LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– We’re live from Green Bay as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– The music hits as the cameras start following Bill Goldberg from the back. He hits the arena and fans pop as JoJo makes the introduction.

Goldberg thanks the crowd and cuts a promo on taking the WWE Universal Title from Kevin Owens in six days, then taking it to WrestleMania 33 to defend against Brock Lesnar. Goldberg promises everyone, including his wife, his son, the fans and Owens – he will deliver, so he’ll see Owens on Sunday. The music hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion to interrupt.

Owens says Goldberg was missing last week but now he’s here and Owens can say what he wants to his face. Owens is speaking from the stage as Goldberg looks on from the ring. Owens goes on and warns Goldberg – you are next, next in the evolution of Kevin Owens as Universal Champion. Goldberg mocks Owens for his wonderful & moving speech. Goldberg says the speech did nothing but piss him off. Goldberg calls Owens to the ring for a fight. Owens marches to the ring and proposes a Street Fight but remembers he’s in Green Bay and says Green Bay doesn’t deserve to see him fight. Owens says he and Goldberg will fight this Sunday and he can’t wait for the moment the referee counts to three, then Owens stands over Goldberg with his title. Owens says the Goldberg chants will die at Fastlane. Owens drops the mic and makes his exit as his music plays. Goldberg hits the corners and poses for the fans.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will be here to talk to Corey Graves in the ring. We see The New Day backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

They talk about The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33 and say they have a lot on their plate but we should focus what’s in our bowls. They talk up Booty-O’s cereal but they’re aware that we want much more. Kofi says we want that ice cream. They tease the ice cream and go to dance until the music interrupts and out come The Shining Stars.

The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev

Primo and Epico are out. Big E has their music cut. Xavier has a red envelope. He says they made a mistake, The Shining Stars aren’t facing them tonight. They have a match later… against Big Show. They reveal that Rusev and Jinder Mahal are their opponents. This was a parody of the Oscars botch on Sunday night. Rusev and Jinder are out with Lana next.

Woods starts off with Jinder and they go at it. Big E tags in for some double teaming. Woods hits the Honor Roll and Big E covers for a 2 count. Woods leaps off the apron and takes out a running Rusev. Big E splashes Jinder from the apron and The New Day dances at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rusev has control of Woods. Woods fights out but Rusev catches him with knees to the gut. Rusev with a big fall-away slam for a 2 count as Lana barks orders at ringside. Jinder tags in to keep up the attack on Woods. Jinder drops a knee and covers for a 2 count. Jinder keeps Woods grounded now. Rusev comes back in and keeps Woods down. He poses but fans boo him. Woods fights back but Rusev stops him from tagging.

Rusev with shoulders to the gut in the corner. More back and forth as Big E finally gets the hot tag. The finish sees Jinder get pinned as he’s distracted by Rusev tending to Lana.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day make their exit as Rusev and Jinder argue in the ring.

– Still to come, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair. We go to commercial.

– Enzo Amore and Big Cass are backstage. Cass is trying to get them to focus on Sunday’s title shot but Enzo is all over the place as usual.

– Cesaro and Sheamus are backstage having words over their #1 contenders loss last week. Samoa Joe appears. He says it’s been a while since he’s seen Cesaro. He says Cesaro is still desperately grasping for the brass ring while he came into WWE with it around his neck. Cesaro says Joe is only carrying Triple H’s jockstrap. They have more words and Joe walks off. Sheamus says he’d love to Brogue Joe’s head off but Cesaro assures him he’s got this.

– Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley are backstage. Stephanie called Foley in to apologize to him but she gives him more of a pep talk. She mentioned how Triple H ended Foley’s career on this night several years ago. She says Triple H gets stronger every year but Foley continues to fall and is just a shell of his former self. She goes on and says she believes Foley knows he gets more feeble and more pathetic with every step, and he doesn’t even live up to his own expectations.

Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar

Back from a break and out comes Akira Tozawa. Austin Aries is out for commentary with Cole and Graves. We see video from earlier today with Brian Kendrick talking about how Tozawa needed to be taught a lesson last week. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox.

Lots of back and forth to start. Tozawa ends up hitting a big dive on Dar as Fox looks on. Tozawa brings it back into the ring and goes to the top.

Tozawa lands on his feet but meets Dar with kicks. Tozawa ducks Dar and nails the German for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

– After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we go to replays. We come back and Kendrick attacks Tozawa from behind. Kendrick launches him into the ring post and keeps up the attack. Kendrick takes a mic as fans boo. Kendrick says that was lesson #3 and even though Tozawa won his match, he needs eyes in the back of his head and he doesn’t. Kendrick says even though the match is ended, the match isn’t over. He hopes Tozawa is learning his lessons.

– Still to come, Charlotte and Dana vs. Sasha and Bayley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Foley is backstage looking upset. Joe walks up and asks what’s wrong, if he’s having a nice day. Foley says he’s not having a nice day and he hasn’t had a nice 7 months as General Manager. Foley goes on and says he used to be a fan of Joe but now he sees nothing but Triple H’s puppet. Joe insists he listens to no one. Foley puts him in a match against Cesaro later tonight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke. Charlotte takes the mic and says she thought Bayley was going to do the right thing and hand over the title last week but she proved that she just greedy. Charlotte goes on and says Bayley has been playing the fans. They boo Charlotte. She keeps talking until the music interrupts and out comes the RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley hits the ring as fans chant her name. Charlotte calls her a cheater. Bayley says she’s a champion. She knows she did the right thing last week and if Charlotte thinks her WWE journey ends here, she’s wrong. Bayley says once one dream is achieved you move onto the next one and her next dream is… she points up at the WrestleMania 33 sign. Charlotte is tired of hearing about Bayley’s dreams. Charlotte says she’s going to regain her title at Fastlane and then buy Bayley’s dad a front row ticket to watch her dreams get crushed. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks. Sasha rips on Charlotte and defends Bayley. Sasha says she’s tired of Charlotte’s stupid face and that gets a “stupid face” chant going. Sasha is ready for the tag match. Charlotte says they do have a match but Dana isn’t her partner, this woman is… out comes Nia Jax. Dana doesn’t look happy. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nia is in with Sasha. Nia takes control and wants Bayley. Bayley comes in and gets slammed. Bayley slides out of a move and takes Nia to the corner. She mounts her with strikes as fans count along. Nia sends Bayley to the mat. Bayley dropkicks her. Sasha tags herself in for a double team attempt but Nia takes them both out. Nia takes Bayley to the corner and Charlotte tags back in. Charlotte drops Bayley with a big chop for a 2 count.

