WWE RAW Results – December 24, 2018

We are in Sacramento, California and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Elias is in the ring and he welcomes us and strums his guitar and he wants to know who wants to Walk with Elias. He says it is fitting that he is opening the Christmas Eve edition of Raw because at this time of year there are three truths. Peace on Earth. Goodwill to all Men. WWE stands for Walk With Elias. It truly is better to give than receive. Soon, he will give everyone a gift that everyone has wanted and that is beat Bobby Lashley in a street fight. Elias says he has an original Christmas song for all of you. He says that this will be a classic for years to come.

Children can be so annoying. Especially this time of year. But nothing is more annoying than Lio Rush. Especially when he is pointing at Lashley’s rear. Under the mistletoe. Beautiful women Elias will be kissing. My Christmas wish is that Bobby Lashley goes missing. Christmas with Elias. Blessings to all of you. When times get tough, ask yourself, what will Elias do. I hope the new year will bring you good luck. Remember that if it does not happen, you could be Bobby Lashley and Bobby Lashley sucks.

Match Number One: Elias versus Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Lashley with a take down and he punches Elias. Lashley sends Elias into the turnbuckles and kicks him. Lashley with punches and a neck breaker. Lashley sends Elias into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders to the midsection. Lashley with an elbow to the head. Elias with a kick but Lashley with punches and kicks. Lashley chokes Elias in the corner. Elias floats over but Lashley sends Elias to the apron and Lashley punches Elias off the apron.

Lashley goes to the floor and grabs a plate but Elias hits Lashley with the tree and slams it onto Lashley a few times. Elias with chops followed by a clothesline. Elias grabs a candy cane kendo stick but Rush takes it from Elias. Lashley charges at Elias but Elias sends Lashley into the ring steps with a drop toe hold.

We are back and Lashley wit a punch but Elias with a kick and chop. Elias with a European uppercut and Lashley with a Flatliner. Lashley punches Elias and he tells Rush to go up top. Rush goes for a frog splash but Elias gets his knees up. Lashley goes for a suplex but Elias lands on his feet and gets a near fall with a rollup. Lashley with a spinebuster and kicks. Lashley punches Elias and sends him to the floor. Lashley stands on Elias’ throat and poses. Lashley runs Elias into the ringside barrier. Lashley sets up some presents on the floor and slams Elias on the presents.

Lashley sends Elias back into the ring and Lashley with a back elbow in the corner and he continues with another elbow. Lashley runs into a boot from Elias and Lashley stops Elias and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Lio gives a present to Lashley and Lashley opens it and it is legos. Lashley pours them on the mat. Lashley sends Elias into the turnbuckles and puts Elias on the turnbuckles. Lashley goes to the turnbuckles and punches Elias. Lashley sets for a superplex onto the legos but Elias punches Lashley.

Elias punches Lashley and knocks Lashley onto the legos. Elias goes to the floor and sprays a fire extinguisher in Lashley’s face and then does the same in the ring. Elias pushes Lashley into Rush and Rush falls off the apron and through a table at ringside. Elias with a jumping knee and then he hits Lashley with the fire extinguisher. Elias kicks Lashley in the corner. Elias gets a bowling ball and brings it into the ring. Elias connects on the 7-10 split and then Elias gets a cello from one of the presents. Elias hits Lashley in the back with the cello and Elias gets the three count.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Elias force feeds Lio some cookies and then pours some egg nog on Rush.

We take a look back at last week’s monumental announcement from the McMahon family.

We are back and Heath Slater says that his kids want their Uncle Rhyno to get his job back and Heath says he misses his best friend too.

Match Number Two: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Wilder and Roode start things off and Dawson distracts Roode to allow Wilder to get a near fall with a rollup. Roode with a waist lock and Wilder with a wrist lock and he tags Dawson into the match. Dawson with a punch but Roode with a kick and chop. Gable tags in and Roode with a chop and double Irish whip. Roode with a clothesline and then Gable leaps off Roode’s back for a monkey flip and a near fall. Gable with an arm bar.

Dawson with chops and a forearm in the corner. Gable floats over on an Irish whip but Dawson with a shoulder tackle. Gable with a flying arm drag and head scissors. Gable with a judo throw to Wilder and then Dawson hot shots Gable onto the top rope and Wilder adds some impact to the move and Dawson gets a near fall.

We are back and Wilder with a side head lock on Gable. Gable goes for a sunset flip but Dawson makes the tag and he sends Gable to the apron and kicks him and punches him in the ropes. Wilder clotheslines Gable over the top rope into the ring. Dawson with a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Wilder tags in and Dawson drops Wilder onto Gable with an atomic leg drop. Wilder with a European uppercut and then he puts Gable on the turnbuckles and chops him. Gable with an arm bar in the ropes and Dawson sends Wilder back into the ring and Dawson tags in and blocks Gable from making the tag.

Gable ducks a short arm clothesline and Gable with a belly-to-back suplex but Gable cannot take advantage. Wilder tags in and so does Roode. Roode with clotheslines and a back body drop. Roode punches Dawson and hits an exploder on Wilder followed by a uranage on Dawson. Roode flips Wilder onto Dawson and then Roode with a running shoulder tackle to Wilder. Roode clotheslines Dawson over the top rope to the floor and then hits a spinebuster on Wilder for a near fall. Gable tags in and Wilder sends Roode into the turnbuckles. Gable leaps over Wilder with a moonsault. Gable with Chaos Theory but Dawson breaks up the cover.

Dawson tags in and Gable floats over and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Dawson with a near fall. Gable with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Wilder tags in and Gable misses a clothesline. Wilder with a clothesline to assist with a German suplex. Wilder with a cover but Roode breaks up the cover. Roode is sent to the floor. Gable with an inside cradle to counter a suplex attempt as Roode spears Wilder to the floor and Gable gets the three count.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode (Retain Championship)

We see Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel singing their version of The Twelve Days of Christmas for Apollo Crews.

We are back and the Lucha House Party is preparing their wish list for Santa. Curt Hawkins says his wish for Santa would be wax for his cane, a hoverboard, a pet giraffe, some new socks, and maybe a win. No Way Jose says he wants boots, sweaters, hats, polar bear repellant, and hot chocolate.

We take a look at the six new faces on Raw and Smackdown.

Dolph Ziggler says he has had quite a year and there are some things he would like. He wants Shane to give him his World Cup Trophy. He would like a stand up special on Netflix. When he beats Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre, he will get proof that he is that damn good.

Drew McIntyre is asked if he is worried about Dolph and Finn working together. Drew says they are going to gang up on him and they should gang up on him. It won’t make any difference because they are limited and Drew says he is limitless. If they can get the upper hand on him but their pride and ego will get in the way and he will kick their heads off. When he disposes of Finn and Dolph, he will go on to win the Royal Rumble match and Drew McIntyre will fulfill his prophecy when he main events Wrestlemania.

Match Number Three: Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler versus Finn Balor

Drew with a knee to Balor and a kick to Ziggler. Drew punches Ziggler and chops Balor. Drew with a chop to Ziggler. Balor and Ziggler with knees to Drew. Balor with a running forearm to Drew and then Dolph and Finn clothesline Drew over the top rope. Dolph with a rollup on Balor for a near fall. Ziggler punches Balor and rakes the eyes across the top rope. Balor punches Ziggler but Ziggler with a kick and drop kick for a near fall. Dolph runs his forearm across the bridge of the nose and Ziggler with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor clotheslines Ziggler over the top rope to the floor.

Drew trips Balor when he sets for a plancha and Drew pulls Balor to the floor and runs him into the ringside barrier. Ziggler charges at Drew and Drew catches Ziggler and slams Dolph on the apron.

We are back and Drew with an arm bar on Balor with a chin lock. Balor gets to his feet and Drew sends Balor into Ziggler on the apron and Ziggler falls into the ring while Balor goes to the floor. Drew with a deadlift delayed suplex for a near fall. Drew punches Ziggler and stomps on the hand. Drew with an arm bar and chin lock on Ziggler. Balor with a sunset flip for a near fall. Drew with an elbow for a near fall. Drew pie faces Balor but Balor with kicks to the leg. Drew tries to push Balor into Dolph but Dolph moves. Ziggler with kicks but Drew with a head butt to send Ziggler to the floor. Drew with a kick to Balor and he sets for a power bomb on Balor but Balor with elbows and he escapes. Balor with a back body drop and double stomp to Drew. Balor with a drop kick to the back and Drew goes into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and misses the Coup de Grace. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Balor for a near fall.

Balor blocks a super kick but Ziggler with a Fameasser. Drew with an elbow to Ziggler and then he hits a wheelbarrow slam of Ziggler onto Balor and Drew gets a near fall on Balor. Drew sets for a Claymore but Balor with Slingblade. Balor with an enzuigiri from the apron and he goes up top but Ziggler crotches Balor on the turnbuckles. Drew blocks a hesitation DDT and Ziggler with a head butt and super kick but Balor breaks up the cover with a Coup de Grace. Balor clotheslines Drew over the top rope and then he drops kicks Ziggler into the turnbuckles.

Balor with Coup de Grace on Ziggler for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Drew grabs Dolph and says that Dolph is screwing everything up. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Drew.

We take a look back at Tribute to the Troops and the WWE Superstars at Fort Hood.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel continue singing the Twelve Days of Christmas in the back and Bo knocks over a Christmas tree out of frustration.

We are back and we see Santa Claus and he sounds a lot like Vince McMahon. He says he has some presents. He says John Cena is back on Raw and Smackdown. We will have Women’s Tag Team Champions. Next week on Raw, Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.

Vince takes off the beard.

Match Number Four: MIckie James, Alicia Fox, and Dana Brooke versus Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon

Moon and Mickie start things off and Moon with a rollup for a near fall. They lock up and Mickie with a wrist lock but Moon with a reversal. Mickie with a forearm and Moon with a back heel kick and kick to the face but she misses an enzuigiri. Mickie with a kick to Moon for a near fall. Moon with a head scissors and Alicia tags in while Dana distracts Ember. Moon with a thrust kick to Fox followed by a suicide dive onto Mickie. Fox with a boot to Moon on the apron and we go to commercial.

We are back and Brooke with a reverse chin lock on Moon and she sends Ember back to the mat. Ember is sent into the turnbuckles and Mickie tags in and kicks Ember in the midsection. Mickie gets a series of near falls on Moon. Mickie with a kick to the back. Alicia tags in and she tags Dana in. Mickie and Alicia with a cross arm double clothesline followed by a round off splash from Dana for a near fall. Ember with aan arm drag and Dana knocks Sasha off the apron. Dana misses a handspring elbow into the corner and Bayley tags in and clotheslines Dana and hits a back elbow on Dana.

Bayley with a Saito suplex followed by a shoulder into the corner. Bayley charges into the corner and Dana with a clothesline. Mickie tags in and Bayley hot shots Mickie. Bayley with knees to Mickie and Sasha tags in and hits a double knee strike followed by Meteora for a near fall. Ember with Eclipse to Alicia . Mickie drops down to avoid a lungblower. Bayley tags in and Sasha with a lungblower followed by a belly-to-belly suplex from Bayley for the three count.

Winners: Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Bayley

After the match, The Riott Squad attacks Bayley, Sasha, and Ember. Ember, Bayley, and Sasha are sent to the floor.

We take a look at the collapse of Baron Corbin as leader of Raw.

We are back and Paul Heyman is in the ring and he starts to sing Silent Night with lyrics for Braun Strowman saying that he must fight but all is not right. Brock will thwart your plans because Lesnar will not get those hands. A monster power slam and a pin . . . Brock Lesnar’s your Christmas grinch.

Paul introduces himself and mentions his client, who is the Universal Champion.

In case you haven’t heard, at the Royal Rumble, his client will be challenged by the Monster Amongst Men Braun Strowman. Paul says he had access to Braun’s personnel file and when Braun was a little monster, 6 or 7 years old and 350 pounds. He would sit by his family tree and ask Santa for a replica title. Now he is a full grown monster and he does not want a replica title. He wants the real deal at the expense of his client.

Paul is here to shoot from the hip with Braun Strowman. There is no way that Santa is going to deliver to you the Universal Title at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Rudolph the red nosed reindeer will not light a path to the title for you. You will get a giant lump of coal from Santa.

Braun’s music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Paul wishes Braun a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah, a Good Kwanzaa.

Braun puts a red nose on Paul and reindeer antlers.

Braun introduces Paul as The Red Nosed Advocate. Braun says he has a message for Paul to give to his client. Braun says he will be healed up at The Royal Rumble and Brock will GET THESE HANDS.

We take a look back at Natalya’s performance in the gauntlet on last week’s Raw.

Natalya is in the interview area and she is asked about her match tonight against Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Title. Natalya says she expects nothing but the best from Ronda and Ronda expects nothing but the best from her. Natalya says since she trained Ronda, she knows Ronda better than anyone.

Natalya is asked about what it would mean to end 2018 as the Women’s Champion. Natalya says it was a tough year and it would be a great gift for her and her family to end the year as champion.

We are back and Alexa Bliss says she is not asking for anything for herself, but she has gift ideas for Bayley, Sasha, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey. Tyler Breeze wants his buddy ‘Dango to get better and Ariana Grande tickets, but he is told he can only have one gift and he goes for the concert tickets.

Match Number Five: Natalya versus Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda with a take down but Natalya with a side head lock. They lock up and Ronda with a judo throw into a side head lock. Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. They lock up and Natalya with a wrist lock but Ronda with a reversal. Natalya with a reversal into a side head lock and take down. Ronda with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. They lock up and Natalya with a double leg take down into a front face lock. Ronda with a hammer lock. Ronda with a take down for a near fall. Ronda with a take down and she goes for the arm bar but Natalya blocks it. Ronda with a head scissors but Natalya escapes.

Ronda with a judo throw and she gets a near fall. Natalya with a single leg take down and Natalya works on Ronda’s legs. Ronda avoids putting her shoulders on the mat for a near fall by Natalya and Ronda goes for the leg to escape. Natalya with a single leg take down but Ronda with a body scissors. Ronda adds a guillotine but Natalya picks up Ronda and hits a back drop. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Ronda kicks Natalya to escape the hold and Natalya goes through the ropes to the floor.

We are back and Ronda is sent into the ring post shoulder first. Natalya gets a near fall. Natalya with a body scissors. Natalya with forearms but Ronda with an elbow to get out of the hold. Natalya with a knee and suplex. Natalya gets a near fall. Natalya with a sleeper. Ronda with a snap mare to escape but Natalya with a clothesline for a near fall. Natalya with a forearm to the back of the head and she applies an abdominal stretch and Natalya grabs the right leg to add more pressure. Ronda escapes the hold but Natalya with a drop kick. Natalya gets a near fall.

Natalya with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Natalya misses a charge into the corner and Ronda with a clothesline. Ronda with the flurry of punches followed by a judo throw. Ronda with a jumping knee and she gets a near fall. Natalya blocks a jumping knee and Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Ronda escapes. Ronda with a rolling Death Valley Driver and then Ronda goes for the arm bar but she takes too long and Natalya escapes and applies the Sharpshooter. Natalya pulls Ronda into the center of the ring when Ronda reaches for the ropes. Ronda is able to counter and escape. Ronda applies the arm bar and Natalya taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey (retains championship)

After the match, Ronda checks on her friend. They hug and Natalya raises Ronda’s hand.

Dean Ambrose says Seth Rollins, since he is in a festive mood, he wanted to wish Seth good luck in his match against Baron Corbin . . . not really. He wants to wish Seth what he deserves. You will not be getting what you wished for this year. Dean says he got the Christmas gift he deserved, the Intercontinental Championship. Imagine the lousy Christmas you will have if you lose to Baron Corbin tonight.

Match Number Six: Heath Slater versus Jinder Mahal (with Samir Singh and Sunil Singh)

Mahal with a wrist lock and Slater with a reversal. Mahal with punches. Mahal with a back elbow. Mahal with a half nelson and chin lock. Mahal with a reverse chin lock on Slater. We see Santa coming through the crowd to give gifts to fans. Mahal gets distracted by Santa as he releases the hold. Slater with a jumping side kick but Samir and Sunil attack Slater and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Heath Slater (by disqualification)

Samir, Sunil, and Jinder continue their attack on Slater and Santa makes his way to the ring. Santa with a clothesline and punches that send Samir and Sunil to the floor. Santa sets for a GORE on Jinder and hits it. Santa takes off his hat and beard and it is Rhyno.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel continue their rendition of A Lot of Days of Christmas as they appear dehydrated and delirious. Bo and Curtis collapse as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Vince’s announcements from earlier tonight.

Seth Rollins is asked about his match against Baron Corbin and whether Dean Ambrose will get involved. Seth says he is focused on finishing off Baron Corbin once and for all. Dean can take everything from him but his dedication and his heart.

We are back and Apollo Crews says he wants a tank so he can flip it over and then he will moonsault over it. Konnor says they wish to punish their opponents. Vicktor asks if they are doing Secret Santa this year. Kurt Angle says Christmas came early when he kept Baron Corbin from being General Manager of Raw.

Match Number Seven: Seth Rollins versus Baron Corbin

Rollins with punches and chops as the bell rings. Corbin with a knee but Rollins with a kick and he clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive. Rollins punches Corbin and chops him. Rollins sends Corbin into the apron but Corbin backs Rollins into the apron and they return to the ring. Rollins with a thrust kick but he misses Black OUt. Rollins with another suicide dive after Corbin goes to the floor. Rollins sends Corbin into the ringside barrier and then back into the ring.

Rollins punches Corbin and the referee pulls Rollins out of the corner. Rollins is sent to the apron and Corbin with a punch that knocks Rollins off the turnbuckles and to the floor.

We are back and Rollins with punches to get out of a chin lock. Corbin slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline when he returns to the ring but Corbin can only get a near fall. Corbin with punches. Corbin with elbows to the collarbone. Corbin returns to the chin lock and half nelson. Rollins with punches but Corbi with an Irish whip. Corbin slides around the ring post and Rollins avoids the clothesline because everyone escapes the second one and Rollins goes to the turnbuckles for a Blockbuster. Rollins with Slingblade followed by a kick. Corbin blocks a suplex and Rollins with a knee to avoid a suplex from Corbin.

Corbin runs into a boot and Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins sets for the super kick and he hits the thrust kick but Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin puts Rollins on the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex but Rollins blocks it. Rollins with punches but Corbin with a punch and Rollins falls off the turnbuckles. Rollins kicks Corbin to send him to the mat. Corbin catches Rollins on a springboard move and hits a chokebreaker for a near fall. Rollins floats over on End of Days and Rollins with a near fall with a rollup. Rollins moves when Corbin charges into the corner. Rollins with a thrust kick and Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

We go to credits.

