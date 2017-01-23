LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from Cleveland with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to kick off the show. The shark cage is in the ring. Reigns talks about his Royal Rumble match against WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The music interrupts and out comes Owens with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to the stage.

Owens talks about how Reigns powerbombed his way through WWE but only one man can say he put Reigns through the table – Owens. Reigns says Owens is about to be the one… the one to get whipped in front of his best friend and the world. Jericho addresses Reigns now. This leads to Reigns calling Jericho to the ring for a United States Title rematch. It looks like we have tonight’s main event as Reigns’ music hits.

– Still to come, Bill Goldberg is here. We go to a promo for WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” and a commercial break.

– Back from the break and Cole confirms Reigns vs. Jericho for tonight.

Luke Gallows vs. Cesaro

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus as we get a look back at last week. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. It’s announced that the two teams will do battle at the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show and the titles will be on the line. There will be two referees for the match.

Back and forth to start. Cesaro hits the corkscrew uppercut for 2. Gallows takes control and keeps it as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Sheamus chasing Karl Anderson to the back during the break. Sheamus returned to ringside but Anderson did not. Gallows with a sideslam for a 2 count. Cesaro counters Gallows and nails a big suplex. Cesaro makes a comeback and nails a big DDT for a 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Cesaro Swing but Gallows fights it and goes to the floor for a breather. Gallows shoves Sheamus. The referee warns Sheamus to back up.

Gallows comes back to the apron but Cesaro boots him to the floor. Sheamus levels Gallows while the referee is distracted by Cesaro. Cesaro rolls Gallows back in the ring and goes for the Sharpshooter. Anderson runs back down and dropkicks Sheamus at ringside. The referee is distracted by Anderson while Gallows taps to the Sharpshooter. Gallows ends up dropping Cesaro with a boot and dropping him for the win.

Winner: Luke Gallows

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson celebrate as we go to replays.

– Mick Foley is backstage talking to Stephanie McMahon via speakerphone. Stephanie is surprised Foley granted Roman Reigns his rematch. Foley does the cheap pop for Cleveland. Sami Zayn comes in and apologizes for interrupting, he just needs to talk to Mick. Sami asks how he goes about announcing his Royal Rumble spot. Stephanie interrupts and announces Sami vs. Seth Rollins for tonight. If Sami wins, he’s in the Rumble. Stephanie has plans for Rollins but asks Foley to take her off speakerphone. Sami leaves. Foley says he will go deliver a message to Rollins but he doesn’t agree with it. Foley hangs up and doesn’t look too thrilled about Stephanie’s plans for Rollins. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a sitdown interview with Corey Graves and Bayley to discuss her Royal Rumble match against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She gets hyped up and seems confident about winning the title at the Rumble.

– Mick Foley approaches Seth Rollins backstage and informs him that he has to face Sami Zayn tonight. If Sami wins, he takes Rollins’ spot in the Royal Rumble main event. Rollins says he’s going to win and make it to WrestleMania 33 so he can throw it right back in Stephanie’s face and her coward of a husband Triple H.

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

Back from a commercial and out comes Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn is out next. They lock up and trade holds after going to the corner. If Sami wins this match, he gets Rollins’ Royal Rumble spot.

Things finally get heated and Sami clotheslines Rollins. Rollins ends up tossing Sami to the floor and nailing a big dive, sending Sami into the barrier. We go to commercial with Rollins standing tall.

Back from the break and Sami fights out of a hold with strikes. Sami sends Rollins to the apron but gets kicked. Rollins springboards in but can’t hit the knee. Sami hits the Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count. Sami fights back out of the corner and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count. Sami with a Michinoku Driver for another 2 count.

Sami goes to the top but Rollins leaps up with him. Sami sends him to the mat. Sami jumps but has to roll through. Rollins comes off the top with a Blockbuster for a close 2 count. Rollins with knees. Sami counters and rolls him up for 2. Rollins with a big kick to the jaw for a 2 count. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for another 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Rollins with a knee to the face. Rollins hits a Slingblade. Rollins goes for a Pedigree but it’s blocked. Sami with a big DDT. Sami misses a Helluva Kick. Sami blocks a Pedigree and dumps Rollins over the top rope.

Sami goes to the top after wasting some time. Rollins runs back in and kicks Sami in the head. Rollins climbs up for a super Pedigree but Sami fights back. Sami with a sunset flip powerbomb for a 2 count. Sami argues with the referee. Rollins counters with an enziguri. Sami with the exploder suplex into the corner. Sami readies for a Helluva Kick on the apron. Rollins kicks him and nails a Pedigree on the apron. Rollins looks to put Sami away when Triple H’s music hits. Rollins waits for Triple H to appear, forgetting about Sami. He turns back around and Sami rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– Rollins looks shocked as there is no Triple H. Sami celebrates his spot in the Rumble as Rollins looks on.

– Back from the break and a furious Rollins is looking for Triple H. Foley says he had nothing to do with this but it’s obvious that Stephanie was working with someone in the production truck. Rollins storms off as Foley promises he will get answers.

Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak vs. TJ Perkins, Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher

We go to the ring and Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari are waiting in the ring. We go to a vignette for Mustafa Ali. Ali makes his way to the ring as Austin Aries has joined Cole and Graves for commentary. TJ Perkins is out next. Jack Gallagher is out last for his team.

Back and forth early on. Gallagher gets control of Gulak. Perkins tags in and nails a crossbody. Gulak gets caught in a submission now. Perkins turns it into a 2 count. Gulak launches Perkins into the corner and stomps. Nese is in next. Perkins catches him in a neckbreaker. More back and forth between the two. Nese with a gutbuster and left hands. Nese with a leg scissors submission in the middle of the ring.

Nese ends up missing a springboard moonsault. Gulak and Ali tag in. Ali unloads. Ali nails a big neckbreaker as Daivari breaks the pin. All six cruiserweights get involved now. Ali ends up hitting the reverse 450 on Gulak for the win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, TJ Perkins and Jack Gallagher

– After the match, Ali stands tall with Perkins and Gallagher as we go to replays.

– We see The New Day backstage headed to the ring with what looks like shenanigans. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods talks about how they will win the Royal Rumble and… the music interrupts and out come Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Cass announces that he will be in the Rumble. They’re quickly interrupted by Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Lana. Rusev is also official for the Rumble. Titus O’Neil is out next. He reveals that we have an eight-man tag match coming up next. Titus messes up and indicates that Lana will be wrestling with them. Woods asks who’s the real fourth man for their team and out comes Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman, Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil vs. The New Day, Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Braun marches to the ring as everyone looks on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi hits a crossbody on Rusev for a 2 count. Rusev fights back and in comes Jinder. He beats Kofi down for a quick pin attempt. Titus comes in and nails Kofi as Jinder keeps him held down. Titus slams Kofi and covers for a 2 count.

Titus stands tall and plays the crowd before taking a cheap shot at Big E. Kofi dumps him to the floor. Braun throws Titus back in. Cass gets the tag with Jinder. Cass takes control and tosses Jinder across the ring. Cass with a big splash in the corner and a boot. Enzo tags in for the double team off the top. Titus breaks the pin. Titus knocks Cass off the apron. Big E with a big suplex on Titus. Big E tosses Rusev to the apron but runs into Rusev’s knee. Cass with a running boot on Rusev that sends them both to the floor. Kofi runs the ropes and dives out. Enzo rolls Jinder up for a 2 count. Enzo with an enziguri.

Braun tags in and corners Enzo. Enzo gets riled up and charges but Braun levels him with just a shoulder. Braun scoops Enzo but Enzo fights out. Enzo comes off the top but Braun catches him with a big running powerslam for the win.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil

– After the match, Braun stands tall when Big Show’s music hits and out he comes. Braun waits for a fight. Show enters the ring and they stare each other down from a distance. Braun ends up backing out of the ring as fans boo. Braun yells about doing things on his own terms. Show’s music hits as he stands tall and Braun marches to the stage.

– The announcers plug NXT Takeover and the WWE Network. Big Show stops by with The New Day and comments on how cool the “new” announcer setup is.

– We get a look back at tonight’s RAW opening segment. Still to come, Reigns vs. Jericho for the WWE United States Title.

