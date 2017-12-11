WWE Raw Results – December 11, 2017

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. Samoa Joe is in the ring and he says you have all heard of The Shield. One of the most dominant forces in the WWE. Men who beat down everyone in their path. When the Hounds of Justice smelled weakness, they pounce like rabid dogs. Joe says he has seen the Shield up close and he is not impressed. Joe says he is not impressed at the man whose leg he snapped on his first night, Seth Rollins. Joe says he is not impressed with the man who has done everything in his power to avoid him, the human cockroach Dean Ambrose. He is not impressed with the man he put to sleep time after time in the ring, Roman Reigns.

Joe says he has come out to finish what he started with Roman Reigns even though he is facing Dean Ambrose tonight. Joe says he does not want Roman to bring out his lap dogs, just Roman.

Seth and Dean are watching on the monitor and Seth tells Dean to get Roman.

Joe says he can understand the hesitation because he has been told that he is an intimidating figure. Do you remember when he threw you down and choked you out? Joe says he remembers it so well. If it wasn’t for that silly bastard Jason Jordan, he would have removed Roman from the planet. Joe says if it wasn’t for him, Seth and Dean would be tag team champions. They are not champions because of him and there is nothing you can do about it.

Joe tells Roman if he has a problem with what he says, come out. Joe says he does not need anyone. He does not need Sheamus and Cesaro. If it wasn’t for the Shield, you would be nothing. If you have a problem with that, feel free to come to the ring and prove him wrong.

Roman has joined Seth and Dean watching on the monitor and he says that he’s got it.

Roman’s music plays and he comes to the ring and he is alone.

Roman and Joe exchange punches and Roman with the advantage and he kicks Joe in the corner. Sheamus and Cesaro come through the crowd and Roman stops them but Joe is able to apply the Kokina Clutch. Rollins and Ambrose come out and while they fight on the floor, Joe continues to choke out Joe. Dean goes into the ring and Sheamus hits Dean from behind. Rollins tries to protect Roman but Joe and Sheamus attack Rollins. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a spike White Noise.

Joe with a uranage to Ambrose to put him next to his partners on the mat.

We go to commercial.

Paige says that she got to squash a boss in her first match back last week. The Absolution Train is about to run through two more projects. Mandy says they demand the spotlight and they will continue to purge the division of the feeble and unworthy. Sonya says it is time to put your hair up and square up because Absolution is a symphony of carnage and the music is going to start. Paige says Absolution is the future and this is her house.

Bayley and Mickie James (with Sasha Banks) versus Mandy Rose and Paige (with Sonya Deville)

Bayley with a Thesz Press on Mandy and then Paige tags in and she punches Bayley. Bayley with punches and Mickie tags in and they go for a double suplex but Mandy makes the save. Mickie and Bayley kick Paige and Mandy. They go to the floor and Mickie and Bayley go to the apron. Bayley takes care of Mandy while Mickie takes care of Paige.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mandy with a reverse chin lock on Bayley. Bayley with elbows and a snap mare followed by a corkscrew elbow to the back and a sliding clothesline. Bayley with an elbow drop and she gets a near fall. Mandy with a jumping knee to the head and she gets a near fall. Mandy kicks Bayley in the corner and Paige tags in and she connects with knees in the ropes. Paige with a knee to the head and she gets a near fall. Bayley with a forearm but Paige with a kick.

Paige with a head butt and then she brings Mickie into the ring to allow for a double team. Paige with another knee and she gets a near fall. Paige returns to the apron for knees but Bayley blocks Paige and sends Paige face first into the apron. Paige stops Bayley for a moment but Mickie and Mandy tag in and Mickie with clotheslines and a flying forearm. Mickie with a back elbow to Paige on the apron followed by kicks to Mandy and a flying forearm.

Mandy sends Mickie into the turnbuckles but Mickie with a flapjack. Sonya gets on the apron and Mickie kicks her to the floor. Mickie goes up top and hits a seated splash but Paige breaks it up. Mickie sets for a DDT but Paige with a round kick when the referee deals with Bayley and Mandy gets the three count.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Paige

Bray Wyatt appears and he tells us that he is here.

Matt Hardy also shows up and he tells us that he is WOKEN!!!

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bray Wyatt says it has always been darkness versus light, good versus evil. It is his favorite game. Matt says the Great War has perpetuated for eons over space and time and it continues on the battlefield known as WWE. Bray says Matt Hardy is now woken, the yin to his yang and he has been waiting for him. Matt says his woken wisdom and broken brilliance will inform the masses. Bray calls Matt a golden calf and Matt laughs. Bray says Matt’s words mean nothing. Matt says that their paths have crossed in the past. He says Sister Abigail had an addiction to evil.

Bray asks why follow a jester when you can walk in the foot steps of a king. Choose wisely because only one can survive. Matt says the Woken Warriors are preparing for battle against Wyatt and they will DELETE.

Bray and Matt both laugh as we go back and forth until Bray stops and Matt continues.

We take a look at Enzo’s pep talk from last week and Drew Gulak moving one step closer to being the Power Point Presentation Showing Cruiserweight Champion. We also see what happened between Nia Jax and Enzo Amore.

Enzo is in the locker room talking to his title belt. Enzo calls for Drew and Drew asks Enzo if he heard the announcement that there will be a number one contender qualifying match to replace Rich Swann and they winner will face Drew next week and then the winner faces Enzo for the title.

Enzo runs through the options for an opponent and he mentions Nia Jax. Drew says he sees what is going on. Drew says it is a lesson. Drew says Enzo wants him to be ready for anyone, even if it is Nia Jax.

Drew leaves and Enzo looks around for Nia Jax.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas mock Finn’s entrance on their way to the ring.

Finn Balor versus Curtis Axel

Axel removes his neck brace and then Bo and Axel attack Balor. Axel with forearms to Balor and the referee warns him and holds Axel back as he checks on Balor to see if he is ready.

Axel with forearms as the bell rings and then Axel with a snap mare and leap frog neck snap. Axel with an arm bar and chin lock. Axel with a knee to the back and he applies a rear chin lock. Balor with a jaw breaker and he avoids a splash by Axel. Balor with a chop followed by slingblade and then he hits the running drop kick and Balor goes up top. Balor with the Coup De Grace while showing no remorse about whether he might have reinjured Axel’s neck. Balor gets the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We go to commercial.

Kane is in the back and he tells Braun tonight they step into the abyss, a place normal men fear to tread. They are not exactly normal. They know what it is like to squeeze a man’s throat until they lose the will to fight. Kane says he looks forward to going into the abyss with a fellow monster, but he will walk out alone. He will have a smile on his face because he will have done more than beat Braun Strowman, he will face Brock Lesnar. At the Royal Rumble, Kane says he will become Universal Champion.

Sheamus versus Seth Rollins

Rollins punches Sheamus as the bell rings and then he chops Sheamus. Rollins escapes a slam attempt and Sheamus is sent over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive. Rollins sends Sheamus into the apron. They return to the ring and Sheamus with a double sledge. Sheamus with a clothesline. Sheamus punches Rollins in the midsection and then the head. Sheamus with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Sheamus sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and connects with forearms in the back and kicks to the leg in the corner.

Sheamus misses a thrust kick and Rollins with a jumping kick to Sheamus. Rollins punches Sheamus and hits Slingblade. Rollins with a boot to a charging Sheamus and Rollins continues with a blockbuster. Rollins clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor and Rollins goes for a pescado but Rollins lands on his feet when Sheamus gets back into the ring. Sheamus kicks Rollins off the apron to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Rollins with a jaw breaker and Sheamus holds his jaw. Sheamus with a reverse Alabama Slam to send the knee into the mat. Sheamus with a Stretch Muffler and he lifts Rollins off the mat to add more pressure. Rollins punches Sheamus and hits a rana but Sheamus rolls through and applies the Cloverleaf. Sheamus pulls Rollins into the center of the ring when he tries to get to the ropes. Rollins with an inside cradle for a near fall. Rollins with a DDT for a near fall.

Sheamus charges into the corner and Rollins floats over and Sheamus goes into the ring post. Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a super kick for a near fall. Rollins sets for the V Trigger but Sheamus with an elbow and he puts Rollins’ injured leg into the turnbuckles. Sheamus goes up top. Rollins leaps up top and hits a superplex and then he rolls through into a Falcon Arrow. Rollins gets a near fall because he felt the damage done to the knee and could not make the cover.

Rollins sets for the V Trigger but Sheamus gets Rollins up for White Noise> Rollins with a knee but Sheamus with a Finlay Slam. Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick and he misses it. Rollins with a super kick and V Trigger for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose is in the back and he is asked about the other two matches in the series. Renee asks Dean about his strategy. Dean says he needs to avoid being kicked in the face. He needs to avoid being put in the Kokina Clutch. He says he should not talk about his strategy after what happened last week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew joins the announcers and he says it is an honor to be a part of WWE Week. He is out to scout his opponent for next week.

Cedric Alexander versus Mustafa Ali versus Tony Nese versus Ariya Daivari in a Number One Contender Qualifying Second Chance Match

Alexander with a forearm to Nese and Ali goes after Daivari. Daivari wtih a punch to Ali and Ali with a drop kick. Nese misses a clothesline and Alexander with a head scissors and drop kick. Ali with a single leg take down and he gets a near fall. Alexander gets a near fall. Alexander with a back slide to Ali. Ali with a back flip and chops. Alexander with a European uppercut.

Ali goes up top while Nese and Alexander fight on the floor and Ali with a flip dive onto both men. Daivari covers Alexander and gets a near fall. Daivari punches Alexander. Daivari with knees to the back while Drew evades questions about what would happen if he faces Enzo Amore for the title. Alexander with punches but Daivari sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with a slingshot flatline for a near fall. Nese sends Alexander into the turnbuckles and he lands hard and awkwardly. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Ali gets to his feet. Nese kicks Alexander and Daivari accidentally hits Nese with a forearm. Alexander takes care of Daivari and Ali with a tornado DDT to Alexander.

All four men are down as we go to commercial.

We are back and Daivari with a reverse chin lock on Ali. We see Ali hitting a Frankensteiner on Alexander during the break in slow motion. Back to live action. Ali with forearms but Daivari with a spinebuster for a near fall. Daivari returns to the reverse chin lock. Daivari with forearms and he tries to send Ali into the turnbuckles but Ali slides into the corner. Ali goes to the apron and he hits a slingshot X Factor for a near fall. Ali with elbows to Nese but Nese with an Irish whip. Ali with an elbow and then he kicks Daivari. Nese with a rolling palm thrust to Ali and he puts Ali in the tree of woe.

Ali with a back elbow and Ali sets fo the inward 450 splash and hits it but Alexander breaks up the cover at the last moment. Ali and Alexander exchange forearms and Ali with a back elbow and slap. Alexander with a standing C4 followed by a Lumber Check to Ali. Daivari throws Alexander to the floor and Alexander pulls Daivari off Ali. Nese with a plancha onto Daivari and Alexander. Nese with the running knee to Alexander but Ali breaks up the cover.

Daivari and Nese surround Ali and they double team Ali. Ali with a kick to Daivari but Nese with a chop. Ali sends Nese over the top rope to the floor. Alexander with a spingboad clothesline to Ali. Daivari with a rollup. Alexander with a handspring round kick to Daiavri followed by Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Cedric is asked about his victory and he says this was his second chance and he will take advantage of it. He will beat Drew Gulak and then beat Enzo Amore to become your new Cruiserweight Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Enzo is talking to his title belt and Drew Gulak shows up and talks about his match next week and then the following week, he will become Cruiserweight Champion. Enzo wants to know what Gulak is saying. Drew says it was some friendly trash talk. Enzo says that Drew works for him and he is lucky to be on the Zo Train. Enzo says that Drew wins one match and he thinks they are equals. Enzo says he is going to spell out how to describe his power point presentations. Drew says ‘informative’ and then he leaves.

Nia shows up and says hello to Enzo and Drew. Nia says that she likes Drew’s Power Point Presentations. Enzo says he was telling Drew he likes them too and he calls them informative. Nia tells Enzo that they should talk some time.

Roman Reigns versus Cesaro for the Intercontinental Title

Cesaro runs into an uppercut and then he kicks Cesaro and the challenger goes to the floor. Roman follows and Cesaro kicks him as he returns to the ring. Cesaro with Euroepan uppercuts but Roman with clotheslines and a flying clothesline. Reigns with NeverEnding Story in the clotheslines but Cesaro goes to the apron and drops the arm on the top rope. Cesaro with a boot but Roman with a boot of his own and then he clotheslines Cesaro over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a key lock and then we see Cesaro hitting a drop kick to counter the Juggernaut Broad Jump drop kick and then he sends Roman into the ringside barrier during the Giant Swing. Cesaro with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Cesaro with a wrist lock as he continues to work on the right arm. Roman gets back to his feet and he head butts Cesaro and kicks him. Reigns with a La Magistral for a near fall. Reigns tries for a back slide and he finally gets Cesaro over for a near fall. Cesaro misses a splash into the corner and Roman with a rollup for a near fall.

Cesaro rolls Reigns up and then works on the arm before applying a Fujiwara arm bar. Cesaro pulls Reigns into the center of the ring and he applies an arm bar. Reigns sends Cesaro into the turnbuckles and Reigns with a uranage and both men are down. Reigns with head butts and a punch that sends Cesaro into the bottom rope. Reigns with a Juggernaut broad jump drop kick and he gets a near fall.

Reigns sets for the Superman punch and Cesaro with a forearm to the injured arm and Cesaro with a Fujiwara arm bar into a crossface. Reigns with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Cesaro with a running European uppercut into the corner and then he sends Reigns shoulder first into the ring post. Cesaro charges at Roman and Roman gets a boot up to stop Cesaro. Roman with a Superman punch off the ring steps and he gets a near fall when they get back into the ring.

Reigns sets for the spear and he does the scream. Cesaro with boots and then Cesaro hits the pop up European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro with a crossface. Reigns picks up Cesaro and gets him on his feet. Cesaro with a sunset flip into a power bomb but Reigns rolls through and hits a one arm sit out power bomb for a near fall. Cesaro punches Reigns and Reigns fires back with left hands. They go back and forth and Reigns goes to the right hand. Cesaro with an inside cradle for a near fall.

Cesaro argues with the referee and then he charges into the corner and hits a European uppercut. Cesaro with more strikes and the referee warns him. Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Reigns with a back body drop and a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman tells Kane he tried to crush his throat and career, but he send Kane gasping for air. Tonight, Kane gets a full dose. Braun says he wants another piece of Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. You are the only thing standing in his way, but not for long.

We go to commercial.

Asuka is in the ring but her opponent, Alicia Fox does not come out.

Paige’s music plays and she comes out with Mandy and Sonya.

Paige asks where is her ex-bestie Foxy this week? We see her in the back having her arm checked.

Paige says that Alicia is not going to come to the ring so they can talk. Paige says that he respects her and has given her a few warnings. Asuka is now getting in the way. The last glimmer of hope is Asuka. Not even Asuka can stop Absolution and that leaves a pickle. You move out of the way or they make you move out of the way.

They get on the ring apron and surround Asuka.

Paige says that Asuka says nobody is ready for Asuka so you better meet Absolution. Asuka takes care of Rose and Deville and then she puts Paige in the cross arm breaker. Rose and Deville break up the hold and they work over Paige.

Sasha Banks’ music plays and everyone comes to the ring and they go after Absolution.

Nia gets Paige on her shoulders but Paige escapes. Sasha kicks Paige. Mandy kicks Mickie but Asuka with a spinning back fist and Nia with a running body block.

Kurt Angle is in his office and he tells an assistant to reinforce the ring.

Jason Jordan enters and he is dressed for action. Jason apologizes for last week but he says he was running high with emotions and his intensity got the best of him. Jason says he will keep his cool this week. Jason complains about not getting a match against Samoa Joe. Joe is running rampant over Raw and that is why Stephanie got on Kurt’s case last week.

Kurt tells Jason this is not easy for each of them. When Joe attacks Jason, he wants to fight back as his father. Jason says he can beat Joe. He points out that he has held his own against everyone. Kurt says holding your own is not winning. Kurt says that Jason gets his match against Samoa Joe when he says so, not when Jason wants it.

Samoa Joe versus Dean Ambrose

As soon as the match starts, Jason Jordan comes out to take a seat on the stage and Ambrose attacks Joe. Ambrose bounces off Joe when he tries for a cross body. Joe kicks Ambrose and connects with knees and punches. Ambrose with a drop kick to the knee and then he puts the leg in the ropes and punches Joe. Ambrose with a drop kick to the leg in the ropes and then he hits a dragon screw leg whip. Joe goes to the floor and Ambrose hits Joe with a Northern Lariat and then he sends Joe into the ringside barrier.

Ambrose kicks Joe in the back of the leg and sends him back into the ring. Ambrose goes up top and leaps over Joe but Joe moves in the corner and hits a running back elbow and enzuigiri. Dean rolls to the floor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Joe with a reverse chin lock. Dean with elbows and punches followed by a chop. Joe with a back elbow but he misses a back senton when Ambrose moves. Ambrose with punches and chops. Joe with jabs to Ambrose and Dean staggers around the ring. Ambrose slaps Joe and Joe with a forearm. Dean bounces off the ropes and Joe tries for a uranage but Dean escapes. Dean with a few running clotheslines.

Joe with a forearm and Dean bounces in the ropes again and hits a clothesline. Both men are down and Jason Jordan is stirring on the stage. Ambrose with a kick and he tries for the double underhook DDT. Joe with a uranage suplex and then he mocks Angle. Jordan comes down to the ring and Ambrose with a rollup for a near fall. Joe gets Ambrose up for a power bomb but Ambrose counters with a rana that sends both men to the floor. Jordan sends Ambrose back into the ring and Joe with the Kokina clutch on Jordan.

Ambrose with a suicide dive onto Joe and Jordan. Ambrose goes up top and Jordan gets on the apron. Ambrose with an elbow off the turnbuckles but Jordan’s distraction keeps the referee from making the count. Ambrose realizes what just happened and he gets in Jordan’s face. Ambrose pie faces Jordan and Jordan sets for a belly-to-belly suplex but Joe with a suicide dive. Joe sends Ambrose back into the ring and then he hits a back senton onto Jordan.

Joe with the Kokina Clutch and Ambrose passes out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Dana Brooke is talking to Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil. She thanks them for the opportunity. Dana is now the official statistician and head of research and development.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows stop by and Karl forces Luke to utter his magical catchphrase.

Braun Strowman appears and the seas part.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to see the ring being reinforced for the main event.

We have a video package.

Kane versus Braun Strowman in a Number One Contender Match

Braun runs Kane into the corner and connects with shoulders and a head butt. Strowman with a punch to Kane followed by punches in the corner. Strowman with a splash into the corner and he follows with a running drop kick for a near fall. Kane rolls to the floor. Kane is Irish whipped shoulder first into the ring steps. Braun sends Kane back into the ring and he punches Strowman but Braun does not show any effect. Strowman punches Kane and he misses a splash into the corner> Kane with a choke slam for a near fall.

Kane with forearms to the head. Kane sets for another choke slam and he hits it but Strowman kicks out again. Kane stands over Strowman and picks him up again by the throat. Strowman grabs Kane and hits a choke slam for a near fall. Kane goes to the floor and Strowman follows. Kane with a punch to the head and they go into the crowd. Kane with a boot to the head and Strowman fires back. Strowman with a splash and it collapses the ringside barrier.

The referee continues his count and gets to ten.

Double Count Out

After the match, Kane kicks Strowman in the head. Strowman pushes Kane over the ring steps. Strowman and Kane pick up the top part of the ring steps. Kane and Strowman each hit the other in the ring steps and Kane goes down. Strowman gets a dolly and he puts it under Kane’s throat but Kane with an elbow. Strowman with a punch to Kane. Strowman gets a table and he puts it in the ring. Kane hits Strowman with a steel chair.

Kane returns to the ring and Strowman punches Kane. Kane hits Strowman with the chair in the midsection and back. Kane sets up the table in the ring. Strowman with a running clothesline and both men are down. Kane sits up and he looks at Strowman. Strowman sits up and looks at Kane. Kane backs up and goes into the corner. Kane grabs Strowman by the throat but Strowman is able to power out of the hold and he gets Kane up for a running power slam through the table.

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

Credit: PWinsider.com