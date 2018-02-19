WWE Raw Results – February 19, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. We are in Phoenix, Arizona and your announcers are Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Jonathan Coachman.

Roman Reigns is asked about starting off the gauntlet match and participating in this match less than a week before the Elimination Chamber. Roman says he is not concerned about tonight, but he is concerned about the Elimination Chamber. He has never been in one before but he has seen what happens to the participants. He will be in there against the toughest in the world. People like John Cena, Seth Rollins, the Miz, Elias, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman. Those men have one thing in common. They cannot beat Brock Lesnar, but Roman says he can. Roman tells everyone to watch the last time he faced Brock at Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Match Number One: Men’s Elimination Chamber Participant Gauntlet Match

Segment One: Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins

They circle each other before locking up. Roman with a clean break. Seth with a waist lock but Roman with a wrist lock. Rollins with a reversal. Roman with a side head lock and take down. Rollins with a head scissors and Roman escapes. Roman with a side head lock take down. Roman with a shoulder tackle but Rollins with an arm drag and rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a backslide for a near fall. Rollins with a back heel kick and then Roman and Rolins have a stand off.

We are back and Roman with a side head lock. Rollins with punches to the midsection followed by a jaw breaker. Roman with a back elbow. Roman punches Rollins in the corner. Roman with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Roman with a tilt-a-whirl slam for a near fall. Rollins with a kick and back elbow to Reigns. Roman runs into a boot and then Rollins goes to the turnbuckles for a blockbuster and slingblade. Rollins hobbles and charges gingerly into the corner but he is sent to the apron. Rollins with an elbow and a springboard clotheslline.

Rollins clotheslines Reigns over the top rope to the floor. Rollins sets for a suicide dive but the attempt is thwarted by a Reigns uppercut. Reigns with a broad jump drop kick to Rollins. Rollins misses a punch but Reigns with a flying clothesline followed by NeverEnding Story. Reigns with a boot to the head and Rollins goes down. Rollins avoids the Superman punch but Reigns with a head butt. Rollins avoids the Superman punch again and Rollins with a buckle bomb but Reigns comes out of the corner with a Superman punch and both men are down.

We are back and Rollins goes up top but misses a frog splash when Roman moves out of the way. Rollins with forearms but Reigns with punches and forearms followed by an uppercut. Rollins sends Roman over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive that connects. Rollins goes for a second one and he hits it. Rollins goes for the springboard knee to the temple but Roman with a Superman punch and Roman gets a near fall.

Roman looks around and he sets for the spear. Rollins with a kick and thrust kick. Rollins misses Black Out and Roman with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a rollup for the three count.

Segment Winner: Seth Rollins

Roman says something to Seth and he offers his fist to Seth, but Seth’s next opponent comes out.

Segment Two: Seth Rollins versus John Cena

Rollins with a clothesline for a near fall.

We are back and Cena with a side head lock. Cena gets a near fall. Cena with a clothesline and then the shirt comes off and he throws it into the crowd before he makes the cover and gets a near fall. Cena with a punch followed by a hard Irish whip and he gets a near fall. Rollins gets out of the body scissors but Cena holds on to the side head lock. Cena with a forearm to the back of the neck. Cena with a boot to the head and then he sends Rollins to the floor. Cena lets the referee start his count.

Rollins gets back into the ring before the ten count. Cena kicks Rollins in the head. Cena tells Rollins to stay down as the referee makes his count with Rollins on the mat. Cena with a belly-to-belly suplex and he picks Rollins up for a second one. Cena with a third belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall.

We are back and Seth Rollins gets back to his feet. Cena gets Rollins on his shoulders but Rollins escapes and hits a DDT for a near fall. Rollins with punches and chops. Cena with a pop up cutter for a near fall. Rollins backs himself into the corner to avoid Cena and Cena stands over him like a predator waiting to finish off a weakened victim. Rollins gets to his feet and Cena punches Rollins and Seth goes back to the mat. Cena with another punch and Rollins goes down again.

Cena does laps around Rollins as Seth struggles to get back to his feet. Rollins misses a punch and Cena with a punch of his own for a near fall. Rollins pushes Cena and punches John. They go back and forth with punches. Cena with a back elbow for a near fall. Rollins is knocked off the apron by Cena and the referee makes his count. Rollins gets back into the ring at nine.

We are back and John Cena is standing over Seth Rollins while the referee checks on Seth. Cena with two flying shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb that is countered into a side head lock take down. Rollins is sent to the apron and he connects with a forearm. Cena catches Rollins on a springboard move and Cena with an STF. Rollins kicks Cena away and hits Slingblade for a near fall.

Rollins with a running forearm into the corner followed by a suplex and he rolls through for the Falcon Arrow but Rollins cannot get him up. Cena with a rollup for a near fall. Cena with a Blue Thunder Bomb and then he sets for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Rollins with a kick and thrust kick followed by a super kick for a near fall. Rollins tries to suplex Cena from the apron into the ring but Cena blocks it. Cena brings Rollins to the apron and Rollins charges at Cena but Cena moves and Rollins hits the ring post shoulder first.

Cena charges at Rollins but Rollins moves and Cena hits the ring steps. The referee makes the count and both power up to get back into the ring and both collapse upon re-entry. Cena with punches and then he hits another Blue Thunder Bomb. Cena with a five knuckle shuffle and he gets Rollins up for the Attitude Adjustment but Rollins counters into a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a crossface. Cena gets back to his feet and he gets Rollins on his shoulders for an Attitude Adjustment but Rollins lands.

Cena gets Rollins up for an Attitude Adjustment after escaping the V Trigger, but Rolilns kicks out at two. Cena goes to the turnbuckles but Rollins jumps to the turnbuckles for a superplex and he rolls through into a Falcon Arrow but Cena kicks out at two. Cena avoids Black Out and he puts Rollins in the STF. Rollins gets to the ropes. Rollins lands on his feet when pulled off the ropes and Cena avoids an enzuigiri. Cena reapplies the STF but Rollins gets to the ropes again. Rollins goes to the apron and Cena brings Rollins to the turnbuckles for a Super Attitude Adjustment. Rollins with elbows to the head and Rollins gets to the mat. Cena with a cross body but Rollins rolls through and hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall.

Rollins goes up top for a Phoenix Splash but Cena moves and Rollins rolls through. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment. Rollins with a V Trigger and Black Out for the three count.

Segment Winner: Seth Rollins

Segment Three: Seth Rollins versus Elias

Elias covers Rollins but Rollins kicks out. Elias kicks Rollins in the ribs and follows with a leaping knee drop for a near fall. Elias with a back elbow for a near fall.

We are back and Elias with a single leg crab on Rollins.

We go to Renee Young in the back with John Cena and she asks him about the Elimination Chamber Match. Cena says he cannot take anything away from Seth but Seth wants to be Mr. Monday NIght. John says he is trying to balance a lot of things while Seth can focus on the wrestling. Cena says he needs to win on Sunday.

Elias kicks Rollins in the hamstring. Elias continues to work on the leg and he kicks Rollins in the knee. Elias pulls Rollins off the ropes but Rollins lands and collapses due to the damage done to the knee. Elias kicks Rollins in the corner and he kicks Rollins in the leg and connects with a back fist. Rollins and Elias exchange chops. Rollins with forearms. Elias with a kick to the knee but Rollins with a super kick and he falls onto Elias for a near fall.

Elias rolls to the apron and Rollins sets for a slingshot pescado onto Elias but Rollins continues to favor his knee when he lands. Rollins with a jumping thrust kick but Elias with a boot to the head and a jumping knee to the head. Elias with Drift Away for the three count.

Segment Winner: Elias

Segment Four: Elias versus Finn Balor

Balor with punches to Elias but Elias with a knee and forearm. Balor with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Balor chops Elias but Elias with an Irish whip and he misses a splash into the corner. Balor goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Balor goes up top but Elias rolls to the floor.

We are back and Elias with an arm bar. Elias with knee drops to the arm.

Renee Young is in the interview area with Seth Rollins in the corner of the screen. She asks him about how he will take what he did in 65 minutes tonight on Sunday. Seth says he pinned two of the best tonight, but it does not mean anything if he does not win the Elimination Chamber.

We are back to the action in the ring and Elias with a wrist lock. Elias with a shoulder breaker for a near fall. Elias goes to the turnbuckles and hits a double sledge to the back. Elias wraps Balor’s arm in the ropes and kicks the shoulder. Elias slams the injured arm into the apron. Elias with a rake of the eyes and he follows with a hammer lock that sends Balor shoulder first into the ring post. Elias gets a near fall and then returns to the arm bar. Balor with a kick but Elias wrings the arm.

Elias with forearms but Balor with a Pele Kick. Elias runs into a boot and Balor with running forearms and a flying forearm. Balor runs into the corner for a chop. Balor with an Irish whip but he runs into a back elbow from Elias. Balor with an enzuigiri to send Elias to the floor. Balor goes to the floor and sets for a running drop kick and hits it. Balor sends Elias back into the ring and Balor with Slingblade but he runs into a clothesline from Elias for a near fall.

Elias gets Balor on his shoulders for a sit out power bomb but Balor kicks out.

We are back and Balor is sent to the floor but he kicks Elias. Balor is sent into the ring post. Elias misses an elbow drop and Balor with a rollup for a near fall. Elias with a Fujiwara arm bar. Elias returns to the Fujiwara arm bar. Balor with a double leg take down and a double stomp. Balor with a forearm and Slingblade. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Elias into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace.

Segment Winner: Finn Balor

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas make their way to the ring.

Segment Five: Miz (with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) versus Finn Balor

Miz hits Balor from behind while Dallas and Axel distract Balor. Miz with punches. Miz with a DDT for a near fall. Miz with another DDT for a near fall. Miz with a running boot to the head. Miz with another running boot to the head for a near fall. Balor with forearms but Miz with a knee to the midsection and Balor is sent to the floor. Axel and Dallas are told to stay away from Balor on the floor. Miz tries to distract the referee but the referee will not be tricked and he keeps Dallas and Axel away. Miz sends Balor shoulder first into the ringside barrier.

Miz wraps the arm in the ropes and then drops the arm on the ropes.

We are back and Miz with an arm bar.

Renee Young is with Elias and she asks him about having the advantage of being in the chamber last. Elias says there will be five other Seth Rollins in the chamber and he will pick up the scraps. He will move on to Wrestlemania on the grandest stage when people will know what WWE stands for.

Miz with a back elbow and he sets for kicks to the chest. Miz misses a round kick and Balor with a chop. Balor with forearms and punches followed by a back elbow and a flying boot to the head. Balor with an elbow drop out of a reverse front face lock and gets a near fall. Balor with a chop and Irish whip followed by a running chop into the corner. Balor continues to send Miz into the turnbuckles and hits chops. Miz with a boot and he tries for a Skull Crushing Finale but Balor counters into a rollup for a near fall. Miz with an arm wringer to send Balor into the mat. Balor with a rollup after avoiding a kick.

Balor gets to the ropes to keep Miz from hitting a Skull Crushing Finale. Bo drops Balor’s arm on the top rope but Miz can only get a near fall. Balor with a plancha onto Axel and Dallas. Balor with an enzuigiri and then he sets for the running drop kick to send Miz into the turnbuckles. Balor goes to the apron and he kicks Axel. Dallas distracts Balor and Miz crotches Balor. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Segment Winner: Miz

Segment Six: Miz versus Braun Strowman

Miz realizes that his win over Balor was not necessary a psychological victory and Miz goes to the floor when Strowman enters the ring. Strowman chases Miz into the crowd. Miz is knocked down by Strowman as they get close to the announce table. Strowman sends Miz over the ringside barrier from the crowd.

We are back and Strowman is throwing MIz around the ring and then he biels Miz. Strowman kicks Miz in the ribs. Braun with another biel. Axel and Dallas get on the apron but Braun sees them and they move to the floor. Miz avoids a splash into the corner and Miz with a kick. Strowman sends Miz to the mat and Miz drops him on the top rope.

Finn Balor says that the Miztourage was involved tonight, but on Sunday, they will be locked out of the chamber while Miz will be in there. Finn says he will win and he will go on to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania.

Miz with a running drop kick into the corner but Strowman with a drop kick. Strowman with a forearm to the chest and Miz goes down. Strowman picks up Miz and gives him a head butt. Strowman charges at Miz but Miz drops down and Strowman goes to the floor. Miz with baseball slides but then he runs into a shoulder tackle from Strowman on the floor. Strowman sends Miz back into the ring and Axel grabs the foot and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale but Strowman kicks out sending Miz through the ropes to the floor and he takes care of Axel and Dallas.

Strowman with a clothesline when Miz returns to the ring. Strowman picks up Miz for a running power slam and the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Braun Strowman is asked if he will have a different process on Sunday since he has never been in an Elimination Chamber Match. Braun says he does not fear the unknown, the unknown fears him. The result on Sunday will be the same. At Wrestlemania, he is coming for Brock Lesnar. He says he is not finished with him. At Wrestlemania, you will get these hands.

Braun says he has some unfinished business to attend to.

Braun goes back to the ring as Axel and Dallas try to get Miz out of the ring. Braun punches Dallas and hits a power slam on Axel. Braun picks up Dallas and hits a running power slam. Braun sees Miz on the ramp and Miz runs to the back with Braun chasing after him.

Miz is thrown to the stage from the back and Braun sends Miz down the ramp. Miz is sent back into the ring. Strowman gets Miz up and hits a power slam.

Braun thinks about leaving the ring but he decides to give Miz another running power slam.

Asuka is in the ring with Renee Young.

Asuka is asked about her match against Nia Jax and whether she is concerned about the Wrestlemania match being a Triple Threat Match. Asuka says she controls her destiny and her destiny is to win the title at Wrestlemania. Renee asks Asuka about Nia’s comments. Asuka says that those are strong words from a strong woman. Asuka says she was not looking so strong the last time they wrestled. Asuka says Nia likes to talk, but on Sunday she will not be talking, she will be tap out.

Nia Jax tries to attack Asuka but Asuka with kicks. Nia with an Irish whip but Asuka with a boot. Nia gets Asuka on her shoulders and hits a Samoan Drop. Nia with two leg drops followed by a third one to the back of the neck.

Match Number Two: Sheamus and Cesaro versus Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) in a Non Title Match

Titus and Cesaro start things off and they lock up. Titus backs Cesaro into the corner but Cesaro puts Titus in the corner and pushes him. Titus with a chop and Apollo tags in. They hit a double back elbow and Apollo gets a near fall. Titus tags in and Apollo with a running shoulder into the corner followed by a slam from Titus. Titus barks but Cesaro with a knee. Apollo tags in and he hits a flying clothesline and then drop kicks Sheamus. Cesaro with a knee to Apollo’s back and he goes to the floor. Sheamus with a clothesline on the floor. Dana checks on Apollo at ringside but Sheamus sends Apollo into the ringside barrier and Sheamus follows with uppercuts and punches.

Cesaro tags in and they send Apollo into the turnbuckles and they hit a double thrust kick. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Apollo in the shoulder and they hit a double clothesline. Sheamus with a knee drop for a near fall. Sheamus with a top wrist lock. Cesaro tags back in and he goes to the turnbuckles and hits a double sledge followed by a European uppercut for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Apollo. Apollo with punches to Sheamus but Sheamus with a front face lock. Sheamus with a forearm to knock Titus off the apron. Cesaro tags in and misses a shoulder in the corner.

Sheamus is sent to the floor and Apollo with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil

We are back and we are told that Matt Hardy will be facing Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber.

Bray Wyatt says some say the end is near. Personally, he hopes they are right, not just for all of you, but for Matt Hardy. His end will be at Elimination Chamber.

Matt Hardy says Bray Wyatt and him have been engaging in battle since the dawn of time, but they are just beginning.

Bray says Matt is a liar.

Matt says Bray is a liar.

Bray says they are just empty promises.

Matt says he has the power of illumination.

Bray says that Matt needs to be rendered silent.

Matt says that Bray needs to be rendered obsolete. He says Bray will surrender to reality.

Bray says that Matt will burn.

Matt says that Bray will be deleted.

Paige says when they arrived on Raw, they sought to redefine the revolution. Mandy says that culminates on Sunday. Sonya says this match will ruin friendships for some and Mandy says it will make things easier for them to win.

Match Number Three: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James versus Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose (with Paige)

Alexa and Mickie start things off but Alexa does not realize that Mickie is starting. Alexa tags Sonya in to start the match. They both go for the legs for take downs, but neither succeed. Mickie with a wrist lock into a side head lock. Sonya with a waist lock take down but Mickie with a front face lock. Sasha tags in and kicks Sonya. Sonya with a wrist lock but Sasha with punches. Mandy tags in and she kicks Sasha and follows with a forearm. Sasha escapes a slam and sends Mandy into the turnbuckles. Bayley tags in and she sends Mandy into the turnbuckles.

Bayley with a near fall followed by a waist lock but Mandy with a take down. Mandy with a cartwheel and she pie faces Bayley. Bayley runs Mandy into the corner and she kicks Mandy. Bayley with more kicks in the corner. Bayley with suplex and we go to commercial.

We are back and Mandy with a reverse chin lock on Bayley. Bayley with punches and a rollup for a near fall. Mandy with a kick and Bayley kicks back. Bayley hot shots Mandy into the turnbuckles but Mandy stops Bayley from getting across the ring to make the tag. Bayley with knees but Mandy with an Irish whip. Mandy catches Bayley when she tries to float over and Mandy sends her face first into the mat and gets a near fall. Mandy with punches.

Alexa makes the tag and Sonya is not happy. Alexa sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and kicks Bayley. Alexa is sent into teh turnbuckles but Bayley but Bayley cannot capitalize. Bayley with forearms but Alexa sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Alexa with a slap and she kicks Bayley. Sonya tags in and she punches Bayley. Sonya gets a near fall. Sonya with a body scissors. Bayley with a jaw breaker and Sonya keeps Bayley from making the tag.

Mandy helps Sonya and Sasha tags in but the referee did not see it so she sends Sasha back to the apron. Mandy comes in and she is sent into Sasha and Sasha goes to the floor. Mickie tags in and she connects with forearms. Mickie with a running forearm and kick to Mandy followed by a flapjack. Mickie goes up top and she hits a Thesz Press followed by a neck breaker to Sonya. Mickie says something to Alexa and Mickie with a series of kicks to Mandy. Mickie kicks Sonya after she interferes. Mandy with a kick but she cannot make the cover. Mandy with an abdominal stretch.

Mickie escapes but Mandy keeps Mickie from making the tag. Mandy with a reverse gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Sonya tags in and she sends Mickie into the turnbuckles but she runs into a boot from Mickie. Mickie with a head scissors and Sonya prevents the tag and takes Mickie down and gets a near fall. Mandy tags in and they go for a double suplex but Mickie lands on her feet and hits a double neck breaker. Alexa and Sasha tag in and Sasha with clotheslines and a drop kick. Sasha blocks a kick and connects with a kick to Alexa.

Sasha is sent to the apron but Sasha with a knee followed by Meteora to Sonya from the apron. Sasha sends Alexa into the turnbuckles and connects with a double knee strike and Meteora for a near fall. Bayley with a Saito suplex to Mandy. Alexa with a rollup on Sasha but Sasha rolls through for a near fall. Alexa sends Sasha into the turnbuckles but Sasha with a rollup into Banks Statement and Alexa taps out.

Winners: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James

After the match, Sonya and Mandy attack Sasha. Bayley tries to help Sasha but Mandy and Sonya stop her. Mandy and Sonya double team Bayley and then Sonya hits a running knee on Sasha.

Alexa sees that she is alone in the ring with Sonya and Mandy. Mickie makes the save for Alexa and Mickie and Alexa hit a double Impaler DDT.

