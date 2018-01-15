LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – January 15, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Braun says he wants to tell everyone a short story. A short story with a happy ending. A beast and a machine met a monster at the Royal Rumble and the last one standing was the Monster Among Men and he became the new Universal Champion.

Kurt Angle’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring with members of security behind him.

Braun tells Kurt he was telling a story, but Kurt says he has a story that doesn’t have a happy ending. Kurt says that Braun could have maimed people last week and he also caused thousands of dollars of damage.

Braun says it could have been a lot worse.

Kurt says that Braun has created an unsafe working environment. Kurt says he is responsible for everyone in the back and they could get caught in the crossfire.

Braun says he did his job last week, but Kurt says we settle things in the ring, not in the back with grappling hooks.

Braun says he does things how he wants and when he wants. If he wants to rip down the walls of Suplex City, that is what he will do. If he wants to kick in the doors to hell, that is what he is going to do. If he wants to be Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble, he will.

Kurt says Braun is lucky that they will be able to compete in the match at the Royal Rumble. It is not going to be a Triple Threat Match. Kurt tells Braun that he is fired.

Kurt leaves the ring and goes to the back.

Braun leaves the ring and he goes to the back with security walking behind him.

The announcers mention the matches on the show.

We go to Braun in the back and security is still walking behind him. Braun realizes that they are behind him and he tells them to make him leave.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Hugh Jackman on Raw as General Manager in 2011.

Braun is still walking with security a few feet behind him. Braun goes to the exit door and then he is told by one of the members of security he has to leave and he puts his hand on Braun’s shoulder. Braun attacks security, and one of them tries to escape but Braun stops him and throws him onto a table.

Braun says he is not leaving until everyone gets these hands.

Sheamus and Cesaro versus Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke)

Crews and Sheamus start things off and they lock up. Cesaro makes the tag and they kick Crews in the corner. Sheamus tags back in and they hit a double hip toss but Crews lands on his feet. Crews with a drop kick to Cesaro and then he floats over in the corner and hits a drop kick on Sheamus. Titus tags in and he punches Sheamus. Titus with a shoulder tackle and he barks. Sheamus with a knee lift and Cesaro tags in and connects with a European uppercut and chops. Cesaro with another European uppercut. Titus sends Cesaro into the corner and connects with a forearm and chop. Titus with a chop after mocking Cesaro. Cesaro with chops and Titus grabs Cesaro by the throat as he backs Cesaro into the corner and connects with a chop.

Titus with a slam. Crews tags in and he kicks Cesaro and slams him. Crews with a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Cesaro escapes a delayed vertical suplex attempt and he tags in Sheamus. Sheamus with a knee and Cesaro with a flying European uppercut. Sheamus with a clothesline off the turnbuckles and we go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro stops Crews when he tries to make the tag. Sheamus tags in and hits a back breaker and Cesaro comes off the turnbuckles with an elbow drop for a near fall. Sheamus with a top wrist lock but Crews with punches and an enzuigiri. Cesaro and Titus tag in and Titus with a shoulder tackle and clotheslines. Titus with chops to Cesaro followed by a biel. Titus barks and he hits a splash into the corner followed by a power slam for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and Crews sends Cesaro to the floor. Crews misses a moonsault off the apron and Cesaro takes care of Crews. Cesaro with a European uppercut against the ropes and Sheamus with a rollup. Titus escapes a Gotch Style Neutralizer and Crews tags in and hits a cross body for a near fall.

Crews with a standing moonsault. Titus is sent to the floor and Sheamus tags in. Sheamus gets Crews up for the spike White Noise and . . .

Jason Jordan’s music plays and Crews with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

After the match, Seth Rollins comes out and he says something to Jason that we cannot hear.

Braun Strowman is in the back and he looks for Kurt Angle’s office and he finds it. Braun kicks the door down and then he destroys the monitor and throws around some other furniture before he leaves.

We go to commercial.

We are back and in catering. Someone comes in and says that Braun Strowman is coming, but no one gets up.

Braun attacks Curt Hawkins and choke slams him through a table. Braun grabs some cake a backstage worker is carrying and he takes a bite out of it and then he walks away.

Enzo Amore comes out to the ring with Tony Nese.

Enzo says he is doing better than Curt Hawkins. He says Braun Strowman is a monster among men and so is he. He might look like Frankenstein at the Royal Rumble, but he will walk out of the ring as Cruiserweight Champion. What does that make Cedric? Dracula . . . because he sucks. Enzo says that Cedric will have to get through Tony Nese.

Goldust comes out with Cedric and he says that Enzo has a lot of nerve to compare himself to Boris Karloff. Enzo would go straight to DVD, but Cedric Alexander is a box office smash. When Cedric wins at Royal Rumble, there will only be one word to describe him . . . champion. Goldust says he has one word for Enzo.

Cedric says that there is only one word to describe Enzo and he spells it out.

We are back and Braun is still throwing things around in the back. Braun pushes a trash bin and referees move out of the way.

Cedric Alexander (with Goldust) versus Tony Nese (with Enzo Amore)

The match is joined in progress and Alexander with a side head lock. Nese with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Nese kicks Alexander. Alexander with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Alexander with a running shoulder into the corner but Nese trips Alexander when he goes for a springboard move. Nese with a kick and Alexander lands on Nese’s shoulders. Nese with a gutbuster for a near fall. Nese punches Alexander.

Nese chops Alexander and then he puts Cedric in the tree of woe. Nese with kicks and then he does some abs work while kicking Alexander. Nese gets a near fall. Nese works on the neck. Nese sends Alexander back to the mat and connects with a leg drop for a near fall. Nese works on the neck while Goldust goes over to Enzo and barks in his face and does the Enzo dance.

Alexander with a forearm and Nese with a punch. Nese with an Irish whip but he misses a splash into the corner. Cedric with an uppercut. Alexander drop kicks Nese’s knee and Tony goes into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a kick and a slingshot flatline followed by a charge into the corner but Alexander is sent to the apron but Alexander with a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Alexander sets for the Lumbar Check but Nese with a side head lock. Nese with a forearm to the back of the head and an uppercut. Nese lands on his feet on the Lumber Check attempt and Nese with a near fall.

Nese with a back heel kick and another kick. Alexander with a back elbow. Alexander escapes the Pump Handle Michinoku Driver and hits the Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Kurt Angle’s office is getting cleaned up and Kurt says that he has no other option than to call the SWAT team. An official says that Braun is headed for the television production truck. Kurt thinks about it for a moment and he says they are worth 12 million dollars.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Braun is walking towards the production trucks. Braun enters the truck and he says he will shut down the show. Braun wants to know how to shut this off. Braun throws a jacket in the truck and he starts hitting buttons and he tells everyone to leave.

Braun leaves the truck and the people in production go back to their places.

We see Braun in one of the semis and he tries to push over the truck.

Kurt Angle tells him to leave and Kurt’s phone rings.

Braun comes back and he pushes the truck over.

Braun walks away and he heads towards the ring and tells security to get away from him.

Braun makes his way to the announce table and he grabs Michael Cole and picks him up by his pants and carries him onto the stage.

Kurt Angle comes out and he tells Braun to stop. He tells Braun he has called off the cops and Stephanie McMahon has rehired Braun.

Kurt tells Braun to let Michael Cole go (which he already did) and he raises his arms in victory. Braun sees Cole and he grabs him by his throat and throws him onto security and gets the strike.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are down one announcer until Tom Phillips joins Booker and Corey.

We take a look back at the reason why Tom Phillips is now on commentary.

Nia Jax versus Asuka

Asuka avoids Nia and kicks her and goes for the leg. Nia sends Asuka to the mat. Asuka goes for the arm but Nia escapes. Asuka with a waist lock and forearms. Nia pushes Asuka wway and she applies an Octopus. Nia is able to escape but Asuka lands on her feet. Asuka with a back heel kick but Nia with a back breaker. Nia biels Asuka across the ring by the hair. Asuka with forearms but Nia with a clothesline.

Asuka with a cross arm breaker but Nia is able to escape. Asuka turns it into a triangle. Nia gets to her feet and she sends Asuka into the turnbuckles.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nia with a bear hug. Asuka goes for a sunset flip but Nia stays on her feet but Nia misses a seated splash. Asuka with a running boot to the head and both women are down. Asuka gets to her feet first and she connects with back fists and a spinning back heel kick. Nia gets Asuka up for a Samoan drop but Asuka counters into a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with kicks but Nia blocks a kick and hits a power bomb but Nia collapses onto the ropes. Nia gets a near fall.

Nia picks up Asuka but Asuka rolls through into a knee bar. Nia tries to get to the ropes and she succeeds. Nia sends Asuka to the floor. Nia sends Asuka into the ring steps. Asuka kicks Nia in the back of the leg and she gets caught in the ring steps and falls to the floor. Nia gets back into the ring before the ten count. Nia struggles to get back to her feet and she collapses to the mat. Nia gets up again and she falls to the mat.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Asuka (by referee stoppage)

After the match, officials come to the ring to check on Nia and so does Alexa Bliss.

Kurt Angle is in his office surveying the damage from Braun Strowman and we see Jason Jordan.

Jason tells Kurt thank you for believing in him and for giving him the opportunity to become tag team champion.

Jason says he would have been there to help Kurt with Braun Strowman. Jason says they are ready to defend the tag titles at the Royal Rumble. He wants to help his partner and the loss last week has been eating him alive. He says a match would help him.

Kurt asks him who should they face.

Jason says Seth should have a singles match and it should be against Finn Balor.

Kurt is okay with that match.

Tom Phillips gives an update on Michael Cole. He says that Cole is shaken up after being manhandled by Braun Strowman. Corey says that rehiring Braun Strowman was a mistake by Stephanie McMahon.

We have the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute.

We are back and Alexa is with Nia in the locker room and she says she did not exepct to see Nia get hurt.

Enzo shows up and they talk about their injuries. Alexa tells Enzo she’s got this. Nia tells Alexa that Enzo’s got this and Alexa leaves.

Enzo says that he is sorry that Nia got hurt.

Match Number Four: Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson versus Ricky Starks and Aaron Solow

Dawson with forearms and punches followed by a suplex and clothesline. Wilder tags in and he goes to the turnbuckles for a knee to the head. Wilder pushes Solow into the corner and Starks tags in and Wilder with a back breaker. Dawson tags in and he hits an assisted gourdbuster. Dawson with a slap to Solow on the apron and then they hit Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Scott and Dash are interviewed after the match and Scott asks if they really want to give them a live mic. That was tag team wrestling. Too many people care about playing video games or seeing how many likes they get. They are students of the game. They are asked about which legends they are looking forward to meeting next week. Dash says there is nothing old school about beer baths and crotch chops. They made things a mockery. Dash says they are not sports entertainers, they are wrestlers. Scott says they are not creations of the WWE board room. They will not be changed. Next week, there will be a ton of entertainers from around the globe, but this is their universe.

Elias walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is in the ring and he wants to know who wants to walk with him.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.