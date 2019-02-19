WWE RAW Results – February18, 2019

We begin with a graphic In Memory of Pedro Morales.

We are in Lafayette, Louisiana and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Triple H enters the ring.

He says you can feel the excitement because we are on the Road to (point to sign) Wrestlemania. The last 24 hours should be proof enough of what is going on. History was made last night. Sasha Banks and Bayley, inside the Elimination Chamber became the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Kofi Kingston captured the heart and imagination of the world when he came so close to becoming the WWE Champion. Becky Lynch, the Man came around and she showed that she will not let a 60 day suspension or a knee injury keep her from Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey.

Hunter says that as an official in the WWE, he will have to arrest Becky if she does it again. However, he thought it was pretty cool. Speaking of pretty cool, it was announced that the first inductees into the Hall of Fame this year will be Degeneration X. If that isn’t enough to prove this is the road to Wrestlemania, he is going to pour some gas on the fire. Hunter mentions that he oversees the third global touring brand, NXT.

Hunter brings out some people who will be making their debuts tonight. Triple H mentions a man who has redefined aerial combat . . . Ricochet. We will also be seeing one of the fastest and most destructive strikers . . . Aleister Black. He mentions a man so technically proficient that he has garnered the name Johnny Wrestling, the North American Champion . . . Johnny Gargano. The man who is sadistic and remorseless, the Blackheart . . . Tommaso Ciampa.

Hunter says there is a saying in NXT that the future is now and that is going to be seen tonight.

All hell is going to break loose because there is going to be a tables match. It will see Braun Strowman against Baron Corbin.

Match Number One: Baron Corbin versus Braun Strowman in a Tables Match

Braun keeps Baron from escaping the ring but Baron hits Braun in the ribs. Braun sends Baron over the top rope to the floor and then into the ringside barrier. Braun gets a table but Baron stops Braun. Baron puts the table under the ring because he wants there to be suffering. Braun with a punch but Baron runs Braun into the ringside barrier. Baron runs Braun into the ringside barrier again. Baron sends Braun into the ringside barrier one more time. Braun Irish whips Baron into the ringside barrier. Braun gets a table and puts it in the ring.

Baron kicks Braun when Braun reenters the ring. Baron with kicks to the ribs. Baron punches Braun in the injured ribs and kicks Braun. Braun goes to the floor and Baron with punches to Braun followed by kicks. Baron runs Braun’s back into the apron. Baron with a punch to Strowman and Corbin tries for a suplex on the ramp but Braun blocks it. Braun is able to suplex Baron onto the ramp despite having bad ribs.

Braun punches Baron as they go up the ramp onto the stage, where the tables were set up before the match started. Braun sends Baron into the LED board. Braun decides to push the normal tables aside as he rearranges the announce table. Braun picks up Baron but Baron escapes and Baron sends Braun into the side of the table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Braun misses a shoulder into the corner and Braun hits the ring post. Baron tries to send Braun into the table but Braun stops Baron. Braun with a forearm across the chest. Baron avoids the table and slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline when entering the ring. Baron with punches. We see footage from the commercial break when Baron hit Braun in the ribs with a chair. Baron punches Braun in the ribs and sends Braun into the ringside barrier. Baron gets a kendo stick and hits Braun in the ribs.

Baron sends Braun face first into the ring steps. Baron comes off the apron and Braun picks up the ring steps and hits Baron in the chest. Braun hits Baron with the steps again. Baron is sent into the ringside barrier. Braun runs into a boot and Baron with a punch. Baron charges at Braun and Braun picks up Baron and hits a power slam through the table.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Braun goes up the ramp and we see Paul Heyman make his way onto the stage. Paul tells Braun good match and he can go now. Braun grabs Paul and Paul tells Braun he is hurting him. Braun goes to the back.

Paul tries to gain his composure after that uncalled for attack by Braun Strowman.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Paul is in the ring and he can’t say that he is surprised by Braun Strowman’s actions. Everyone should be jealous and envious of his client. His client is the most dominant champion in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment and Mixed Martial Arts. Paul says that he has put together something at his own expense to educate you about the reigning and undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Paul says this is the story of a beast. Why is this Wrestlemania from every other Wrestlemania? At this Wrestlemania, your hero has no hope. That is not a knock on the challenger, but praise of the champion. Brock learned as a young child what to do in South Dakota to put food on the table. Brock went on to become the NCAA champion. Brock did not seek out WWE, WWE recruited Brock Lesnar. Within six months of his debut, he crushed the biggest box office draw, Dwayne Johnson to become champion. It took him two years to go through the roster and he decided to move on to another group of challengers, UFC.

Brock entered the cage with Randy Couture and became the Undisputed UFC Champion. Paul says it happened again. Brock slaughtered the competition put in front of him. Brock became bored that he did not have the challenge in front of him.

Brock saw new challengers in WWE and he saw a streak worth ending.

Paul says for the record, his client, Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s Undefeated Streak at Wrestlemania. You still boo that, but just like Seth Rollins, there is not a damn thing any of you can do about it. Paul wants an impromptu survey of who thinks Seth Rollins will win at Wrestlemania and become Universal Champion. Paul is impressed with the results. There is not enough fire in Seth’s soul to burn down Suplex City.

WWE’s new Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

We are back and Finn Balor has something to say. Finn says it has been a while since he held one of these championships and boy does it feel good. Growing up and seeing the greats like Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair, it has been a dream to hold this title. He is looking forward to continuing that tradition as champion.

Lio Rush interrupts and makes his way to the stage.

Lio says you don’t deserve to be Intercontinental Champion. Bobby Lashley deserves to be Intercontinental Champion.

Bobby attacks Balor from behind and kicks Balor. Rush joins in the attack and then Lashley slams Balor to the mat. Rush goes up top for the frog splash and . . .

Ricochet makes his way to the ring and he avoids Rush and kicks Lashley from the apron and hits a moonsault onto Rush on the floor. Ricochet with a missile drop kick to Lashley.

Match Number Two: Ricochet and Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Ricochet and Rush start things off. Rush pushes Ricochet and Ricochet pushes back. Rush with a side head lock and Ricochet escapes. Ricochet with a side head lock. Rush avoids Ricochet and Rush with a head scissors but Ricochet lands on his feet. Rush is flipped over and avoids Ricochet. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Lashley tags in and Ricochet with a side head lock but he sends RIcochet to the mat.

Lashley with a wrist lock and he wrings the arm. Lashley with a hammer lock. Ricochet with foreamrs to Lashley but Lashley blocks an Irish whip and Irish whips Ricochet into the corner. Ricochet with a kick and then he hits a rolling drop kick that sends Lashley to the floor and Ricochet teases a dive to the floor and hits a Superhero Landing. Rush wants to tag in and Lashley lets him. Rush wants a piece of the new champion. Balor tags in and they lock up. Balor misses a punch in the corner. Rush tags Lashley back in.

Lashley with a kick and he sends Balor into the turnbuckles. Lashley with a suplex for a near fall. Lashley with a reverse chin lock and he adds more pressure to the hold. Lashley gets a near fall after a Flatliner. Rush tags in and he chokes Balor in the ropes. Rush punches Balor in the ribs and Rush with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through because you don’t sunset flip Finn Balor and Balor with a drop kick. Balor grabs the leg to keep Rush from making the tag. Balor pulls Rush into the mat and sends him into the turnbuckles. Balor with kicks and boots to Rush.

Balor with a chop in the corner. Balor with an Irish whip and chop into the corner. Balor with another Irish whip and chop. Balor with slingblade and a running drop kick into the turnbuckles. Balor goes up top and Lashley stops him and Balor with kick to Lashley. Rush clips Balor on the apron and Balor falls to the floor. Balor is sent into the ringside barrier. Lashley works on Balor’s back. Lashley gets a near fall. Lashley with a reverse chin lock.

Balor tries to make the tag but Lashley with a knee and he sends Balor to the apron. Balor with a shoulder to Lashley and a kick to Rush. Lashley blocks a sunset flip attempt and Lashley with a kick and slam for a near fall as we go to commercial.

We are back and Lashley with a cobra clutch on Balor. Balor tries to make the tag but Lashley stops him. Lashley with an Irish whip but Balor with a boot and then he punches Rush on the apron. Lashley runs Balor into the turnbuckles and punches Balor in the ribs. Rush tags in and he slaps Balor. Balor with an elevated elbow drop and both men are down. Rush stops Balor from making the tag. Rush with a Gator Roll and Lashley tags in. Lashley goes for a power bomb but Balor gets to his feet and he takes Lashley down and hits a double stomp. Ricochet tags in and so does Rush.

Ricochet with clotheslines and a neck breaker. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner followed by a springboard drop kick to Rush and one to knock Lashley off the apron. Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop onto Rush and then Lashley chages Ricochet around the ring and Ricochet flips off the ringside barrier over Lashley and Balor with a drop kick to Lashley. Ricochet with a springboard drop kick and a 630 for the three count.

Winners; Ricochet and Finn Balor

Natalya is in the back talking to Triple H.

Drew McIntyre wants to talk to Hunter and he says he couldn’t help but notice at the red carpet being rolled out for these NXT Superstars. He wants to prove himself and he wants Seth Rollins.

Dean Ambrose stops by and he says he isn’t doing anything tonight, so what about him. Dean slaps Drew and walks away.

Hunter asks Drew if he still wants Seth or does he want Dean.

Drew says he wants Dean.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Lucha House Party makes their way to the ring as we see Vince McMahon pulling Becky out of the match at Wrestlemania and replacing her with Charlotte Flair. We see what happened on Saturday and then what happened last night during the Women’s Title Match.

Match Number Three: Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado (with Kalisto) versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Hawkins and Metalik start off and Hawkins with a side head lock. Metalik with a back flip and Hawkins with a back elbow for a near fall. Ryder tags in and he gets a near fall. Ryder sends Metalik into the turnbuckles and Ryder with a boot. Dorado tags in and hits a rana off the apron. Dorado gets a near fall and he applies a rear chin lock. Metalik tags in and Dorado and Metalik stop Ryder and chop him and they hit drop kicks for a near fall.

Dorado tags in and they go for a double suplex but you don’t suplex Zack Ryder and hits a double neck breaker. Hawkins tags in and he knocks Metalik off the apron. Hawkins with punches to Dorado. Hawkins with a running forearm and drop kicks. Hawkins with a back slide for a near fall. Dorado with a back heel kick and Hawkins with an inside cradle for a near fall. Hawkins with a Michinoku Driver but Metalik breaks up the cover. Ryder clotheslines Metalik over the top rope and Dorado drop kicks Ryder to the floor. Hawkins with an enzuigiri and then he gives Metalik a forearm on the apron and Dorado with a rana for the three count.

Winners: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Heavy Machinery make their way to the stage. They are asked what can the WWE Universe expect from them. Tucker says they are blue collar solid and they will get the job done. They love getting a nice sweat in the gym and then a large amount of red meat. Otis reminds us that is Steaks and Weights. They are asked who they are looking forward to facing. Tucker says they have each other’s back.

Lacey Evans’ music interrupts and she makes her way down the ramp and then she decides to go to the back but stops to look at Otis and Tucker. Knight and Dozovic strut down the ramp and they Bushwhack their way back up the ramp and circle Lacey.’

We go to commercial.

We are back and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are in the back and they are stopped by Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. They congratulate them on their debut, but Bobby wonders why are they getting a match against the Revival. Chad says they are great and they won’t talk about how he beat them in NXT. You start from the bottom. Why do you have a match against The Revival.

Johnny says they have run NXT for two years and they are taking over.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder stop by and talk about how they came from the bottom.

Tommaso says they are here to make their reputation at The Revival’s expense.

Match Number Four: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a Non Title Match

Wilder and Gargano start things off and Wilder with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Gargano with a reversal into a drop toe hold and front face lock. Wilder tries to escape but Gargano holds on and gets a near fall. Ciampa tags in and he snap mares Wilder and connects with elbows to the upper chest.

We see Gable and Roode watching from the back while Ciampa sends Wilder into Gargano’s boots in the corner. Wilder runs Gargano into the turnbuckles and Dawson tags in and Dawson sends Gargano into the turnbuckles. Dawson with a chop and forearm. Dawson with a kick and chop. Gargano with chops and Dawson chops back and adds a European uppercut. Gargano floats over but Dawson with a shoulder tackle. Gargano with a head scissors and Dawson goes to the floor. Gargano kicks Wilder to the floor and Gargano with a suicide dive onto Dawson. Ciampa punches Wilder and Gargano with a super kick. Ciampa sends Wilder into the ring steps and he pats himself on the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wilder with a reverse chin lock on Gargano. Wilder with an elbow and Dawson tags in. Gargano escapes a suplex attempt and hits a tornado DDT on Wilder while kicking Dawson. Ciampa tags in and he clotheslines Dawson and hits a double thrust. Ciampa with a kick and German suplex but he holds on and hits a second one. Ciampa back drops Wilder and hits a third German suplex. Ciampa with a running knee to the head for a near fall. Wilder makes the tag and he hits a European uppercut off the turnbuckles and Dawson with a German suplex and Wilder with a bridge for a near fall.

Dawson tags back in and Ciampa with forearms and slaps. Dawson with a punch and Wilder tags in. They go for Shatter Machine but Ciampa stops short and Gargano with a super kick to Dawson. Ciampa with a hip toss into the turnbuckles and Gargano tags in and hits a sllingshot DDT for a near fall. Dawson runs Ciampa into the ringside barrier. Gargano with a rolling kick to Dawson. Gargano with a series of near falls on Wilder.

Gargano is sent to the apron and Wilder with a knee when Gargano goes for the slingshot spear. Dawson tags in and they hit the Doomsday Bulldog but Ciampa breaks up the cover. CIampa sends Wilder to the floor but Dawson sends Ciampa to the floor. Dawson tries to suplex Gargano to the floor but Gargano gets to the apron and Gargano with an enzuigiri. Dawson with a punch but Gargano with a slingshot spear. Ciampa tags in and they set for the knee and super kick combination for the three count.

Winners: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

We see Finn Balor and Ricochet talking in the back and they are asked about Finn’s victory last night and his win with his friend Ricochet tonight. Finn says he had his night last night but tonight was all about Ricochet. He welcomes Ricochet to Raw.

Ricochet says you can visualize how you reach your dreams but they never happen the way you plan. Once you realize your dreams. If you think you have seen the last of him, you are only seeing the beginning. He will show why there is one and only Ricochet.

Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott get ready for their match in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin Owens is at a movie theatre and he gives us an update. He says he is training and having fun with his family. He is getting ready for his return. Kevin’s son stops by with some popcorn. Kevin says he was reminded of his perspective and he says he is ready to fight again. He asks his son how he couldn’t have any change after giving him a twenty.

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley make their way to the ring.

Bayley says she is feeling it, but it was an emotional night for both of them last night. Bayley says she cannot believe that they are here right now as your first ever WWE Tag Team Champions. Sasha says this is so crazy and it feels like a dream but this is real. They did this. It is so crazy to think how far they have come. From making history in NXT to making history here. They have done it together.

Bayley says they have done so much together. They have gone all over the world. They have hated each other and loved each other. Sasha says they have the same dream, vision, and goal. They are not afraid. They were born to do this. Bayley says it took them going to war with each other to realize that together they are changing the world. Sasha says they have put their hearts and souls into this division and they will face anyone, whether it is on Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. Bayley says the recognize and respect how much these titles mean to the entire Women’s Evolution. There is no stronger connection then the two of them.

Nia Jax’ music plays and she comes out with Tamina Snuka. Nia tells them to stop. Nobody wants to see this nauseating love fest going on. Congratulations on winning the titles. You are cute with your matching outfits, but she does not get it. Nia says she does not want to ruin Bayley’s celebration because this is the best you are going to get. Sasha only cares about Sasha. History shows that after winning a title, Sasha loses in her first defense.

Tamina says you got lucky last night. Tonight, that luck is about to run out.

Bayley and Sasha kick Tamina and Nia as they try to go to the ring. Tamina pulls Nia away when Sasha goes for the Banks Statement.

We take a look at the first inductees into the 2019 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame . . . Degeneration X.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Drew McIntyre versus Dean Ambrose

Dean with punches but Drew pushes him away. Drew with a head butt to knock Dean to the mat. Drew with punches followed by chops. Dean with chops and then Drew catches Dean on a cross body attempt but Dean gets to his feet and connects with an elbow. Drew goes over the top rope and Dean with a boot to knock Drew to the floor. Dean with a suicide dive and then he hits a neck breaker.

Drew with a Claymore but he does not finish off Dean and he hits a second Claymore. Drew gets the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Drew stands over Dean while he looks at the Wrestlemania sign.

It is time for the second half of Paul Heyman talks about Brock Lesnar.

Paul says this is the time when Brock decides to own the Championship. He took John Cena to Suplex City and then conquered him. For Brock Lesnar, the harvest had begun. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins. Now we come full circle. You know how this story goes at Wrestlemania? Every time Seth is knocked down, he will get up. Hurt, in pain, smashed, F5-ed? He gets up. Seth Rollins is willing to lose it all to win it once. That makes Seth Rollins the most dangerous opponent for Brock Lesnar. Brock will need to think back to that time when he was a child on that farm. He will not have to knock Seth down, he will have to put Seth down.

That is not a prediction. That is not even a spoiler. It is the end of the story of a man named Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is asked if he has any regrets about facing Brock Lesnar.

Seth says everything Paul said about Brock is true. Seth says he is not walking into Wrestlemania with a death wish, he has accepted his fate. Brock needs to accept his fate. At Wrestlemania, it is all over for him. Brock’s reign of terror is done. Whether he leaves on his own two feet or is carried out on a stretcher, he will leave Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion.

Dean Ambrose stops by and he is still in pain over what happened in the ring. Seth asks if he can help Dean.

Dean asks where was Seth to help him.

Seth asks if Dean has lost his mind.

Dean shrugs and walks away.

Elias is in the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias says he is not going to do that tonight. He says he is fed up with how he is treated. Elias says he is the most talented superstar in a low time. He is the most hygienic to come through this swamp of Lafayette. Yet, he is interrupted. Elias says he is a musical genius and you are blessed to be in his presence. You must be excited about all of the new superstars, but it will not change the truth.

Elias says he has a song but it is not for you, it is for Elias in hopes that he can slip into a deep consciousness that will make him forget that any of you exist.

Elias is interrupted by the music for Aleister Black.

Aleister Black says if silence and deep sleep is what you want, allow me to help you because tonight you will fade to black.

Match Number Six: Aleister Black versus Elias

They lock up and Elias with a knee and chop. Black bounces off the ropes and he sends Elias to the floor. Black with a springboard move back into the center of the ring and he sits down as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias pulls at Black’s arm while Black is in the ropes. Elias punches Black and Elias with a kick in the corner. Elias with a forearm and chop followed by a kick. Elias with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Elias with a reverse chin lock. Elias takes Black to the mat again with a reverse chin lock. Black with punches but Elias with a knee. Black with punches. Black with a forearm or two. Black with a third running forearm and then he kicks Elias in the leg and hits a leg sweep followed by a sliding knee. Black with a quebrada for a near fall.

Elias sends Black into the corner but Black with a back elbow. Elias with a kick and Black comes off the turnbuckles but Elias with a jumping knee for a near fall. Elias mises a short arm clothesline and Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Ronda Rousey versus Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda with a judo throw and a second one. Ronda with ‘punches’ as Ruby misses punches. Ruby goes to the floor and then returns to the ring. Ruby grabs the hair but Ronda with knees. Ruby with an STO for a near fall. Ruby works on the ribs and kicks Ronda. Ruby with a wrist lock and turns it into a Greco Roman knuckle lock and Ruby with a monkey flip. Ronda with a triangle but Ruby gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ruby with an arm bar. We see footage from the commercial break when Sarah kicked Ronda while Ruby distracted the referee. Ruby with clotheslines but Ronda with a suplex and Ruby goes to the floor. Ruby with a spear for a near fall. Ruby with a reverse chin lock. Ronda with kicks and punches. Ronda rouseys up and she takes Ruby down with three judo throws. Ronda winds up and hits a running forearm into the corner. Ruby avoids another forearm and Ruby sends Ronda into the turnbuckles. Ruby goes to the turnbuckles and hits a coffin drop for a near fall.

Ruby kicks Ronda in the head and goes for the Riott Kick but Ronda escapes and gets Ruby on her shoulders. Ruby with elbows followed by the Riott kick for a near fall. Ruby says something to Ronda and then she connects with a knee but Ronda with a gutwrench suplex. Ronda goes to the turnbuckles and Logan gets on the apron and then Liv gets on the apron. Ruby with an enzuigiri and a Riott Kick as she pulls Ronda off the turnbuckles and Ronda kicks out. Ruby goes to the turnbuckles but Ronda moves when Ruby goes for the back senton. Ruby escapes an arm bar and Ronda goes off the turnbuckles onto Sarah and Liv.

Ronda gets Ruby on her shoulders and Ronda with a reverse Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles. Ronda with the arm bar and Ruby taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey (retains championship)

After the match, Sarah and Liv attack Ronda but Ronda fights them off.

We go to credits.

