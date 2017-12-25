LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – December 25th, 2017

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. John Cena makes his way down to the ring. He says he has to fix something and he goes to ringside. He says someone is wearing the wrong color hat and the wrong color shirt and he wants to give him the right colors. He gives a child John’s shirt and hat. John tells Chicago ‘Merry Christmas’. John says that since they have never done a broadcast on Christmas day, that is the first time they have done a Merry Christmas chant. He says holidays are about being together. John says that WWE is his home and you are his family. They have had some ups and downs and he wants to say cheers for the up and the down. John is happy that everyone is together. John says he cannot think of a better place . . . Elias’ guitar interrupts and he makes his way to the stage.

Elias strums his way to the ring and he asks John if he knows what WWE stands for and he says it stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says he has one question for everyone here. Who wants to walk with Elias? John says he will walk with Elias. Elias says that is the smartest decision John has made. Elias says he has been interrupted so much he has had enough. Now he will interrupt Cena, and we get Chicago based chants. Elias says that person will not interrupt him tonight. Cena says it is Christmas and Chicago loves their fellow Chicagoans so let them have fun. Elias says he will perform tonight and he does not care how often you chant. John says if you are going to perform . . . Elias interrupts John and prevents him from finishing. He tells John to shush. John gives Elias his stool. Elias says he has a special Christmas song for everybody. Elias blames John for the chants. Elias sings It’s Christmastime in Chicago and he could not imagine a worse place to spend his holiday.

John stops Elias and he wants the lights back on. John says he was going to give Elias a chance, and he was going to say not to say anything bad about Chicago. This is not a bad place to spend a holiday. They are dressed for the occasion, and they are making noise. John mentions that Elias always calls the local people ‘jerks’.

Elias says he is telling the truth. John says that the people are not jerks, Elias is a jerk. Elias says he never thought of it that way. He says maybe John is right and maybe he is a jerk. Elias says he would love to do that song again if Chicago will give him a second chance. Elias sings again and he changes the lyrics to say nice things about Chicago. Elias has John finish the song, but Elias punches Cena.

Elias says he does not play for Cena and he does not play for the people. Elias says Christmas is overrated and so is Chicago. Elias sees Cena try to get up and Elias kicks Cena a few times. Elias tells John that Santa did not visit him this morning so he is going to give himself the gift of challenging John Cena to a match right now.

John Cena versus Elias

Elias with a forearm to the head followed by punches as the bell rings. Elias with an elbow drop and punches. Elias with another punch to Cena. Cena punches Elias. Cena with a hip toss and side head lock take down. Elias stomps on the foot and connects with a forearm. Elias drives Cena’s throat into the ring apron and then Elias with a running hip to the side of the head. Elias with a chop on the floor and he gets a near fall.

Elias slams Cena and he waits for Cena to get up. Elias with another slam and he gets a near fall. Elias puts Cena in the tree of woe and kicks Cena. Elias goes up top and he hits a double stomp and gets a near fall. Elias with an arm bar. Cena with a kick and punch followed by an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Elias puts Cena in the tree of woe again and Elias goes up top again. Cena avoids the double stomp and Elias rolls through. Cena with a clothesline.

Cena with punches and Elias with forearms as they go back and forth. Elias with a back breaker for a near fall. Elias with a punch and Cena goes down to the mat. Elias with another punch as Cena gets back to his feet. Elias with punches and kicks in the corner. The referee warns Elias and goes to the apron. Elias goes up top and he brings Cena onto the turnbuckles. Cena gets Elias on his shoulders but Elias gets to his feet. Elias with an electric chair and he spins Cena into a sit out power bomb and a near fall.

Cena struggles to get back into the ring and he beats the count. Elias gets a near fall. Elias with a side head lock. Cena with two flying shoulder tackles but Elias goes to the floor and Cena brings him back into the ring. Elias with a clothesline for a near fall. Elias with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Elias with another back breaker for a near fall. Elias goes for a third back breaker but Cena escapes and he applies the STF. Elias escapes and hits a jumping knee to take down Cena but John rolls to the floor. Elias punches Cena on the apron but Cena with a shoulder and sunset flip into an STF.

Elias gets to the ropes and Cena releases the hold. Elias an inverted Drift Away for a near fall. Elias with a leaping elbow drop. Elias with another leaping elbow drop. Cena with a sunset flip for a near fall. Cena with a flying shoulder tackle or two. Cena with a Blue Thunder Bomb and then he signals for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he hits it. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: John Cena

We have a video package for Samoa Joe. We go to the Christmas tree in Kurt Angle’s office and Jason Jordan arrives. Kurt says he wanted to see Jason and Seth Rollins enters. Seth Rollins says he wants Samoa Joe tonight. Jason says he has been waiting patiently for Samoa Joe so he wants the match. Kurt says he knows both of them want Joe, but every time you get close, Sheamus and Cesaro get in their way. Seth says he will not team with Jason again. Jason says he did not get his head kicked in by Sheamus last week. Jason says he does not want to move backwards and be part of a tag team.

Kurt tells them that if they can work together they can be unstoppable and they will need to do it fast because they will be facing Cesaro and Sheamus for the Tag Titles. Roman Reigns enters the office and Kurt tells him that Samoa Joe is all his tonight and he wishes him Merry Christmas. Kurt tells Roman the match is for the title.

Charly Caruso is in the ring with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. She asks Brian about facing Hideo Itami in his first Raw match. Kendrick talks about all of the hype for Itami. Brian says they are two of the finest competitors in the world and he is a former champion. He wants to know if Hideo Itami belongs here or is he just a fad.

Hideo Itami versus Brian Kendrick (with Jack Gallagher)

They lock up and Kendrick with knees and forearms. Itami with forearms and a European uppercut followed by a knee to the midsection and kicks to the back. Itami with a slam and kick to the back. Kendrick with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Kendrick with crossfaces to Itami. Kendrick with a chop and Irish whip. Kendrick chokes Itami in the corner. Kendrick with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Kendrick with a side head lock and then he has a partial Japanese stranglehold into a Cobra Clutch. Itami with elbows but Kendrick snap mares Itami into the turnbuckles. Itami with a boot.

Itami with another boot to Kendrick and then Itami goes to the apron and drops Kendrick on the top rope. Itami with a clothesline off the turnbuckles. Itami with clotheslines and a back heel kick. Itami with a fisherman suplex. Itami with strikes to Kendrick and a back fist to send him into the corner. Itami with a hesitation drop kick into the corner. Itami looks around and he says it is over. Itami picks up Kendrick and hits the Go To Sleep for the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

We have a video package for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match announcement.

Mickie James, Sasha Banks, and Bayley walk in the back and they are stopped by Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel who wish them a Happy Mizmas. Curtis says they are here to spread some Miz joy. Curtis and Bo with Miz themed Christmas songs.

The women are in shock at the performance and they walk away.

Curtis and Bo wish them a Merry Mizmas.

Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville versus Mickie James, Bayley, and Sasha Banks

Paige and Sasha start things off and Paige avoids a lockup. Sasha grabs Paige by the hair but Paige with a punch and she tags in Mandy. Sasha with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Sasha with a drop kick and she works on the back. Sasha with an arm bar into a wrist lock. Mickie tags in and she goes up top for a double sledge to the arm. Mickie works on the shoulder and takes Mandy down and drops a leg onto the arm and gets a near fall. Mickie with an arm bar but Mandy with a knee. Mandy misses a clothesline but Mickie does not miss with a few kicks and she hits a running forearm for a near fall.

Bayley tags in and Mickie with a snap mare and boot to the head. Bayley with a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Mandy with a punch and Sonya tags in. Sonya with a waist lock and take down. Sonya with another waist lock take down and she kicks Bayley. Sonya has a knee blocked and Bayley runs Sonya into her corner and Sasha tags in and they hit a double suplex before Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha with a double knee drop. Sonya gets to the ropes and Mandy’s attempt to attack is thwarted. Sasha goes to the floor and Sonya with a clothesline and Sasha is down and not moving.

Sasha returns to the ring and Sonya with punches and Paige tags in and hits a knee in the corner. Paige chokes Sasha and tags in Mandy. Mandy with forearms and she chokes Sasha in the ropes. Mandy with a chin lock as she traps the arm for a version of an abdominal stretch. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Mandy with an elbow drop for a near fall. Sonya tags in and punches Sasha and follows with a knee to the ribs and she gets a near fall. Sonya with a body scissors.

Sasha backs Sonya into the turnbuckles but Sonya pulls Sasha to the mat. Paige tags back in and she stands on Sasha’s hair and applies a reverse chin lock. Paige with a clothesline for a near fall. Mandy tags back in and she Irish whips Sasha and hits a bicycle kick and gets a near fall. Mandy returns to the modified abdominal stretch but Sasha with an arm drag. Mandy keeps Sasha from making the tag and then she knocks Mickie off the apron. Sasha sends Mandy into Paige and Sonya checks on Paige.

Bayley and Paige tag in and Bayley with double sledges and punches to Paige. Bayley with a Saito suplex and she runs Paige into the turnbuckles. Bayley misses the elbow in the corner but she knocks Deville off the apron to prevent the tag by Paige. Paige sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Bayley hits a belly-to-belly suplex and Sonya pulls Paige to the floor. All six battle on the floor. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes and then she goes up top. Paige kicks the ropes to stop Bayley and Paige with RamPaige for the three count.

Winners: Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville

We take a look at what happened last week to Dean Ambrose at the hands of Samoa Joe, Cesaro, and Sheamus.

Renee Young is in the interview area with Samoa Joe. Renee asks Joe if he has any remorse for what he did to Dean Ambrose.

Joe says he has no remorse. Now Dean can be home with the ones he loves the most for the holidays. That also gave him an Intercontinental Title Match. He has taken care of the Shield. Joe says Roman thinks he will have visions of sugar plum fairies in his head but instead, he will see nightmares of Joe’s hand being raised as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Kane walks in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package setting up the announcement of the Triple Threat Match for the Royal Rumble.

Heath Slater says he did not get any gifts for his kids because of what Kurt Angle said. Rhyno says he is trying to toughen up Slater.

Kane versus Heath Slater (with Rhyno)

Kane sends Slater into the corner and connects with knees and punches. Kane with an Irish whip and clothesline followed by a side slam. Slater gets to the floor and Rhyno tells Slater he has it and to show him and his kids how tough he is. Slater returns to the ring and Kane grabs Slater by the throat and pushes him over the top rope to the floor. Rhyno tries to motivate Slater but Slater has had enough. Rhyno reminds Slater that he has kids. Kane grabs Slater by the hair but Slater drops Kane on the top rope.

Slater with punches and a jumping knee. Kane with an uppercut and Slater is down. Kane gives Slater a choke slam for the three count.

Winner: Kane

After the match, Rhyno checks on Slater and Kane grabs Rhyno by the throat. Rhyno with an Irish whip and running shoulder into the corner. Rhyno waits for a GORE but Kane grabs Rhyno by the throat and hits a choke slam.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Curt Hawkins is in the ring.

Curt says normally he is out here telling everyone to face the facts, but tonight is a little different. Tonight, he has to tell himself to face the facts. He will be the first to admit that 2017 has not been too kind to his win loss record. But, the year isn’t over and he feels a Christmas miracle in the air. Curt has an open challenge for whoever wants to come down that chimney and into his living room for two lumps of coal. After that, his 146 match losing streak comes to an end.

Curt Hawkins versus Finn Balor

Hawkins with an Irish whip and he runs into boots. Balor with a drop kick to the temple followed by a running chop. Balor misses a chop in the corner and Hawkins with a rollup for a near fall. Hawkins with a few more near falls. Balor with a take down and a double stomp to the chest. Balor with Slingblade and then he hits the running drop kick to send Hawkins into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We go to commercial.

We are back and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas see Goldust and Curtis says he knows Goldust asked for a Mizmas carol. They sing for Goldust and give him a DVD of Santa’s Little Helper.

Goldust sees Titus O’Neil, Dana Brooke, and Apollo Crews and he gives Apollo the DVD.

Bray Wyatt appears and he says that she hated this time of year and she hated the people who promulgated the pagan rituals. It reminded her of someone like Matt Hardy. Your words only perpetuate the sickness. You give them something they can believe in. You are using them for your own personal gain. Look around Woken Warrior. You are surrounded by the darkness and his fireflies. You are surrounded by her. Chicago . . . he’s here.

Matt Hardy attacks Bray Wyatt as he blows out his lantern. Matt with punches and he tries for the Twist of Fate but Bray escapes and goes to the floor.

Matt gestures that Bray needs to be Deleted.

Matt takes the mic and he makes a lot of noises.

We go to Sheamus and Cesaro in the locker room. Cesaro says that Kurt should be more grateful for what they did. Sheamus says he is grateful for Cesaro and he has a gift for Cesaro. Cesaro opens the gift and it is a Dean Ambrose action figure with the missing arm. Cesaro has a gift for Sheamus. Sheamus opens the present and it is a Seth Rollins action figure. Sheamus is looking forward to breaking it the way he will break Seth later tonight. There is also a Jason Jordan action figure. Sheamus doesn’t want it and Cesaro says that Seth doesn’t want him as a tag team partner and Kurt does not want him as a son.

The ring is being set up for the Miracle on 34th Streetfight featuring the cruiserweights.

Enzo Amore comes out dressed like Santa Claus and he is joined by his elves Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari.

Enzo says he has his trusty elves and they are here to spread Christmas joy to the people having a terrible Christmas. Cedric you did not get what you wanted, his cruiserweight title. They will give you a very merry beatdown. Not even a miracle on 34th street fight can save you tonight.

Next week, Cedric Alexander gets his Cruiserweight title Match.

Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, and Ariya Daviari versus Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and Mustafa Ali in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Daviari and Alexander start things off and Daivari with an Irish whip but Alexander with a handstand head scissors. Alexander with a drop kick to Gulak who tries to interfere and Enzo goes to the floor before Alexander can do anything. Tozawa and Ali take care of Gulak and Daivari as we go to commercial.

We are back and the tree and gifts are in the ring. Daviari gets a near fall on Tozawa. A tree is set up in the corner and Enzo Irish whips Tozawa into the tree and gets a near fall. Enzo with a reverse chin lock. Enzo punches Cedric and knocks him off the apron. Tozawa with an enzuigiri to Enzo. Daivari and Ali tag in and Ali with forearms to Daivari. Ali with a drop kick and he slides into the corner and kicks Daviari from the apron and hits an X Factor. Ali goes up top and hits the inward 450 splash but Gulak hits Ali with a cookie sheet. Tozawa does the same to Gulak.

Enzo gets a candy cane and Alexander enters the ring. Alexander takes the candy cane kendo stick and Enzo begs for mercy. Gulak misses an attack from behind and he splashes Enzo. Alexander hits Gulak in the ribs and back. Daivari with a rollup for a near fall. Alexander with a lumbar check on Daivari for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and Mustafa Ali

We are back and Enzo says he cannot wait until 2018. He sees Nia Jax and Enzo and Nia are a little tongue tied. Nia wishes Enzo a Merry Christmas and Enzo reciprocates. What a coincidence that there is mistletoe above them. Alexa stops Nia from kissing Enzo because she needs to talk to her about the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia leaves and Enzo looks dejected.

Renee Young is in the interview area with Roman Reigns. Renee asks Roman about Joe’s comments from earlier tonight. Roman says he could care less what Joe has to say. He is the champ and he is not leaving without the title. Tonight is not about the title, it is about Dean Ambrose. They are going to send a message to Samoa Joe. You hurt one of his brothers, he will hurt you.

Samoa Joe versus Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title

Reigns with a clothesline and punches as the bell rings. Joe with jabs and elbows. Reigns with a punch but Joe with more jabs. Reigns sends Joe into the middle rope and Reigns goes to the floor for the Juggernaut broad jump drop kick.

