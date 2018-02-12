WWE Raw Results – February 12, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw.

John Cena makes his way to the ring. John says it is all about now and we are on the Road to Wrestlemania. You can feel the energy and see the people jumping up and down in their seats. They know about the importance of Wrestlemania. We all know what Wrestlemania means. It can make a superstar’s career. It can bring a legend back from the dead. It can be the most important moment in the life of a WWE superstar. We are all here because we find new answers as to who gets to make a moment at Wrestlemania.

Tonight, he is out here to face the truth. The truth is in two weeks, he has to win the Elimination Chamber Match. He says that comes with some mixed emotions. If he does not win the Elimination Chamber, he does not know if he has a road to Wrestlemania. To all of those opposed to him wanting to win the Elimination Chamber, John says he has to survive the most unwinnable match in WWE history to face the most unbeatable champion in WWE history.

John says that sounds impossible to some. John says he loves making the impossible absolutely possible. John says he will win the Elimination Chamber and he will make history against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania.

Miz says this is not 2013, this is 2018, the Year of the Miz. He says that John cannot separate reality from fantasy. Miz points out that John is the founding father of Suplex City. Miz says he will main event Wrestlemania becaue that is where this title belongs. Miz says he will be the first to hold the Universal and Intercontinental Title after beating Brock Lesnar.

John says that Miz would have a statistical chance to beat Brock, but only if he misses his flight or gets frozen in a block of ice. If the match happened, it would be your last match.

Miz says that John is wrong. The biggest mistake you made was to try to beat Brock at his game. Miz says he will play to his strengths. He will use his brain. He will do whatever it takes. He wins because he does the things that others won’t and can’t do. He will cross the lines that John will not cross. That is why he beat Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title. That is why he will beat Brock in the main event of Wrestlemania.

John reminds Miz he will have to get through the Elimination Chamber.

Miz says it won’t be the first time he outsmarted someone at Wrestlemania because he did it to John.

John says we might be in the middle of Miz Country, so why not The Miz versus John Cena. The loser of the match enters the Elimination Chamber first.

Miz asks John if he thinks he is stupid. The first entrant has the worst odds.

Axel and Dallas attack Cena and they hit a belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination.

Miz says he is smarter that Cena. Challenge accepted and he wants a referee.

Instead of a referee, Kurt Angle’s music plays and he comes out. He says this is not the way we are going to start off Raw. He says he likes John’s challenge.

Kurt tells Bo and Curtis they are eliminated from ringside.

Match Number One: Miz versus John Cena in a Whoever Loses is First in the Chamber Match

Miz with a cover as the bell rings. Miz with punches and another near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz with a running shoulder tackle to knock Cena off the apron. Miz sends Cena into the ringside barrier before they return to the ring. Miz comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge for a near fall. Miz works on Cena’s back but on the third attempt, Cena is able to roll up and then Cena with a drop kick for a near fall. Cena with a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Miz with kicks to the head. Miz with another kick for a near fall.

Miz punches Cena in the corner. The referee warns Miz and Miz runs into an elbow and he comes off the turnbuckles with a tornado DDT. Cena gets a near fall. Miz with a sleeper. Cena gets to his feet but Miz gets on Cena’s back to add more pressure. Miz gets Cena back to the mat.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cena with a snap mare to counter the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz with a figure four leg lock. Cena powers out of the hold and applies the STF. Miz gets to the ropes. Miz drops Cena on the top rope. Miz goes up top and hits a cross body but Cena rolls through and gets Miz on his shoulders. Miz gets to his feet and hits the DDT for a near fall. Miz with the Awesome Clothesline. Miz runs into an Attitude Adjustment but Miz kicks out.

Cena goes up top and Miz grabs the ropes and Cena falls to the mat. Miz with the figure four leg lock again. Cena escapes and applies a crossface but Miz gets to the ropes. Cena misses a splash into the corner and Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale but Cena kicks out at two. Cena is put on the turnbuckles and Miz sets for a Super Skull Crushing Finale, but Cena powers out and hits a Super Attitude Adjustment for the three count.

Winner: John Cena

Matt Hardy says he has a second chance at his destiny but he has to deal with three vessels in his way. They have not realized that their second chance is over. Matt says he has consulted with the seven deities and they will be rendered obsolete. Matt will win tonight and turn the Elimination Chamber into the Deletion Chamber.

We are back and Luke Gallows says the Revival are pushing the Nerd-O-Meter to the limit when they talk about being tag team wrestlers. Luke says he wants a chance tonight. Karl says that being able to name all tag teams since 1902 make them . . . nerds.

Wilder and Dawson attack Gallows and Anderson as Gallows and Anderson go to the ring for their match. Gallows is clipped and Anderson is sent into the ringside barrier.

Gallows and Anderson get into the ring as Wilder and Dawson go to the floor.

Match Number Two: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Gallows punches Dawson and connects with knees. Gallows with cover up uppercuts and then he knocks Wilder off the apron. Gallows with a biel to Dawson. Gallows with jabs and an uppercut in the corner. Gallows with a boot to Dawson and a back body drop to Wilder. Anderson punches Wilder on the floor. Anderson is stopped by the referee. Gallows sends Wilder over the top rope and then Dawson with a shoulder to the knee.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with a knee bar and he continues to work on the leg. Wilder tags in and he connects with a forearm to the leg. Wilder with a punch and he works on the knee. Gallows kicks Wilder to try to get free. Wilder with an elbow to the leg and Gallows with a kick. Gallows with a thrust kick as Dawson comes off the turnbuckles. Anderson and Wilder tag in and Anderson with clotheslines and a flying boot. Anderson knocks Dawson off the apron and then Anderson with a running boot in the corner. Anderson comes off the turnbuckles with a neck breaker.

Gallows trips Dawson and pulls him to the floor. Gallows with an uppercut to Dawson but Dawson sends Gallows into the ring steps. Wilder with a rollup for a near fall. Anderson with a spinebuster to Wilder for a near fall. Dawson tags in and Anderson is able to get out of the corner. They hit Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

We take a look back at what happened last week when Jason Jordan got Rollins and Roman disqualified last week against The Bar.

Kurt Angle walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kurt Angle is in the ring.

He says he is out here with mixed emotions. Ronda Rousey will be signing her Monday Night Raw contract at the Elimination Chamber. The other news is about his son. Jason had an MRI and Jason had to undergo neck surgery. As a result of the surgery, Jason will be out of Wrestlemania.

Kurt says he cannot come out here with a smile on his face any more. He is here as a father. If you get joy out of watching a superstar get injured and miss Wrestlemania, you should feel ashamed. Jason might not be your favorite, but he wants everyone to give him best wishes for his recovery.

Seth Rollins comes out to the ring.

Seth tells Kurt he is sorry about Jason. He was hard on him last week. Jason is in a tough spot. Seth says he knows the feeling. He was the WWE Champion a few years ago. He won the title a few miles up the street at Levi’s Stadium. He cashed in his briefcase, beat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He shocked the world and he was on cloud nine. It all came crumbling down. He injured his knee, had to surrender the title, and miss Wrestlemania. Seth says that missing Wrestlemania means making your Wrestlemania moment.

Seth says he does not have a title or a briefcase and he does not even have a chance for the Elimination Chamber.

Kurt says that he will help Seth find a new partner, even though last week was his last chance.

Seth says thanks but no thanks. Kurt told him he wanted to be a big piece of Raw, but Seth says he does not want to be a part of Raw. He does not want to be a PART of Raw, he wants to BE Raw. He wants to turn this show into Monday Night Rollins. Seth says he wants to be the man one more time. He wants Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship. He wants it at Wrestlemania. The only way he can do that is if he wins the Elimination Chamber Match.

Kurt says he loves Seth’s enthusiasm but he cannot cancel the match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

Seth suggests turning the match into a Fatal Five Way and add him into the match.

Kurt says it is not fair to the other four wrestlers, the other four superstars.

Seth says he puts his body on the line for Raw and for Kurt. It sucks that Jason misses his Wrestlemania moment, but Seth says he should not be able to miss out on his moment.

Kurt says it is not up to him or Seth. It is up to the people. Kurt asks everyone if he should give Seth a chance to get into the Elimination Chamber. Kurt gives Seth the match.

Bray Wyatt appears and he says now Seth Rollins has joined their game. Seth does not deserve a second chance, much less the other three men. Matt attacks him last week, but Matt calls him vile. Matt is another sick man in need of help. Bray says he knows how to fix Matt. He says he knows who to fix them all. They are just some fish lost in the see. Bray says that he is starving and he will feast on their remains. Bray says he will win the Elimination Chamber for the second year in a row and he will slay the Beast. Then he will have the whole world in his hands.

Match Number Three: Sasha Banks versus Bayley

Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Bayley with a back slide for a near fall. Bayley works on the arm and gets a rollup for a near fall. Sasha with a kick to the midsection followed by an Irish whip but Bayley with an elbow and arm drag off the turnbuckles. Bayley with a drop kick. Sasha backs Bayley into the corner and punches her. Sasha goes for an arm bar but Bayley with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Bayley with a rollup for a near fall.

Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha starts to work on the arm and takes Bayley down with a hip toss. Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha with an arm bar. Bayley with forearms but Sasha with a forearm as Bayley comes off the ropes. Sasha sends Bayley to the floor. Sasha holds the ropes open for Bayley and Bayley gets on the apron. Sasha with a drop kick. Bayley with a shoulder in the corner but Sasha goes to the apron and she drops Bayley’s injured arm on the top rope.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha with a Japanese Stranglehold. Sasha with an arm breaker for a near fall. Bayley with a forearm but Sasha puts Bayley on the middle rope. Bayley is able to avoid the knees but Sasha sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and connects with a running double knee strike in the corner. Bayley with a clothesline and both women are down. Bayley with forearms but Sasha with a slap. Bayley with a Thesz Press and punches. Sasha with a forearm but Bayley runs Sasha into the corner and connects with a shoulder and kicks. Bayley with a Saito suplex and a cutter in the ropes for a near fall.

Sasha with a jaw breaker, but Bayley with a knee to the head. Bayley goes to the turnbuckles but she misses the elbow drop. Sasha with the Banks Statement but Bayley gets close to the ropes but Sasha kicks the ropes away but Bayley is able to get to the ropes. Bayley sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a kick to the shoulder and she goes to the turnbuckles. Bayley with a running uppercut in the corner and then she climbs the turnbuckles.

Bayley with a superplex attempt but Sasha blocks it and pushes Bayley to the mat. Bayley with a super belly-to-belly suplex for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley sees Sasha in the center of the ring. Bayley approaches Sasha and then she tries to push Sasha out of the way to avoid Nia Jax who knocks them both down with a running shoulder tackle. Nia with a Samoan drop to Bayley and then to Sasha.

Nia is asked about why did she interject herself into a moment that had nothing to do with her. Nia says it is all about her. Those two have brought Asuka to the limit, but she destroyed both of them in seconds. At Elimination Chamber, there is only one woman who can break Asuka’s streak . . . and you are looking at her.

Seth Rollins is in the back and Roman Reigns stops by. Roman says that Seth worked his magic to make it a Fatal Five Way. Seth says he isn’t going to let Roman have all the fun. Roman says he will be the one to eliminate Seth like he did at the Rumble.

Sheamus and Cesaro stop by and Sheamus says he should not be worried about tonight since he has a string of failure. Cesaro asks if Dean and Jason are in physical therapy together talking about how bad a tag team partner Seth is.

Roman asks Cesaro about his mouth and he tells Sheamus he didn’t get the memo but he will tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Nia’s comments about Asuka and we have a video package about Asuka’s undefeated streak . . . by the numbers.

Renee Young is with Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, and Dana Brooke. Titus takes the mic from Renee and interrupts her question. Titus asks Apollo if he is worried about being deleted by Matt Hardy. Apollo says he is here to create. Titus asks Apollo if Bray is going to eat his world. Apollo says Bray cannot digest him. Titus asks him if he is going to be set on fire by Seth Rollins but Apollo says he is going to extinguish him. Apollo says that the only club he will join is Titus Worldwide.

Dana thinks for a second and says Crews can’t Lose.

Alexa Bliss is walking in the back and she stops to say hello to her partner.

Mickie tells Alexa to wait a second and she wants to know what is Alexa thinking by making the save.

Alexa says she asked for this match because she does not want these new people to act like they are in charge. She says she wants to clear the air with Mickie.

Mickie reminds Alexa of what she said.

Alexa says she is jealous and she is impressed that Mickie can balance being a mother and a superstar.

Mickie wants to know what Alexa wants.

Alexa says if Absolution works together in the Elimination Chamber, they will all lose.

Mickie asks Alexa why did she try to get out of the Elimination Chamber Match.

Alexa says if they win, they will play keep away with the title belt.

Mickie says they are teammates tonight, but at Elimination Chamber, she is coming after the title.

Match Number Four: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose (with Paige) versus Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

Mandy and Mickie start things off and Mickie with a side head lock take down. Mandy with a head scissors but Mickie escapes. Mickie with a shoulder tackle and drop kick for a near fall. Mandy with an elbow. Sonya tags in and takes Mickie down with a waist lock. Mickie with a spinning back heel kick and another kick. Mickie with a running forearm and Alexa tags in. They hit a double back elbow. Alexa with a double knee drop and she rolls through into another knee drop. Alexa with knees and a chin lock. Alexa with an STO and she stands on Sonya’s hair. Mickie tags in and hits a running boot to the head for a near fall.

Sonya runs Mickie into the corner and connects with shoulders. Sonya runs into a boot and Mickie with a head scissors and Thesz Press. Mickie with punches and then she knocks Mandy off the apron. Sonya with a round kick for a near fall. Mandy tags in and Sonya with punches. Mandy with an abdominal stretch. Mandy misses a boot and Mickie with a neck breaker. Paige says something to Alexa and then Sonya pulls Alexa off the apron to prevent the tag from being made.

Mandy with a kick and the Implant Buster for the three count.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

After the match, Sonya and Mandy continue the attack on Mickie, but Alexa makes the save.

Elias walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Elias says that reaction was pathetic. The best thing about this city is that it is an hour away from a real city like San Francisco. Elias says who is he kidding, every city in California is a toxi dump. Elias reminds everyone that he is the man who defeated John Cena and Braun Strowman at the same time so that makes him the odds on favorite to win the Elimination Chamber. Then he will go on to Wrestlemania. Then everyone will know that WWE stands for Walk with Elias.

Elias says he likes the sound of that as well as his own voice. Elias will now sing the Elimination Chamber Blues. He wants everyone to silence their cell phones, hold their applause, and shut their mouths.

Six men enter, but really only one . . .

Elias tells everyone if that is how you are going to be, then he is not going to sing.

Elias says he will continue because his vocal chords are warmed up.

Six men enter, but really only one leaves. It ain’t gonna be the Big Dog because nobody believes. The Miz should watch his step and stick to MizTV. The songs were not for Miz, they were for Maryse. The only thing that John can’t see is the future is right here. Then you have Braun Strowman. Raise your hands and say your name, but he will douse your dreams in gasoline and watch it go up in flames.

Braun Strowman is introduced and he is on the stage and he has a mic.

Braun leaves his spotlight and he brings out a string bass.

Braun breaks the bass and then he sings that Elias says he is going to win but that ain’t true. You look at me when I am singing because I’m not finished with you. You may not know it, you may not realize. When this song is over, you are going to get these hands.

Braun says since he broke the strings, there is only one thing left for him to do with it. Braun carries the bass to the ring.

Elias puts his guitar down and Braun puts his bass down.

Elias with a forearm as Braun enters the ring. Elias gets the guitar but Braun stops Elias before he can use it. Braun chops Elias and then he picks up Elias for a running power slam.

Elias crawls up the ramp but Braun decides to help Elias and he brings his bass with him.

Elias stops on the stage and Braun hits Elias in the back with the bass.

We get comments from Finn Balor. He says Matt wants to delete him while Bray wants to eat him. Apollo wants to prove that Crews can’t lose. Seth wants to be the man. Finn says he does not care about any of them. He wants to make the most of his second chance. He will move one step closer to what he wants. What he never lost. The Universal Championship.

Match Number Five: Sheamus (with Cesaro) versus Roman Reigns

They lock up and Roman with a clean break. They lock up again and Sheamus with an arm bar and wrist lock. Roman with a hammer lock and Sheamus gets to the ropes. Sheamus with punches and a head butt. Roman with a punch and he sends Sheamus into the turnbuckles. Sheamus with an Irish whip but Roman with a clothesline out of the corner. Sheamus goes to the floor and Cesaro gives him a pep talk.

Roman with punches and a clothesline to send Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Roman goes to the floor and Sheamus sends Roman into the apron but Roman sends Sheamus into the ringside barrier and the apron. Roman sends Sheamus into the ringside barrier again. Roman breaks the referee’s count and Cesaro distracts Roman with the title belts and Sheamus gets Roman on his shoulders and hits a Finlay Slam on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus with a top wrist lock. Sheamus with knees to the ribs. Roman with punches and two clotheslines followed by a flying clothesline. Roman runs into a boot in the corner and Roman is sent shoulder first into the ring post. Sheamus with a uranage back breaker for a near fall. Sheamus applies a cloverleaf on Roman to wear down Roman and work on the back. Roman escapes and he kicks Sheamus away and hits a Samoan drop. Roman gets a near fall.

Reigns misses the Superman punch and Sheamus catches him and hits White Noise for a near fall. Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick but Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall. Roman runs into a boot on a spear attempt. Roman with a sit out power bomb to Sheamus for a near fall.

Cesaro gets on the apron and Roman is distracted. Sheamus with a rollup for a near fall followed by a running knee to the head for a near fall. Roman goes to the floor and Cesaro charges at Roman and Roman with a Superman punch to Cesaro after back dropping him into the crowd. Sheamus gets sent into the ring post and then Sheamus with a clothesline as Roman goes for the Broad Jump Drop Kick. Sheamus goes up top and Roman with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

It is time to announce the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame . . . Ivory.

Match Number Six: Finn Balor versus Matt Hardy versus Bray Wyatt versus Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) versus Seth Rollins in a Second Chance Match for a Spot in the Elimination Chamber Match

The match is joined in progress and Wyatt sends Hardy into the apron. Crews knocks Wyatt off the apron and then hits a moonsault. Crews with a boot to Balor and then Crews with a clothesline to Rollins. Crews is sent to the apron and Balor kicks Crews to the floor. Balor with forearms and a double stomp to the midsection. Balor with an elbow to the chest and he gets a near fall. Balor with an elbow to Hardy.

Matt goes for Splash Mountain but Rollins with a thrust kick. Balor with forearms and punches to Rollins but Rollins with a forearm. Balor with slingblade but Rollins with a super kick to Balor. Wyatt with a flying cross body tackle to Rollins. Rollins counters Sister Abigail with a rollup. Rollins with a super kick to Wyatt for a near fall. Rollins sends Balor to the floor and then he kicks Hardy off the apron.

Balor goes up top and Crews with a punch to stop him. Crews goes for a superplex but Matt stops him and Balor joins in for a Tower of Doom attempt but Wyatt with a splash into the corner. Wyatt sends Balor to the floor and then he punches Hardy and hits a clothesline. Wyatt sends Crews to the mat and then Wyatt with a jaw breaker off the turnbuckles. Wyatt with a uranage and back senton on Crews for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wyatt with a splash on Balor in the corner. Wyatt leans back in the corner and Matt applauds him. Matt punches Wyatt and then he sends Wyatt into the turnbuckles. Wyatt with a clothesline and he tries for the bulldog but Wyatt escapes. Hardy with a Side Effect to Wyatt and then Balor. Matt goes to the turnbuckles for an elbow to the back of the head. Wyatt stops a Twist of Fate and Rollins with a springboard knee to the head.

Rollins chops and punches Wyatt. Wyatt with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Crews runs into a boot. Rollins with a double Blockbuster to Crews and Wyatt. Rollins with a suicide dive to Balor and then Hardy. Rollins with a suicide dive to Wyatt. He does not have a suicide dive for Crews because Crews is in the ring. Rollins with a suplex into a Falcon Arrow on Cres for a near fall.

Rollins with a knee to send Crews to the floor. Rollins with an enzuigiri to Wyatt but Wyatt with a clothesline that flips Rollins. Wyatt gets a near fall. Balor gets back into the ring and he hits Slingblade on Wyatt. Balor drop kicks Wyatt into the turnbuckles and then he goes up top. Rollins goes to the turnbuckles for a superplex but Balor blocks it. Rollins with forearms to the back. Rollins sees Wyatt on the mat and Rollins goes for a Phoenix Splash but he misses. Rollins avoids Sister Abigail. Hardy with a Twist of Fate to Wyatt. Balor with Coup de Grace to break up the cover.

Rollins with Black Out to Balor but Crews breaks up the cover. Crews with forearms to Rollins but Rollins with forearms of his own. Rollins is pressed over his head but Rollins gets to his feet. Crews with a Samoan drop followed by a moonsault for a near fall. Rollins blocks the toss power bomb but Crews hits an enzuigiri followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Crews goes up top and Hardy stops Crews.

Matt climbs the turnbuckles for a super Side Effect but Crews blocks it. Wyatt pulls Hardy off the apron and hits Sister Abigail on the floor. Wyatt goes into the ring and he hits Crews in the lower back with a forearm. Wyatt with an uppercut to Crews and then he climbs the turnbuckles. Balor gets into the ring and Rollins is back on his feet for a Tower of Doom. Balor and Rollins pin Wyatt.

Winners: Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

Credit: PWinsider.com