LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2017

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley backstage. He has a new haircut and she’s preparing to give him his 2016 Performance Review. Stephanie brings up the rumors of The Undertaker appearing tonight. She says the WWE Universe expects them to deliver. The last time she saw Taker, he was on SmackDown. Foley has no concrete evidence Taker will be here but he h as a strong feeling. Seth Rollins walks in and puts himself in the Royal Rumble main event. Braun Strowman comes in yelling. He wants Roman Reigns or Bill Goldberg, or else. Rollins says Goldberg isn’t here and Reigns has a match… Rollins offers to help. Rollins strikes first and they start brawling as Stephanie yells. Officials come in to break it up. Foley says Taker will be here.

– We’re live from New Orleans with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE United States Title: Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring. We see the shark cage sitting on the stage.

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is out next with partner Chris Jericho. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Before the match can begin, the music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to interrupt.

Reigns meets Strowman on the floor and they go at it. Braun brings it in the ring and Reigns gets triple teamed. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins with a chair. He nails Strowman in the face and goes to work on Jericho and Owens. Reigns comes in with a chair and nails Braun with it, taking him to one knee. Rollins and Reigns swing chairs at the same time, sending Braun to the floor. Stephanie McMahon’s music hits and out she comes. She says the match is not going to end this way and RAW is not going to start this way. She promised a Handicap Match for the title and that’s what they’re going to get. She’s going to give Reigns time to recover but Rollins vs. Braun is made. Rollins stares Braun down as we go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results and updates.