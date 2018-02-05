WWE Raw Results – February 5, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Bray Wyatt laughs and says the Elimination Chamber is upon us, the home of his greatest victory when he won the WWE Championship. Standing in the way of repeating his destiny is his nemesis, Roman Reigns. This once great warrior has fallen so far that the world does not recognize him. He lost the Royal Rumble and Intercontinental Title, but he maintains his bravado. Bray says he sees Roman for what he is, a failure waiting to be put out of his misery. Bray says he is happy to oblige. Roman will find out that at the bottom of that spiral is something worse than failure . . . him.

Roman says Bray thinks he is a failure waiting to be put out of his misery. A failure is something who cannot deal with adversity and he cannot get up when he is down. Roman says his journey to Wrestlemania starts tonight. He goes to the Elimination Chamber and then he goes to Wrestlemania to face Brock Lesnar and become the next Universal Champion.

Match Number One: Roman Reigns versus Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

They lock up and Wyatt with a clean break. They lock up again and Wyatt with a kick and side head lock. Reigns with a shoulder tackle. Bray is sent into the turnbuckles and he leans back and it freaks out Roman. Wyatt goes to the turnbuckles and Roman with an uppercut. Roman gets Bray on his shoulders but Bray gets to his feet and Roman charges into the corner. Wyatt side steps Roman and Roman goes shoulder first into the ring post. Wyatt gets a near fall.

We see Matt Hardy starting at a monitor in the back. Wyatt with a reverse chin lock. Reigns with punches followed by two clotheslines and a flying clothesline. Reigns sets for the broad jump drop kick but Wyatt counters with a clothesline and he sends Reigns into the ring steps as we go to commercial.

We are back and Wyatt with a rear chin lock. Roman gets back to his feet and he gets Wyatt on his shoulders for a Samoan drop. Roman with NeverEnding Story in the corner but Wyatt blocks it and goes for a uranage but Roman escapes. Wyatt with a flying cross body and he gets a near fall. Wyatt puts Roman on the turnbuckles and connects with an uppercut. Wyatt sets for a superplex but Roman blocks it. Roman punches Wyatt off the turnbuckles but Wyatt chops Roman.

Wyatt tells Roman ‘anyone but you’ and Roman with head butts and then Roman hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Reigns sets for the Superman punch but Wyatt blocks it and hits a uranage and follows with a back senton but Wyatt can only get a near fall. Wyatt sets for Sister Abigail but Roman counters with a rollup for a near fall. Roman with a Superman Punch for a near fall. Reigns looks at the Wrestlemania sign and then he sets for the spear. Wyatt with a boot followed by Sister Abigail but Wyatt can only get a two count.

Wyatt with forearms to the back of the head. Wyatt sets for another Sister Abigail and Roman powers out of the hold and Reigns with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman joins Braun Strowman, Elias, and John Cena in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Matt Hardy shows up in the ring behind Bray and Wyatt does not realize he is in the ring until he turns around at the sound of the chants of “Delete”. Matt with a Twist of Fate.

Seth Rollins talks to Jason Jordan in the locker room and he wants to know if Jason is 100 percent and that he will not do what he did the last time since this is the last time the face the Bar. Jason says he is medically cleared and good to go. Seth says it is not about Seth or Jason, it is about what they can do together. He tells Jason tonight they take back their tag TEAM titles tonight.

We are back and Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have mics as they make their way to the ring. Scott says if you haven’t been paying attention since their return to Raw, they are The Revival. As The Revival, they are tag team specialists. Wherever Dash goes, he goes. Why not make this a tag team match. Dash likes that idea. He tells Finn to choose one of his Club buddies, they will show how it is done.

Match Number Two: Finn Balor and Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows) versus Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

Dash and Anderson start things off and Dawson is tagged in. They lock up and Dawson backs Anderson into the corner and Dawson with a forearm on the break. Dawson with a chop and forearm. Dawson blocks an uppercut and hits a shoulder tackle. Anderson with an arm drag and back elbow. Anderson hip tosses Wilder and then Balor comes in for a double back body drop.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with an arm bar on Balor. Dawson tries to keep Balor from making his way to the corner and he backs Balor into his own corner. Balor sends Dawson to the floor after Balor knocks Wilder off the apron. Wilder makes the tag and he runs Balor into the turnbuckles. Dawson tags back in and he punches Balor. Dawson with an arm bar. Balor with a double stomp and Wilder and Anderson tag in.

Anderson with clotheslines followed by a flying boot. Dawson is knocked off the apron. Anderson with a running knee into the corner and then he hits a neck breaker off the turnbuckles. Wilder with a side head lock and Dawson holds on and makes the tag. Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall. Wilder is sent to the floor and Balor tags in. Anderson with a pescado onto Wilder on the floor. Balor with Slingblade followed by a running drop kick and Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winners: Finn Balor and Karl Anderson

We see Sasha Banks watching her match from last week against Asuka and she is not happy. Bayley stops by to bring some sunshine. Sasha says she will continue watching this match because she came close to beating Asuka. She needs to show why she is the boss and she knows she can beat Asuka.

Bayley asks for advise on how to beat Asuka but Sasha will not reveal her plans.

Sasha says if she is put in the Chamber match, she will beat Alexa for the title and she will end Asuka’s streak.

Bayley says she was thinking the same thing and Sasha asks if Bayley was thinking that Sasha can beat Asuka. Bayley says she can beat Asuka and since she knows she can beat Sasha, she can beat Asuka.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick join the announcers for the next match.

Match Number Three: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali versus Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

Nese and Ali start off and Nese with a forearm and he sends Ali into the corner and connects with punches. Ali with a head scissors and Alexander tags in. Cedric with a drop toe hold and Ali with a drop kick. Nese drops Alexander on the top rope. Nese with a near fall. Gulak tags in and he hits a jumping double sledge to the back. Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak sends Alexander to the apron and Nese puts Alexander on the top rope for a clothesline and he gets a near fall.

Nese tags in and he applies a body scissors. Nese with a waist lock and he sends Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander with an uppercut and both men are down. Gulak and Ali tag in and Ali with running forearms. Ali with a drop kick and kip up. Gulak with an Irish whip and Ali slides into the corner. Ali with a tornado DDT but Nese breaks up the cover. Alexander pushes Nese over the top rope and then he hits a plancha onto Nese. Ali goes up top for a cross body but Gulak rolls through and gets a near fall.

Gulak with a clothesline but Alexander makes the tag and hits a springboard clothesline followed by Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

Alexa Bliss is in the back with Kurt Angle as we go to commercial.

Kurt says last Sunday, history was made with the first ever Royal Rumble match. Kurt reminds us that Asuka was the winner. On February 25th, the women will make history again. Alexa Bliss will defend her title in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The first opponent is Bayley. Next is Mandy Rose. The third challenger is Mickie James. The fourth challenger is Sonya Deville. The final challenger is Sasha Banks.

Nia Jax will have a match at the Elimination Chamber. She will face Asuka. If Nia wins, the match at Wrestlemania will be a Triple Threat Match.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to the ring and she is not happy.

Alexa says this needs to stop now. She tried to be a good sport about this. This is not only wrong but unjust. Alexa says your poor decision is against company policy. The Women’s Evolution means that the expectations of the men and women are the same.

Kurt agrees.

Alexa brings up that the Women’s title is on the line in the Elimination Chamber match, but the Men’s title is not. That means that Brock Lesnar gets to sit on the sidelines and watches to see who wins. Alexa wonders why doesn’t she get that privilege. Is it because she is a woman?

Kurt says that Brock successfully defended his title at the Royal Rumble. Kurt points out that the last time that Alexa defended the title was at TLC in December.

Alexa says that Kurt makes the matches. She wants to know if Kurt values Brock Lesnar more than her. Alexa says that is sexist.

Kurt says it never occurred to him to compare Alexa to Brock. Kurt says that it seems like Alexa is trying to weasel out of this match. Kurt says he will ask the crowd if they want to see Alexa defend the title in the Elimination Chamber.

Alexa says that she deserves respect. Alexa leaves the ring.

John Cena says the Road to Wrestlemania is different for everyone. How does one pave their Road to Wrestlemania. You need a plan. First qualify for Elimination Chamber. Next, improve your odds by being the last one out. He needs to beat the ghost of Eli Van Halen and the most destructive monster in the WWE. How does he do that? It is easy.

We have a video package for Asuka.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Black History Month feature.

Match Number Four: Asuka versus Bayley

Asuka and Bayley lock up and Bayley escapes. Asuka with a kick to the leg and a front face lock. Asuka with a take down into a reverse chin lock. Bayley with a hammer lock. Asuka with an arm bar and she takes Bayley to the mat. Bayley with a side head lock. Bayley with a shoulder tackle but Asuka stays on her feet. Bayley with a forearm but Asuka with a forearm and a take down but Bayley with a side head lock. Asuka sends Bayley into the corner and Bayley floats over. Bayley has a hip toss blocked and Asuka with a hip toss and kicks to the back. Bayley with an Irish whip and Asuka goes to the ropes but Bayley knocks Asuka to the floor. Bayley with a baseball slide into a head scissors on the floor.

Asuka with a running hip attack to knock Bayley off the apron. Bayley sends Asuka into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley with a waist lock. Asuka with an elbow to the head followed by an attempted hip attack but Bayley catches Asuka and hits a German suplex for a near fall. Bayley gets another near fall. Bayley with an elbow drop to the back and she returns to the waist lock. Asuka with forearms and a kick. Asuka with a pop up knee strike. Asuka with a series of kicks and then she hits a running hip attack and a sliding knee for a near fall. Bayley with a running knee to the head for a near fall. Bayley sends Asuka to the apron and tries for a cutter. Asuka with an Asuka Lock in the ropes but Bayley with a cutter.

Bayley goes to the apron and comes off and is met with a knee to the head. Asuka gets a near fall. Asuka with kicks to Bayley but Bayley blocks a kick and gets a near fall with a jackknife cover. Asuka escapes the belly-to-belly suplex while Bayley avoids the arm bar. Bayley with a cover when Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock. Asuka with the cross arm breaker and Bayley tries to roll through but Asuka sends Bayley back to the mat and Bayley taps out.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Asuka offers her hand to Bayley and Bayley shakes it.

We get comments from Sheamus and Cesaro. Sheamus says they get to defend the tag titles against Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins. Cesaro asks if they get to beat up the Pretty Boy and Daddy’s Boy. Cesaro says this is their last opportunity. Sheamus says they get to kick off their heads one more time.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz comes to the ring with Bo Dallas.

Miz reminds everyone to be quiet when his hand goes up. He tells everyone to go outside and look at the sky because the constellation will look like this. The stars have aligned to say what he has been saying since he came back. This is the Year of the Miz. Maybe you don’t believe in astrology. In his first match back, he regained the Intercontinental Title by defeating Roman Reigns at Raw 25. It was the highest rated Raw in three years and there is one reason why . . . Him. The next week, he defeated Roman Reigns again. Roman is a world class athlete. He is one of the best in the ring but he could not contend with the overwhelming tide of momentum that is ME.

Miz has a little insider information. Before the Big Game, Doug Peterson showed the Eagles a video of his last match and it motivated them to win the Super Bowl. Miz says that is the kind of inspiration he is. The best is yet to come. Tonight, he will qualify for the Elimination Chamber and face the right to meet the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion. At Wrestlemania, the cameras will be rolling for his show on USA Network, the world will be watching, and his daughter will be born in time to witness the first Intercontinental and Universal Champion . . . ME.

Match Number Five: Miz (with Bo Dallas) versus Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke and Titus O’Neil) in a Non Title Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

The match is joined in progress with Crews giving Miz a suplex and getting a near fall. Crews with a sunset flip for a near fall. Miz and Crews alternate near falls. Crews with a rollup for a near fall. Crews with a double leg take down and a jackknife cover for a near fall. Crews with a jumping corkscrew back elbow for a near fall. Miz goes up top and he is met with a drop kick from Crews for a near fall. Miz with a knee to the midsection. Crews presses Miz over his head and drops him behind him. Crews goes for a moonsault but Miz gets his knees up. Miz with a body scissors.

Crews with a punch and flying boot to the head. Crews with a boot to the head followed by an enzuigiri and he gets a near fall. Miz lands on his feet and moves when Crews charges into the corner. Miz with an Awesome Clothesline but Crews holds on and hits a belly-to-belly suplex followed by a moonsault and shooting star press for a near fall. Miz kicks Crews in the knee but Crews with a rollup for a near fall. Miz drops Crews on the top rope when Crews tries to float over. Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner: Miz

Miz joins Roman Reigns, Elias, John Cena, and Braun Strowman in the Elimination Chamber Match (that does not feature the champion defending his title)

Seth Rollins walks in the back and he sees Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle with the doctor. Jason tells Seth he cannot compete tonight. He says he was feeling good but he did some neck bridges and something felt wrong.

Seth wants to know what to do and Kurt suggests that he forfeit the match.

Roman Reigns shows up and Seth has a partner.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns versus Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Rollins start things off and Sheamus with a side head lock and Rolilns with a head scissors. Sheamus with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Rollins with a cross body and punches to Sheamus. Rollins with an arm bar and Sheamus escapes. Cesaro tags in and Cesaro with a wrist lock. Rollins with a reversal but Cesaro with a knee to the midsection followed by a European uppercut. Sheamus tags in and they kick Rollins. Cesaro tags back in and they hit a double thrust kick in the corner.

Rollins with a kick and Reigns tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle and Reigns gets a near fall. Reigns with a wrist lock and Rollins tags in and they send Cesaro into the corner and they hit a double thrust kick. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins with punches and a chop in the corner. Reigns tags in and he sends Rollins into Cesaro in the corner. Roman with a clothesline. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Sheamus but Sheamus catches him and hits a uranage back breaker. Cesaro sends Roman to the floor and Sheamus tags in. Sheamus sends Roman into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

Cesaro tags Sheamus in and he kicks Roman and connects with a European uppercut. Sheamus with punches and Cesaro with a punch from the apron. Sheamus with knees to the back and a reverse chin lock. Cesaro tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle for a near fall. Cesaro has Roman in the ropes and Sheamus with a boot followed by a pop up European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro sends Rollins to the floor and Sheamus kicks him. Roman with clotheslines in the corner and then he punches Sheamus. Cesaro gets a near fall.

Sheamus makes the blind tag as Roman clotheslines Cesaro over the top ropes. They hit the spike White Noise but Roman kicks out. Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Roman counters with a back body drop. Sheamus knocks Rollins off the apron but he turns into a Superman punch and both men are down.

Jason Jordan makes his way to the ring and he helps Seth Rollins to the apron. Cesaro and Rollins tag in and Rollins with a springboard clothesline and a boot to Cesaro. Rollins with a blockbuster to Cesaro and a suicide dive to Sheamus. Rollins with a slingshot leg drop to Cesaro and he hits a suicide dive on Cesaro to send him into the front row. Rollins with slingblade for a near fall.

Rollins goes for Black Out but Cesaro avoids it. Cesaro puts Rollins on the turnbuckles and hits a European uppercut. Rollins with a tornado suplex followed by a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Jordan grabs Cesaro’s leg and Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins with a super kick for a near fall that is broken up by Sheamus. Roman tells Jason to go to the back. Rollins with the V Trigger to Cesaro followed by super kick to Sheamus. Roman tags in and Cesaro pulls Sheamus to the floor.

Jason Jordan stops Cesaro and Sheamus, but he punches Cesaro and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro (by disqualification)

We take a look back at last week’s Last Man Standing Match between Braun Strowman and Kane.

Braun Strowman says he was the last man standing last week against Kane. He will be the last one standing tonight. He will be the last one standing at Elimination Chamber. He will be the last one standing after beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Nothing will stop him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins yells at Jason Jordan in the back and he tells him that he is not learning and he calls Jason a selfish son of a bitch. Kurt says that Jason is legitimately hurt. Seth says he is sorry that he didn’t legitimately hurt Jason. Kurt tells Jason to go home until he is medically cleared.

We have a Nia Jax video package.

Match Number Seven: Nia Jax versus Vanessa Floyd

Nia sends Vanessa to the mat and then into the turnbuckles. Floyd with a kick and forearms. Floyd with a drop kick but Nia bounces off the ropes and hits a running shoulder tackle. Nia biels Vanessa into the corner and then she hits a splash into the corner followed by another biel. Nia presses Floyd over her head and then slams her to the mat and hits the leg drop for the three count.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Renee Young asks Nia about her match against Asuka at the Elimination Chamber.

Nia tells Asuka that she is the only woman in the locker room who does not fear her. She is the only in the locker room she cannot beat. She will mess up Asuka’s face so bad that she will need to wear that mask permanently. When she is done, you will not be the Empress of Tomorrow, you will be the Empress of Yesterday.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Sonya Deville (with Paige and Mandy Rose) versus Mickie James

Sonya with waist lock take downs and Mickie gets to the ropes. Mickie slaps Sonya and Sonya runs Mickie into the corner. Mickie with forearms and a Thesz Press followed by more punches. Mickie with a back heel kick and bicycle kick and running forearm for a near fall. Mickie with knees to the head followed by a snap mare and boot to the head for a near fall. Mickie with more kicks and forearms. Sonya with an Irish whip and she runs into a back elbow.

Mandy gets on the apron to distract Mickie and Sonya counters the head scissors by throwing her to the mat. The referee checks on Mickie and he warns Sonya for continuing the attack. Sonya with a kick to the back followed by knees. Mickie with a forearm but Sonya with a kick and she gets a near fall. Sonya gets another near fall. Sonya with forearms but Mickie with punches. Sonya with knees but Mickie with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Mickie James

After the match, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville attack Mickie.

Alexa Bliss comes to ringside to pull Mickie to safety.

Mickie is shocked that Alexa helped her.

Elias is in the back playing his guitar as we go to commercial.

We are back and Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, and Apollo Crews will have a chance next week to see who is the sixth man in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Elias is in the ring and he wants to know one thing. Who wants to Walk With Elias?

Elias calls Des Moines a no name town. He says it is his first time performing here and he says it is upsetting because he normally flies over small towns like this looking for something better. Elias says the Elimination Chamber is on the way and when he beats John Cena and Braun Strowman, he will have the final entrance at the Elimination Chamber. Then he will give the greatest performance on the biggest stage at Wrestlemania. Elias says soon all things WWE will be his because WWE stands for Walk With Elias.

Elias says he turned down the Super Bowl halftime show to be in this god forsaken wasteland. Elias says this song is for him so he can escape Des Moines.

Match Number Nine: John Cena versus Braun Strowman versus Elias in a Who Gets to Be the Last to Enter The Elimination Chamber Match Match

Elias goes to the floor to allow Cena and Strowman to start. Cena with punches and Strowman with a boot to Cena as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias goes back to the floor and Strowman chases him. Cena tries to get Strowman on his shoulders but collapses under Strowman’s weight and gets a near fall. Strowman with a biel and then he clotheslines Elias over the top rope to the floor. Stormwan with a head butt to Elias and then to Cena. Everyone is back in the ring and Cena and Elias work over Strowman. Cena with a shoulder tackle and Elias with a running knee. Cena and Elias clothesline Strowman over the top rope to the floor. Strowman is sent into the ring post twice.

Elias chops Strowman. Cena and Elias send Strowman into the ring steps. Cena picks up the steps and hits Strowman in the head with the steps but Strowman stays on his feet. Elias hits Strowman with the guitar and then Cena with an Attitude Adjustment onto the stairs. Elias hits Cena from behind and gets a near fall. Elias kicks Cena and punches him. Elias gets a near fall. Cena with punches to Elias but Elias with a back breaker for a near fall.

Elias with a reverse chin lock. Cena blocks a kick and hits two flying shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cena sets for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Braun returns to the ring and hits a power slam on Cena. Elias sends Strowman to the floor and pins Cena.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Strowman power slams Elias. Strowman with a running power slam to Cena. Strowman with another running power slam to Elias.

Braun starts to pose and then he picks up Cena one more time for another running power slam. Strowman picks up Elias and he hits a running power slam.

