WWE RAW Results – February 25, 2019

We start off with a look back to October when Roman Reigns announced that his leukemia had returned.

We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring and he gets an ovation from the crowd.

Roman say he is probably going to say this a lot, but he thanks everyone. He says he misses everyone. He says there is no other job like this. There is no other fan base like you guys. He says he is ad libbing a bit. He said this was his yard but this is our yard. He said this before. Roman says he is a man of faith. He believes in God and he thinks God looks down on him. Roman says before his announcement in October, he was terrified and scared. He was insecure and he did not know if he wanted to share that secret with the world.

He says he was scared to tell everyone because he did not know how you would react. When he got home, the outreach to him through social media and other means was overwhelming and a godsend. Roman thanks everyone. It wasn’t just WWE fans, it was everyone. It was people who liked him and people who did not like him who gave him support. Roman says that God was probably wondering what was going on with all of the concern for him. He loved being surrounded by your love and your grace. To be able to feel that strength, Roman says he can do anything with that strength and love.

That overwhelming support gave him strength, new life, a new opportunity, and a new purpose. In WWE, a lot of your purpose is to win titles and climb that mountain to get to the top. The only thing that is important to him is to step in this ring every night. If he can do that, he will use this platform to raise awareness and support those who are in need, just like he was.

Roman says this was advertised as an update so here is the update. Roman says when he made his announcement, he said he would swing for the fences. Roman says they did better. Roman says they hit a home run. Roman says that he is in remission. He says the Big Dog is back. Roman says before he goes, he thanks everyone once again.

As Roman goes up the ramp, Seth Rollins’ music plays and he hugs his fellow Shield member.

Match Number One: Aleister Black and Ricochet versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Non Title Match

Scott and Dash attack Ricochet and Black before the bell rings and Ricochet with a cross body and neck breaker on Dawson. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick to Wilder. Ricochet and Black with planchas as we go to commercial.

We are back and the match has officially started and Wilder with a wrist lock on Ricochet. Ricochet lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Black tags in and he punches Wilder and hits a leg sweep and knee to Wilder. Black kicks Dawson and hits a quebrada on Wilder for a near fall.

We see Gable and Roode watching in the back.

Wilder with an elbow and Dawson tags in. Wilder goes for a suplex but Black with a knee and Dawson with a sunset flip and Black with a German suplex to Wilder. Dawson with a near fall and then he hits a DDT for a near fall. Dawson with another near fall. Dawson gets Black on his shoudlers and Ricochet knocks Wilder off the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a moonsault off the turnbuckles onto Wilder. Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black

Charly Caruso is in the back with Baron Corbin. Charly brings up Baron’s comments when Roman made his announcement about the leukemia. Baron asks if you like to live in the past. He says you are desperate for a story and he says he never said those things. Baron is told that they have the footage. Baron says the things were taken out of context. He was under a lot of stress. No one, not even Roman Reigns, could understand that. Baron is asked if running Raw is harder than dealing with leukemia. Baron says he hopes that their paths do not cross.

We see Shawn Michaels at Raw to celebrate Ric Flair’s birthday and Johnny Gargano walks by.

Elias is in the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back with comments from Snoop Dogg wishing Ric Flair a happy birthday.

Elias is still in the ring . . . and he is interrupted by Lacey Evans for her weekly walk towards the ring and then to the back.

Before Elias can do anything, he is interrupted by Dean Ambrose. Dean says all of this celebrating tonight has him in a festive mood. Dean says he is feeling good. The positivity is flowing i his veins. Dean makes a challenge for a rematch from last week with Drew McIntyre. This time, he wants a No Disqualification Match.

Elias starts to play and Dean asks him what is he doing. Is he trying to play him off the stage like the Academy Awards.

Elias says it is not the Academy Awards because he would have been on his second standing ovation. Elias says he was going to perform a song about how much he loves Atlanta. Atlanta is able to host the Super Bowl, but winning is a different story.

Dean says he is a big fan of Elias’ and he asks if Elias knows any Temple of the Dog or Night Ranger. He asks if he knows Yankee Doodle, Thunderstruck, or Dirty Deeds.

Elias says he can play anything on this guitar and . . . Dean avoids a guitar shot and Dean with a kick and double underhook DDT.

The Riott Squad make their way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and we see Ricky Steamboat in the back being interviewed about Ric Flair.

Match Number Two: Ronda Rousey and Natalya versus Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (with Liv Morgan)

Sarah and Natalya start things off and Sarah with a double leg take down and punches. Sarah kicks Natalya and tags Ruby in. Ruby with a snap mare and kick to the back for a near fall. Natalya runs Ruby into the corner and Ronda tags in and they hit a double suplex. Ronda goes after Liv and that allows Ruby to hit an STO. Ruby sends Ronda into the turnbuckles and she kicks Ronda. Sarah tags in and kicks Ronda and then she tags Ruby back in. Ruby with an Irish whip but Ronda with a clothesline and Natalya tags in. Natalya with a clothesline but Ruby with an Irish whip. Ruby misses a splash to the back and Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop. Liv trips Natalya and Ronda comes up behind and Natalya picks up Liv and Ruby with a forearm off the ring steps.

Ruby is sent back into the ring and Sarah with a drop kick to Natalya on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Logan drops Ruby onto Natalya and Ruby gets a near fall. Ruby with a reverse chin lock and she sends Natalya to the mat and gets a near fall. Ruby keeps Natalya from making the tag and she sends Natalya into her corner. Sarah tags in and Sarah with a splash into the corner. Natalya tries to go through the legs but Sarah stops her. Sarah with a reverse cloverleaf. Natalya rolls through to escape. Ronda swings at Sarah and Natalya is able to make the tag. Ronda with a punch and she rolls through. Ronda with judo throws and then she ‘punches’ Sarah in the corner. Ruby misses a splash and Ronda ‘punches’ Ruby. Ronda with a running forearm to Liv to knock her off the apron. Ronda with a jumping knee but Ruby breaks up the cover.

Ruby sends Natalya to the floor but Natalya pulls Ruby to the floor and hits a clothelsine. Ronda with Piper’s Pit.

Becky Lynch makes her way to ringside and she knocks down a member of security. Becky hits Natalya with the crutch and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Natalya and Ronda Rousey (by disqualification)

After the match, Ronda goes after Becky and hits her with the crutch. Becky is held at ringside and Ronda attacks security in the ring. Ronda goes to the floor after Becky but they are held back. Becky is escorted to the back by the Atlanta police while Ronda is held back by officials.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Natalya being helped to the back by Ronda Rousey and Ronda makes her way back to the ring.

Ronda wants Vince McMahon to come out to resolve this thing.

Stephanie McMahon’s music plays and Ronda tells her to reinstate Becky.

Stephanie says she understands that Ronda is upset. To reinstate Becky is the least of her problems. Becky has been arrested.

Ronda tells Stephanie to have Vince reinstate Becky.

Stephanie tells Ronda that her opponent at Wrestlemania is Charlotte Flair. That is not what you wanted and it is not what she wanted. Becky is the victim of her own situation. Becky Lynch did this to herself. Instead of being on the Road to Wrestlemania, Becky is on the Road to Jail.

Ronda says this is what everyone wants. This is what the ginger girl in cuffs wants. This is the first women’s main event. Think about the legacy and think about your three daughters.

Stephanie says the answer is no.

Ronda says that is not good enough. She demands that Becky be reinstated for Wrestlemania.

Stephanie reminds Ronda that she is her boss. You and Becky are cut from the same cloth. You both have a bad attitude. No one is bigger than the WWE.

Ronda says Stephanie does not control her. Ronda says she bled enough and she is set for life. Ronda says she is not her worker, she is the Raw Women’s Champion. Ronda says she will carry this title as long as she defends against the best. Ronda says she cannot endorse Stephanie violating this title. If Vince makes all of the tough decisions. It is time for him to make the right decision. Ronda puts the title belt down and leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Steve Austin wishes Ric Flair a happy birthday.

We have a Moments Ago Moment of Ronda giving Vince an ultimatum.

We see Hunter and Stephanie in the back and Stephanie is holding the Women’s Title belt.

Jinder Mahal is in the ring with the Singh Brothers. He says all of this talk about Ric Flair’s birthday. What has Ric Flair ever done and accomplished? The biggest travesty is that he wasn’t invited. You cannot have a celebration without the Modern Day Maharaja. That is why he was backstage and he challenged any WWE Superstar invited to Ric Flair’s birthday party to a match. As far as he is concerned, this party is over.

Match Number Three: JInder Mahal (with Samir Singh and Sunil Singh) versus Kurt Angle

Mahal takes advantage of a distraction and he gets a near fall. Mahal with kicks to Angle. Mahal with punches. Mahal with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Mahal gets a near fall and then he goes to the half nelson and chin lock. Mahal has a punch blocked and Angle with punches. Angle with a German suplex. Angle with another German suplex and he holds on for a second one. Angle completes the Three Rivers combination and then he knocks the Singhs off the apron. Angle avoids the Khallas and Angle with an ankle lock and Singh taps out.

Winner: Kurt Angle

After the match, Angle with a German suplex to Samir and then to Sunil.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the set of A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa starts off by saying Bye Ronda, don’t let the red carpet WWE rolled out for you hit you in the butt. Alexa says she never would have disrespected the title like Ronda did. If someone wants to put someone in Ronda’s place at Wrestlemania, they know where to find her.

Alexa turns her attention to her guest, the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

Alexa asks Finn about his victory at Elimination Chamber. She asks Finn if he is on top of the world right now, but she points out that the belt covers up Finn’a sbs. Finn asks Alexa if she is trying to make him blush. Alexa says if Finn shows her his abs, she will . . .

Lio Rush’s music interrupts.

Lio says this whole talk show is a sham. You don’t deserve to be the champion, Bobby Lashley deserves to be the champion.

Finn says that if Bobby wants to challenge him, he knows where to find him.

Lio says Bobby is getting ready for Braun Strowman so he will make sure that Bobby gets that title match.

Finn asks Lio if he is here to challenge him so he can prove to Bobby that he is better than Bobby.

Lio says that is not what he is saying.

Finn says that is what he thought he heard. Finn says that Lio deserves the opportunities he has asked for. Finn accepts the challenge. Finn says that he beat Lio for the title so Lio should get the chance to win it back.

Alexa asks Lio if he is man enough to do the job by himself.

Lio accepts the challenge and he says he will go to the back to prepare for his match.

Alexa tells Lio his match is next.

We see Titus O’Neil in the red carpet area and THIS IS Sting shows up.

Match Number Four: Lio Rush versus Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and Rush avoids Balor and Rush with a head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Balor with a side head lock. Balor holds on when Rush tries to send Balor off the ropes. Balor with a side head lock take down and Rush with a head scissors. Rush with a series of kicks and a drop kick to send Balor to the floor. Rush runs into a back elbow from Balor. Balor drop kicks Rush on the floor and then Rush with a baseball slide to stop Balor on the apron. Balor with an Asai Moonsault followed by two suicide dives. Balor is sent back into the ring and Rush goes up top.

Rush lands on Balor’s knees on the frog splash. Finn kicks Rush but he does favor his left leg. Balor with a chop. Balor with an Irish whip and a running chop. Balor with slingblade and then he sets for the running drop kick but Rush with a drop kick to Balor’s knee. Rush kicks Balor in the hamstring and then works on the injured knee. Rush grabs the injured leg but Balor with an enzuigiri. Balor goes for a reverse suplex but Rush with a rollup for a near fall. Rush with a round kick for a near fall.

Rush goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but misses. Balor with a clothesline. Balor goes to the apron and he goes up top Rush crotches Balor and he punches Balor. Rush goes for a Frankensteiner but Balor rolls through. Rush gets a near fall. Rush kicks Balor in the leg but Balor with a punch. Rush with more kicks and Balor with more punches. Rush goes for a springboard cutter but Balor blocks it. Balor with 1916 and then Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor (retains Championship)

Tucker Knight is walking in the back and he sees The Ascension. Konnor says he sees Fresh Meat and Viktor asks where is Otis. Konnor says he is dumpster diving for cheeseburgers. Tucker talks about Otis’ temper. Konnor and Viktor comment on Otis’ neck. Otis stops by and Tucker tells Otis about what Konnor and Viktor said. Otis knocks Konnor and Viktor down and Otis says that is what you get when you mess with Heavy Machinery.

We go to commercial.

Bobby Lashley is in the back and he yells at Lio Rush for getting a title match instead of him. Bobby reminds Lio that he lost. Bobby tells Lio he had one job. Bobby asks if he can trust Lio.

Lio tells Bobby he can trust him.

Match Number Five: Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) versus Braun Strowman

Lashley attacks Strowman before the bell rings and Lashley with shoulders and punches. Lashley kicks Strowman in the knee and punches Strowman. Lashley goes for a suplex but Strowman blocks it and hits a gourbuster. Lashley with an elbow and Strowman with a boot. Strowman with a splash and forearm across the chest. Lashley falls to the floor and Strowman goes to the floor for his lap and Lashley goes down and then Stromwan sends Rush into the camera man.

Charly Caruso is in the back and she is with Seth Rollins. Seth says he has a little extra pep in his step. He has been thinking about Brock Lesnar and Wrestlemania is the biggest match of his life. He vows to walk out of Wrestlemania as Universal Champion. That is secondary because his brother is back. Tonight is about love and celebrating. Seth says Roman probably has an ice cold beverage so it is time to burn it down, but in a different way.

We see a limo arrive at the building and it is Ric Flair.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Dean Ambrose versus Drew McIntyre in a No Disqualification Match

Dean attacks Drew as Drew makes his way to the ring and he chops and punches Drew. Drew is sent into the ringside barrier and then the ring post. Drew kicks and chops Dean on the floor. Dean with an elbow and he sends Drew into the apron.

The match starts and Dean with punches. Drew with a kick and Dean with a drop kick to the knees and a kick to Drew. Dean takes off a belt and Drew with a kick to the head and Dean goes down and he lets go of the belt. Drew picks up the belt and whips Drew in the back and then the chest. Drew picks Dean up by the ears and hits a spinebuster and floats over into a cover for a near fall. Drew whips Dean in the back but he misses a punch with the belt around his fist. Dean with punches and a clothesline that sends Drew over the top rope. Drew catches Dean on a suicide dive and sends him into the ringside barrier and then hits a suplex as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dean goes up top and hits a forearm off the turnbuckles to the floor. Dean with forearms to Drew and then Drew tries to send Dean into the ring post but Dean stops short. Drew is sent into the ring steps. Dean with a rollup for a near fall. Dean avoids a clothesline and hits a neck breaker for a near fall. Dean whips Drew with the belt. Drew with a head butt and Dean falls to the floor. Drew grabs the ring steps and Dean with a drop toe hold and Drew falls onto the ring steps. Dean slams Drew’s head into the ring steps.

Elias hits Dean from behind with his guitar. Elias rolls Dean into the ring. Drew sees Elias and then goes into the ring and hits a Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley come to the ring. Corbin with a choke breaker followed by a spear from Lashley. Elias joins them in the ring.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he has a chair. He is joined by Roman Reigns.

Lashley and Corbin go to confront Reigns and Rollins and Roman with a Superman punch to Lashley. Roman with a Superman punch to Drew and then to Lashley again. Rollins with Black Out to Elias. Roman with a spear to Drew.

Seth and Roman hug but they do not go to Dean.

They go to the top of the ramp and they see Dean getting up in the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Bayley (with Sasha Banks) versus Nia Jax (with Tamina Snuka)

Nia pushes Bayley and misses a forearm in the corner. Nia with a forearm and then Nia goes to the floor when Bayley moves. Bayley with forearms and she gives Nia a hip toss for a near fall. Bayley with punches and a flying forearm but she bounces off Nia. Bayley with forearms and Nia grabs Bayley by the throat and she sends Bayley to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nia with a bear hug but Bayley goes for a sunset flip but Nia stays on her feet. Bayley avoids a seated splash. Bayley misses a knee drop and Nia misses an elbow drop. Bayley sends Nia face first into the mat. Nia with a running shoulder tackle and she punches Bayley. Nia biels Bayley across the ring. Nia with a cobra clutch. Bayley with elbows and escapes the hold. Nia is sent face first into the turnbuckles. Bayley with a running knee to send Nia to the floor. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes and connects with forearms. Bayley with a drop kick that sends Nia to the floor.

Bayley comes off the turnbuckles and Nia catches Bayley and runs her into the turnbuckles. Nia puts Bayley in the tree of woe and hits a splash on Bayley. Nia grabs Sasha and Bayley with a knee. Sasha avoids Tamina and Tamina goes into the ring steps. Bayley with an elbow off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

We see a lot of people walking in the back as we prepare for the Ric Flair birthday celebration.

We are back and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon make their way to the ring.

Hunter says Mondays are not as hectic as usual, but things get amped up on the Road to Wrestlemania. The Big Dog returns to claim his yard. You get Ronda Rousey laying down the women’s championship. You get Becky Lynch going to jail. All of that pales in comparison to the reason why we are here right now. We are here to celebrate the 70th birthday of the man he believes is the greatest sports entertainer of all time . . . Ric Flair.

Stephanie says what is a party without invited guests. She brings out Shawn Michaels. She also brings out Ricky Steamboat. Out next is Kurt Angle. The final guest is This is Sting.

Hunter says a lot of things have been said about Ric Flair over the years. He is a kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, styling and profilin, limosuine riding, jet flying son of a gun.

We have a video package.

Stephanie shows a custom made title belt for Ric.

Ric Flair makes his way to the ring . . . or does he.

We see Batista going into Ric Flair’s dressing room and he slams the door shut. Batista drags Flair out of his dressing room and he says hello to Hunter. Batista asks him if he has his attention now.

Hunter leaves the ring and goes to the back.

Hunter goes to check on Ric and referees and agents are around him.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com