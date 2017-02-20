LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 20, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with a graphic in memory of George “The Animal” Steele.

– They air a video package that recaps the end of the Best Friends on last week’s show.

– We’re live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. JoJo introduces WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. He’s in the ring under a spotlight. A “you suck” chant starts up.

Owens says now that the spotlight is back where he belongs, he can address why he thinks he will still retain his title at WWE Fastlane. Owens speaks from his chair and talks about defending against Bill Goldberg, which brings out the Goldberg chants. Owens says he was never impressed with Goldberg and still isn’t. Owens believes all he has to do is out-last Goldberg and out-smart him. Owens says everyone, including Goldberg, knows that he doesn’t even come close to Owens in the smarts department. Because he knows to play the game better than anyone else. Owens goes on and the Goldberg chants resume. Owens says he’s going to prove to Goldberg, Goldberg’s son and everyone else that superheroes don’t exist. Owens goes on and says Goldberg is nothing. He addresses Chris Jericho next and the crowd picks up a bit.

Fans chant for Jericho but Owens just drops the mic and exits the ring as they boo him.

– We go to Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Still to come, Big Show vs. Braun Strowman and Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro in a #1 contender’s match. We go to commercial as Enzo and Cass are walking backstage.

#1 Contender’s Match: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Back from the break and the winners of this one will face RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Fastlane. Cesaro and Sheamus are out first. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are out next. They cut promos on becoming the next tag team champions.

Sheamus and Cass go at it to start. Cass takes control and works him over. Cesaro tags in for a double team and a 2 count. Sheamus quickly comes back in and Cass catches him in a big slam to turn it around. Cass works Sheamus over in the corner and in comes Enzo. He taunts Cesaro and Cass uses Enzo to drop Cesaro when he runs in. Sheamus also takes a double team. Enzo goes to the top but Sheamus knocks him to the floor. Cesaro tag sin and runs around the ring, hitting a big uppercut on Enzo against the barrier. Cesaro mocks Enzo as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is in with Enzo, working him over. Sheamus with an Irish Curse backbreaker and a big knee for a 2 count. Cesaro comes back in and covers for a 2 count. Sheamus quickly comes back in for the double team on Enzo. Enzo ends up dropping Cesaro and getting pulled to the floor by Sheamus. He ducks a clothesline and runs back in for the tag but Cesaro floors him with an uppercut. Cass breaks the pin. Cesaro dropkicks Cass to the floor.

Cass ends up getting the hot tag and running wild on Sheamus. Cass hits a fall-away slam on Sheamus and then a Stinger splash. Sheamus ducks a big boot and tags in Cesaro. Cass boots Sheamus over the top and turns around to a running uppercut. Cesaro with a crossbody for a 2 count. Cass blocks the Neutralizer but Cesaro comes back with the springboard uppercut. Cesaro goes for the Cesaro Swing on Cass but then goes for the Sharpshooter. Enzo runs in and stops it but gets sent to the floor. Cass with the East River Crossing on Cesaro for the pin.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Enzo Amore and Big Cass

– After the match, Enzo and Cass make their exit. Enzo stops at ringside and cuts a promo until Sheamus shuts him up with a big Brogue Kick. Cesaro and Sheamus look on as Cass helps Enzo up. Fans chant “thank you Sheamus” at him.

– We see Owens backstage walking out of the arena. Mick Foley stops him and informs him he can’t leave, he’s wrestling Sami Zayn tonight. Owens thought Foley liked Sami. Owens says Foley needs to be careful or he’s going to end up with more guys on the injured list than in the locker room. Owens walks off and we go to commercial.

