WWE RAW Results – December 9, 2019

We are in Greenville, South Carolina and your announcers are Samoa Joe, Vic Joseph, and Jerry Lawler.

Jerry Lawler is in the ring and he has a table, chairs, and two microphones with him. Jerry mentions that we have been witnessing the demise of the marriage of Lana and Rusev. Jerry says he tried to work it out but they are beyond the point of no return. Jerry says he is here for the first ever signing of a divorce contract.

Lana makes her way to the ring with her ‘lawyer’. Lana makes sure to pose for the crowd during this somber time.

The ‘lawyer’ gives Jerry a copy of the papers.

Jerry says Lana has waived the distance provision in the Restraining Order, but all other provisions are still to be enforced.

Rusev makes his way to the ring and he looks like he is coming to do something other than sign his divorce papers.

Rusev interrupts Lana and says hello to everybody. Lana says she does not appreciate Rusev interrupting her. Rusev says she was not talking but she says she did. Lana says she wants to get this off her chest. She says she used to love him. When people insulted you, Lana says she loved him. Lana tells Rusev not to make it about him. Lana says you, like so many other famous people ended up being a statistic. All of the fame got to your head. When the Rusev Day supporters came out, it got to your head.

Lana says she is a smart and intelligent woman. It wasn’t you who made our marriage fail, it was the WWE universe.

Rusev tells Lana shee needs to come down.

Lana tells Rusev not to get any closer or he will be violating the restraining order (even if Lana announced that provision was waived moments earlier).

Rusev says he has something to show and it is on the Tron. We see what happened last week when the Nashville police refused to enforce the injuction.

Lana calls Rusev a monster and she says that no one will ever match up to her. Lana says no one will ever love you like she did and he will never find anyone like her again.

Rusev says he can’t stand her so why would he want anyone like her.

Lana freaks out and says it was because of the people that the marriage failed.

Rusev says we get to the point and sign the divorce papers.

Rusev says he will sign first.

Lana tells Rusev she will sign first.

Lana says she is going to sign first because she always comes in first. Lana calls Rusev a loser and she tells Rusev that she is getting the dog. Rusev says he is keeping the puppy and it is his. Lana and Rusev argue over the dog. Lana calls Rusev a son of a bitch and Rusev tells Lana to shut up.

Lana signs the papers and then Rusev thinks about it and he says he needs something from Lana before he signs the papers.

Lana asks Rusev if he wants sex again.

Rusev says he wants a match with her hot hot boyfriend Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring and he says this is ridiculous. Lashley complains about Rusev making jokes about him and his Lana. Lashley says when this divorce is over, he is going to ask Lana to marry him.

Rusev tells Bobby he can have her but she is just bad. At the end of the day, he wants to live happily on RUSEV DAY.

Lana has to hold Lashley back. Rusev says he will sign the papers and then he will see Bobby when they have their match on Rusev Day.

Lashley slams Rusev’s head into the table and then Lashley sends Rusev into the ringside barrier. Rusev with a kick and belly-to-belly suplex through the table.

We take a look back at what happend with Kevin Owens and the Authors of Pain last week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charly Caruso is with Kevin Owens in the back.

Charly asks Kevin if he knows why he was attacked last week. Kevin says they attacked him because Seth Rollins told him to. Seth can deny it all he wants, but AOP is doing what Seth wants. Kevin says when Seth was talking down to everyone, Kevin was the only one who get in Seth’s face. Kevin says he was lucky to get away last week. Tonight, that will be a problem for the AOP. Kevin says he is going to go look for them.

We see Kevin walking in the back.

Kevin sees Rey Mysterio and he says it is going to be a lot better when he sees the AOP. Rey says if Kevin needs anyone for his back, his homies have his back. Kevin says he is okay and then Rey clarifies and he says that his homey is his pipe.

Drew says this show got off to a depressing start and we need to put some smiles on people’s faces. Drew mentions that Matt’s wife Rebecca gave birth to their third baby boy. Drew says the baby is cross eyed so we know it is Matt’s. Drew says Matt has been successful in the ring, but he has not made the best decisions outside of the ring. Drew says he is a good guy and he will give Matt and his family a chance. He will allow Matt to walk out of the ring with his tail between his legs so he won’t be. . . .

Matt kicks Drew as he enters the ring and Matt hits a Twist of Fate.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Matt Hardy versus Drew McIntyre

Matt with punches followed by clotheslines in the corner. Drew escapes a bulldog but Matt clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Mattt with forearms and he goes for a Twist of Fate on the floor but Drew sends Matt into the ring steps. Drew sends Matt back into the ring and kicks Matt. Drew with punches and a boot to Matt. Drew with a chop and Irish wihp but he misses a shoulder into the corner. Matt with a Side Effect for a near fall. Matt goes for a backslide and he gets Drew over but Drew rolls through for Future Shock. Drew does not go for the cover and he waits for Matt to get up to hit the Claymore and the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

We take a look at last week when a handicap match was won by the team over the individual.

We see Charlotte in the locker room and she is not happy to see Becky Lynch sitting in the room. Becky stops writing in her journal. Charlotte says she does not like Becky but she doesn’t like the Kabuki Warriors more. She asks Becky if she wants to be Becky two belts. Becky says she will deal with them on her own.

Charlotte wishes Becky luck.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin is still hunting AOP. He asks random people if they have seen him. Kevin asks Mojo if he has seen AOP. Mojo has a problem with directions and he tries to mess with Kevin. Kevin slaps Mojo for his attempt at humor. Kevin walks away and calls Mojo an idiot.

The Raw Tag Team Champions, Erik and Ivar make their way to the ring. Erik says they have been searching for worthy opponents but Ivar says they have only found victims. Erik makes an open challenge to anyone who thinks they can take their gold.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the announcement that Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

Match Number Two: Erik and Ivar versus Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Team Champoinships

Ford and Erik start things off and Erik misses a double knee strike and Ford drop kicks Ivar off the apron. Dawkins tags in and hits a spinebuster. Ford with a plancha onto Ivar. Dawkins with Sky High and Ford tags in and hits a frog splash but Ivar breaks up the cover. Dawkins sends Ivar to the floor. Ford tells Dawkins to get Erik up. They set for a Doomsday Device but Eirk escapes and hits a forearm on Ford. Ivar tags in and hits a seated splash on Ford. Ford and Ivar with cartwheels and then Ivar with a kick to Ford for a near fall.

Ivar with punches and Erik tags in and punches Ford in the corner. Erik with a forearm and Ivar tags back in. Ford lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Dawkins tags in and he knocks Erik off the apron and hits a drop kick on Ivar and then hits an exploder for a near fall. Ivar with a handspring double back elbow. Erik tags in and takes care of Ford and hits a knee on Dawkins. Ivar tags in and they hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Ivar and Erik (retain Championship)

After the match, the two teams exchange forearm bashes and then Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

Seth says he hates to interrupt but he has something that he needs to do. He tells the Viking Raiders and Street Profits he can stay out here if they want.

Seth says he has some unfinished business with the AOP. He wants to fight them right here and right now and it does not matter if it is two on one.

Kevin Owens’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Rey’s friend.

Seth tells Kevin this is between him and the AOP. If you want to have a conversation that is fine. He tells Kevin he does not need to use the pipe.

Kevin says Seth doesn’t have to worry about the pipe right now. He says they are not here because he would have found them already. Kevin asks Seth when will they arrive so they can have their three on one attack.

What a coincidence that Akam and Rezar arrive at the arena in the AOPmobile and they walk together into commercial.

We are back and Seth says he has no association with the AOP. The AOP will kick your ass, but not with him.

Kevin says maybe he can take care of Seth before AOP get out here. Kevin points out that it is perfect that they show up when they are in the ring.

Seth says he is going to have to leave now because it is the right thing to do and the only way he can show there is no association between him and the AOP.

Kevin says we are all heartbroken. That won’t save your ass because when he is done with AOP, he is coming after Seth. Kevin says he is not hard to find because he is the loud one with the pipe.

Akam and Rezar appear on the TitanTron and they speak in their native language.

Kevin says those are strong points and he cannot argue with them. He wants to get even after last week.

Sami Zayn comes out with Mojo Rawley. Sami mentions he is a Smackdown superstar and he is not supposed to be on Raw. Sami says he got around the rules by getting a managerial license. It allows him to go between Raw and Smackdown. Sami says he is not a manager or an agent, he is a liberator. Sami says he sets people free. Sami says he knows Kevin better than anyone. He says Kevin is a prisoner in his own head. Sami says he does not judge Kevin for any of it. You have a lot on your plate with Seth and the AOP. Sami says he does not judge Kevin but what you did to Mojo backstage was way way out of line. You slapped him in the face. Sami says Kevin humiliated Mojo. Sami says he knows about Kevin but he cannot help Kevin until he admits that he is wrong.

Sami says he wants Kevin, in front of all of these people, and do the right thing. Sami asks Kevin to apologize to Mojo.

Mojo tells Sami to look at him when he talks to you. You disrespected him already and you are not going to do this to Sami.

Sami tells Mojo not to use that tone with that look in Kevin’s eyes and with the pipe in his hand.

Mojo says he is not going to be afraid of Kevin. Everyone is tough with a pipe in their hand.

Kevin asys let’s test out that theory and he tosses the pipe to Mojo and then kicks Mojo and hits a stunner.

Sami has seen enough and he leaves.

Kevin his Mojo multiple times with the pipe until Mojo falls out of the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens is looking for AOP. Kevin continues to walk in the back looking for AOP.

We are told that Aleister Black will be facing Buddy Murphy at TLC.

Buddy Murphy says he is better than Aleister Black and he will prove it to Black and the WWE Universe on Sunday at TLC.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black versus Akira Tozawa

They lock up and Black with a side head lock. Tozawa with a wrist lock. Tozawa with a snap mare but Black with a wrist lock. Black lands on his feet on a snap mare. Black with a leg sweep to Tozawa. Tozawa with a waist lock and Black with a wrist lock. Black with an arm drag and a second one into a wrist lock. Black misses a round kick and Tozawa backs into the corner while Black sits down in the center of the ring. Black blocks a kick and Black with a kick to the leg followed by punches. Tozawa with a back elbow. Tozawa with a rana to send Black to the floor.

Tozawa sets for the suicide dive head butt, but Black with a knee to the head and Tozawa is down. Black sends Tozawa back into the ring and Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Charly Caruso is with Humberto Carrillo, but first, we have a video package.

Charly asks Humberto about his accomplishments. Humberto says ladies first and Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas show up and Almas and Carrillo push each other. Zelina is shocked that they are going to have a match tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Liv Morgan will be too with her makeover.

Match Number Four: Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus Humberto Carrillo

Andrade with a drop kick and more kicks to Carrillo. Almas with a chop but Carrillo with punches. Carrillo with an arm drag out of a wheelbarrow position. Andrade with a back body drop and he gets a near fall. Andrade with a reverse chin lock. Carrillo with punches and Andrade with a back elbow. Andrade sends Carrillo into the turnbuckles and Andrade with a chop and forearm. Andrade with a snap mare and running kick to the head. Andrade with a near fall. Andrade with an Irish whip but Carrillo with a punch. Andrade with a chop but Carrillo with a kick. Carrillo is sent to the turnbuckles and he hits a springboard cross body and then he hits a springboard arm drag. Carrillo goes to the ring post and hits a moonsault onto Andrade as we go to commercial.

We are back and Carrillo with a springboard cross body. Carrillo with a round kick and he follows with a back roll into a moonsault for a near fall. Humberto with chops and he puts Andrade on the turnbuckles. Humberto is put into the tree of woe and Andrade with a double stomp for a near fall. Andrade with kicks in the corner and he sets for the running double knee strike and mises when Carrillo moves. Carrillo goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. Humberto sets for the Aztec Press but he does not hit it perfectly and Andrade is able to kick out.

Carrillo misses a series of kicks and Andrade with a running back elbow for a near fall. Andrade pulls Carrillo into position and Andrade goes up top for a moonsault but Carrillo moves into the corner . Andrade with a running double knee strike. Carrillo with a running drop kick to Andrade. Vega gets on the apron and Andrade knocks Vega off the apron. Humberto with a victory roll for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

After the match, Andrade yells at Vega and Vega yells back at Andrade.

Rey Mysterio is in the back and he says he has the honor to defend his United States Championship against AJ Styles. It is the destination of a journey that started when he lost his confidence. His son reminded him of the importance of being a Mysterio. If AJ wins, he will be the first to shake his hand and congratulate the new champion. Rey says he will do whatever it will take to remain the United States Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens is in the hallway and he is told that AOP has gone into their van.

Aleister Black says those better be fighting words because if they are not, at TLC, the biggest mistake you ever made was knock on his door and pick a fight with him.

Match Number Five: Zack Ryder (with Curt Hawkins) versus Buddy Murphy

They lock up and Murphy with a knee and he sends Zack into the turnbuckles. Murphy with kicks and Ryder with punches and a kick from the corner but Murphy pulls Ryder off the turnbuckles and kicks Ryder for a near fall. Murphy with a series of kicks for a near fall. Ryder with a faceplant and knees. Ryder with a missile drop kick and then he hits a running forearm into the corner. Ryder with a Broski Boot and Murphy goes to the floor. Murphy with a forearm to Hawkins. Ryder with a drop kick through the ropes.

Murphy with a jumping knee followed by Murphy’s Law for the three count

Winner: Buddy Murphy

Kevin Owens sees the AOPMobile and Kevin takes a few swings at the vehicle. Kevin breaks the windows with the pipe and he looks to see if they are inside. Owens opens the back door and they are not in there.

Akam and Rezar attack Owens and send him into the metal door and then into some piping. Rezar holds Owens and Akam pulls the door into Kevin’s face.

We see someone turn around in the back seat and we see that it is Seth Rollins.

Rollins says it has come to this and it is a shame. Seth gives Owens Black Out on the floor.

Seth, Akam, and Rezar walk away.

We go to commercial.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring and he has something to say.

Seth asks what do you want from him? He has been asking himself that for a long time. We used to get along and see things eye to eye. Then something happened and it went wrong. He did everything right. He does not take nights off. He fights through injuries. He lays it all on the line for each and every one of you every time. Seth says he sticks his neck out for you guys in the ring and in the media. He gets spit on and disrespected and he is sick of it. Seth says he came out here last week and he had nothing to do with AOP. That was the truth, but the truth is not good enough for you. You believed some idiot named Kevin Owens who said I was a liar and you rode that bandwagon.

Seth says he tried to tell you and Kevin that he had nothing to do with AOP. That was the truth. Once again, the truth is not good enough for you. In 2019, what is good enough for you people? What does he have to do? Does he have to go into that ring and kill himself? He beat Brock twice and he brought the Universal Title back but that was not good enough.

You want to push him, so it is time to push back. Your negativity is a self fulfilling prophecy and it has turned your fiction into fact. It has turned him to stand side by side with two men who understand. It has turned to him to stand side by side with the AOP.

We see Kevin Owens being put on a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

Match Number Six: Becky Lynch versus Kairi Sane and Asuka

Asuka starts off for the tag champs and Becky with a punch and she sends Asuka into the turnbuckles followed by kicks. Asuka with an Irish whip but she misses a forearm into the corner. Becky with a suplex and Asuka rolls to the floor. Sane checks on Asuka. Asuka has a forearm blocked and Lynch with a forearm to send Asuka back to the floor. Becky kicks Sane off the apron and Asuka with kicks to the leg and midsection. Asuka chokes Becky in the corner. Asuka with a running hip attack into the corner. Asuka with forearms and a snap mare followed by a kick for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sane with a Japanese Stranglehold on Becky. Sane with a sleeper and she takes Becky to the mat. Sane gets a near fall. Becky with a flying forearm. Sane kicks Becky away and tags Asuka in and Becky sends Asuka to the floor. Becky with a drop kick through the ropes and then she brings Asuka back into the ring and Sane tags in. Becky takes care of Asuka and Kairi. Becky with a forearm to Sane followed by kicks and Becky gets her knees up to stop a hip attack. Becky with an exploder to Sane. Becky with a reverse DDT to Asuka and a DDT to Sane for a near fall. Becky goes up top and Asuka grabs the leg and Becky kicks Asuka away.

Sane with a punch and press slam. Sane with an elbow drop and then she goes to the turnbuckles. Asuka tags in and Sane misses an elbwo drop. Becky with a kick but Asuka misses a missile drop kick when Becky moves. Becky with an exploder to Asuka but she misses the leg drop from the turnbuckles. Asuka with an Asuka Lock on Becky. Bekcy gets to the ropes and Bekcy with an Asuka Lock on Asuka but Sane pulls Asuka to the floor. Sane with forearms to Becky and Asuka is sent back into the ring by Sane. Becky send Sane into the ringside barrier. Becky blocks a kick and sends Asuka face first into the apron.

Becky goes for a clothesline off the apron but Asuka with a knee to the jaw and all three are down. Sane tries to keep Lynch from getting back into the ring but Becky kicks Sane away. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Becky with a back heel kick. Asuka sends Becky into the turnbuckles and Sane with a forearm. Sane tags in and Asuka gets Becky on her shoulders and Sane goes up top. Sane with a forearm and Asuka with an Electric Chair drop for a near fall. Sane goes up top and Becky gets her knees up to stop Sane. Becky with DisArmHer but Asuka stops her. Becky with a uranage and then she puts Sane in DisArmHer and Asuka pulls Sane to the floor.

Becky goes to the floor and Becky with a forearm to Asuka. Becky goes after Sane but Asuka with a forearm to the back. Asuka hits Becky in the midsection with a chair and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Becky Lynch (by disqualification)

After the match, Asuka hits Becky with a chair and then Asuka and Sane set up a table. Sane goe sup top and Asuka puts Becky on the table. Sane with an elbow drop through the table.

AJ Styles says it is time for OC business. He is with the best tag team in the world. You got it by beating the Raw Tag Team Champions at Crown Jewel. You can run and you can hide, but sooner rather than later, they will take those ttitles from you. They will celebrate with the United States Champion when he beats Rey Mysterio tonight. If Randy Orton wants to stick his nose in OC business yet again, we’re not just going to hurt you for tonight or for tomorrow. Maybe they will end your career.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that the nWo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Becky Lynch is being checked out in the medical room and Charlotte Flair shows up. She asks Rebecca how did it go. Becky says she got her shot at Asuka. Charlotte tells Becky good match and walks away.

Charlotte walks down the hall and she is attacked by Asuka and Kairi Sane with chairs.

Match Number Seven: Erick Rowan (and his mysterious cage) versus Some Body

Rowan’s opponent takes the cage and brings it up the stage and drops it on the ramp before running away. He gets back into the ring while Erick checks on his cage. Rowan gets back to the ring and he does not Titus to the ring. Rowan with a running cross body. Rowan with a clawslam and he does it again. Rowan with a choke slam and the referee stops the match.

Winner: Erick Rowan (by referee stoppage)

After the match, Rowan with another choke slam before leaving the ring.

Kairi Sane and Asuka are asked by Charly Caruso what is next for them. They speak in Japanese and Charly has no idea what they are saying and they ask for a translation. Asuka says they challenge you to challenge us for their titles at TLC.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Charlotte Flair throws an ice bag. Becky is sitting next to Charlotte and they agree to the match but they want to up the ante . . . Tables . . . Ladders . . . Chairs.

We go to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford wtih The Monday After the Weekend Update. Montez mentions the TLC Match for the Women’s Tag Titles. Angelo Dawkins mentions that since Bray mentioned a family, USA is going to do The Fiend and Ms. Rusev will face Bobby Lashley in a Tables Match at TLC. Montez and Angelo tell Bobby to get out. Angelo mentions the TLC match between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin.

Match Number Eight: AJ Styles versus Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

Rey with a side head lock and a waist lock. AJ holds on to the ropes and then Styles gets a near fall but Rey gets his shoulders up. Rey with a victory roll for a near fall. AJ with a near fall. AJ goes after Rey but Rey moves and AJ hits the ropes. AJ with an Irish whip that sends Rey sternum first into the turnbuckles and Styles catapults Rey into the turnbuckles two times. AJ catapults Rey into the turnbuckles but Rey lands on the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Styles with a clothesline.

AJ with a rear chin lock. Rey sends AJ to the floor and Rey with a drop kick through the ropes followed by an Asai moonsault.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make their way to the ring and AJ with a forearm and then he sends Rey into the ring post.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ with a rear chin lock. Rey with elbows and a forearm. Rey goes for a springboard move but AJ with a drop kick for a near fall. Rey is sent to the floor by AJ under the bottom rope. Rey crawls back into the ring at nine and AJ with a chop. AJ with an Irish whip and AJ misses a forearm and hits the turnbuckles. Styles kicks Rey and then Rey kicks Styles to the floor. Rey with a sunset flip power bomb into the ringside barrier. Both men struggle to get back into the ring but both do it at nine but both are not moving too well. Rey with forearms and kicks.

Rey with a head scissors take down and Rey is sent to the apron. Rey with a forearm and a springboard seated splash followed by a leg drop for a near fall. Rey goes for a quebrada but AJ catches him. Rey counters into a tornado DDT and he gets a near fall. Rey with a forearm and AJ with an Irish whip. AJ counters a Code Red into a face plant. Rey with an enzuigiri and AJ falls awkwardly into the ropes. Luke takes the impact of the 619 and Rey drop kicks Anderson off the apron. AJ with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. AJ goes up top but Rey stops him. Rey with a forearm and he sets for a Frankensteiner but AJ blocks it and he lands on his feet. AJ with a power bomb followed by Styles Clash.

Randy Orton enters the ring and then he leaves like a snake. Rey with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio (retains championship)

We go to credits.

