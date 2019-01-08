WWE RAW Results – January 7, 2019

The show begins with a graphic In Memory of Gene Okerlund.

We are in Orlando, Florida and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

We see Bobby Lashley being held back by a number of wrestlers as he goes after Seth Rollins.

They fight onto the stage and more officials separate them until Rollins knocks Lashley off the apron with a forearm. They continue to battle on the floor next to the stage. They are finally separated and taken to the back.

John Cena makes his way to the ring.

John welcomes everyone to Orlando and Raw. He says that this is the Road to Wrestlemania. John says that is why Seth and Bobby are fighting like that. John says this is when you step up or get left out. John says he does not want to be left out again. John says there is one match where anyone can grab that golden ticket. A golden ticket to the grandest stage of them all. That is the Royal Rumble. John says he plans on earning that golden ticket. John says he is entering himself in the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre interrupts Cena and he says he has waited for this moment for years. Unlike everyone else, he does not care who you share your bed with or who you don’t. He does not care about John’s hair. What he cares about is his sixteen World Championships. He cares that John has main evented multiple Wrestlemanias. He cares that Vince called you the greatest of all time. Drew says he agrees with Vince. John Cena, you are the greatest of all time.

Drew says he has a history of taking out the greats. You can ask The Shield, but he dismantled them by himself. You can ask Dolph Ziggler, but he was beaten in a steel cage match. You can ask his friend Kurt Angle, who Drew humiliated and made tap out to his own ankle lock. Drew says he is the most dangerous man in WWE. Drew says he has come for John.

John says he was feeling pretty good and then this. John says he is sad. What is sad about this is that he has heard the same thing every week from practically every Superstar so much that he had to leave so people could come up with a different promo. What makes you any different than anyone else.

Drew says they were all talk but he will show John.

Drew comes to the ring and John is ready for a fight.

Lio Rush comes out and says that Seth Rollins has gone crazy. He attacked them last week with a steel chair. He attacked them backstage. If Seth Rollins does not stop, they are going to get a lawyer. Lio says this show is officially canceled until . . .

Seth Rollins attacks Lashley from behind and they continue their battle on the ramp. Dean Ambrose comes out and Cena goes after Ambrose. Drew sends Cena into the apron and Cena fights back. Ambrose and Drew punch Cena while Lashley chokes Rollins.

Finn Balor’s music plays and he hits slingblade on Drew and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Balor with a plancha as we go to commercial.

Match Number One: John Cena, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins versus Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley

Cena avoids Lashley and hits a clothesline. Balor tags in and hits a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Lashley with a slam and he tags in Ambrose who kicks Balor and runs his forearm across the face. Balor with arm drags into an arm bar. Ambrose with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Drew tags in and he punches Balor and applies a front face lock into a deadlift suplex for a near fall. Balor with punches to Drew but Drew with a punch and kicks to Balor. Lashley tags in and punches Balor in the ribs. Lashley wtih a reverse chin lock.

Lashley with a forearm to the back. Balor tries to make the tag but Lashley stops him. Balor fights out of the corner but he is unable to make the tag. Lashley runs Balor into the turnbuckles and then he tags in Ambrose. Ambrose with an Irish whip and running forearm into the corner. Ambrose with an Irish whip and Balor with a boot and Pele Kick. Cena tags in and he hits a flying shoulder tackle and then a second one. Cena with a Blue Thunder Bomb and then he sets for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and hits it. Ambrose tags in Drew as Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment.

Drew with a head butt and he gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ambrose rakes the eyes and the referee pulls him out of the corner. Cena punches Lashley and drop kicks Ambrose. Both men are down. Drew tags in and hits an elbow drop to the back. Drew with punches and chops. Cena punches Drew but Drew with a spinebuster and jackknife cover for a near fall. Lashley tags in and hits a neck breaker. Cena hits Rollins on the apron and then he turns around into an Attitude Adjustment. Both men are down.

Ambrose tags in and he keeps Cena from making the tag while applying a sleeper. Ambrose takes Cena to the mat. Cena gets back to his feet and he kicks Amrose in the leg. Cena with a head butt and punch but Ambrose with a knee to the midsection. Ambrose with an elbow drop and Cena goes to the floor. Ambrose sends Cena into the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ambrose with a kick and he gets a near fall. Ambrose with a sleeper and he gets on Cena’s back but Cena tries to get to his corner to make the tag. Ambrose with a rake of the eyes and then he kicks Rollins off the apron. Ambrose and Cena with clotheslines at the same time. Balor tags in and he kicks Ambrose and punches him. Balor with a running forearm and elbow to the chest. Balor with Slingblade to Lashley. Balor counters the double underhook DDT with a double leg take down and double stomp. Balor with a drop kick and Coup de Grace but Drew with a Claymore to Balor.

Drew asks for the tag but Rollins gets on the apron and he wants the tag. Drew and Seth tag in and Seth with a springboard clothesline to Drew and a punch to knock Lashley off the apron. Rollins with an enzuigiri. Rollins is sent to the apron and then Rollins with an Asai Moonsault onto Dean and Lashley. Rollins springboards over Drew and Rollins floats over and hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins with a thrust kick but Drew with an elbow and a reverse Alabama Slam set up that is blocked by Cena who hits an Attitude Adjustment. Lashley with a spear to Cena. Rollins with a super kick to Lashley. Rollins with a super kick to Drew.

Rollins goes up top and misses a frog splash when Drew rolls out of the way. Ambrose tags in and he sets for the double underhook DDT but Rollins escapes and hits Black Out for the three count.

Winners: Finn Balor, John Cena, and Seth Rollins

We see Triple H in the back talking to Sasha Banks and Bayley on the TitanTron and Seth Rollins decides to go to the back to confront Hunter.

We see Seth Rollins tell Hunter that he wants Dean Ambrose and the Intercontinental Title tonight.

Hunter tells Seth he has him and it will be a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Hulk Hogan walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look at tweets posted about Gene Okerlund after his death last week.

We have a ten bell salute for Gene Okerlund.

Hulk Hogan makes his way to the ring.

Hogan starts off with a let me tell you something BROTHER.

He says he came out here wide open in character because that is exactly the way that Mean Gene would have wanted it. He says Mean Gene loved entertaining and he loved entertaining everyone in the WWE. We take a look at a video feature for Gene Okerlund.

Hogan says that Gene was one of a kind. He says that he can speak for everyone and say that we love Gene Okerlund. Hogan says it is not the same without Gene in the ring with him physically, but he is inside everyone.

Hogan says that the angels are up there singing Tutti Frutti. You are putting together the greatest tag match with the Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage against Mr. Perfect and Roddy Piper. You are probably breaking up a fight between Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. Hogan asks what ya gonna do when Mean Gene Mania runs wild on you.

We go to commercial.

Scott Dawson says they are glad to have the lumberjacks surround the ring after being screwed so many time. Dash says he hopes that they will uphold the integrity of the match.

Match Number Two: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the Raw Tag Team Championships in a Lumberjack Match

Bobby and Dash start things off and they lock up. Wilder with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Roode with a head scissors and Dash escapes. Roode goes for a Glorious DDT but Wilder escapes and he goes to the floor for a moment. Roode with a rollup for a near fall. Dawson tags in and Roode with an arm drag and arm bar. Gable tags in and Dawson with an uppercut. Dawson goes for a slingshot suplex but Gable gets to his feet and gets a near fall with a rollup. Gable with a cross body for a near fall. Gable with an arm drag and head scissors take down and Wilder tags in.

Gable with a head scissors to Wilder and then Roode tags in and Roode and Gable with back body drops and then they send Gable and Dawson over the top rope to the floor. Gable is sent onto Dawson and Wilder with a back drop. Roode gets a near fall on Wilder and Gable tags in. Gable goes up top and hits a double sledge. Dawson tags in and Wilder with a kick and Dawson drops Gable on the top rope and Gable is sent back into the ring and Dawson gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gable with an arm drag but Wilder keeps Gable from making the tag for a moment. Roode tags in and clotheslines Wilder. Dawson makes the blind tag and Roode with a back drop to WIlder and then exploders to Dawson and Wilder. Roode with a shoulder to Dawson in the corner and then he knocks Wilder off and clotheslines Dawson over the top rope to the floor. Roode with a spinebuster for a near fall.

Gable tags in and Gable moonsaults over Dawson. Roode with a Blockbuster while Gable holds on and hits a German suplex for a near fall. Roode is sent into the ring post and Gable takes care of Wilder. Gable with a cross body and Dawson rolls through and gets a near fall. Wilder tags in and Gable with Chaos Theory but Wilder with a frog splash for a near fall. Dawson tags in and Wilder is sent to the floor. Dawson with a sunset flip for a near fall. Gable with a near fall and Dawson powers up and both men go for back slides. Both men’s shoulders are on the mat for a near fall.

Wilder is sent to the apron and Dawson with an inside cradle but Roode pushes Gable over to get the three count.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (retain Championship)

After the match, Wilder and Dawson complain about Dawson’s foot being on the rope.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corey talks about the new faces coming to the main roster.

Elias is in the ring and he strums on his guitar. Elias says he started to weep at his 2018 about the level of stardom he achieved. He dropped a debut album. He sold out Madison Square Garden. He played sold out arenas all over the world. Elias says there is a universal truth that follows him and that is WWE stands for Walk with Elias. If you thought 2018 was great, it has nothing on 2019. On January 27th, he will enter and win the Royal Rumble.

Elias says Baron Corbin was on top of the world. He was running Raw into the ground and now his life is a joke. Elias says he has not forgotten about all of the times that Baron has wronged him, and he wrote a song about it.

Baron interrupts Elias’ performance. He says he is here to help everyone. Baron says these people don’t know what it is like to have a job with such high stress as the General Manager of Raw. After what he did for Elias, he should have Elias’ respect. He should have everyone’s respect and admiration. You don’t understand so you disrespect him. Baron says that everyone probably wants him to go away. Baron says that is not happening. He is entering the Royal Rumble and he will win it and main event Wrestlemania.

Elias tells Baron to shut his mouth.

Match Number Three: Baron Corbin versus Elias

Elias with a waist lock and he chops Baron. Baron with an Irish whip and Elias is caught by Corbin but Elias with a mule kick and he sends Corbin into the ringside barrier. Elias with a cross body onto Corbin on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin with a chin lock and half nelson. Corbin sends Elias to the apron and knocks him off the apron into the ringside barrier. Corbin backs Elias into the ringside barrier. Elias is sent back into the ring and Elias with punches and chops. Corbin slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline for a near fall. Corbin punches Elias. Corbin goes to the turnbuckles and comes off into a jumping knee from Elias.

Elias with a running forearm into the corner followed by a punch. Corbin with an Irish whip but Elias comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Elias kicks and punches Corbin in the corner. Elias gets Corbin on his shoulders but Corbin gets to his feet. Elias with a swinging neck breaker for a near fall. Elias goes up top and misses a boot when Corbin moves. Corbin with a punch and he sends Elias shoulder first into the ring post. Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Dean Ambrose paces in the back and he wants to know what this world is coming to. He is trying to keep his promise and he never liked six man tags. He only trusts himself. He is the moral compass and the last line of defense against that mad man Seth Rollins. Do you think he is having fun? Do you know it hurts him so much to hurt Seth Rollins. He tried to bring balance into this and if Seth gets the title back, it is game over. Whether he has to beat him in the ring, on the announce table, in the parking lot, or getting a hot dog, he will end Seth Rollins.

Paul Heyman knocks on Brock Lesnar’s door and we go to commercial.

We are back and Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring.

Braun takes the mic and then he gives it back and rips off his outer shirt.

Paul Heyman appears on the TitanTron and he introduces himself and he is standing next to his client, Brock Lesnar. A monster stands in the ring looking for a face to face confrontation. Stop what you are doing Mr. Strowman. Paul says you were brought up as a monster but Paul wants to give Braun a bit of an education. Paul says he knows how much they have spent to hype the confrontation between Brock Lesnar and his victim. It is all about Card subject to Change. That is for your benefit Mr. Strowman because if Brock Lesnar came to the ring to Get Those Hands, he would not have an opponent at The Royal Rumble, he would have another victim.

There is no reason to thank Brock or him. Paul says you’re welcome.

Braun tells the Beastie Boy that he is waiting and he is standing in the ring waiting for you. You are going to hide behind your advocate. Paul points out that he is standing next to Brock, not in front of him.

Braun says he is in the ring and why not come to the ring and get in his face like your advocate said you would.

Paul wants to know if that is the best you’ve got.

Braun asks Brock if he thinks his advocate butt gets jealous out of the crap coming out of his mouth. All he hears is that Brock does not want to get in Braun’s face. Braun calls Brock a coward for hiding in the back. You should thank Paul for keeping you back there because you ain’t making it to the Royal Rumble. Braun says when you get in his face, you are going to GET THESE HANDS.

Paul wants to leave but Brock wants to go to the ring.

Brock’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage to do the Brock Bounce. Lesnar walks around the ring and then he looks at Braun before heading back up the ramp.

Braun tells Brock Lesnar to turn around and Brock gets to the top of the stage. He says at the Royal Rumble they will crown him the new Universal Champion.

We go to commercial.

Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, and Alicia Fox are in the ring and Jinder wants to get some inner peace before his beats Apollo Crews. Jinder stops Alicia’s Shanti-ing and Jinder yells at the people in the crowd for not Shanti-ing with Alicia.

Match Number Four: Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) versus Apollo Crews and Ember Moon

The men start off and Mahal with shoulders in the corner and Mahal with a punch. Mahal with an Irish whip and Crews floats over. Crews with a cross body for a near fall. Crews with a crucifix for a near fall. Crews with a drop kick and jumping back elbow. Crews presses Mahal over his head and Mahal gets to his feet. Fox tags in and Crews with a clothesline to send Mahal over the top rope followed by a plancha.

Ember with a drop kick and handspring forearm into the corner. Ember goes up top and hits Eclipse for the three count.

Winners: Ember Moon and Apollo Crews

Alexa Bliss is getting ready in the back for her new talk show as we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexa Bliss makes her way to the stage for her set for A Moment of Bliss. Alexa says you don’t have much going for you as a city, but don’t worry. That all changes tonight because you will be known as the home of the history making premiere episode of A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa demands some coffee

We have a video package for her guest, Ronda Rousey.

Alexa brings out Ronda Rousey.

Alexa asks Ronda about her first year in WWE and what is next for her.

Ronda says this year has been extraordinary but as Raw Women’s Champion she wants to look forward, not back. She wants to face the person who pushes everyone to the limit. Someone who has more athleticism than Charlotte Flair in her little finger. She wants to face the real Cinderella Story of the Women’s Division. She is talking about Sasha Banks.

Alexa thought Ronda was talking about her.

Nia Jax comes out and she wants them to cue the romance music. Nia says it sounds like someone has a crush on Sasha. Aren’t you forgetting about somebody? They have some unfinished business. She wasn’t her best at TLC. Seth is getting a rematch tonight and she deserves hers, so when does she get it.

Sasha Banks comes out and says she is honored about those kind words. Sasha says she would love to face Ronda for the Women’s Championship. Sasha says it would be her pleasure to teach Ronda how to lose with dignity and class.

Nia interrupts and she tells Sasha there is a 300.5 ounce (sic) Samoan who can rip your face off. No, she can break your face.

Sasha asks the bitch what line. Sasha says there is ring over there and the winner can face Ronda.

Nia didn’t say she would wrestle right now.

Match Number Five: Sasha Banks (with Best Friend Bayley) versus Nia Jax (with Tamina Snuka) in a Number One Contender Match

Sasha slaps Nia and goes to the floor as Nia chases after her. Sasha goes under the ring and goes around the ring post and goes for a cross body off the steps. Sasha gets to her feet and Sasha with a kick as she swings on the apron. Sasha with a baseball slide. Sasha with a guillotine but Nia lifts Sasha up for a suplex. Nia with a splash into the corner. Nia misses a splash into teh corner but Sasha is sent to the apron and Sasha with a knee. Nia with a body block and Sasha goes to the floor.

Bayley attacks Tamina when Tamina gets too close to Sasha according to Bayley. Bayley is sent into the ringside barrier. Sasha attacks Tamina and Nia grabs Sasha and presses Sasha over her head and she drops Sasha onto a case at ringside. The referee makes his count and Sasha gets back into the ring right before ten because she got a power up. Nia with a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

Nia with a torture rack but Sasha gets to her feet. Nia misses a punch and Sasha with kicks and a jaw breaker. Nia misses a splash into the corner and Sasha with a bulldog followed by a running double knee strike for a near fall. Sasha with a running knee ot the head for a near fall. Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha goes for the Banks Statement but Nia escapes and Sasha goes for a sunset flip. Nia does not go over and Nia tries to punch Sasha but Sasha moves. Nia with a Samoan drop and she gets a near fall when Sasha gets her foot on the rope.

Nia with a splash into the corner. Nia gets Sasha on her shoulders and climbs the turnbuckles. Sasha tries for a sunset flip but Nia sends Sasha to the mat. Sasha goes for a superplex but Nia gets Sasha on her shoulders and she drops Sasha on the top turnbuckle. Sasha rolls to the floor. Nia sends Sasha back into the ring and Nia can only get a near fall. Nia misses the leg drop and Sasha rolls into the corner. Sasha kicks Nia away and then moves when Nia charges into the turnbuckles. Tamina tries to interfere but Bayley with a drop kick through the corner. Bayley sends Tamina into the ringside barrier.

Nia charges at Sasha and Sasha moves and Nia goes to the floor. Nia charges at Sasha on the apron and hits the ring post when Sasha moves. Sasha goes for a head scissors off the apron but Sasha hits the floor while Nia stays on the apron. Sasha applies the Banks Statement and Nia taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

Dean Ambrose gets ready for his Intercontinental Title Match and so is Seth Rollins.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Seth Rollins versus Dean Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Seth attacks Dean as Dean makes his way to the ring and Seth sends Dean into the ringside barrier.

They get into the ring and it is now official. Ambrose goes to the floor and Rollins with a Thesz Press and punches. Seth sends Dean back into the ring and Rollins clotheslines Dean over the top rope to the floor and hits a suicide dive and gets a near fall with a rollup. Dean is clotheslined over the ringside barrier into the crowd. They fight to the media area and Seth sends Dean into a table. They fight to the back.

Rollins with a forearm to the back and he sends Dean into a ladder. Rollins grabs a shovel and tries to hit Dean with it but he misses. Dean limps away but Rollins catches up to him. Dean is sent into some scaffolding. Rollins tries to run the scaffold into Ambrose but Ambrose moves. Ambrose with forearms to the back and Rollins backs Ambrose into the wall and connects with forearms.

Rollins sets for a power bomb but Ambrose gets to his feet and he slams Rollins into the cases and gets a near fall. Ambrose throws a ladder at Rollins and gets a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ambrose pulls at the face as they fight in the aisle. We see Rollins slamming Ambrose through the announce table during the commercial break. Rollins with punches and chops as they go down the aisle towards the ring. Rollins punches Ambrose and then Ambrose is pushed off the front row. Rollins with a cross body off the front row and he gets a near fall. Ambrose backs away from Rollins but Rollins continues to stalk Ambrose. Rollins sends Ambrose into the railing. Rollins punches Ambrose in the nose and then they return to the ringside area and over the ringside barrier.

Rollins with another punch and then he sends Dean into the ringside barrier. Ambrose pushes Rollins away and Dean grabs a chair and hits Rollins in the midsection and back with it. Dean gets a near fall. Ambrose pulls up the mats at ringside. Ambrose punches Rollins and then he pulls Rollins to the exposed floor. Rollins with a back body drop onto the exposed floor. Ambrose with a thumb to the eye and he goes up top. Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles and hits a superplex and rolls through into a buckle bomb. Rollins with a super kick. Rollins sets for Black Out and hits it. Bobby Lashley pulls Seth Rollins out of the ring and runs him into the ringside barrier.

Lashley sends Rollins into the ringside barrier again and then he hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Lashley sends Rollins back into the ring and then he hits a Dominator and then a spear. Ambrose crawls to cover Rollins and he gets the three count.

Winner: Dean Ambrose (retains Championship)

After the match, Lio Rush goes under the ring and gets a table. The table is set up in the ring. Lashley choke slams Rollins through the table.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com