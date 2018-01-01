WWE Raw Results – January 1, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Alexa Bliss walks in the back and stops Kurt Angle. She wants to know what Kurt was thinking about. Kurt says he was thinking about having a Wrestlemania quality match.

Alexa reminds Kurt of what happened last week and she wants to know why is Asuka being rewarded for what she did last week. Asuka said she would win the Royal Rumble and face her at Wrestlemania.

Kurt says Alexa will not change his mind and she should be happy that the title is not on the line.

Kurt Angle’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Kurt wishes everyone a Happy New Year and he welcomes everyone to Raw. Kurt says 2017 was one of the greatest years of his career, especially becoming the Raw General Manager. Kurt says that 2018 will be even greater. In three weeks, Raw celebrates its 25th anniversary and then there is the Royal Rumble. Kurt says that free agent John Cena has declared that he is entering the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Kurt reminds us about the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Kurt says that what is good for the men is good for the women. That means there will be 30 women in the Royal Rumble. The winner gets a match at Wrestlemania. Kurt expects Raw to win both Rumble matches.

Sheamus and Cesaro interrupt Kurt.

Sheamus says that they should forget about the Royal Rumble and talk about the travesty that happened on Raw. They were robbed. He wants to know what happened last week. Cesaro says they cannot stand for favoritism. You gave your son a tag title match and made Seth Rollins his partner. What you did after the match was too much.

We take a look at the footage from after the match when Kurt Angle came to the ring to celebrate with his son.

Sheamus says that makes him sick to his stomach. That was nothing but favoritism. Cesaro says that Jordan did not deserve an opportunity at the tag titles. Cesaro says they want their rematch.

Kurt says that they will get their rematch when he says so.

Sheamus and Cesaro argue with Kurt and Jason Jordan’s music plays and he comes out.

Jason says if he did not deserve a shot at the tag titles, why is he out here with the title around his waist? Jason says his dad does not know about favoritism, but off his track record. They earned this tag title. Jason says Cesaro will earn another trip to the dentist if he continues to talk.

Kurt says he wants to have things settled in the ring and he wants it settled right now between Cesaro and Jason Jordan.

Before the match can start, Seth Rollins comes out and he tells Jason that he has to learn about being a teammate. First, that pale Irish idiot with the mohawk. You came out puffing your chest realizing you were outnumbered two on one. What does it mean when you get jumped by them. You need to think about your health and safety. Seth tells Jason to stop being so self-absorbed. You came out here to brag in front of your dad and that made him come out to protect his interests. Seth says he will be in Jason’s corner tonight, but he is only out here to watch him lose.

Cesaro sends Jordan over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

Cesaro (with Sheamus) versus Jason Jordan (with Seth Rollins)

The match is joined in progress and Cesaro with a European uppercut. Jordan with a float over and drop kick for a near fall. Cesaro with another European uppercut and a snap mare into a reverse chin lock. Jordan gets back to his feet but Cesaro with a knee. Jordan misses a clothesline and Cesaro goes for a springboard move and Jordan catches Ceasro and runs him into the corner four times.

Sheamus gets on the apron and distracts Jordan and Jordan hits the ring post when Cesaro moves. Cesaro clips Jordan. Cesaro puts the leg in the ropes and hits a hesitation drop kick into the knee. Cesaro works on the leg and adds pressure to the injured knee. Jordan punches Cesaro and Cesaro returns to the leg. Cesaro with an elbow drop to the injured leg. Jordan with a clothesline and Jason struggles to get back to his feet. Jordan sends Cesaro to the apron and then he knocks Cesaro to the floor with a forearm. Cesaro with a shot to the leg and then Cesaro with an atomic drop of the knee onto the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a baseball slide to Jordan to send him to the floor. They return to the ring and Cesaro with a European uppercut and kicks to the leg. Cesaro with a single leg crab on Jordan. Jordan kicks Cesaro but Cesaro holds on. Jordan kicks Cesaro away and Cesaro wtih Euroepan uppercuts. Jordan escapes a slam and then he kicks Cesaro when Cesaro charges into the corner. Jordan tries for a suplex but Cesaro with a shot to the leg. Jordan with clotheslines and overhead belly-to-belly suplexes for a near fall. Jordan with a shoulder tackle into the corner. Cesaro with elbows but Jordan with a Northern Lights suplex and he rolls through for a second one and he gets a near fall.

Sheamus with a forearm while the referee was not looking and Cesaro with a rollup for a near fall. Cesaro returns to the single leg crab and a Boston Crab. Jordan gets to the ropes and Cesaro releases the hold. Rollins stops Sheamus from interfering. Jordan with a pop up neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Jason Jordan

Renee Young is with Roman Reigns in the interview area. Roman is asked about tonight’s stipulation. Roman says Joe got what he deserved. Joe attacked him and ruined title matches. He also injured Dean Ambrose. He says Joe is a punk and that is why he got punked out last week. It will get ugly and it will be intense. Roman says he will stay within the rules tonight, he hopes.

Bray Wyatt makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

Bray Wyatt versus Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke and Titus O’Neil)

They lock up and Bray backs Crews into the corner. Wyatt misses a forearm in the corner and Bray leans back and Crews is scared by Bray in a defenseless position. Crews with a side head lock and Wyatt with a punch. Wyatt with another punch and Crews is sent to the apron. Crews with an enzuigiri and Crews with a slingshot senton and elbow drop for a near fall. Crews with a side head lock and Wyatt with a head butt as Crews comes off the ropes.

Wyatt with a forearm to the head and he chokes Crews in the corner. Bray with a forearm and a double thrust to the throat. Wyatt with an Irish whip and Crews floats over. Crews with a drop kick. Wyatt sends Crews onto the apron and Crews with a punch and he goes up top but Wyatt with an uppercut to stop Crews and then he drops Crews on the turnbuckles. Wyatt stomps on the hand and Bray stares at Dana as we go to commercial.

We are back and Wyatt with a reverse chin lock. Wyatt with a flying body block and he gets a near fall. Bray with an Irish whip and Crews with a flying boot to the head. Crews with a back heel kick followed by a boot to the head and a flying clothesline. Crews with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Crews goes to the apron and he hits a back heel kick and then hits a moonsault onto Wyatt.

They return to the ring and Wyatt with a clothesline. Bray leans back and Dana gets on the apron. Bray looks at Dana and Dana realizes that Bray has focused his attention on her. Dana falls off the apron onto Titus. Crews with a jumping enzuigiri but Wyatt with Sister Abigail for the three count.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

After the match, Matt Hardy appears and he talks about Bray’s fireflies. He says he brought Bray’s darkness into light. You cannot avoid the Woken Wisdom. He is the omniscient ghost that invades your dreams. When Abigail is no longer around, he will delete Bray. Then Matt laughs and turns into thousands of images on the TitanTron.

We go to commercial.

Nia walks towards the exit and she has chicken noodle soup. Alexa stops her and tells her about her match against Asuka. Nia says that Enzo needs her. Alexa tells Nia it is either Enzo or her. Nia tells Alexa that her soup is getting cold. Alexa wonders if everyone is losing their minds.

We go to commercial.

Asuka versus Alexa Bliss in a Non Title Match

Alexa avoids Asuka and Asuka misses a round kick as Alexa gets into the ropes. Asuka dives for the legs but Alexa avoids her. Asuka misses spinning back fists and Alexa gets into the ropes. Alexa with a waist lock. Asuka with a wrist lock and Alexa stomps on the foot. Asuka with a hammer lock. Alexa with a reversal into a full nelson. Asuka with a waist lock and take down into a front face lock. Asuka with a knee bar and Alexa escapes.

Asuka with a chin lock into a side head lock. Alexa sends Asuka to the mat but Asuka pops back up and Alexa goes into the ropes. Asuka pulls Alexa back into the ring and Asuka with a shoulder tackle. Asuka with a running hip attack and then she spins around while Alexa goes to the floor. Alexa returns to the ring and then goes right back to the floor. Asuka with a series of hips to the side of the head. Alexa kicks Asuka and goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Alexa with a body scissors. We see footage from the commercial break when Asuka missed a hip attack and got caught in the ropes followed by a kick to the midsection. Asuka counters into an ankle lock. Alexa gets to the ropes and she pulls Asuka into the ropes as she gets out of the hold. Alexa with a bow and arrow around the ring post. Alexa with punches to Asuka and she gets a near fall. Asuka with a rollup for a near fall.

Asuka misses a round kick and Alexa goes for a rollup but Asuka gets to her feet. Alexa with a back breaker and she punches Asuka. Alexa with punches and she gets a near fall. Alexa returns to the body scissors. Alexa with a guillotine but Asuka counters into a Kimura. Alexa gets out of the hold and Alexa kicks Asuka in the corner. Alexa slaps Asuka in the corner and Asuka slaps back. Alexa pie faces Asuka and Asuka wants more. Asuka with a drop kick and another drop kick. Alexa with an Irish whip but Asuka with a missile drop kick.

Asuka tosses Alexa by the hair and hits a running hip attack. Asuka sets for thew waist lock but Alexa blocks the suplex attempt. Alexa with kicks and then Asuka with a knee to the head. Alexa goes for a sunset flip out of the corner but Asuka drops down for a near fall. Alexa drop kicks Asuka to the floor. Asuka kicks Alexa from the floor and then Asuka with a spinning back heel kick and she floats over into the cross arm breaker and Alexa taps out.

Winner: Asuka

We have a video package for the Samoa Joe/Roman Reigns match that will happen later tonight.

Renee Young is with Samoa Joe. Joe tells Renee he will beat Roman, just like he has every time he has been in the ring with him. Joe says he owns Roman. He has broken down Roman Reigns. Joe has made sure that the Shield will not be champions together again. Dean is a stay at home husband living off his wife’s paycheck. Roman has been able to get himself disqualified to keep the title. Roman is out of options. It may be Roman’s yard, but he lives in Joe’s world.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley says that she is entering the Royal Rumble match. She says she will win and hug her way to Wrestlemania.

Braun Strowman versus Rhyno (with Heath Slater)

They lock up and Braun pushes Rhyno away. They lock up again and Braun sends Rhyno into the corner again. Braun with shoulder tackles and Slater gets on the apron to give support to Rhyno. Braun goes to the floor and he takes the mic. Braun tells Slater he has two choices. He can stay on the floor and shut up or he can get into the ring and get these hands like his partner.

Slater gets on the apron and Rhyno hits Strowman from behind. Slater attacks Braun from behind and the referee allows it. Braun pushes Slater down and then he hits splashes on Slater and Rhyno followed by a power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the match, Slater tries to save Rhyno from further damage from Strowman and it fails miserably and Strowman with a power slam to Slater. Strowman picks up Rhyno and hits another power slam. Strowman with another power slam to Slater.

Strowman picks up Rhyno again and hits a power slam. Strowman picks up Slater again and he is not finished with him and he winds up and hits a running power slam.

Roman Reigns is in the locker room and Seth Rollins stops by and he wants to know if Roman is keeping his cool. Roman says he cannot believe that Joe is acting like this because of what happened last week. Roman says they don’t mess with family. Seth says he hopes that Roman does not get disqualified.

Jason Jordan stops by and he says that they are focused on the Bar and if they get involved, Seth and he will take care of Sheamus and Cesaro. He tells Roman that you can believe that.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Raw Classic moment when DX invaded Nitro.

Braun walks in the back and he sees Kane and Kane does not want any of Strowman. Kane says he just wants to talk. He wants to talk about Brock Lesnar. Kane says he has never faced Brock in the ring but Braun has. They are the Alpha Monsters. Together they can contain the Beast. All it takes is to be on the same page.

Braun says that he does not care about Kane or his plan because he is the only Alpha Monster. When he takes down Brock, it will be on his own terms.

Kurt Angle is on the phone talking about the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Finn Balor enters and he sas that he was the first Universal Champion and he never lost the title and never got a rematch. If he has to defeat 29 other people to get his match, he will do it. He is in the Rumble match.

Kurt says he thought Finn was here to talk about something else. Kurt mentions the match with Finn against The MizTourage and Elias. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson enter and he says that they have been by his side before.

Samoa Joe versus Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title (and if Roman is disqualified, he loses the title)

Joe with jabs and punches to Reigns as the match begins. Joe with a forearm to the back of the head. Joe with more jabs in the corner and the referee warns Joe. Reigns with an uppercut or two followed by punches and kicks in the corner. Reigns stops before the referee gets to five. Reigns with punches and the referee stops Reigns. Joe with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Joe with a suplex and Reigns goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Joe works on the arm and he connects with a back elbow. Joe gets a near fall. Joe with more jabs. Reigns with a suplex. Reigns charges into the corner but Joe moves and Reigns hits the ring post and Joe gets a near fall. Joe kicks and punches Reigns as he works on the back. Joe with an arm bar. Reigns punches Joe to get out of the hold and he connects with an uppercut and clotheslines. Joe with a forearm and elbow in the corner followed by an enzuigiri for a near fall. Joe sends Reigns into the turnbuckles and he punches Reigns and follows with elbows.

Joe with another forearm and a hard Irish whip. Joe with another hard Irish whip. Joe with a snap mare followed by a seated abdominal stretch with Reigns’ arm under the throat. Reigns with a punch but Joe with an Irish whip. Reigns with a flying clothesline out of the corner. Reigns with NeverEnding Story in the corner and Reigns with a running boot to send Joe to the floor. Reigns with the running drop kick on the floor and then he sends Joe back into the ring. Reigns gets a near fall.

Reigns punches Joe in the corner and the referee warns Roman. Joe sends Roman to the apron and Joe knocks Reigns off the apron and Joe with a suicide dive that sends Reigns into the ringside barrier. Both men are down and the referee starts his count. Both men get back in at nine.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Joe with a head butt. Joe with a head butt to Reigns. Joe kicks Reigns in the chest and he taunts Reigns. Joe with a punch and Reigns wants Joe to hit him. Joe with a head butt and Roman with forearms. Joe with forearms and elbows. Reigns with a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Reigns sets for the Superman punch but Joe rolls to the floor when he sees Roman wind up.

Joe avoids a Superman punch off the steps and Joe sends Reigns into the ring steps a few times as the referee continues his count. Joe breaks the referee’s count and goes back to the floor. Reigns Irish whips Joe into the ring steps. Reigns grabs the ring steps and the referee stops him from doing it. The referee tells them to get back into the ring. Joe punches Reigns and then Reigns hits a Superman punch off the steps and then they return to the ring and Reigns hits another Superman punch. Joe kicks out at two.

Reigns looks around as he sets for the spear but Joe with a kick and Joe tries for the uranage. Reigns bumps into the referee and the referee is about to disqualify Reigns but Joe misses a splash into the corner. Joe with a uranage for a near fall. Joe argues with the referee and wants to know why Reigns wasn’t disqualified. Reigns with an uppercut but he misses a punch. Joe sets for the Kokina Clutch but Reigns with an arm drag and Reigns with the spear for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Kurt Angle watches in the back on the monitor and Paul Heyman enters the office.

Paul says he can help Kurt. Paul brings up the conspiracy that is going on under your watch. If Braun and Kane team up for the match, Brock will not be reactive, but proactive. If that is the case, 2018 will be the Year of the Beast.

Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari are in the ring and Drew has the mic.

Drew says he has been asked to give a message from the Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

Drew says His name is Enzo Amore and he is a bonafide G and a certified stud. Badaboom realest guy in the room. How are you doing. Enzo says that he is suffering from the flu so he will not be defending his title on Raw. What do we have here? A couple of haters. Drew says he would have wiped up the floor with Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander makes his way to the ring.

Cedric says he was expecting a title match and he came for competition. Since Enzo is ‘sick’, which of you will be stepping up in his place.

Ariya and Drew talk it over.

Drew and Ariya says that they will face Cedric in a tag match against him and anyone who walks down that ramp and he wishes Cedric luck on finding a partner.

Goldust comes out and he says he has some friends in low places but none are lower than you two. Goldust asks Cedric if he wants to be friends.

Cedric Alexander and Goldust versus Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

Daivari and Alexander start things off and Alexander with an arm wringer and European uppercut. Cedric with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Drew goes to the floor instead of interfering when he sees Cedric ready for him. Cedric is sent face first into the turnbuckles. Daivari with a rear chin lock. Alexander tries to get to the corner to make the tag but Daivari with a punch. Alexander with a back elbow and both men are down.

Gulak and Goldust tag in and Goldust with clotheslines. Goldust with punches when Gulak blocks the bulldog. Goldust with the bulldog and he punches Daivari on the apron followed by punches to Gulak. Goldust wtih a power slam and then he hits a reverse atomic drop on Daivari. Goldust goes up top and hits a corkscrew cross body. Alexander tags in and he hits a springboard clothesline. Goldust with a drop down uppercut to Gulak and Alexander with a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Goldust and Cedric Alexander

Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Brock Lesnar makes his way to the stage for the Brock Bounce and he is joined by his advocate Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman introduces himself and his client. He says it appears that the New Year’s Resolution for the WWE is to stack the deck against his client. How else would you explain once again Brock Lesnar has to defend his title against challengers . . . plural. It used to be CHALLENGER . . . singular. That is not how it happens any more. It is the Beast versus the Monster versus the Machine. Brock defends against both Braun Strowman and Kane.

You know this trick. Braun beats Kane. Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship. If Kane beats Braun Strowman, Brock loses the Universal Championship. Paul says he did not say someone beat Brock Lesnar because that ain’t happening. Paul says spoiler, Brock will successfully defend the title at the Royal Rumble. Paul says the announcers talk about the odds when it is three people. You can stock the deck against him. Paul says Brock would beat Braun Strowman. Brock would beat Kane. Brock could beat all thirty men in the Royal Rumble together or individually.

Brock Lesnar fears no challenge. Brock fears no challenger. Brock fears no challengers. Brock does not believe in monsters. Brock does not believe that Kane is the devil’s favorite. Paul says he had a talk with the man downstairs and his favorite is Brock Lesnar.

Kane’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Kane grabs Brock by the throat and choke slams Brock. Kane stands over Brock and starts to leave the ring but Brock sits up and he clotheslines Kane over the top rope to the floor. Some wrestlers come out to stop things from escalating but Brock with a forearm to Kane.

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

Credit: PWinsider.com