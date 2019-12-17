WWE RAW Results – December 16, 2019

Last week, Seth Rollins wanted to know what happened with the fans. We then see what happened with Kevin Owens and the insertion of the AOP.

We are in Des Moines, Iowa and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Samoa Joe, and Jerry Lawler.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth brings out Akam and Rezar to join him in the ring.

Seth says when he debuted for NXT, the entire world was saying Seth Rollins is the future. When he showed up on Raw, the world clamored that Seth Rollins is the future. All the way up until this year when he did the unthinkable and beat the unbeatable, not once, but twice. He pinned Brock Lesnar and the world was saying Seth Rollins was the future. Everyone was saying that. Then all of a sudden, the mood changed. Seth says being a leader is not being cool or making the popular decision. It is doing things for the sake of progress. Not everyone understands that.

Kevin Owens was a perfect example. Kevin did that to himself. Kevin resisted and Kevin became an example. That is the truth. Seth says he is honest to you and he does not lie. That is not going to change. Seth says this may be hard to accept, Seth says he is a leader. Bigger than that, he is a visionary. Seth says he is going to be the man who will lead this brand and industry into the next decade. Whether you like it or not, you are coming with him by hook or by crook. He will drag you kicking and screaming into 2020. Seth says he will impose his will. If you resist, the AOP will enforce his will.

Seth says this might not be a popular decision but he has a score to settle and it will be resolved tonight. Seth says you are not going to liek it. For what they are going to do tonight, Seth says he is sorry.

Vic asks Joe who is Seth talking about and Joe asks who isn’t he talking about. Joe mentions the tools that Seth has with him. Joe says the AOP are dangerous men. He was waiting to see who would fire that button.

Karl Anderson has a mic and he says they will be the first to admit that the Viking Raiders are the most unstoppable tag team to hit the WWE in decades, but there is only one tag team that holds a one-two-three victory over the Viking Raider. Luke mentions it is them. Karl says last night the Viking Raiders endangered themselves with risky dives to avoid losing again. Luke says you might be the tag team champions, but they are the best in the world.

Match Number One: Erik and ivar versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows n a Non Title Match

Gallows and Ivar start things off and Gallows with a kick and side head lock. Gallows kicks Ivar and follows with a forearm and uppercut. Anderson tags in and Ivar runs Anderson into the turnbuckles and tags Erik in. Ivar with a knee to the midsection and Erik with a knee of his own. Erik with a knee to the midsection and he applies a chin lock and follows with a crossface. Erik sends Anderson into the corner and Ivar tags in. Ivar with a slam to Anderson and Erik slams Ivar onto Anderson.

Ivar with a crossface to Anderson followed by a forearm to the back. Erik tags back in and connects with f forearm. Erik gets Anderson up for a delayed vertical suplex. Erik gets a near fall. Erik with an arm bar. Gallows tags in and he connects with a forearm and Gallows with an Irish whip. Erik floats over and connects with a forearm that sends Gallows to the floor. Erik goes for a suicide dive but Gallows punches Erik. Gallows with a fallaway slam into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Anderson with a spinebuster to Erik for a near fall. Gallows tags in and he connects with uppercuts. Gallows with a running boot to the head. Gallows gets a near fall. Gallows with elbows to the collarbone and he applies a reverse chin lock. Erik with elbows but Gallows with a forearm to the back followed by a belly-to-back suplex. Anderson tags in and he kicks Erik. Anderson rakes the eyes. Erik with a forearm to Anderson but Anderson with a boot to the head. Erik and Anderson exchange forearms and European uppercuts. Erik lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Ivar tags in and hits a series of gutwrenches and a splash.

Ivar gets Anderson up but Anderson escapes. Ivar with a cartwheel and then he follows with a bronco buster for a near fall. Ivar sends Anderson into the corner but misses a splash. Anderson with a neck breaker and both men are down. Gallows tags in and they hit a neck breaker and belly-to-back suplex combination for a near fall. Ivar runs through a double clothesline and Ivar with a handspring double back elbow. Erik and Ivar with suicide dives onto Galllows and Anderson and we go to commercial.

We are back and Gallows punches Erik off the apron. Gallows with a round kick and Anderson tags in and Gallows gets Ivar on his shoulders for the flying boot and Anderson gets a near fall. Anderson waits for Ivar to get up and Ivar with a boot and a seated splash. Gallows and Erik tag in and Erik with knees and a rolling elbow. Erik with an exploder and he follows with a hip lock into a knee on Anderson. Ivar tags in and he hits a splash while Erik hits a running double knee. Erik sends Ivar into Gallows and Ivar gets a near fall.

Erik tags in and Ivar goes to the turnbuckles but Gallows escapes and he punches Ivar and Erik. Anderson tags in and he drops Erik on the top rope. Andeson with a clothesline but Erik blocks the running boot into the corner. Ivar tags in and Erik with a spinebuster. Ivar goes to the turnbuckles but Gallows tries to stop Ivar. Ivar knocks Gallows off the apron. Ivar goes up top and he goes for a moonsault but Gallows pulls Anderson out of the ring. Gallows tags in and Anderson with a flying boot to Erik to knock him off the apron. They hit Magic Killer for the three count.

Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Vic Joseph mentions Erick Rowan and the mystery in the cage. Erick Rowan asks Sarah if she has a family and people she cares about. Someone you love who you will fight to the ends of the Earth. Erick tells Sarah to mind her business.

Erick walks in the back with his carry case as we go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles is celebrating with Gallows and Anderson. AJ says he will take out Randy Orton tonight. After everything he has done and the embarrassment, he wants to take care of this on his own. He is not just going to beat and hurt Randy Orton, he will destroy him and end his career.

Match Number Two: Erick Rowan versus Dante Leon

Dante has some second thoughts about this match and he goes to the floor. Rowan gets between Dante and the cage. Dante runs around the ring and Rowan tells him to come over here. Dante goes under the ring and Rowan tries to stop him but Dante gets to the other side of the ring. Dante trips as he runs away and Rowan stops him. Rowan with a cross body on the floor. Rowan with a claw slam and then he stands over Dante and he hits another claw slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Andrade, who will be in the gauntlet match tonight for a US Title match. Charly brings up that Andrade would be a favorite if not for Humberto Carrillo being in the match. Andrade speaks in Spanish and he says this is his opportunity. Zelina yells at Charly for what she said. Zelina says Andrade was beaten by Humberto, but it was the best thing that ever happened to him and the worst thing that ever happened to him. Now Andrade will be coming after him. She will be wearing high heels so Humberto will hear him coming so Humberto can repent. Andrade comes back and says this is his night.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Liv Morgan says she woke up one day and reflected on the girl she was. The girl who let her friends tell her who to be and how to dress. All she ever wanted was to be confortable in her own skin but she was so self destructive. Now she has to destroy herself so the real Liv can emerge.

Bobby Lashley and Lana make their way to the ring as we see photos of what happened during the tables match at TLC.

Lana says you were all so busy yesterday scrolling through her Instagram so you might have missed her hot boyfriend’s match at TLC so she will let you relive history. He crushed, destroyed, and devoured his opponent by putting him through a table. Lana says you will never know what it is like to be Bobby. Lana says Bobby gives her the butterflies every day. Lana says Rusev Day is dead. Lana says she wants everyone to shut up so they can hear what she has to say. Lana says she wants the world to know how much Bobby loves her.

Lana gives a ring to Bobby and she wants him to ask her to marry him.

Bobby tells Lana he doesn’t like it when anyone tells him what to do . . . except you. Bobby tells Lana she is the most gorgeous woman in the world and the most amazing female wrestler in WWE history. They will be the most amazing power couple this company has ever seen. Bobby asks Lana to marry him.

Lana says yes many times. She says it will be the most amazing and ravishing wedding and it will happen on Lana Day.

Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, R Truth, Matt Hardy, and Andrade will participate in a Gauntlet Match to determine the Number One Contender for the US Title.

We go to commercial.

R Truth comes out and he says he would not be in the WWE if it wasn’t for his childhood hero John Cena. When he was a wee wee little tyke, he was inspired seeing John and his Open US Title Challenges every Saturday morning. Truth says that is why he will become the first ever United States’ 24/7/48/7/i95 South Television Champion. Then he will take both titles to Wrestlemania. Truth points to where the Wrestlemania sign is normally placed and Truth wants to know what happened to the sign.

Match Number Three: Number One Contender Gauntlet for the United States Championship

Segment One: R Truth versus Akira Tozawa

They lock up and Tozawa with a side head lock. They lock up and Truth with a side head lock. Truth with a shoulder tackle or two. Truth with a kick and then he does some dancing as he holds on to the ropes. Truth with a back elbow. Truth misses a shoulder in the corner and Truth hits the ring post and goes to the floor. Tozawa goes to the apron and he hits a cannonball off the apron. Tozawa sends Truth into the ring and Tozawa goes up top for a missile drop kick. Truth wtih a split and kick as Rey Mysterio watches in the back. Tozawa with a rollup to pin Truth after he misses a scissors kick.

R Truth Eliminated

Since the 24/7/48/7/11 rules are back in effect, the Bounty Hunters for the title chase Truth out of the arena.

Segment Two: Akira Tozawa versus Ricochet

Tozawa misses a kick and Ricochet misses a chop. Tozawa floats over and Ricochet flips over Tozawa and hits a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Tozawa with a spinning heel kick to the temple followed by a suicide dive head butt and he hits a second one. Ricochet with a drop kick as Tozawa comes off the turnbuckles.

Rey Mysterio adjusts a glove while he watches in the back.

Ricochet with chops to Tozawa. Ricochet with an abdominal stretch and he rolls Tozawa up for a near fall. Ricochet with a front face lock. Ricochet with a forearm to the back. Ricochet with a bow and arrow into a gourdbuster for a near fall. Ricochet with a forearm. Tozawa with punches and Ricochet with a chop. Tozawa with an octopus but Ricochet escapes and hits an enzuigiri. Tozawa misses a round kick and he goes for a German suplex but Ricochet lands on his feet. Tozawa with a German suplex for a near fall.

Tozawa goes for another German suplex but Ricochet with an elbow and chops. Tozawa sends Ricochet to the apron and Ricochet with a shoulder and kick followed by a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a shooting star press but Tozawa gets his knees up and he gets a near fall. Tozawa with a super kick. Tozawa goes up top and he leaps over Ricochet. Ricochet with a super kick followed by Recoil for the three count.

Akira Tozawa Eliminated

Segment Three: Matt Hardy versus Ricochet

Hardy with a Side Effect for a near fall. Matt with forearms to Ricochet in the corner. Hardy with a hard Irish whip. Hardy sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles many times. Matt chokes Ricochet in the back.

Rey is now gloveless in the back as he keeps his title belt clean.

Matt with a forearm to the back and he hits a suplex. Ricochet with punches and forearms. Matt with a back body drop and he gets a near fall. Matt with a cravate. Matt with forearms to the back and then he runs into a back elbow. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and Matt with a forearm and he sets for Splash Mountain and hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Matt with a leg drop for a near fall. Ricochet with an enzuigiri followed by a rolling drop kick and both men are down. Ricochet with a head scissors followed by a kick to the head. Ricochet goes to the apron for a springboard move but Matt catches Ricochet and hits Side Effect for a near fall.

Matt goes up top and misses a moonsault. Ricochet with a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes up top for the 630 splash but Hardy moves and Ricochet rolls through. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate but Ricochet with a rollup for a three count.

Matt Hardy Eliminated

Segment Four: Ricochet versus Humberto Carrillo

They shake hands and Ricochet with an inside cradle for a near fall followed by a rollup for a near fall. Carrillo with a drop kick for a near fall. Ricochet with a forearm and chops. Carrillo with a sunset flip but Ricochet rolls through. Carrillo with a round kick and a springboard hesitation arm drag that sends Ricochet to the floor. Carrillo with a twisting plancha onto Ricochet. Carrillo kicks Ricochet’s arm and applies a hammer lock and sends the shoulder into the turnbuckles. Carrillo with a knee drop to the injured arm. Carrillo with a double knee arm breaker. Rey has his right glove on now as he watches the match.

Humberto with a double wrist lock. Ricochet with forearms but Humberto with a forearm to the back. Ricochet with chops. Humberto kicks Ricochet’s arm when Ricochet goes for a handspring move and Humberto gets a near fall. Ricochet with an arm drag and Carrillo with an arm drag into an arm bar. Ricochet with forearms to the head but Humberto with a knee to the midsection. Humberto with punches and kicks to the injured arm. Ricochet with an Irish whip and Ricochet is sent to the apron. Ricochet with a shoulder and a sunset flip for a near fall. Ricochet with a Death Valley Bomb for a near fall.

Zelina Vega makes her way to the stage as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Ricochet with chops and Carrillo sends Ricochet to the apron. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes for a suplex but Humberto blocks it. Ricochet lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Ricochet misses a boot and Humberto with a kick and a double jump drop kick for a near fall. Humberto pulls Ricochet into position. Carrillo goes up top for the moonsault and he lands on his feet and rolls through. Ricochet with a kick and enzuigiri. Carrillo with a bicycle kick and Ricochet with a kick. Humberto and Ricochet go over the top rope to the floor.

The referee makes his count and they both hit the power pill to get back into the ring before the ten count. Ricochet runs into boots from Carrillo and Humberto goes up top. Ricochet with a rolling palm strike. Ricochet with a chop. Carrillo and Ricochet exchange strikes on the turnbuckles. Ricochet sets for a superplex and hits it. Ricochet gets a near fall. Ricochet with a forearm and Humberto fires back. They continue the exchange. Ricochet with a boot and Northern Lights suplex and he rolls through into a suplex for a near fall.

Ricochet pulls Humberto into position and Ricochet goes up top for a 630 splash but Humberto with an enzuigiri. Humberto with a forearm and he climbs the turnbuckles. Ricochet stops Humberto and Humberto sets for a super Reverse Rana but Ricochet lands on his feet and he hits a pump kick. Carrillo with a springboard round kick followed by another kick. Humberto with a moonsault for the three count.

Ricochet eliminated

Segment Five: Andrade versus Humberto Carrillo

Andrade hits Carrillo from behind as Humberto waits for Andrade to come to the ring. Andrade throws the jacket at Humberto and hits the running double knee strike two times. Andrade sends Humberto to the floor and removes the mats at ringside. Andrade slaps Humberto and Irish whips him into the ringside barrier Andrade with the hammer lock DDT onto the floor.

Rey Mysterio has put on both gloves and made his way to the ring to get Andrade to stop the assault on Humberto.

Andrade and Vega go through the crowd.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Humberto Carrillo is being stretchered to the back.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he has Rey’s steel pipe along with Akam and Rezar.

They back Rey to the ring and Rey goes in the ring.

Rey fights off Akam and Rezar for a minute but then he remembers that they are both twice his size and they work over Rey.

Seth tells Rey they didn’t come out to fight and then you went after his boys. Seth says they found Rey’s pipe and decided to give it back to him.

Rezar picks up Rey and Akam with a punch. Seth tells Rey it didn’t have to be this way. Seth tells Rey an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. Seth tells Rey this is his lucky night and he tells Rey that he owes him one.

Seth starts to leave the ring but he gives Rey Black Out and then he leaves with Akam and Rezar.

We go to commercial.

Seth, Akam, and Rezar walk in the back and Seth is asked by Charly about why he attacked Rey. Seth says he is a leader and he leads by example. Seth says he had a score to settle and he settled it. Seth says he did not leave Rey in the hospital because he would not be able to accept his challenge. Seth says he is going to establish dominance and he challenges Rey for the US Title match next week on Raw.

Randy Orton says tonight he faces AJ Styles, a former champion who has wrestled all over the world and beat him at Wrestlemania. AJ proved that Smackdown was the house that AJ Built. AJ has to remember that this is Raw and who he is, he will remind AJ with the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, R . . . K . . . O.

We have a video package for Deonna Purrazzo. She says everyone will tap the same way. She is excited to be able to show herself off to the world.

Match Number Four; Asuka (with Kairi Sane) versus Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna with a bicycle kick before the bell when the referee was not in position.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the match starts. Asuka with kicks to Deonna. Asuka chokes Deonna in the ropes. Asuka with a hip attack. Asuka with a Hip Attack into the corner. Deonna with a kick and Divorce Court followed by a Fujiwara arm bar. Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with a cross arm breaker and Deonna tries to keep Asuka from applying it. Asuka goes for a knee bar and she locks it in and then turns it into an STF. Asuka with a wrist lock while the legs are in a figure four. Deonna tries to get to the ropes but Asuka pulls her into the center of the ring. Deonna with an elbow. Deonna with a swinging reverse DDT for a near fall.

Deonna kicks Asuka in the head and Asuka blocks a kick and connects with strikes. Asuka with a pop up knee and Kawada kicks. Asuka with a round kick to the temple. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and Deonna taps out.

Winner: Asuka

Becky Lynch is with Charly Caruso in the back and Charly is asked about the loss at TLC. Becky says the last few months she has been off. She has not been hersefl. She was taken out of singles competition and put in tag matches. She says she thought they were burying her but they are protecting her. They know she is the golden goose. She does not have to be shielded and protected against Asuka. Last night Asuka proved that she is the best in the world. Last year’s TLC and Royal Rumble proved it.

Charly asks Becky what would she say to people who think Asuka should be champion. Becky tells Asuka she is the person who she cannot beat. She needs this to change. Becky says she needs to prove something to herself.

Rey Mysterio says he has a lot of bad people coming after him. He has no problem facing Andrade for the title, but tonight he tried to end Humberto Carrillo’s career tonight. Rey has some not very nice things to say in Spanish. Rey says Seth Rollins thought he settled the score but he only started the fight. Rey says Seth showed why nobody likes or respects him. He never faced Seth before, but they will meet next week and he accepts the challenge.

Match Number Five: Randy Orton versus AJ Styles

Orton side steps Styles and Orton with punches. Randy with more punches and Styles goes to the ropes and the referee has Orton back off. Styles with chops and an Irish whip. Orton goes for an RKO but Styles gets to the floor. Orton goes after Styles on the floor and AJ gets back into the ring. AJ kicks Orton as Randy tries to get back into the ring. AJ goes after Randy on the floor but Orton with a back drop driver onto the apron. Orton sends AJ into the ring steps. They return to the ring and Orton stomps on the ankle. Orton with the Garvin Stomp and he runs the boot laces agains the eyes. AJ drops Orton on the top rope.

Orton hits the ropes as AJ goes for a springboard move. Orton goes for the IEDDT but AJ gets into the ring and AJ goes for the Calf Crusher but Orton fights it off. AJ finally applies the Calf Crusher and Orton tries to get out of the hold. Orton crawls for the ropes but AJ pulls him into the center of the ring. AJ returns to the Calf Crusher. Orton gets to the ropes and AJ has to release the hold. Orton goes to the floor to regroup. AJ runs around the ringside area and he clips Orton.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Styles stands over Orton in the ring. AJ stomps on the injured knee. Styles with a kick to the leg. Orton with punches but AJ kicks Orton in the knee. AJ has the leg but Orton with a thumb to the eye. AJ complains to the referee and Orton drops AJ on the top turnbuckle. Orton punches AJ and AJ punches back and Orton is staggered. Orton with a kick to AJ followed by a European uppercut and punches. AJ with a kick to the injured leg. Orton with a power slam.

Orton gets back to his feet and he limps to the corner. AJ grabs the injured knee and Orton with a head butt to AJ. AJ has a kick blocked and Orton with a back breaker. Orton gets a near fall. Orton puts AJ on the turnbuckles and Orton with punches. Orton sets for a superplex but AJ slides under and he drops Orton on the top turnbuckle. AJ with another clip to the injured knee. Styles with a quebrada for a near fall. Orton sets for a Styles Clash but Orton back drops AJ to the apron.

AJ with a forearm and Orton with a punch and IEDDT. Orton looks around and he prepares for the RKO. Orton goes for the RKO but AJ counters with a Calf Crusher. AJ pulls Orton into the ring but Orton kicks AJ away. Orton sends AJ to the apron. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm and Orton sets for the RKO but AJ fakes him out. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm and Orton with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring to attack Orton.

Erik and Ivar come to the ring and they go after Gallows and Anderson. AJ clips Ivar and Gallows sends him to the floor. Anderson and Gallows work over Erik and hits Magic Killer.

We go to credits.

