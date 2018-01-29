WWE Raw Results – January 29, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of the Royal Rumble PPV. Stephanie McMahon makes her way to the ring. Stephanie welcomes everyone to Raw. She says it has been a historic week for WWE. Last week they celebrated 25 year of Raw. Tonight, they kick off 25 more. Last night we saw the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Sasha lasted almost an hour. Nia Jax proved why she is an unmovable force. We saw Hall of Famers like Lita, Jacqueline, Beth Phoenix, and Trish Stratus. When all was said and done, the game changed when we had the surprise entrance of WWE’s newest superstar Ronda Rousey.

Tonight is about the winner of the historic Rumble match. Stephanie brings out Asuka.

Asuka points to the Wrestlemania sign.

Stephanie says that this would be the time when she would ask Asuka about the title she wants to wrestle for. Alexa Bliss may not be the champion at Wrestlemania because she will defend the title in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Asuka speaks in Japanese and then points to the Wrestlemania sign. She says she will become the champion at Wrestlemania because NO ONE IS READY FOR ASUKA.

Sasha Banks comes out to the ring.

Sasha apologizes for the interruption but she has something to get off her chest. Last night was a dream come true and women got to main event the Royal Rumble. Last night, she got to share the ring with 29 incredible women and one of them was you. Sasha says she wants to congratulate Asuka on her victory. Sasha mimics Asuka and she proved that she can go the distance. Sasha says she is ready for Asuka . . . tonight.

Stephanie makes the match official between Sasha and Asuka.

Michael Cole reminds us about Shinsuke Nakamura’s decision to face AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. Michael mentions the road to determine who faces Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania starts tonight. We will have qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber match.

Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Kane in a Last Man Standing Match to Qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match

Before the match even starts, Braun goes under the ring to bring weapons into the ring.

We go to commercial.

The match is joined in progress and Kane sends Braun into the ring post. Kane grabs a kendo stick and hits Braun in the back. Kane with an uppercut and they go into the crowd. Braun with a knee and punches. Braun sends Kane into the dasher boards and then into the tech area. Braun hits Kane with a chair. Braun sends Kane into the barricade by the announce table and then he runs a case into Kane’s head.

The referee almost starts his count but Braun grabs a chair. The announcers leave the area and Braun hits Kane in the ribs with the chair. Braun pushes the stage with the announce table onto Kane.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Officials call for paramedics.

They bring out a stretcher for Kane.

Braun comes back out and Corey asks Braun what did he just do. Braun says he did his job. Kurt said ‘last man standing’ . . . and that is what he did.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the announcers standing behind what is left of the announce table.

We are told that Kane is being taken to a medical facility and he is having problem breathing.

We see Kane being stretchered out and we see Braun walking in the back.

Kurt Angle stops Braun and he wants to know how many times do they have to have this conversation. You continue to put people in danger and he asks for a break.

Braun says Kurt is right. He says he could do more and he was the last man standing. He says he will be the last one standing after the Elimination Chamber and he will be the last man standing after Wrestlemania.

Elias is in the ring and he wants to know who wants to walk with Elias.

Elias says he sings for himself and he likes the sound of his voice. He says he was disappointed that he was eliminated in the Royal Rumble by John Cena, but John will get what is coming to him. He will not dwell on the past but look to the future. The Elimination Chamber is on the horizon and the winner will face the Universal Champion. Elias says he has to defeat the Woken One Matt Hardy to get into the Elimination Chamber and he has written a song.

Match Number Two: Matt Hardy versus Elias in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

They lock up and Hardy with a clean break. Matt blocks a kick and Hardy with a punch and he cackles. He tells Elias he will be deleted. They lock up and Elias with a side head lock and take down. Matt with punches and a belly-to-back suplex. Matt with a kick to the midsection. Matt goes for a Side Effect but Elias escapes while an announce table is being built. Matt avoids a splash in the corner and he chops Elias. Matt with a neck breaker and he gets a near fall.

Matt with a cravate. Elias with a punch but Hardy with a kick and he tries for a Twist of Fate but Elias escapes and he clotheslines Matt. Elias with punches in the corner. Elias with a kick in the corner and he wrings the shoulder into the ring post. Elias wrings the arm into the ring post again.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias works on the arm while some production crew members work on the new announce table. Matt with a punch but Elias with a knee. Matt with another kick but Elias with an arm wringer. Matt and Elias exchange punches until Matt connects with a series of head butts and a back elbow. Matt with a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Matt with a clothesline into the corner and he sets for the bulldog but Elias sends him into the ring post. Matt goes to the turnbuckles and he connects with an elbow to the back of the neck.

Hardy with a Side Effect for a near fall.

The lights go out and back on. Elias with a jumping boot followed by Drift Away for the three count.

Winner: Elias

Bray Wyatt appears on the TitanTron and he laughs.

Matt laughs back from the ring while resting on the bottom rope.

We see Miz on Instagram about how Roman does not deserve a rematch tonight while he is owed respect. Miz says he will be owed a standing ovation when he defends his title, much like the one Tom Brady gets when the Patriots beat the Eagles.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Miz (with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) versus Roman Reigns for theIntercontinental Title

Reigns with an uppercut and Miz goes down. Roman with head butts and then he has something to say to Axel and Dallas. Roman with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Miz with a chop and Reigns does not show any effect. Reigns with an uppercut and Miz goes down again. Reigns clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor. Reigns goes to the floor and he sends Miz into the ring steps. Reigns sends Miz back into the ring and he clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor again.

Reigns gets a chair and he threatens Dallas and Axel. They go up the ramp to the back. Reigns returns to the ring to deal with Miz. Reigns thinks about hitting Miz with the chair but he does not do it because he is warned that he will be disqualified. Reigns returns to the ring to break the count. Reigns goes to the floor and Miz sends him into the ring post as we go to commercial.

We are back and Miz with a reverse chin lock. Reigns gets Miz on his shoulders but MIz gets back to his feet. Roman blocks the Skull Crushing FInale and hits a Samoan drop but Roman cannot make the cover due to the damage done to him so far in the match. Miz and Reigns exchange punches. Reigns blocks a punch and hits a short arm clothesline followed by another clothesline and a flying clothesline. Reigns with NeverEnding Story in the corner. Reigns with a boot to the head and he sets for the Superman punch. Miz dives at the knee when Reigns goes for the Superman punch.

Miz with kicks to the chest and then Roman blocks the round kick. Reigns picks up Miz and goes for a power bomb but Miz rolls through into a figure four leg lock. Reigns tries to roll over to reverse the hold and he does it. Miz gets to the ropes and Reigns releases the hold but he holds his leg after the damage done by the Miz. Miz with a kick to the knee to send Roman to the mat. Roman with a rollup into a one arm power bomb when Miz goes for the figure four leg lock again. Roman gets a near fall.

Miz tries to remove the turnbuckle pad but he is caught by the referee. Roman grabs Miz and the referee separates them. Miz with a thumb to the eye followed by the Skull Crushing Finale but Roman kicks out. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale again but Roman backs Miz into the corner and then connects with an elbow. Roman goes into the ring post but he comes back with a Superman punch and he gets a near fall.

Axel and Dallas return to the ring and Bo pull Miz to the floor while Axel talks to the referee. Reigns punches Axel on the apron and then he punches Dallas. Reigns with an uppercut to Miz on the floor. The referee checks on Miz and Bo tries to stop Roman on the apron. Reigns hip tosses Bo into the ring and then he hits a Superman punch on Axel followed by a spear on Dallas. Miz with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Miz

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Rhyno and Heath Slater

The match is joined in progress and Rhyno with a shoulder tackle. Slater is tagged in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Wilder with a forearm but Slater with a running forearm and another forearm into the corner. Dash and Scott discuss strategy. Slater with a back elbow to Dawson but Wilder with a divorce court followed by a knee to the arm. Dawson tags in and he stomps on the arm. Dawson with a hammer lock belly-to-back suplex.

Wilder tags in and he applies a key lock. Slater with a punch but Wilder goes for a suplex and Slater lands on his feet and he hits a neck breaker. Dawson tags in and Rhyno is able to tag in and he connects with elbows. Rhyno with an elbow and a flying shoulder tackle off the turnbuckles and a shoulder in the corner followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Slater stops Wilder but Dawson clips Rhyno and Wilder tags in. They hit Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

After the match, Scott mentions that they beat the first Smackdown Tag Team Champions. He asks how do they compare to the Graham Brothers. Charly says she does not know. Dash says that is just like the fans who chant “ECW” to try to get themselves over. Dash says they learn from the past while these people cannot stop living in it.

Asuka is in the back getting ready for her match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to talk about the WWE Hall of Fame and the announcement about the Dudley Boys being entered into the Hall of Fame.

We get a video of Finn Balor talking about being in the Royal Rumble for more than 57 minutes. The promise of a title match was what kept him fighting. That was taken away from him by John Cena. If he wants to get a shot at the Universal Title at Wrestlemania, he will have to step up to the man who stopped him at the Royal Rumble, but he will not just step up to him, he will walk over him.

Sasha Banks is with Renee Young and she is asked about facing Asuka tonight. Sasha says she is moments away from beating Asuka. She has been waiting for this for a long time. Asuka has been undefeated for more than 2 years and now it is her time to make history.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Sasha Banks versus Asuka

They lock up and Sasha pushes Asuka in the corner on the break. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with a side head lock. Sasha with a forearm but Asuka with a shoulder tackle. Asuka with an arm drag but Sasha with an arm bar. Sasha with forearms in the corner and she chokes Asuka. Asuka puts Sasha on the apron and Sasha with a kick but Asuka avoids a shoulder and kicks Sasha and follows with a running hip attack to knock her off the apron.

Sasha gets back into the ring before the ten count and Asuka with hip strikes to the head. Asuka chokes Sasha in the corner and kicks Sasha. Asuka works on the arm and tries to hyperextend it. Asuka with an arm bar. Sasha with a forearm but Asuka with an Irish whip. She runs into an elbow and Sasha blocks a kick and connects with a knee followed by a basement Meteora for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

Asuka with kicks to the chest but Sasha puts her on the middle ropes and Sasha with a double knee drop. Sasha with a knee to the back and then she stretches Asuka. Sasha sends Asuka to the mat. Sasha with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Sasha with a slap and she mocks Asuka. Sasha pie faces Asuka and Asuka with strikes to Sasha. Sasha with a take down into a version of the Banks Statement. Asuka with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with a back slide and Sasha escapes and applies the Banks Statement. Sasha sends Asuka to the floor and she goes for a suicide dive but Asuka kicks Sasha in the head and Sasha is down on the floor.

Sasha and Asuka with forearms in teh ring. Asuka with a pop up knee followed by spinning back fists and a spinning back heel kick and a Shining Wizard. Asuka with a running hip strike in the corner. Asuka goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Asuka with a cross arm breaker but Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha goes to the apron and Asuka goes for a running hip strike but Sasha moves and Asuka goes through the ropes and to the floor. Sasha with Meteora off the apron. Sasha comes off the turnbuckles with a flying knee and she gets a near fall.

Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Asuka is sent into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a lungblower and the Banks Statement. Sasha uses the ropes to roll into the center of the ring but Asuka counters into the Asuka Lock and Sasha taps out.

Winner: Asuka

John Cena says that two people know their route to Wrestlemania. Everyone else needs to know how to get to Wrestlemania. He let that path slip through his fingers last night. Tonight he gets his chance to face Finn Balor to get into the Elimination Chamber and then to get to Wrestlemania. People ask him when will he be done, but he is just getting started.

Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews walk in the back with Dana Brooke as they get ready for their match against the Tag Team Champions.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) versus Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Crews with a rollup on Sheamus for a near fall and Sheamus goes to the floor. Cesaro reminds Sheamus this is not the Rumble. Crews with a rollup for a near fall. Sheamus with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Crews with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Titus tags in and he punches Sheamus. They hit a double back elbow. Sheamus with a back elbow and European uppercut. Sheamus with punches in the corner. Titus sends Sheamus into the corner and he punches Sheamus. Titus with a European uppercut and Sheamus with a kick and Cesaro tags in.

Cesaro with European uppercuts followed by punches and a kick in the corner. Titus runs Cesaro into the corner and he connects with chops. Titus with a biel and then he connects with a splash. Sheamus distracts Titus. Titus with a slam but Sheamus makes the blind tag and he attacks Titus as we go to commercial. We are back and Titus with a belly-to-back suplex to Cesaro and both men are down. Sheamus tags in and he knocks Crews off the apron and clotheslines Titus. Cesaro tags in and he gets a near fall. Cesaro with a front face lock and Sheamus tags in. Sheamus with a forearm to the back and Cesaro with a punch. Titus is sent to the floor and Sheamus talks to the referee and Cesaro’s attempt to interfere backfires. Titus chops Sheamus from the floor. Titus pulls Sheamus into the ropes but Sheamus with a knee lift. Titus with a clothesline and both men are down. Cesaro and Crews tag in and Crews with a clothesline or two. Crews with a thrust kick and boot to the temple. Crews is sent to the apron but Crews with a forearm and he goes up top for a cross body and he gets a near fall. Crews goes for a moonsault but Cesaro moves. Crews lands on his feet and then he floats over in the corner and hits a drop kick followed by a standing shooting star press for a near fall.

Cesaro escapes a press slam and he kicks Crews in the knee. Crews avoids a double hip toss. Crews is given an alley oop power bomb and then he sends Cesaro to the floor. Sheamus with a rollup. Crews with a moonsault for a near fall. Crews with a forearm into the corner. Cesaro makes the tag and hits a cross body but Crews rolls through and gets a near fall. Cresws is sent into the ring post and then Sheamus and Cesaro hit a spike White Noise for the three count.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to take a look back at what happened after the Women’s Royal Rumble match when Ronda Rousey showed up to point at the Wrestlemania sign.

Michael Cole talks about what Kane did when he was at the hospital and the fact that he got up and left.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows make their way to the ring for the main event.

Match Number Seven: Finn Balor (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) versus John Cena in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

They lock up and Cena backs Balor into the corner but Balor reverses and he pats Cena on the chest after breaking. The crowd chants for Balor and Cena lets him hear it. Balor with a waist lock but Cena with a wrist lock. Balor tries for a reversal but Cena takes Balor to the mat. Balor with an arm drag into an arm bar. Balor with arm drags into an arm bar. Cena with a shoulder tackle but Cena tries to get feeling back into his arm. Cena with a side head lock and take down. Balor with a head scissors and Cena escapes. Cena with another side head lock take down. Balor with a head scissors and Cena escapes.

Cena with another side head lock take down. Balor with a crucifix cover for a near fall. Cena goes to the floor and regroups. Cena returns to the ring and they go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Cena gets the advantage. Balor with a kick and side head lock followed by a rollup for a near fall. Cena with a punch as we go to commercial.

We are back and Cena with a back elbow and slam. Cena gets a near fall. Cena with a hard Irish whip. Cena with another hard Irish whip and the referee checks on Balor. Cena with another Irish whip but he runs into a boot and Balor with running forearms. Balor with a double stomp to Cena. Balor with a running chop. Cena with two shoulder tackles followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cena sets for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he misses it.

Balor mocks Cena and Balor with a reverse elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Cena tries to get Balor on his shoulders but Balor gets back to his feet. Cena and Balor exchange punches and forearms. Cena with a boot to the head and then he hits the five knuckle shuffle. Cena gets Balor on his shoulders but Balor gets to his feet and Balor with a Pele kick for a near fall. Balor with Slingblade and a he sets for the running drop kick but Cena with a clothesline.

Cena runs into boots from Balor and Cena catches Balor and he hits the Too Sweet Attitude Adjustment but Balor kicks out. Cena goes to the apron and he goes up top but he takes too much time and Balor with an enzuigiri followed by the running drop kick. Balor goes up top for Coup De Grace but Cena moves and Balor grabs his knee. Cena with an STF but Balor crawls to the ropes and gets there to force Cena to release the hold.

Balor with an enzuigiri and then he goes up top. Cena stops Balor and sets for the Super Attitude Adjustment and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: John Cena

Credit: PWinsider.com