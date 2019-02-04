WWE RAW Results – February 4, 2019

We are in Portland, Oregon and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Stephanie McMahon is in the ring and she . . .

is interrupted by Becky Lynch’s music and The Man makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie says that before she was rudely interrupted by Becky during her own introduction, Stephanie finishes. We take a look back to last week’s Raw when Becky Lynch challenged Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania.

Stephanie says she has never seen anyone stand toe to toe with an angry Ronda Rousey and smile.

Becky asks why wouldn’t she be smiling? She has a lot of reasons to be smiling. She won the Royal Rumble, is going to Wrestlemania, and will slap the head off Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie says there is no one who wants to see Becky do that to Ronda more than her. She also points out how Becky was not moving so fast to the ring and asks how is Becky doing.

We take a look back to the end of the Royal Rumble match.

Stephanie says that Becky is all heart and she points out that Becky has not sought medical attention.

Becky says she does not want to deal with doctors.

Stephanie reminds Becky of what happened when Nia Jax broke her nose. Stephanie says Becky is all heart. She says that she cannot let Becky compete if she is not medically cleared to wrestle.

Becky says she sees what is happening. You are the glitch in your plan but here she is. Becky is not moving for anyone. She has struggled to get here but what does Stephanie know about struggle. You have never had to struggle for anything in your life. You are another daddy’s girl who never had to fight trying to stop her from fighting for everything. Becky says she rose up and went every step of the way to get her match at Wrestlemania. No doctor will take it from her.

Stephanie says you earned it but it is a liability if she is not cleared to wrestle. You can be cleared to wrestle, unless your knee is worse than it is. This is one of the biggest matches in WWE history. Stephanie says she is pleading with Becky to see the doctors. It is not a plot, it is for your health.

Becky says you are not taking her moment from her.

Stephanie threatens to suspend Becky until she sees a doctor.

Becky says she won’t do it.

Stephanie says she doesn’t want to do it. She says until Becky sees a doctor, you are suspended.

Becky punches Stephanie and tries to put Stephanie in DisArmHer. Officials and referees come into the ring and Becky takes care of them. Becky has to be pulled away from Stephanie.

Becky has trouble standing up and gingerly walks up the ramp.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Becky is being escorted out of the building and she sees Ronda Rousey walking.

We have a stare down and Ronda tells Becky that you test the limits of her professionalism when she stands in front of Becky and does not implode her face. She is trying to sell their match. You are ruining their match by what she did to Stephanie.

Match Number One: Ronda Rousey versus Liv Morgan (with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott) in a Non Title Match

The bell rings and Liv goes to the floor. Liv returns to the ring and Liv goes back to the floor to frustrate Ronda. Liv returns to the ring and she rolls away from Ronda and goes Tranquilo Riott Squad style. Ronda pushes Liv down and she goes to the floor. Sarah tries to distract Ronda and fails. Liv tries to matrix and Ronda with a punch and arm bar to force Liv to tap out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

After the match, Ronda wants to know who has a problem with her. She tells someone to do something. She offers Sarah a match.

Match Number Two: Ronda Rousey versus Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) in a Non Title Match

Sarah runs Ronda into the turnbuckles but Ronda with an arm bar and Sarah is pulled to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ronda with a triangle but Sarah picks Ronda up and runs Ronda into the turnbuckles. Sarah kicks Ronda but Ronda with a punch and knee. Ronda with a judo throw and punch followed by another judo throw. Ronda with punches. Ronda with an arm bar and Sarah taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott stays at ringside and she may want a piece of Ronda. Ronda drops the title belt in front or Ruby. Ruby goes back to the floor and heads to the back with Sarah and Liv.

Ruby is asked why did she run away from Ronda Rousey. Ruby says she did not run away and she will beat Ronda Rousey for the Women’s Championship. Liv and Sarah are hurt and they need her so Ronda has to wait. They have a bond and will do anything for anyone no matter the cost. That is what friends do and something an opportunist like Ronda does not know.

Tucker says they are not the stereotypical lunk meatheads. They are here to drop all of the tag teams on Raw and Smackdown.

We see Bayley and Sasha Banks in the back talking about their tag match later. They are asked about losing to Ronda and if the failure had any effect on their match against Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross. Bayley says she pushed Ronda to her limit. Individually, they are great, but as a team they are the best. Sasha says they willed the tag titles into existence. They will make history.

Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross show up and Alicia says they will beat Sasha and Bayley. Nikki says no one wanted to play with Nikki. The Fox has embraced the Chaos. Alicia says you don’t cross the fox.

Match Number Three: Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic versus Gran Metalik and Kalisto (with Lince Dorado) versus Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Number One Contender Match

Metalik with a rollup on Axel for a near fall. They lock up and Axel with a knee and punch. Metalik with a handspring back flip and a punch to the midsection. Metalik with a springboard drop kick and Dorado tags in and hits an assisted drop kick. Dorado with a rana on Wilder for a near fall. Dorado with an arm drag into an arm bar.

We see Roode and Gable pointing at the monitor while talking.

Knight tags in and he gives Wilder a few waist lock take down and he gets a near fall. Knight with a front face lock. Otis tags in and they hit a double head butt and Otis gets a near fall. Otis picks up Dash and spins around before slamming Wilder. Otis with an Irish whip and Tucker tags in. Tucker with a splash and Otis with a shoulder tackle. Knight with a drop kick to Dawson. Tucker and Otis slam Bo and Curtis over the top rope to the floor. Dorado and Metalik are sent to the apron and they hit quebradas onto everyone.

Otis and Tucker go Bushwhacking and hit a double splash. Otis and Tucker slam Dawson onto Wilder, Axel, and Dallas.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with a head butt to Metalik followed by a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Wilder tags in and he connects with a forearm to the back. Dawson tags in and Metalik is dropped onto Scott’s knee for a near fall. Dawson with a reverse chin lock and Dawson blocks a kick. Dorado tags in and he kicks Dawson from the apron. Dorado with a cross body and he knocks Wilder down on the apron. Dorado with a head scissors to Dawson followed by dropsault for a near fall. Dorado with a double handspring cutter. Otis tags in and so does Dallas. Doardo with a suicide dive and Dallas and Axel with a neck breaker and belly-to-back suplex combination on Metalik.

Otis with a double clothesline and a splash in the corner. Otis with the caterpillar to Dallas for a near fall. Knight with a suplex to Axel. Dash forces Tucker over the top rope. Dawson makes the tag and Dallas with a near fall on a rollup. Wilder tags in and they get the three count with Shatter Machine.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are in the locker room and Curt tells Zack that he is toxic. Zack says it was just one loss. Curt points out he has lost for almost two years. Zack says they spelled his name wrong on Raw. Zack says he is so mad that he has been here for 13 years and they spelled his name wrong. Zack says he is a loser just like Curt. He cannot get any lower. Zack says they will not be losers for long. They were signed together, they were the youngest tag team champions. They will end Curt’s losing streak together.

Kurt Angle walks in the back and he sees Mickie James, Apollo Crews, and No Way Jose.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring.

Kurt mentions the three Is and for the past twenty years, he has lived by them. Through the good and the bad, it worked. Kurt says he accomplished everything he wanted. From the European championship to the WWE Hall of Fame. He tore the house down with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania. He soiled this ring with milk. Kurt says he got to meet the son he never knew he had. He also had all of you to remind him how much he really sucks.

Lately, the 3 Is have turned into the 3Ds, doubt, defeat, and depression. The last few matches did not end up the way he wanted. He wanted to prove he had it and shut up Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin for good. Kurt says he has beaten them all and he won a gold medal with a broken freaking neck. There is one opponent he knows he cannot defeat. That opponent is Father Time.

Baron Corbin’s music plays and he interrupts Kurt.

Baron with a series of blahs and tells Kurt to wrap it up. Do you want everyone to feel sorry for you? You did this to yourself. Baron says this speech should have been your speech at the Hall of Fame two years ago. But you had to sign a contract to be General Manager. You wanted to be in matches while you were making them. You are nothing more than a broken down shadow of a man.

Kurt says he could break your freaking ankle in two. Come down here and he will show him.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Drew says you can’t help yourself. One minute, you have accepted your fate and are ready to move on. Two minutes later, you are ready to break the ankle of the man who took your job and beat you last week. They saw a warrior, but when he faced Angle, he saw fear in your eyes. You were humiliated and he thought he would never see Kurt Angle again. Kurt showed there was no quit. You will keep coming back until you can no longer come back. Drew says this is the last time you will see Kurt Angle in a WWE ring because they will put you down for good.

Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring and he punches Drew on the ramp and head butts him. Angle punches Corbin in the ring and Angle clotheslines Corbin over the top rope while Strowman sends Drew into the ring post. Braun picks up a chair and throws it at Corbin. Strowman chases Corbi into the ring and then Drew and Baron go into the crowd.

We take a look at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis as WWE commemorates Black History Month.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at what happened when Braun Strowman came to Kurt Angle’s aid. We will see Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman versus Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre tonight.

We take a look back to the end of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match when Seth Rollins won the match and his comments on last week’s Raw and brawl between Rollins and his Wrestlemania opponent, Brock Lesnar.

Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross attack Bayley and then they pull Sasha Banks out when Sasha’s music plays. Nikki and Alicia send Bayley into the matrix board.

Nikki and Alicia stand over Bayley and Sasha.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox versus Bayley and Sasha Banks in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bayley with a clothesline to Nikki for a near fall. Bayley with shoulders followed by a snap mare and sliding clothesline for a near fall. Bayley with a slam to Nikki for a near fall. Alicia tags in and Bayley with snap mares to Nikki and then Alicia. Bayley with a cross body to both for a near fall. Alicia with a forearm and Irish whip but Bayley drops Alicia on the turnbuckles and hits a clothesline off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Bayley with a Saito suplex and she gets a near fall. Bayley sends Alicia to the apron and hits a cutter in the ropes. Bayley punches Nikki on the floor.

Alicia with a scissors kick for a near fall. Alicia with a reverse chin lock. Nikki tags in and they put Bayley in the tree of woe. Nikki kicks Bayley. Nikki with a half nelson and chin lock. Nikki with head butts in the corner. Alicia puts Bayley back in the tree of woe. Bayley escapes but Nikki runs Bayley into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders. Nikki with a splash and bulldog for a near fall. Bayley is sent to the floor and Nikki with a cross body onto Bayley. Nikki sets for a splash against the ring post but Bayley is pulled out of the way by Sasha and Nikki hits the ring post.

Alicia tags in and stops Bayley from making the tag. Bayley with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks

We take a look at what happened last week with Elias and Jeff Jarrett.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Apollo Crews is asked about Kurt Angle wrestling tonight. Apollo says he is glad that Kurt is going to compete. Apollo says it is Kurt Angle, who won a gold medal with a broken freaking neck. He is asked if he has a chance.

Drake Maverick and Rezar walk by and Drake says Kurt has no chance to win.

Apollo asks Rezar how he gets his puppet to speak.

Drake says Rezar is disappointed because his Olympic hero keeps letting him down.

Elias comes out and he says that song is just like Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett, it hasn’t aged well. Elias asks why isn’t Road Dogg tanking on Smackdown when he is doing it here. Elias says he was asked to perform at halftime but he decided to come to a city that did not have a football team. Elias says the people have become ungrateful. Elias says he will not perform tonight. You can keep up this pathetic nostalgia act but it will not stop WWE from standing for Walk With Elias.

Jeff Jarrett tells Elias to not sing it but bring it.

Match Number Five: Elias versus Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg)

They fight on the ramp and Jarrett with punches.

The bell rings and Jarrett punches Elias and Elias goes to the floor. Elias goes back into the ring to avoid being double teamed and then he goes to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias kicks and chops Jarrett. Jarrett with a kick and punch. Jarrett with a hip toss and clothesline. Elias with a jumping knee. Elias with a strut and a crotch chop. Elias with an elbow for a near fall. Elias with a reverse chin lock. Jarrett with knees but Elias with an elbow and suplex for a near fall. Jarrett with a punch and Irish whip but he misses an elbow. Elias with a kick and punches. Elias with a jumping elbow drop for a near fall. Elias with a reverse chin lock.

Elias with a sleeper but Jarrett with a jaw breaker. Elias knocks Road Dogg down and Jarrett with punches. Jarrett with a splash to the back and then he struts. Elias takes care of Road Dogg and hits Drift Away for the three count.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Road Dogg attacks Elias and then he hits a series of jabs and then connects with the punch. Road Dogg tells Elias to wait and he tells Elias to suck it. Jarrett hits Elias with the guitar.

Natalya is putting her gear away and Dana Brooke enters the room and she apologizes for last week and causing them to lose last week. Dana says she realizes how important the Women’s Tag Titles are so she is sorry. Dana asks if this was about last week. Dana says if Nattie is not going to acknowledge her she will make a match against her next week.

Dana leaves and Nattie pulls out her ear buds.

Finn Balor walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and in three weeks, we will have a Birthday Celebration for Ric Flair on Raw.

We take a look at Stephanie McMahon suspending Becky Lynch indefinitely.

Finn Balor is asked by Charly Caruso about his physical condition. Finn says the Irish are stubborn when wounded. His elbow is hurt from Brock Lesnar. His ribs are hurt from Bobby Lashley. He took the best from them and he is still standing. Bobby thinks he is an easy target who can be pushed around. He will not stop pushing forward. He will take the fight to Bobby Lashley just like he took the fight to Brock Lesnar. He will take the Intercontinental Title from Bobby.

Lio Rush tells Finn that he thinks he has a chance against Bobby Lashley. This isn’t David versus Goliath, it is Mouse versus Mack Truck. Bobby can curl dumbbells bigger than you. You shouldn’t be talking about the Intercontinental Championship.

Bobby reminds Finn that he had a title match against Brock and he lost. Bobby says he can beat Brock Lesnar so you don’t deserve to be in the ring with him. You need to start fighting someone your own size so you don’t get a title match tonight. You will be fighting Lio Rush tonight. If you entertain him enough tonight, maybe you get a match.

Match Number Six: Finn Balor versus Lio Rush (with Bobby Lashley)

Lashley attacks Balor before the bell rings and kicks him and sends Balor into the turnbuckles.

The match starts and Rush with punches. Balor sends Rush into the turnbuckles but Rush with a kick and elbow to the back of the neck. Rush with punches. Balor sends Rush to the mat and kicks Rush. Balor with more kicks and Rush goes to the floor. Balor with a baseball slide to Rush. Lashley pulls Rush out of the ring and the referee sends Lashley to the back. Rush with a suicide dive to Balor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rush with an abdominal stretch. Rush with a knee to the midsection. Rush with shoulders in the corner but Balor with a knee to Rush. Finn with a drop kick and he goe sup top for Coup de Grace but Rush crotches Balor. Rush with a Frankensteiner for a near fall. Rush returns to the abdominal stretch but Balor reverses it. Balor with punches and a double stomp. Balor with Slingblade and both men are down. Balor goes for a reverse 1916 but he cannot elevate Rush. Rush with a slingshot cutter and then he goes up top. Rush misses when Balor moves and Balor with a drop kick. Balor goes up top and hits Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match, Bobby Lashley goes to the ring but Balor escapes.

Paige makes her way to the stage.

She says she is glad that you haven’t forgotten about her. She mentions the movie based on her life, Fighting with your Family. We have a clip.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa welcomes everyone and she says her guest is a man of mystery and she cannot wait to get to know him better. She brings out EC3.

Alexa asks him if he is ready for his moment of bliss. You are young, good looking, and have a very large bank account. That makes you a hot commodity. You have been playing a little hard to get. She wants to know will it be Raw or Smackdown.

EC3 is interrupted by Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Nia says no one cares and no one wants to see this blind date thing going on. Nia says we should be talking about her amazing week. She says she broke boundaries by entering the Royal Rumble match. Then she and Tamina qualified for the Elimination Chamber and the Women’s Tag Titles. Nia says this is her moment. The world is talking about her and what will she do next. Maybe she will fill in for Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. Maybe . . .

Dean Ambrose interrupts and Nia complains to Dean about him interrupting her interruption.

Dean says he has something to say to Nia Jax. It is obvious that you have a huge crush on him. She is not the first woman to be confused by his animal magnetism. He tells Nia to stay away from him.

Dean asks Alexa who is next to him and Alexa tells him he is EC3.

Dean knocks the mic out of EC3’s hand and then he asks a number of questions, including where are EC1 and EC2. He asks him if he is a Creed fan. He asks why is he a mute Chippendale dancer instead of getting in the ring.

EC3 punches Dean and walks to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: EC3 versus Dean Ambrose

EC3 with punches and he sends Dean into the turnbuckles. Dean with a knee to the midsection but EC3 with a clothesline and slam. EC3 with the One Percent Elbow drop. Dean with a kick and he sends EC3 shoulder first into the ring post. Dean punches EC3. Dean gets a near fall. EC3 with a snap mare and punches. EC3 with a back elbow and flying forearm. EC3 with an STO followed by a splash into the corner that misses. EC3 with a jackknife cover for the three count.

Winner: EC3

Charly Caruso asks Kurt Angle what would it mean if he could beat two people who embarrassed him recently. Kurt says he wasn’t expecting to compete. Angle says he thought about leaving his gear at home, but he brought his gear with him. He is not in this fight alone. Kurt says Braun Strowman has never met a Port-A-Potty, ambulance, limo, or disrespectful wrestler he didn’t want to destroy.

Braun says he is honored to team with Kurt. He tells Kurt that Baron and Drew will get these hands.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mojo Rawley is talking about being part of a team and then we see he is talking to himself again and he starts laughing. He says it is all about you.

Match Number Eight: Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman versus Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

Corbin and Angle start and Angle with a German suplex. Angle goes for the ankle but Drew pulls Baron to the floor. Strowman with a running shoulder tackle to Drew. Baron gets back into the ring and Angle with a German suplex and he goes for an ankle lock but Corbin kicks Angle away. With Strowman taking the attention of the referee, Drew with a head butt to Angle.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin with a punch. Corbin with another punch to Angle. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Drew tags in and both men kick Angle and Drew with a chop. Angle with punches but Corbin tags in and Drew with shoulders. Corbin with shoulders. Angle blocks a punch and punches Corbin. Corbin with a knee. Corbin rolls around the ring post and Drew makes the tag. Corbin slides around the ring post and goes after Strowman. Drew hits Angle from behind when Angle goes for an Olympic Slam on Corbin. Drew argues with Braun and Angle goes for an Olympic Slam but Drew escapes and hits an Olympic Slam on Angle.

Drew with an ankle lock. Angle escapes and tag in Strowman. Strowman knocks Corbin off the apron and hits a shoulder tackle and splash. Strowman with a forearm across the chest. Drew escapes a power slam attempt. Corbin pulls down the ropes and Strowman goes over the top rope to the floor. Corbin tags in and hits a double sledge off the apron. Corbin sends Strowman into the ring post twice. Corbin sends Strowman into the ringside barrier and they return to the ring. Drew tags in and kicks and chops Strowman. Drew with a neck breaker for a near fall. Corbin and Drew with a double belly-to-back suplex for a near fall.

Drew with kicks in the corner and then Baron tags in and they go for a double suplex but Braun blocks it and hits a double suplex. Angle tags in and he hits a German suplex on Corbin followed by one on Drew. Angle with another German to Corbin and he clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Angle is backed into the corner but Angle with a kick and Olympic Slam but Drew breaks up the cover. Strowman sends Drew to the floor with a shoulder tackle. Baron tells Braun he cannot touch him or get DQed. Braun punches Corbin and sends Corbin over the top rope.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winners; Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin (by disqualification)

After the match, Braun goes after Drew and Baron on the floor. Braun with a running shoulder tackle to Baron and he misses a splash on Drew. Drew with a Claymore to send Braun over the ringside barrier. Drew sends Kurt into the ringside barrier and then Kurt is sent into the steps by Drew and Baron.

Braun gets back into the ring and hits a choke slam on Drew and Corbin on the ring steps.

