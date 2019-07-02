WWE RAW Results – July 1, 2019

We are in Dallas, Texas and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

We see the Street Profits in the back before we get our first match of the night.

Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Strowman with a shoulder tackle and he bounces off Lashley. Lashley with a spear and Strowman goes to the floor. Lashley goes to the floor and he runs into a shoulder from Braun and Braun with a back senton on Lashley for a near fall on the floor. Lashley sends Strowman into the ring post and Lashley spears Strowman into the timekeeper’s area and Lashley gets a near fall. Lashley clotheslines Strowman over the ringside barrier into the crowd. They fight into the crowd and Lashley sends Strowman into a trash can. Strowman with an uppercut. Lashley gets a chair and hits Strowman in the back with it. Lashley hits Strowman in the ribs and then the back again. Lashley gets a near fall.

Lashley punches Strowman against the front row of the stands. Strowman tosses Lashley to the floor with a biel and then connects with a running shoulder tackle. Strowman wiht a running shoulder tackle to Lashley and Strowman gets a near fall. Strowman biels Lashley onto the stage. Lashley with a forearm to the throat and kicks. Lashley sets for a suplex on the stege and hits it. Lashley gets a near fall. Lashley sets for a spear and Strowman sends Lashley through the Titantron and we have explosions.

The referee calls for the EMTs to come out and check on both men.

No Contest

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Lashley being stretchered out of the arena and put into an ambulance.

We see Strowman being put onto a stretcher.and taken into a different ambulance.

Michael Cole mentions that they try to do everything to ensure the safety of the wrestlers, but sometimes things like what happened with Lashley and Strowman.

Match Number Two: Ivar and Erik versus Big E and Xavier Woods

Erik and Big E start things off and Erik with forearms but BIg E with a European uppercut. Big E chokes Erik and then goes to the apron for a splash. Big E gets a near fall. Erik with a forearm and he tags Ivar in. Ivar with a seated splash to Big E. Ivar with a forearm to the back followed by a kick and fist drops to Big E. Ivar with a forearm and Erik tags in. Big E gets Ivar up but Erik kicks Big E and Ivar with a splash and Erik with a drop kick. Erik runs Ivar into Big E and Erick gets a near fall.

Erik with an arm bar. Big E with punches but Erik with a knee. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex and both men are down,

Samoa Joe comes out and pulls Woods off the apron and the referee calls for the bell. Joe with the Coquina Clutch.

Winners: Xavier Woods and Big E (by disqualification)

Kofi Kingston comeso ut and he goes after Joe. Ivar and Erik attack Kofi.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods versus Samoa Joe, Erik, and Ivar

Kofi and Ivar start things off and Kofi with a kick and a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Woods tags in and Kofi with a kick followed by a sliding clothesline from Woods and a splash from Kofi. Woods with an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Woods with a chop and Joe distracts Woods and Ivar with a spinning heel kick. Joe tags in and Joe with a shoulder tackle. Ivar tags in and he connects with a knee and Erik with a knee to Woods. Erik with an arm bar. Woods with an arm drag and chops. Woods with a cross body but Erik catches Woods and hits an exploder suplex.

Ivar tags in and Ivar with a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto Woods. Joe tags in and he hits a back senton on Woods for a near fall. Joe with a forearm and he has some words for Big E and Kofi. Joe punches Big E. Woods with a forearm but Joe with a chop. Erik tags in and he connects with forearms to Woods. Joe tags in and Joe with a head butt and Irish wihp. Joe runs into a boot and Woods with a missile drop kick. Ivar and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop to Ivar followed by a back elbow and drop kick. Kofi misses a splash into the corner and Kofi with a pendulum kick. Ivar catches Kofi off the turnbuckles but Kofi gets to his feet. Kofi with a punch but Ivar with an uppercut and ERik tags in and Kofi with a jumping clothesline.

Kofi with a Boom Drop. Kofi with a forearm to knock Joe off the apron and Erik hits Kofi from behind. Joe tags in and Kofi kicks Joe. Kofi goes up top and Erik pulls Kofi back into the ring and connects with a knee. Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Erik. Big E sends Ivar to the apron and Ivar with a knee. Woods knocks Ivar off the apron. Woods with a suicide dive onto Erik and Ivar with a suicide dive onto Woods. Kofi kicks Erik and Joe applies the Coquina Clutch. Kofi passes out.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Erik, and Ivar

We see the recent history of the 24/7 Title with Drake Maverick losing it at his wedding.

Drake Maverick has his wife blindfolded and he tells her they are going to be on a sandy beach for their honeymoon. Renee yells at Drake about being at Raw. Renee is introduced to Dana Brooke. Renee gives Drake an ultimatum, her or the 24/7 ttle. Drake says he chooses his wife. He will not let anything spoil this.

Drake hugs his wife and he see R Truth standing there. Truth says he is a suckaaaaaaaaaa for romance.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are in the locker room. AJ Styles enters and he says they were on fire last week, but you still lost. LIke says the Viking Raiders are legit. Karl points out that AJ almost lost to the new kid on the block. AJ says he did not want to get injured. Karl says AJ is lying because he was giving 100% and he almost lost. Luke says that AJ won so he is next in line for the US Title. Luke says Karl does not think AJ can beat Ricochet. Karl says his hot Asian wife is on the line.

AJ says Ricochet might be the best athlete he has ever been in the ring with, AJ says he will think about the bet.

We see Drake Maverick and his wife Renee in the front row. Truth is part of the conga line and he dances in front of Drake and then he dances with Renee.

Cedric Alexander and the rest of the Benny Hill Chase Club follow Truth around the ring and then to the back.

Match Number Four: Cesaro versus No Way Jose

Cesaro knocks Jose off the apron before the bell rings and hits a gutwrench suplex followed by a Gotch Style Neutralizer.

We go to the back and Charly is in the interview area with the NXT Tag Team Champions, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Angelo says they are doing great. Montez appreciates the introduction but it is missing something. Angelo says it is missing some of that flavor. Montez throws out a FINALLY . . . and Angelo says they do not do that. Montez says they are here to bring the swag back to Raw. Montez says we want the smoke and starts to dance.

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened during the Bobby Lashey/Braun Strowman match and the aftermath.

Renee mentions they are being evaluated at the local medical facility.

We go to the interview area for The Miz. He says as a WWE superstar, we put our bodies on the line every week. We take a look at what happened to Miz last week. Miz is asked if he is 100% going into his match. Miz says it is not about how he feels, it is about what he needs to do. Miz says his mistake led to this monster. After tonight, Shane will need to find a replacement for Elias. Elias will go back to being a guitar player in subways. Miz says he heard the Undertaker might be here tonight.

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre make their way to the ring.

Shane demands an introduction from Mike Rome.

Shane says he has been inundated with inquiries about the condition of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. Shane says he has some other responsibilities. Shane says he wants to go back to last Monday night and Roman Reigns. They had the perfect set up. Can you imagine being Roman and seeing these two faces in the ring? Roman had to be shaking in his boots. Roman knew he had no chance to beat them. Shane says for his own personal amusement, he wants that footage back on the TitanTron.

Drew says the footage speaks for itself. Roman knows what is going to happen to him at Extreme Rules. Shane says he wants to talk about the one Roman begged to help him , the Undertaker. You surprised us last week, but that will not happen at Extreme Rules. They will put Roman and Undertaker in the ground.

Drew says the Undertaker is the greatest wrestler in the history of the WWE. He has struck fear into the face of every man that he has faced. Drew says he is no ordinary man. He says he is a hybrid of every generation and he is not afraid of the Undertaker. Drew says to be perfectly honest, he doesn’t give a damn about the Undertaker. They heard a rumor going around and Drew says he came dressed to fight. If you are in the building Deadman, he wants you to march yourself down the aisle and magically appear in the ring so we can tell you that we are not afraid. At Extreme Rules, we exterminate the legacy of the Undertaker.

There is a sound of thunder in the building as the lights start to flicker.

The lights go out and then they come back on but Shane and Drew are still in the ring.

A gong sounds and the lights go out again. A blue hue fills the building and the Undertaker makes his way to the ring.

Shane and Drew go into the crowd while Taker makes his way to the ring.

Undertaker stares at Shane and Drew and he says Roman Reigns never asked him for his help. That is not who Roman is. If you need answers to the why, Taker says he will explain who he is. Taker says he is and has been the reaper of wayward souls for a long time and he is here to collect your souls. Shane, you had his respect, a little, for a while. You gave him everything he had in Hell in a Cell at Wrestlemania and you lived to tell about it. Just like most mortal men, you fell victim to your own greed and ego. You may be the best in this world, but where he is sending you two, you will be nothing more than a couple of lost souls suffering the torment and torture of that acrid stench of death.

Taker says that will be for all of eternity. You will never Rest in Peace.

Lacey Evans is in the back putting on makeup while Baron says an Extreme Rules match benefits them. No one can forget the amount of pain that Seth took to win the Universal Title at Wrestlemania. Why waste it all for your latest fling? Is it worth it?

Lacey says Becky has fought her entire life to make her dream come true. Becky is more than a personna, it is a movement. She has put all her faith in Seth. Lacey says the Man’s Man will not be able to keep his eyes off the lady when she beats Natalya. Seth never should have put his faith in the Man.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Natalya versus Lacey Evans

They lock up and Natalya with a break and Lacey pushes back. Natalya pushes Lacey to the floor and Lacey with a clothesline. Lacey gets a near fall. Lacey sends Natalya into the turnbuckles while we see the power couple in the back watching a monitor. Lacey with a Bronco Buster for a near fall. Lacey with elbows followed by a slingshot elbow drop for a near fall. Natalya with a snap mare but Lacey with a neck breaker and she gets a near fall. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles but Natalya pulls Lacey off the turnbuckles. Baron gets on the apron and distracts Natalya. Lacey with a rollup but Natalya counters and gets a near fall. Natalya with a discus clothesline followed by a slap.

Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop and she runs over Lacey but Baron trips Natalya. Lacey with a Woman’s Right for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

Ricochet, Curt Hawkins, and Zack Ryder are in the back and Charly wants to get some words from Ricochet. He is asked about losing to AJ Styles in the main event last week and if he thinks he can hold his own with AJ. Ricochet says AJ can believe what he wants. It was an honor to face AJ Styles. AJ might not have been at 100 percent but he knows that he can beat AJ if they meet again.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows show up and Karl says AJ could have put him down in less than three minutes. Luke says AJ had Ricochet beat from the get go.

Ricochet says he can beat AJ the next time they meet.

Luke says it is time to put Ricochet in his place. Ricochet says if they want a fight, he can do it. Luke says it isn’t an issue with them, but someone else.

Miz walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Luke and Karl see AJ Styles and tell him what they wanted to hear about Ricochet saying he could beat AJ. AJ says he will talk to Ricochet. Luke and Karl talk about AJ losing his edge. He wants to know where is the AJ Styles that would accept the challenge and slap Ricochet across the face?

We see AJ walk in the back and he sees Ricochet.

AJ wants to know that Ricochet wasn’t running his mouth. AJ says he is taking the title tonight.

Ricochet says he does not know why AJ is all fired up, but he accepts.

AJ slaps Ricochet and Ricochet slaps back.

Match Number Five: Miz versus Elias in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Miz punches Elias as he enters the ring and they go to the floor. Miz sends Elias into the ring steps and then back into the ring.

The match starts and Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Miz

Fall Number Two

Elias staggers around and he goes to the floor when Miz charges at Elias. Miz with a drop kick through the ropes and then Elias with a knee and Miz drop kicks Elias in the knee. Miz goes for a figure four leg lock but Elias with an inside cradle for a near fall. Elias sends Miz to the apron and Elias with Drift Away for the three count.

Winner of Fall: Elias

We go to commercial.

Fall Number Three

Miz with punches and a kick to the thigh. Elias gets Miz on his shoulders and hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Elias kicks and punches Miz in the corner and then he kicks Miz. Elias with a running back elbow. Elias with punches and he gets a near fall. Elias with a crossface into a reverse chin lock. Miz tries to escape but Elias holds on to the chin lock. Elias with European uppercuts that stagger Miz. Miz with a backslide for a near fall. Miz with an elbow and Elias with a chop. Miz chops back.

Elias with a reverse swinging neck breaker for a near fall. Elias goes for a running knee on the apron but Miz moves and Elias hits the ring post. Miz brings Elias back into the ring and applies the Figure Four Leg Lock. Elias taps out.

Winner: Miz

We see Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the interview area with Charly as we go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the Winner Take All Tag Match at Extreme Rules.

Charly is with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the interview area. Seth says that they are thinking about Bobby and Braun. Charly congratulates them on their victories at Stomping Grounds and then she brings up the stipulation at Extreme Rules and if it was impulsive? Seth says he is not impulsive and he tells Becky to say that he is not impulsive and she agrees. Seth says one on one Becky can beat Lacy and he can beat Baron. If you are pinned at Extreme Rules, he loses his title and if he is pinned Becky loses her title. Becky says not to lose her title and Seth says not to lose his title. Becky says she sleeps with the title and Seth says it is a problem.

Maria Kanellis shows up and she says she finds it a bit desperate to call yourselves the first couple of WWE because you are not. Maria says you walk around with your accolades and titles. You beat Ronda Rousey, but Maria says she pushed an eight pound baby out of her uterus. Let’s see you do that Becky? Maria says Seth does not impress her either.

Mike Kanellis shows up. Maria says you are Universal Champ because her husband has not had a chance to take it from him. Your match with Lacey and Baron is not an extreme concept. Why not have her and her bitch take on you and yours?

Becky says they will slap the heck out of both of you right now.

Seth says y’all done messed up.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened to Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. Renee says that Braun may have suffered a ruptured spleen.

Match Number Six: Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis versus Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The men start things off and they lock up. Seth with a hammer lock and snap mare followed by a kick to the back. Seth with a back elbow to Mike. Mike with a forearm and he sends Seth into the turnbuckles and kicks Seth. Seth with a rolling elbow and buckle bomb. Seth with a super kick and he forces Maria to tag in so it is time for the women. Maria goes to the floor and gets a mic. Maria says that Mike was supposed to protect him. You said you would mop the floor with Seth but you cannot mop the floor at home.

Maria says that she is pregnant to stop Becky. Mike is so excited that Maria is pregnant. Mike wants to know how is she pregnant? Maria says that Mike isn’t man enought to get her pregnant. Becky hip tosses Mike into the ring and applies DisArmHer and Mike taps out.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

After the match, Maria says she cannot believe that Mike is the father of her children. She waited for him to grow up and show some responsibility but you are a disappointment. The only man here tonight was The Man, Becky. Maybe the next time, she will ask Becky to impregnate her.

Charly is in shock in the back as Paul Heyman shows up. Paul introduces himself and says it has been a weird night for Seth Rollins and a bad night for Kofi Kingston so it might be the right night for Brock Lesnar to cash in. Maybe Brock is here and maybe Brock is not.

The Street Profits show up and are shocked that BROCK LESNAR Is here. Montez comments on Paul’s tie and he says she does not have time for the Street Profits.

Montez screams for Paul to come back. Angelo and Montez talk about Maria’s announcement.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexa Bliss comes out for A Moment of Bliss. Alexa sends her thoughts for Bobby and Braun.

Alexa brings out her guest, the person who got Alexa her title match against Bayley at Extreme Rules. Alexa brings out Nikki Cross.

We take a look back at Nikki’s victory over Bayley from Smackdown.

Nikki says she wants everyone to know that none of this would have been possible without your support and guidance. You were the first person to take her seriously and welcome her with open arms. Nikki says she will always be grateful.

Alexa says this is all about Nikki.

Carmella interrupts and makes her way onto the stage.

Carmella says this is Nikki’s moment of bliss. You pinned the champion so why is Alexa getting a title match?

Alexa wants to know why is Carmella trying to steal the spotlight from Nikki.

Alexa says that Carmella is only R Truth’s side kick.

Carmella says she will show Alexa what a sidekick is what they go to the ring and she will kick Alexa in the head.

Match Number Seven: Carmella versus Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

Carmella with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Carmella

We go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Nikki Cross versus Carmella

Nikki punches Carmella and applies a sleeper. Carmella with a drop kick and satellite head scissors. Nikki pulls Carmella into the ring skirt and connects with forearms. Nikki sends Carmella back into the ring and gets a near fall. Nikki gets a near fall. Nikki runs into a boot from Carmella and Carmella with clotheslines. Carmella with an atomic drop and she sends Nikki into the turnbuckles. Carmella with a Bronco Buster for a near fall. Nikki with a forearm and shoulder followed by a slingshot kick. Nikki goes up top and leaps over Carmella. Nikki blocks a thrust kick and Nikki with a swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

AJ Styles is in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Alexa and Nikki are walking in the back. Nikki is asked about the people wanting Nikki to face Bayley instead of Alexa Bliss. Alexa walks away and says no comment.

Drake and Renee walk in the back and Renee goes to freshen up and the Benny Hill Gang runs past Drake. Truth sees Drake and Drake says he is done with this and he just wants to go on his honeymoon. Truth tells Drake to have a good time on his honeymoon.

Drake hits Truth from behind with his luggage and gets the three count.

Drake says this honeymoon will be great because it will be 24/7.

Match Number Nine: AJ Styles versus Ricochet for the United States Championship

Ricochet with a single leg take down and Styles with a waist lock and Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. AJ with a punch and he sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with an Irish whip and shoulder into the corner. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline and he goes for a shooting star press but AJ gets his knees up and gets a near fall with a rollup. AJ sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. AJ with a kick in the corner. AJ with an Irish whip but Ricochet with a kick and rolling drop kick that sends AJ to the floor.

Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop onto Styles. Ricochet jumps over Styles but Styles with a forearm from the apron and he hits the Phenomenal Forearm but Ricochet’s foot was under the rope.

Winner: AJ Styles (New Champion)

After the match, another referee comes out and explains what happened.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we are told that the match is being restarted with Ricochet still as the champion.

Match Number Ten: AJ Styles versus Ricochet for the United States Championship

We see AJ Styles sending Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the back.

AJ misses a punch and Ricochet with forearms. AJ with punches and a kick. Ricochet with an enzuigiri and swinging neck breaker for a near fall. AJ moves and Ricochet rolls through on a Phoenix splash attempt. Ricochet sends AJ over the top rope and AJ moves and Ricochet lands on his feet. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor. AJ with a brainbuster for a near fall. AJ kicks Ricochet and then AJ with a torture rack power bomb for a near fall. Ricochet punches AJ from the turnbuckles and sends him back to the mat. Ricochet with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet (retains Championship)

After the match, AJ and Ricochet shake hands,

Luke and Karl get on the apron and AJ wants to know what they are doing and AJ punches Ricochet and kicks him. AJ has Karl and Luke come into the ring and they hit Magic Killer on Ricochet.

Karl and Luke give Ricochet to AJ for a Styles Clash off the turnbuckles. AJ punches Ricochet

We go to credits.

