and Lashley breaks up the cover.

Slater is about to call for the bell but Lashley stops him. Lashley with a spinebuster and Lashley motivates Rush to get up but Rush sees the guitar and he brings it into the ring. Lashley hits Elias with the guitar and Rush gets the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush

We go to commercial.

We take a look back at the start of Raw when Seth spoke for all of the viewers and then McFly’d Baron Corbin into a TLC match tonight.

We also take a look at the new Raw tag team champions because Drake Maverick was too cocky and got pinned by Bobby Roode.

We take a look back at Ruby Riott’s table unveiling for Natalya.

We also see what happened when Drew McIntyre faced Dolph Ziggler and what Drew did after the match.

We see Heath Slater in the locker room and Baron tells him he did a good hob. Baron asks Heath about Rhyno and tells Heath not to worry about ending Rhyno’s career.

Heath says he is going home but Baron tells Heath he has to referee another match tonight.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the ring and Nia Jax makes her way to the ring with Tamina Snuka without any introduction.

Nia says she has a statement to make before the questions are asked. This Sunday, she is going to become the Raw Women’s Champion at the direct expense of Ronda Rousey. Getting cracked with those four ounce gloves have taken a toll on Ronda. If Ronda had half a brain, she would come to the ring and put the title at Nia’s feet so she would not have to deal with the beating she is going to get at TLC. Nia says Ronda comes from a world where you have to talk trash. Nia does not have to talk trash because she is six feet tall and 300 pounds. Nia says she is the anti-Rousey. Nia says her hand is the secret. It is the fist that broke Becky Lynch’s face and she did it with one punch.

When the bell rings on Sunday and when Ronda comes at her, she is going to punch Ronda in the face. She will not stop with one punch. She will do it over and over and over until Ronda taps out, just to stop her. Nia says she is not just the most imposing force in WWE history, she is a strategist. Ronda is a world class judo champion, she is a Strikeforce champion, she is a UFC champion, and she is the Raw Women’s Champion. If Ronda goes for an arm bar, she will get her distance from Ronda and she will break Ronda’s face and she will hold her title.

Ronda Rousey’s music plays and she says she did not come here to do her poses, she came here to fight.

NIa and Tamina leave the ring.

Before Nia and Tamina can do anything, Ember Moon’s music plays and she joins Ronda in the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Tamina Snuka (with Nia Jax) versus Ember Moon (with Ronda Rousey)

The match is joined in progress and Ember sends Tamina to the floor. Ronda and Nai stand face to face on the floor. Ember with a rollup for a near fall. Ember goes for a springboard move and Tamina with a thrust kick to send Ember to the floor. Tamina gets a near fall when Ember returns to the ring. Tamina sends Ember into the turnbuckles and Irish whips Ember. Tamina with a splash into the corner and Tamina gets a near fall. Tamina with a reverse chin lock.

Ember with punches but Tamina with an uppercut. Tamina with an Irish whip but she misses a splash into the corner. Ember kicks Tamina into the turnbuckles and then gets a head scissors take down. Ember with kicks and knees followed by a leg sweep and sliding flatliner for a near fall. Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina with an Irish whip and Ember goes to the turnbuckles and hits a Codebreaker. Ember goes to the turnbuckles and Ronda pulls Nia off the apron and sends her into the crowd. Ember drops Tamina on the top rope and hits Eclipse for the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

We see Seth Rollins in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Baron Corbin is asked about his match against Seth Rollins and whether it is an abuse of power. Baron says that sounds like a loaded question and is she asking to be sent to Smackdown. Baron says that he will be winning on Sunday by forfeit so they would have been deprived of him singing a chair. Baron is asked about rumors of Braun appearing on Sunday. Baron says not to believe the rumors. Braun is a one armed man. Baron says this is only a taste of what Seth will feel when he becomes the full time General Manager.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Lars Sullivan video package. He says what will happen on Sunday at TLC will be minor compared to what happens when he comes to WWE.

Match Number Six: Seth Rollins versus Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match for the Intercontinental Title

Rollins with punches and kicks to Corbin. Corbin with a kick and punch followed by an elbow to the back of the head. Rollins with a kick but Corbin with a knee. Rollins blocks a suplex attempt and Rollins with a running knee to send Corbin to the floor. Rollins sends Corbin into the apron and then Rollins gets a chair. Corbin gets back into the ring and Rollins with a shoulder from the apron. Rollins goes for a springboard move but Corbin with a punch.

Corbin tells Slater to get a ladder but Rollins with a springboard clothesline and he sends Corbin to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin stops Rollins from using a chair and connects with an elbow. Corbin hits Rollins in the back with a chair. Corbin uses the chair again. Corbin continues to hit Rollins with the chair and Rollins rolls to the floor. Baron sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Rollins is sent into the ringside barrier one more time. Corbin takes a ladder and puts it on the apron and Rollins with a drop kick into the ladder to send Corbin into the ringside barrier. Rollins puts the ladder in the ring.

Corbin hits Rollins from behind as Rollins tries to put the ladder up. Corbin puts the ladder against the turnbuckles and Corbin suplexes Rollins into the ladder. Corbin puts a chair in the turnbuckles. Rollins tries to send Corbin into the chair but Corbin slides around the ring post and clotheslines Rollins. Corbin puts a table against the turnbuckles. Corbin mocks Strowman and sets for a power slam through the table but Rollins escapes and punches Corbin. Rollins is sent over the top rope to the floor. Corbin sets up the ladder and is about to start climbing the ladder. Rollins leaps onto the ladder and punches Corbin. Corbin pulls Rollins off the ladder but Rollins with a thrust kick. Corbin with a back elbow and he sends Rollins into the ladder.

Corbin drop kicks Rollins off the apron to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins leaps over Corbin and Corbin with Deep Six on Rollins. Corbin punches Rollins many times but Rollins blocks a punch and punches back. Rollins with chops and slaps but Corbin with a knee. Corbin slides around the post but Rollins avoids a clothesline and hits an enzuigiri. Rollins moves and Corbin runs head first into the chair in the turnbuckles. Rollins takes the chair and hits Corbin with it. Corbin is able to get out of the ring to escape the chair shots. Rollins with a suicide dive on Corbin. Rollins with another suicide dive. Rollins goes for a third one but Corbin stops Rollins and hits a choke slam through a table on the floor.

Corbin returns to the ring and sets up the ladder and starts to climb. Rollins gets back into the ring and hits Corbin with a chair. Rollins tries to hit Corbin with the chair but Corbin moves and Rollins hits Slater with the chair. Corbin sends Rollins to the floor with a forearm to the back. Rollins avoids Corbin and Corbin goes into the ring steps. Rollins with a thrust kick and then he puts Corbin on the table on the floor. Rollins goes to the turnbuckles and hits a frog splash onto Corbin through the table.

Rollins climbs the ladder and we see Heath Slater pushing the ladder to knock Rollins off. Slater resets the ladder and picks up Corbin. Corbin climbs the ladder while Slater holds the ladder. Rollins knocks Slater down and then Rollins power bombs Corbin through the table in the corner. Rollins listens to Slater pleading his case and Rollins with a super kick followed by Black Out. Rollins climbs the ladder and gets the belt.

Winner: Seth Rollins (retains Championship)

After the match, Dean Ambrose makes his way onto the stage as we go to credits.

