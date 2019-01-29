WWE RAW Results – January 28, 2019

We are in Phoenix, Arizona and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring so he can assume his rightful means of celebration after the Royal Rumble and POINT TO THE SIGN.

Seth says he came to this ring last week and he said that thirty men would lay it all on the line in the Royal Rumble for immortality. Seth said he would outlast them because of heart, determination, passion, love. Tonight, Seth says he is standing in this ring and he can say that he is going to the main event of Wrestlemania.

Seth promised himself that if he won the Royal Rumble, he was not going to do it . . . but this is a once in a lifetime shot so he has to point at the sign. Seth says all he wanted to do was poit at the sign and main event Wrestlemania. Winning the Royal Rumble is not the end of the journey, it is the beginning of the journey. He has a choice to take. One path can take him to Smackdown where he can challenge someone who has been a friend of his for a long time, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Seth’s other path takes him to Suplex City, where he challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. It will take him some time to make that decision.

Triple H’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Hunter says he is glad that Seth got to live the dream and point at the sign. Hunter says he would have been disappointed if he didn’t. That is why he came out a few months ago to challenge Seth Rollins. Hunter says he has known that dream. Hunter says he knows what that dream was like because it was his dream. Seth stepped up to the challenge and Hunter says he is proud.

The Royal Rumble is a match designed to test the limits of all athletes. Put the 30 best in the ring until there is one left. Last night, we found out who The One is. That one is Seth Rollins. Hunter reminds Seth that he has a question of who he will burn down at Wrestlemania. Much like Becky Lynch has the same decision. She will make her decision on Smackdown, but you need to make yours right here tonight. You know better than anybody how fast the machine moves. We need to know and you need to make the decision on the cross road tonight. You have until the end of the night.

Daniel Bryan will be here. Brock Lesnar will be here. Hunter says he needs to know whose ass Seth will kick at Wrestlemania.

Seth says this will be one of the hardest decisions he had to make in his career but if it has to be done tonight . . .

Dean Ambrose interrupts with his music and he makes his way to the ring.

Dean says this is so cute. This father/son shtick makes him sick. When we were riding around Florida for $500 he didn’t care. Hunter tried to get rid of you but Dean says he believed in you. Hunter tried to stop us.

Hunter talks about Dean attacking his brother on the same night his other brother announced he had leukemia.

Dean says this conversation does not concern you.

Hunter says this all concerns him.

Dean calls Seth a suck up and a kiss ass. Go ahead and headline Wrestlemania. Dean says he hopes Seth wins whatever title match he chooses, but the one person Seth cannot beat without help is him. Dean suggests that Chuckles make this match if he has stroke.

Hunter leaves the ring and Dean asks if he needs permission from his father in law first.

Hunter calls for a referee.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Dean Ambrose versus Seth Rollins

Rollins with chops and punches followed by kicks. Rollins with a double sledge to the back and a snap mare followed by a kick to the chest. Rollins with a knee drop to the head and Dean rolls to the floor. Rollins with a baseball slide that sends Ambrose into the ringside barrier. Rollins sends Dean into the ringside barrier and chops Dean. Ambrose with a punch and Seth with a chop and punches. Rollins breaks the referee’s count and Dean sends Rollins into the crowd. Rollins with a punch and a springboard clothesline. Dean with a kick and he sends Rollins to the mat.

Ambrose punches Rollins and kicks him in the corner. Rollins with a kick to the head. Rollins misses the Black Out and he goes for a sunset flip power bomb but Ambrose escapes and sends Rollins into the ring post a few times. Ambrose gets a near fall. Ambrose with an STF. Ambrose with a knee to the midsection for a near fall. Ambrose is sent to the floor and Dean with a forearm to stop the suicide dive. Ambrose with a kick and a butterfly gourdbuster for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dean with forearms to the back from the turnbuckles but Seth pushes Dean off. Dean with a forearm and he goes for a butterfly superplex. Seth blocks it and he punches and head butts Dean to the mat. Seth with a cross body off the turnbuckles. Rollins with a chop and Dean chops back. They go back and forth until Dean misses and Seth with a back elbow. Seth with slingblade and Dean goes to the floor. Seth with a suicide dive and he sends Dean into the ringside barrier. Seth clotheslines Dean over the top rope to the floor and Seth with another suicide dive.

Seth goes for a suplex but Dean lands on his feet and Seth with an enzuigiri. Dean falls to the floor. Seth goes for a suicide dive and he connects. Seth sends Dean back into the ring and Seth goes up top and misses a frog splash. Dean with a La Magistral for a near fall. Dean with a kick but Rollins avoids the double under hook DDT. Rollins with a buckle bomb and thrust kick. Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belts.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Dean Ambrose is still in the ring and he has a chair.

Dean says he has something serious that he has to tell the people. When he signed with WWE . . .

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka make their way to the ring for their match.

Dean and Nia have some words for each other. Nia hits Dean from behind and they have to be separated.

Alexa says being first tag champs is the logical next step. She cannot see anyone else wearing those titles. Mickie asks if they can see Nia and Tamina with those belts. Mickie says it would be like putting lipstick on a pig.

Match Number Two: Mickie James and Alexa Bliss versus Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Qualifying Match

Alexa and Tamina start things off and Alexa with a punch but Tamina pushes Alexa to the mat. Alexa with a moonsault knee drop for a near fall. Nia tags in and she splashes Alexa and Mickie is knocked off the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Tamina avoids the moonsault knee drop and Tamina punches Alexa and gets a near fall. Tamina with forearms to the back of the head and she applies a reverse chin lock. Tamina with a punch and Irish whip. Bliss with an elbow and a sunset flip for a near fall. Tamina with a forearm to the head. Nia tags in and gives Alexa a head butt. Nia chokes Alexa in the ropes. Nia with a running hip into the corner. Nia pulls Alexa out of the corner. Nia with a cobra clutch on Alexa. Nia sends Alexa into the turnbuckles and Tamina tags in. Tamina with a head butt. Alexa with a sunset flip for a near fall.

Tamina keeps Alexa from making the tag. Tamina goes for a slam but Alexa gets to her feet and Alexa makes the tag. Mickie with a kick and she goes up top and hits a Thesz Press. Mickie with punches and an elbow. Mickie with a head scissors take down and neck breaker for a near fall. Tamina misses a super kick and Mickie with a back heel kick and Nia tags in. Nia misses a splash into the corner and Mickie with a kick and Nia pushes Mickie away. Nia gets Mickie up for a Samoan drop and Alexa goes up top and Nia gets Alexa on her shoulders and hits a double Samoan drop for the three count.

Winners: Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

We go to comments from earlier today from Kurt Angle about his match against Baron Corbin. Kurt says he loved being General Manager and if not for Baron, he might still have the job. Kurt is asked about his match against Drew McIntyre when Baron Corbin left the building. Kurt says it has taken him a long time to get over that match with Drew. It has taken him longer to get his match against Baron Corbin. Baron is the one who should be worried.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kurt Angle versus Baron Corbin

Before the match, Corbin takes the mic and he says Kurt is one of the greatest of all time. If someone stepped to you, you broke their ankle. Baron says he knows that Kurt believes that he has one great run left in him and one great match. The people make you believe and that is not true. The people were not there when you got hurt. Baron says he is going to humiliate . . .

Angle punches Corbin and then the referee starts the match.

Angle with punches and a German suplex. Corbin with a knee and then he slides around the ring post to enter the ring and he clotheslines Angle. Corbin with kicks and he chokes Angle in the ropes. Corbin with a knee to the midsection and a forearm to the back. Corbin punches Angle. Corbin with an elbow to the chest followed by a half nelson and chin lock. Corbin with a knee to the midsection and then Irish whips Angle but Angle with an elbow. Corbin goes into the ring post when Angle moves. Angle with a German suplex and he holds on for a second one. Angle continues to hit the Three Rivers combination for the three count.

Angle goes for an Olympic Slam but Corbin gets to his feet and he hits a clothesline for a near fall. Angle with an Olympic slam for a near fall. Angle with an ankle lock and Corbin tries to get to the ropes but he kicks Angle away. Corbin with Deep Six for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

After the match, Corbin returns to the ring to hit End of Days.

Finn Balor walks in the back and he is congratulated by Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Apollo Crews. He is also greeted by Heavy Machinery, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Universal Championship Match from Royal Rumble.

Finn Balor makes his way to the ring.

He says last night for ten minutes, he went toe to toe with Brock Lesnar. Finn says he makes no excuses. Brock Lesnar beat him. Then, Brock Lesnar beat him again. He never felt speed like it or power like it. He never saw it combined. Today, he is hurt. Finn says he is not standing out here with his head held low. He is standing out here with his head held high. Last night, Brock Lesnar beat him and Brock beat him again because he made Brock Lesnar believe.

Bobby Lashley’s music interrupts and he comes out with Lio Rush.

Lio says it is a disgrace that a twerp like you got a shot at the Universal Championship. We all know that you almost beat Brock Lesnar last night, but you wouldn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Bobby Lashley. Bobby is bigger, faster, stronger than Brock Lesnar will ever be. That beating you took last night is nothing compared to what Lashley will do to you.

Finn points out he lasted longer with Brock than Lashley did in the Rumble.

Lashley with a kick and spinebuster. Bobby with another spinebuster. Bobby picks up Finn for another spinebuster.

Lio takes off his shirt and puts it on top of Balor.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment of Bobby Lashley attacking Finn Balor.

Match Number Four: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Hawkins and WIlder start things off and Hawkins with punches. Ryder tags in and Hawkins is sent into the corner and Ryder with a flapjack. Hawkins sends Dawson to the floor and Ryder takes care of Wilder. Ryder with a baseball slide to the floor. Wilder with a kick to Ryder and Dawson tags in. Wilder with a drop kick to add to the pressure of a Dawson suplex. Dawson with elbow drops and a belly-to-back suplex.

Wilder tags in and Dawson with an assisted leg drop for a near fall. Wilder runs his forearm across the bridge of the nose. Wilder goes for a suplex but you don’t suplex Zack Ryder because he lands on his feet and hits a neck breaker. Hawkins tags in and he punches Dawson. Hawkins with a runinng forearm and drop kick to Dawson and one to Wilder. Hawkins with an enzuigiri to Dawson. Dawson with a clothesline and he knocks Ryder off the apron.

Hawkins gets a near fall. Wilder tags in and they hit Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

After the match, Hawkins shows some frustration over the loss and Ryder tries to calm him down.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan walk in the back and Daniel is asked by Charly Caruso about Rowan’s involvement last night. Does he think he can beat Seth Rollins? Daniel asks what kind of question was that. Daniel says he would have beaten AJ Styles regardless last time. Daniel says that Seth promotes wanton environmental destruction by telling people to burn it down. If Seth Rollins chooses him tonight, Daniel will not wait until Wrestlemania because we . . . I will end all of Seth Rollins’ hopes tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is in the ring.

Elias says he has been testing you all and you let him down. You need to be better. By the time you hear that guitar strum and see him in the ring, you should be giving him a standing ovation. You should be cheering widely and there should be signs throughout the building. You are in the presence of Elias and you are in the presence of greatness, but it is too late.

Elias says he will not write or perform any songs for you any more. They are now for him.

Elias is interrupted by Jeff Jarrett. Jeff makes his way to the stage and he has something to say to Slapnuts. You think you are going to come out here after cracking him with a guitar and have a concert for yourself. You better not worry about having a problem with these people because you have a problem with him. It is spelled J-E-Double F J-A-Double R-E-Double T.

Road Dogg interrupts and asks Elias if he just wants to perform for himself. He tells Elias to play with himself on his own time. Road Dogg says if you are not down with that, he has two words for you.

Road Dogg says they want to sing for everybody, even Elias.

Elias hits Road Dogg and then he attacks Jarrett. Jarrett punches Elias multiple times. Jarrett grabs the guitar but Elias punches Jarrett and hits Jeff with the guitar.

Natalya is getting ready in the back and Dana Brooke stops by and talks about Ember being hurt and how she was her first choice. Dana says she won’t let Natalya down. Natalya says what matters most is trying our hardest. Dana says she is better than Ember and she is better than Natalya. Dana walks away and wants to know if Natalya is coming with her.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mojo Rawley says it is your fault this is happening and there is no one else to blame. If you weren’t so compromising, he would not be in this position. He is the greatest combination of strength and speed, but they think he is a nobody because of you.

We see that Mojo is looking at himself in a mirror.

Mojo says that ends now. Soon everyone will see who he really is.

Match Number Five: Natalya and Dana Brooke versus Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (with Ruby Riott) in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Natalya and Sarah start things off and Natalya with suplexes and Dana tags in. They go for a double suplex on Sarah and hit it. Sarah kicks Dana away and Liv tags in. Dana with an enzuigiri and Liv goes to the floor. Dana kicks Liv away and kicks Liv into the LED board. Ruby and Sarah check on Liv and Sarah tags in. Sarah Irish whips Dana face first into the turnbuckles. Sarah knocks Natalya off the apron. Liv tags in and hits a bulldog for a near fall.

Liv pushes Dana away and Dana pushes Liv away but Liv with an enzuigiri. Natalya tags in and hits a discus clothesline. Liv with an Irish whip but misses a splash. Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop but Liv with a rollup when Ruby interferes. Natalya with the Sharpshooter but Sarah pushes Dana into Natalya and Liv gets the three count with a rollup.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

We are back and Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring.

Ronda says if you cannot dream big ridiculous dreams, what is the purpose of dreaming at all. Ronda says she entered this ring last year for the first Women’s Royal Rumble and she dreamed ridiculously big and she is the Raw Women’s Champion. Sasha Banks, last night she gave her the fight of her life. She has more passion and desire than anyone she has faced. Ronda says she wants to thank Sasha.

Ronda points to the Wrestlemania sign, even though she doesn’t have a justification to point at it. Ronda says she knows Becky is watching and Becky has a choice to make.

Bayley’s music plays and she makes her way to the stage.

Bayley says she is not Becky Lynch but she is one half of the Boss and Hug Connection with the woman who gave you the match of your life. Bayley says you look like you are out here for a fight and so is she. Why not put the title on the line and have a match tonight.

Match Number Six; Ronda Rousey versus Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda wit a judo throw and she goes for the arm but Bayley gets to the ropes. Bayley works on the arm and sends Ronda to the floor. Bayley follows and brings Ronda back to the apron and she punches Ronda and goes for a cutter in the ropes but Ronda with an arm bar in the ropes. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes for a near fall. Bayley clips Ronda after Ronda goes down in the corner on an Irish whip.

Bayley with a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley works on the knee and applies a step over toe hold. Ronda goes for a choke but Bayley kicks Ronda in the leg. Bayley sends Ronda into the turnbuckles and punches Ronda. Ronda with an elbow. Bayley with a snap mare and a near fall. Bayley with forearms and she runs Ronda into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders. Ronda with a shoulder tackle.

Ronda with a clothesline and judo throw followed by a second one. Ronda with more judo throws but Ronda’s knee gives out. Ronda with her punches and a judo throw. Ronda with a clothesline for a near fall. Ronda with knees to the midsection but Bayley with a knee bar. Ronda escapes and they roll to the floor. Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley leaps over Ronda as Ronda charges into the corner. Bayley with shoulders and then she sends Ronda to the floor. Bayley goes for the drop kick through the ring post. Bayley gets a near fall. Bayley goes up top and hits an elbow drop and applies the Banks Statement. Ronda gets her finger tips on the ropes. Bayley sets for a superplex but Ronda escapes and she punches Bayley. Bayley knocks Ronda off the turnbuckles. Ronda takes Bayley off the turnbuckles and applies the arm bar and Bayley taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey (retains Championship)

After the match, Ronda helps Bayley up and they shake hands.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring, favoring her left knee that has a brace.

Becky says The Man is back on Raw. She tells Ronnie should would find a way back to her. She has been hearing about this ‘baddest woman on the planet’ but the last time she came to her show, Becky dropped Ronda . . . right there. Even after that, you never came looking after her to prove you are the baddest. Becky says she came for Ronda to prove she is not. You have heard about this, but Becky reminds Ronda she won the Royal Rumble. Becky says that she does not need time to make her decision like Seth Rollins. Becky chooses Ronda. At Wrestlemania, she will break Ronda’s mystique. She will take her title and kick her ass in front of the whole world.

Ronda says she wants the whole world to hear this. Ronda asks Becky how is her leg and she wants Becky to look her in the eye. She wants to face the best version of Becky Lynch. Ronda says she can rebreak her face faster than you can say Nia Jax. Ronda says she has the ability to kill you with her bare hands without breaking a sweat. Ronda says they are the same age. While you were training, Ronda says she was main eventing in a company that did not want women. Last year, you were on the kickoff show of Wrestlemania and while Ronda reminds Becky she stole the show at Wrestlemania. Ronda says she owns any ring that she steps into.

Seth Rollins is in the back and he sees Braun Strowman standing next to him. Braun tells Seth he earned it last night and he offers his hand. Seth shakes it. He tells Seth to make the right choice and make it count at Wrestlemania.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Drew McIntyre versus Braun Strowman

They lock up and Strowman pushes Drew away. Drew with a side head lock and shoulder tackle but Braun stays on his feet. Drew with a kick and chop. Braun runs into a boot. Drew with a chop and boot to Braun. Drew with punches but Braun with a shoulder tackle. Braun kicks Drew in the ribs and Drew goes to the floor. Braun goes to the floor for his lap shoulder tackle but Drew with a drop kick to the knees and Braun goes head first into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew with a sleeper. Braun with a side slam to escape. Braun with a punch and Drew goes down. Braun with a splash into the corner and a forearm across the chest. Braun sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Braun goes to the floor and he limps after Drew. Braun picks up Drew but Drew gets to his feet and he sends Braun into the ring post. Braun grabs the leg but Drew kicks Braun. Braun sends Drew off the apron to the floor with an arm wringer.

Braun picks up the ring steps but Baron Corbin hits Braun from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Braun Strowman (by disqualification)

Baron gets a chair and hits Braun with it. Braun fights back with head butts after punching the chair. Baron is sent into the ringside barrier and the ring steps. Braun with a lap shoulder tackle to Drew and then he does the same to Baron. Braun gets the ring steps and puts them near Baron. Braun sends Corbin’s head into the ring steps a few times. Drew with a running boot to the head.

Baron and Drew have a few words together and Drew with punches. They give Braun a double choke slam on the ring steps.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are in the back talking. Brock Lesnar’s door is knocked on by Paul Heyman as we go to commercial.

We are back and next week Sasha Banks and Bayley face Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox to see the third Raw team for the Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins is introduced, but he is interrupted by Brock Lesnar’s music. He is joined by Paul Heyman as Brock makes his way to the ring.

Paul introduces himself and his client. The premise of this entire program is absurd. This should be the easiest decision of Seth Rollins’ life. It is easy to make choices when you don’t have options. There is only option. Seth Rollins should face the champion Daniel Bryan. This is for Seth’s own good. They will have a great sports entertainment match because the last thing you want to do is get in a FIGHT with Brock Lesnar.

Paul says it takes a special kind of being to withstand the beating that can be given by Brock Lesnar when you go into his house to take what is his.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he comes to the ring.

Seth gets in Brock’s face and Seth punches and kicks Brock. Rollins with a super kick but Brock with an F-5. Brock with a second F-5. Brock goes for a third one and hits it. Brock picks up Seth and hits a fourth one. Brock decides to give one for the thumb and hits a fifth one on the title belt.

Seth asks Lesnar if that is all he’s got. Brock with a knee and he starts with the second hand and a sixth F-5.

We go to credits.

