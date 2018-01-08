WWE Raw Results – January 8, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring. After all of his attacks and after all of his hype, you would think that Samoa Joe would have been ready. When it was time to put up or shut up, Joe was silenced. That is why he is still champion. It isn’t because he is better than Joe, he was fighting for a purpose. He was fighting for Dean Ambrose. Roman says he has a message for everyone. If you mess with any member of the Shield, you mess with all of us. That was last week and it is this week. Jason Jordan interrupts and makes his way to the ring.

Jason says when he watched Roman’s match last week, he got goosebumps. For the first time, he felt like he was part of something meaningful. Roman was right, when you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us. Jason says on behalf of his partner Seth Rollins, you proved that this is your yard. Jason wants to thank Roman. Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Seth says he appreciates Jason, but he has a lot to learn. Last week, you learned about teamwork. This week, you have to work on your timing. You are stepping on Roman’s moment.

Jason says this is everyone’s moment. Jason says they all had issues with Samoa Joe and Roman took care of it. Jason says they took care of the Bar. They are all champions and they run the show.

Roman says that Jason teams with Seth and Roman says that he is The Guy. Jason says they might not be the Shield, but they are pretty good. They might be the most dominant three man group in WWE. Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson make their way to the stage.

Finn says that Jason is excited to be part of something big, but are you really part of the most dominant three man group in WWE? Finn says he was running with Gallows and Anderson for ten years before you knew that Kurt Angle was your dad. Karl says that they have run with Finn for a long time and you can see it on the WWE Network.

Luke says they knew it was time to stand alone when Finn showed up. They won the tag titles. Finn was the first Universal Champion. Karl says they knew that they would get back together and take over that place. Finn says that day was last Monday. Finn says they are excited too because 2018 is the Year of Balor Club. Jason says he is happy to be part of the Champions’ Club.

Karl asks if that is a cute new version of the Shield. Finn says he does not see the Lunatic Fringe. He sees the Architect and the Big Dog. He sees . . . Luke throws out a NERD. Jason slaps Gallows and Rollins holds Jordan back while Balor and Anderson hold back Gallows.

Kurt Angle makes his way to the stage and he mentions what is on the show tonight, but he just found his main event. Kurt wants to find out who would win a match between these teams so it will be a six man tag match tonight. Sasha Banks and Bayley walk in the back and they stop for Mickie James to join them as we go to commercial.

Bayley and Sasha Banks (with Mickie James) versus Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose (with Paige)

Mandy and Bayley start things off and they lock up. Bayley with a side head lock. Mandy with a shoulder tackle and she catches Bayley on a leap frog attempt and sends her into the corner. Bayley with punches and kicks until the referee stops her. Mandy puts Bayley in the corner and connects with forearms. Bayley with forearms but Mandy with a slam. Mandy with a chin lock and she sends Bayley back to the mat. Bayley with a clothesline and Mandy with a knee to stop a tag. Bayley with a Saito suplex and a Shining Wizard but Mandy is pulled to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mandy sends Sasha to the mat. Sasha with a hip toss and double knee splash for a near fall. Mandy with forearms. Sasha slaps Mandy and connects with a forearm. Sasha knocks Sonya off the apron and Mandy with a flying boot for a near fall. Sonya tags in and kicks Sasha in the ribs. Sonya with a snap mare and body scissors. Sasha leans back and gets a near fall. Sonya with a kick and she puts her hair up and then she squares up with punches. Mandy tags back in and she kicks Sasha but Sasha with forearms.

Mandy chokes Sasha in the ropes. Sonya kicks Sasha from the apron and then she tags in and gets a near fall. Sasha with a kick and then both women with clotheslines and both women go down. Mandy tags in and stops Sasha from making the tag with a double sledge to the back and then she knocks Bayley off the apron. Mandy brings Sasha to the other side of the ring and Sonya drops Sasha on the middle rope. Sasha with an inside cradle but Sonya breaks up the cover. Bayley sends Sonya to the floor and then Mandy runs Sasha into the corner. Sasha with a lungblower into the Banks Statement and Mandy taps out.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to commercial.

Cedric Alexander is in the locker room and Goldust stops by. He does his best Mickey impression from Rocky. Then he thinks about what he said and it sounds uncomfortable. Cedric says he appreciates the pep talk but he does not need it. It has been his dream to be a champion in the WWE. Goldust says he knows what that feels like. Cedric says he is close to making his dream a reality. Goldust says one think is standing between you and your dreams. It is not Enzo, it is not the Zo Train. It is you. You are in control of your destiny. Goldust says he will be okay but Enzo Amore will not be okay.

Michael Cole mentions the Mixed Match Challenge and how Goldust is part of the competition.

We see how Goldust found out his partner while we see him apply his makeup. We see that it is Alicia Fox.

We are back and Matt Hardy says that at the Rumble of Royalty, he will DELETE 29 other people and then he will go to Wrestlemania and with the help of his WOKEN warriors, he will become the champion of the multiverse.

Matt Hardy versus Curt Hawkins

Hawkins backs into the ropes to avoid Hardy. Hawkins with a kick and arm bar. Matt bites the hand and then he punches and head butts Hawkins. Hardy with a windmill of forearms to the back. Matt with a forearm and neck breaker. Matt with a German suplex into the turnbuckles and then he runs into an elbow. Hawkins misses a cross body and Hardy sends Hawkins into all three turnbuckles. Matt with a running clothesline into the corner followed by a Side Effect. Matt with a Twist of Fate for the three count.

Winner: Matt Hardy

After the match, Bray Wyatt appears behind Matt in the ring after his graphics show up on the TitanTron. Matt laughs at Bray and Bray laughs back. They continue to laugh. We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias is in the ring and he has three chairs behind him. Elias starts to play a song and then he wants to know WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIAS?

Elias says he has walked through the Earth and he has heard a million stories. One truth remains that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Today is a very special day and there is no better place to celebrate this than in Memphis. Elias says he wrote a song and he wants everyone to silence their cell phones and hold their applause. Elias starts to sing about Elvis (since it is his birthday). Elias’ song ends up being about The Miz.

Miz makes his way to the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Miz asks everyone if they miss him. Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. He says the Marine 6 has wrapped and the USO Holiday Tour is over so he is back on Raw. Miz says he was not forgotten. He is the glue that holds Monday Night Raw together. He was not forgotten because of the efforts of two people. Miz brings out his guests, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Miz says these two men turned their careers around. They are the living embodiments of a New Year’s Resolution done right. Curtis says 2017 was the best year of his life. It felt like every day was Mizmas. Bo says having Miz’ wisdom in his life was like winning the MIzziesevery day. He thanks MIz and then starts a Thank You Miz chant.

Bo says that is why he got Miz something, a photo of Miz. Bo says it will be tough to go to sleep without that. Curtis gives Miz a brand new sports coat. Bo gives Miz an awesome watch. Curtis wants to give Miz his shoes.

Miz tells them to stop and he tells both of them to sit down. Miz says 2017 was an incredible year for him, but he has more planned. Miz says he held the Intercontinental Title for 200 days. He elevated Bo and Curtis. He elevated Raw and Smackdown. He was Rolling Stone’s athlete of the year. Miz shows footage of him being attacked by the Shield and given a Cerberus Bomb through the announce table. What you witnessed was an indignity on someone who did so much for WWE. He allowed Roman Reigns to borrow his championship. He wanted the title to be represented week after week. He wanted the title to be more important when he was gone. Miz says daddy is home. He will celebrate the birth of his daughter in 2018. In 2018, he will be the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. Children will think of him with the Intercontinental Title like people used to think of the Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart.

Miz says he hopes Roman enjoyed his time in the spotlight but he is back for his Intercontinental Championship. You can believe that.

Finn Balor says it is time to stop reminiscing. He wants to talk strategy. Karl says they are talking about throwing down instead of throwing back with everyone in Japan. Finn says the tactics remain the same. Finn says they have an opportunity to show that 2018 is going to be the Year of the Balor Club.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Enzo Amore makes his way to the ring. Enzo says he couldn’t compete last week because the doctors would not let him. That was the best day for Cedric Alexander. Enzo says he put on Raw and he saw the Zo Train against Cedric Alexander and Goldust? Enzo says Cedric is teaming with Goldust because it is the closest he is getting to gold in 2018.

Enzo Amore versus Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo backs into the corner and ropes. Alexander with a punch and Enzo goes down. Enzo rolls to the floor and he says something to Alexander. Cedric follows him and Cedric with a kick. We see Nia watching from the back. Enzo is pulled from the ropes by Cedric and then he goes to the apron. Enzo pushes Cedric off the ropes and to the floor. We go to commercial.

We are back and Enzo with a side head lock and Cedric tries for an arm drag but Enzo holds on. Enzo with a curb stomp and then he connects with crossfaces. Cedric with a drop kick and both men are down. Cedric with a near fall after a handspring round kick. Enzo blocks the Lumbar check and Enzo with elbows and Cedric goes to the floor. Cedric with a round kick and then he hits the springboard clothesline and Enzo rolls to the floor.

Cedric with a plancha and Enzo holds his lower leg.

The medical official checks on Enzo and Enzo gets counted out.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (by count out)

We see Nia still watching in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at footage from the Cruiserweight Title Match and Enzo’s ankle injury.

Enzo is in the medical trainer’s room and the doctor says that he will have to get X-Rays and an MRI.

Nia Jax stops by to check on Enzo and Enzo says he is good.

Kurt Angle is on the phone talking about someone for the Women’s Royal Rumble and how they would be great even though they were not in the ring for a while.

Sheamus and Cesaro show up and they ask about their rematch. Sheamus says that Kurt is keeping Jason Jordan away from him. Cesaro says it smells like favoritism.

Kurt says they will have the opportunity to reclaim the tag titles at the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus likes that and he asks about tonight.

Kurt tells them to go to the ring so they can find competition.

Miz shows up and he asks Kurt if he knows who he is talking to? Miz says the corporate executives were waiting to hear Miz talk about his unscripted series. He will be starring with his wife. Miz wants to know if Kurt can run a show. Miz says he wants his rematch. He wants it at the 25th Anniversary of Raw.

Kurt likes that idea and he gives Miz the match.

We take a look at the Mixed Match Challenge. We see Miz finding out that his partner for the Mixed Match Challenge is Asuka. Miz says she is who he wanted. Asuka says they will win this. Miz loves the fact that Asuka is undefeated and they will win this.

Corey mentions some other teams on the Mixed Match Challenge.

Asuka is in the locker room and Alexa Bliss enters. Alexa says she is not here for that. She says Asuka got lucky last week. She tells Asuka to enjoy it while it lasts. When her best friend Nia Jax finds out what Asuka called her, it will be over.

Sheamus and Cesaro versus Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

Titus and Sheamus start things off and he avoids Titus for the lock up and he goes into the ropes to get into Titus’ head. Sheamus with a kick and side head lock. Titus with a forearm and running shoulder tackle. Crews tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Cesaro tags in and he connects with a European uppercut in the corner and another European uppercut. Crews with a forearm but Cesaro with a European uppercut and reverse chin lock. Crews with a drop kick and standing moonsault for a near fall. Crews goes for a suplex but Cesaro lands on his feet. Sheamus makes the tag and he goes over the top rope when Sheamus pulls down the ropes.

Crews holds his knee and Dana checks. Sheamus with a knee and he sends Crews into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Cesaro tags in and they make a wish. Cesaro with a punch and chin lock.

Sheamus distracts Titus and Cesaro with a clothesline to the back of the head and Sheamus with a knee on the apron. Sheamus tags in. Crews avoids Cesaro and he goes to the floor. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick on Crews and he hits a moonsault onto Cesaro. Titus with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil

Paul Heyman introduces himself and his client. Paul says people in Memphis should appreciate this. There is a code in this industry called ‘Old School’. That is something that he and his client have respect for. However, this is a progressive industry in need of new and fresh innovative ways to promote the product to the core audience and the general public. Paul says he has to apologize for being a hypocrite because they need to deal with something old school that is not for the betterment of the industry and the champion.

Old school way of promoting a title match was to find a challenger to step up and challenge the Universal Champion. Someone to say they are worthy of facing the baddest man on the planet. Someone who thinks they can beat you and be a better champion. A champion who can strive to be the NEW Universal Champion.

The Universal Title is not marketed as who can step up to Brock Lesnar, it is how can Brock survive this predicament. Paul says he does not like it and Brock thinks it sucks. Paul says they are not here to whine and kvetch. Last week, Brock took Kane’s best shot and laughed in Kane’s face. The same thing he will do at the Royal Rumble.

Beast versus Monster versus Machine. This is what we have gotten away from. Brock does not walk into the Royal Rumble with the cliffhanger of how Brock walks out of this. There is only one cliffhanger. Will Brock pin Kane or will Brock pin Braun Strowman or will Brock stack both men and pin them both. Brock is the most dominant champion in WWE history. Paul says he has not seen anyone who can outfight the baddest man on the planet. There is not one man who can put down the undisputed Universal Champion.

Brock bounces on the stage and he is attacked from behind by Kane. Kane with an uppercut and they go to the floor. Kane with punches but Brock with knees. They fight into the back. Braun Strowman shows up and he throws Brock over a table and the table breaks. Braun picks up a case and hits Kane with it and he drops it on top of Kane. Kane gets a grappling hook from a case and he throws it over the scaffolding and he pulls it down on top of Kane and Lesnar while others hold their arms up to tell him not to do it.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what Braun Strowman did to Brock Lesnar, Kane, and the backstage area.

We take a look at Brock being put onto a stretcher during the commercial break. Brock tells Paul he doesn’t want to go. We see Kane walking away.

Samoa Joe versus Rhyno (with Heath Slater)

They lock up and Joe with punches and a head butt. Rhyno with punches but Joe with an Irish whip and elbow into the corner followed by an enzuigiri. Joe with chops but Rhyno fires back. Joe with a head butt to stop Rhyno. Joe with crossfaces to Rhyno. Joe chops Rhyno and kicks him in the chest. Joe with a head butt but Rhyno with chops. Joe with a kick and STO for a near fall. Joe with a reverse atomic drop followed by a kick and back senton for a near fall. Joe punches Rhyno but Rhyno punches back and he gets Joe up for a moment but Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and Rhyno taps out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

After the match, Samoa Joe is asked if this win tonight makes up for last week’s loss. Joe says last week was not a loss. It was a pyrrhic victory for Roman. It came at such a cost that it would be better of being a loss. Joe says he has taken years off Roman’s career in their matches and the cracks in the foundation are coming and Joe will be there to finish the job. Joe says he will pursue more worthy things. Joe announces that he will be in the Royal Rumble.

Joe is asked about the people who have been announced for the Royal Rumble. Joe hears John Cena’s name and he says John Cena is a name that he will never forget. In the Royal Rumble, you will be the first man he eliminates.

Nia Jax walks in the back and Alexa stops her. Alexa asks how Enzo is doing. Nia says he will be fine, not like you care. Alexa says she cares about Nia. She is her best friend. You can do anything. Alexa says that she is worried that Enzo is holding her back. Nia says that Enzo is motivating her and Nia says she will be in the Royal Rumble. Alexa says Nia is her favorite but a lot of people think Asuka is the favorite. If you can take Asuka out, you will win the Royal Rumble and they can have their dream match.

Nia tells Alexa to stop talking about the things Asuka is saying. Nia asks Alexa to tell her what Asuka said and Alexa avoids the question. Alexa says she will not say anything that will hurt her friend’s feelings. Alexa whispers into Nia’s ear what Asuka said. Nia asks Alexa if she speaks Japanese because Asuka does not speak English.

We go to commercial.

Asuka versus Nia Jax

Nia attacks Asuka from behind and hits an Electric Chair drop followed by a senton splash.

Nia walks to the back as Asuka writhes around in pain in the ring.

Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, and Seth Rollins stand around in the back and talk as we go to commercial.

Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins versus Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Finn Balor

Balor and Rollins start things off and Balor with a side head lock and take down. Rollins with a head scissors. Balor escapes. Rollins with a side head lock take down but Balor with a head scissors and Rollins escapes. Rollins with a sunset flip and Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Anderson tags in and he hits a back breaker for a near fall. Gallows tags in and Reigns makes the tag and hits a Samoan drop on Gallows. Reigns and Rollins with a double shoulder tackle to Balor and they send him to the floor. Reigns with a broad jump drop kick to Gallows and Anderson on the floor while Rollins hits a suicide dive onto Balor. Jordan celebrates in the ring with Rollins and Reigns as we go to commercial.

We are back and Balor with an arm bar and Irish whip. Rollins with a flatline into the turnbuckles. Reigns tags in and he hits two clotheslines and a flying clothesline. Reigns with NeverEnding Story followed by a boot to the head. Reigns sets for the Superman punch and he punches Anderson. Balor with Slingblade to Reigns and Anderson tags in. Anderson punches Reigns. Gallows tags in and he kicks Reigns and then connects with an uppercut. Gallows with a round kick to the temple for a near fall.

Gallows with a reverse chin lock on Reigns. Reigns with punches and Gallows pulls Reigns down by the hair. Anderson tags in and he kicks Reigns. Anderson gets a near fall and then he returns to the return chin lock. Anderson with a kick and punch but reigns with a tilt-a-whirl power slam and both men are down. Gallows tags in and he kicks Reigns in the back to stop Roman’s path to the corner. Gallows with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Gallows with a rear chin lock. Reigns punches Gallows but Gallows with a boot to the head. Reigns bounces off the ropes and hits a Superman punch.

Anderson and Rollins tag in and Rollins with a springboard clothesline and blockbuster. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Gallows and Balor. Rollins with Slingblade to Anderson and he hits a running forearm into the corner and follows with a suplex rolling into a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Anderson holds on to the ropes and Gallows with a waist lock. Rollins kicks Anderson and Jordan clotheslines Gallows over the top rope to the floor. Anderson with a spinebuster for a near fall. Anderson keeps Rollins from making the tag and Gallows tags in. Gallows punches Jordan off the apron but Rollins with an enzuigiri to Gallows and both men are down.

Balor tags in and Rollins with a modified Olympic Slam and both men are down. Jordan comes in and Reigns is tagged in but the referee does not allow it because he does not see it. Gallows and Anderson hit Magic Killer. Reigns takes care of Anderson and Gallows. Reigns argues with Jordan and Reigns is pulled to the floor. Reigns sends Gallows into the ring post and then Reigns with a Superman punch to Anderson. Reigns with a spear to Gallows on the floor. Balor with a running drop kick that sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and Balor hits Coup de Grace for the three count.

Winners: Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Finn Balor

After the match, Reigns has some words for Jordan and Jordan checks on Rollins. Miz attacks Jordan from behind and then he sends Rollins into the ringside barrier. Miz is joined by Dallas and Axel as they all attack Reigns. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz thinks about leaving the ring, but they decide to give Roman a Cerberus Bomb.

Thanks for watching along and we will see you next time.

