LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 13, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of Chavo Guerrero Sr.

– We’re live from Las Vegas as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and JoJo introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who makes her way out to boos.

Stephanie says Mick Foley has been given the week off after embarrassing himself during Samoa Joe’s contract signing last week. She believes he will have his priorities in order when he returns. Stephanie says she will be running RAW tonight but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to more boos. Reigns says he’s going to keep this short and sweet – he’s not waiting until Fastlane, he wants Braun Strowman right now. Stephanie asks fans if they want Roman vs. Braun tonight and they do. Stephanie says the people don’t care about Reigns, they don’t care he was beaten up last week and isn’t 100% tonight. Stephanie says the fans don’t care about Reigns’ health but she does. Reigns doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him, especially Stephanie. Stephanie says Reigns is failing to see the bigger picture as usual. She announces Braun is already in action tonight against Mark Henry. Reigns says that sounds like one hell of a fight, maybe he will watch it live at ringside. Stephanie says if Reigns lays a hand on Braun, maybe she will take away his match at Fastlane or any opportunity he had at WrestleMania 33. Reigns says maybe he’s not making himself clear enough… the music interrupts and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson mock Reigns for not getting what he wants. They then propose a handicap match against Reigns. Stephanie mentions 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and makes the match, playa.

Handicap Match: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The champions march to the ring as Reigns meets them at ringside and a brawl breaks out before we go to commercial.

