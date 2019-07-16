WWE RAW Results – July 15, 2017

We are in Uniondale, New York and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.

We see what happened last night in the main event of Extreme Rules when Brock cashed in his briefcase.

Paul says he represents the beast who slammed the summer and ruled the extreme . . . and NEW, reigning , defending Undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul says it amazes you that you tell people the truth, but they would rather hear a lie. Paul says we told you so. Paul says he came out here last week and told you that Brock was going to cash in. He came out last night and told you his client was going to cash in and leave Philadelphia as champion. That is what Brock did.

Paul tells the crowd not to boo them, but boo yourselves for not listening. Paul says someone else needs to hear an I Told You So, the entire WWE. Paul says Seth would not be defending the title at SummerSlam and you better have a title match set up. Paul says he has all the stroke around here right now. Paul says he has decided how we are going to determine who is going to be Brock’s challenger at SummerSlam. Paul says his client is not the easiest conqueror to negotiate with. Brock fights who he wants to fight and he will do what he wants to do.

Tonight, he has come up with a plan. He has a cross branded top ten Battle Royal to determine who faces Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. They will be beaten, victimized, and conquered by Brock Lesnar.

The ten men are Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Big E, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns.

Paul tells Roman to check with Seth Rollins because Seth strode into Philadelphia like he was Becky Lynch’s stud, but when Brock was done with Seth, he was nothing more than a gelding. Paul says when you step into the ring with Brock, you risk your health, your welfare, and your very manhood. Paul says here is a guarantee . . . a spoiler. If any one of you ever had an opportunity to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar, you will be risking your health, welfare, and manhood. In this universe, you are all Brock’s bitches.

Ricochet makes his way to the ring for his match and Brock stares at Ricochet.

Jimmy Uso says they have some unfinished business with the Little Rascals.

Match Number One: Ricochet, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso versus Robert Roode, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder in a Two out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Jimmy with a super kick to Dawson and Ricochet tags in and hits Recoil and a shooting star press for a three count.

Winner of Fall: Ricochet, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso

Fall Number Two:

Roode with a knee to Ricochet and kicks in the corner. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Jey tags in and he works on the arm. Roode with an Irish whip and Jey floats over and Roode with a spinebuster. Wilder tags in and Roode sends Jey into Wilder’s knee. Wilder with a European uppercut and forearm to the back. Wilder with a chop to Jey and he chokes Jey on the ropes. Wilder with a chop and Jey with a punch. Wilder and Jey exchange punches. Jey punches out of the corner but Wilder with a kick and slam. Wilder misses an elbow drop and Jimmy tags in and punches Wilder and hits a clothesline followed by a thrust kick and uppercut.

Jimmy with a Samoan drop. Dawson tags and hits a flapjack for a three count.

Winner of Fall: Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, and Robert Roode

We go to commercial.

Fall Number Three:

Dawson with a suplex to Jimmy followed by a leg drop and elbow drop. Dawson with a diving head butt for a near fall. Wilder tags in and he gets a near fall. Wilder with an abdominal stretch on Jimmy. Jimmy with an arm drag but Wilder with a wrist lock to keep Jimmy from making the tag. Jimmy with punches but Wilder holds on. Wilder with an abdominal stretch but Jimmy with a hip toss to escape. Dawson tags in and Jey is knocked off the apron. Jimmy with enzuigiris and he tags in Ricochet. Roode tags in and Ricochet with a kick and springboard clothesline. Ricochet drop kicks Dawson and sends Wilder to the floor.

Jey with a plancha. Roode with a kick and he goes for the Glorious DDT but Ricochet escapes and hits Recoil before going up top for the 630 Splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Ricochet

After the match, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring.

Ricochet with a plancha onto Styles and then Gallows and Anderson attack Ricochet. The Usos come out to help Ricochet. Jimmy and Jey with super kicks to Gallows and Anderson as well as Dawson and Wilder. Roode trips Jimmy and sends him into the ringside barrier. Roode drops Jey on the top rope and Dawson and Wilder hit Shatter Machine. Ricochet with a springboard cross body to Dawson and Wilder.

Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm to RIcochet. Gallows and Anderson get Ricochet up for Magic Killer.

Erik and Ivar are in a hallway with a red light as we go to commercial.

Erik says it is not just a name, it is a way of life. Ivar says they claim their heritage to attack. Erik says they will stand in the way of anyone who gets in their way.

Match Number Two: Erik and Ivar versus Vinnie Gruner and Jackson James

Erik with a drop kick and Ivar with a cannonball. Erik runs Ivar into the corner and he pulls up Burr. Erik tags in and Ivar slams Rains onto Erik’s knee and follows with a gutbuster. Ivar with a springboard clothesline followed by the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We take a look back at the tag match involving Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and the Undertaker.

We go to footage from earlier when Drew McIntyre showed up and he confronts Cedric Alexander, the Street Profits, Finn Balor, and No Way Jose. Drew asks Cedric if he got a fast one over him and Shane last week. Drew says he is coming after Cedric and he will disavow and dismember Cedric, but he says he is joking because that is illegal. He says he will humble Cedric and eviscerate him.

Cedric says he has been told that he is humble. The joke tonight will be on you.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Drew McIntyre versus Cedric Alexander

Drew with a forearm and he sends Cedric into the turnbuckles and chops Cedric. Alexander with Neuralizer on Drew and Alexander with a plancha onto Drew. Cedric sends Drew into the ring and Alexander misses a springboard move when Drew moves. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckles followed by a chop. Drew with an overhead throw followed by a suplex throw. Drew gets a near fall. Drew with a front face lock into a deadlift suplex but Cedric with knees to escape. Cedric with a back elbow. Drew is sent ot the apron when Cedric moves. Drew comes off the ropes and Alexander with a drop kick. Drew with a head butt to counter a Neuralizer. Drew with punches in the corner.

Drew with a reverse Alabama Slam attempt but Alexander with a victory roll for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

We see footage from the Intercontinental Title Match from Extreme Rules when Shinsuke Nakamura won the title from Finn Balor.

Finn Balor is in the back and he says last night was a tough night. He lost the Intercontinental Title to Shinsuke Nakamura. He does not want to dwell in the past. He wants to look forward. Balor says he wants his title back, but tonight Samoa Joe stands in his way. Balor says he will find a way to keep moving forward.

Samoa Joe asks if Finn is going to go through him or over him? Joe says what will really happen tonight. You will walk out there and Joe will be waiting to hand you another loss.

We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns is in the interview area and he is asked about the battle royal tonight and using the momentum from last night. Roman says he does not care what anyone says, this is his week. From the ESPYs to the Hobbs and Shaw premiere to winning last night. He ends his week strong by winning the battle royal and going to SummerSlam to win back his title.

Match Number Four: Samoa Joe versus Finn Balor

They lock up and Joe backs Balor into the ropes and pushes Balor. They lock up and Balor with a waist lock and Joe with an elbow. Joe with a wrist lock. Balor tries for a reversal but Joe holds on to the wrist lock. Balor with a side head lock and he holds on when Joe tries to send Balor off the ropes. Balor with a side head lock take down. Joe with a chop and Balor wit ha kick and side head lock. Balor with a head lock take down but Joe rolls through and gets the three count.

Winner: Samoa Joe

After the match, Joe attacks Balor and applies the Coquina Clutch but Balor rolls through and hits a double stomp followed by Slingblade. Balor drop kicks Joe into the corner and Balor goes up top. Balor with Coup de Grace.

Balor’s music plays but then it stops and the lights go out.

The lights come back on after some brawling heard in the ring.

The lights go back on and it is Bray Wyatt. Bray gives Balor Sister Abigail.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick and his wife Renee arrive at the hotel and Drake registered them under Mr. and Mrs. WWE 24/7 Champion. Drake says this is a place for them to consummate their marriage. Renee asks for some champagne and the nicest room.

We see Drake go to his room with Renee, and R Truth shows up with a referee and he asks if Hornswoggle registered at the hotel. Truth tries to bribe the hotel employee with a Washington.

We see the Street Profits watching what happened at the hotel. Montez and Angelo wonder if Drake has ever done it before. They talk about the Women’s Number One Contender Match. Angelo wants to know if Nikki Cross will be there. Montez says she is here. Angelo picks Alexa. Montez wants to know what Angelo’s deal is with Nikki. They say that she is intense. Montez wants Angelo’s pick for the Battle Royal. Angelo picks Big E. Montez picks Seth Rollins. Montez says Seth feels like them. He wants all the smoke.

We see Mike Kanellis in the gorilla position and Maria Kanellis says she is taking this match. Mike reminds Maria that she is pregnant. Maria says that she has a better chance to win while pregnant and protect the honor of this family.

Match Number Five: Zack Ryder versus Mike Kanellis

Ryder with a Rough Ryder for the three count.

Winner: Zack Ryder

After the match, Maria says Mike should have let her wrestle. She says her unborn child had a better chance in the ring than Mike.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Six: AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows versus Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik

Metalik and Styles start things off and Styles with punches and kicks. Anderson tags in and he kicks Metalik. Anderson with an Irish whip but Metalik with a boot and bulldog. Metalik goes to the ropes and hits a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Anderson kicks Metalik. Gallows tags in and he punches and kicks Metalik in the corner. Styles kicks Metalik while Gallows deals with the referee. Gallows with a forearm to the back. Metalik with chops and Gallows with a punch. Gallows with a head butt. Metalik with a kick. Anderson tags in and Gallows with a kick and Anderson with a running boot to the head.

Ricochet pulls Styles off the apron and sends Styles into the ringside barrier. Kalisto and Dorado go after Gallows and Anderson while officials take Ricochet to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Styles with a drop kick to Dorado. Gallows tags in and punches Dorado. Anderson tags in and he kicks Dorado. Anderson with a reverse chin lock and he goes after Kalisto and Metalik on the apron. Dorado with a handspring cutter. Kalisto tags in and he knocks Styles and Gallows off the apron. Kalisto with a Listo Kick and rebound round kick for a near fall. Kalisto iwth a head scissors take down but Anderson goes to the floor. Metalik and Dorado with suicide dives onto Gallows and Anderson. Kalisto with a plancha onto Anderson. Kalisto with a forearm and Styles stops Kalisto on the apron. Kalisto kicks Styles away and Kalisto is caught by Anderson and Karl with a spinebuster.

Gallows tags in and they hit the Boot of Doom. Gallows kicks Dorado off the apron. Styles tags in and applies the Calf Crusher and Kalisto taps out.

Winners: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

After the match, Styles does not release the hold until he is done with Kalisto

Kalisto is sent to the floor.

We take a look at the main event from Extreme Rules.

We go to Seth Rollins in the interview area. Seth is asked about losing the title last night and focusing tonight. Seth says he has to be focused. He says he is physically and emotionally spent from last night. He is hurt from last night. It hurts more to be out here without the Universal Title and seeing Brock with the title. Seth says he is a man possessed. Seth says Becky Lynch is one of the toughest people he knows and he does not know if she will be here tonight. Baron Corbin found out first hand what happens when you push him too far. That is a small taste of anyone who gets in his path back to the Unversal Title. He will fight anyone in his way. He will beat Brock Lesnar.

We take a look at the return of Bray Wyatt earlier tonight on Raw.

Match Number Seven: Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) versus Natalya versus Naomi versus Carmella in a Number One Contender Elimination Match

Before the match starts, the person who will face the winner of this match at SummerSlam makes her way to the ring.

Alexa with a kick to Natalya and punch to Naomi. Alexa goes to the floor and Naomi with a rollup on Carmella for a near fall. Naomi with a side head lock and Naomi with a sunset flip for a near fall. Naomi with an Irish whip but Naomi misses a splash. Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop and both women go for a drop kick. Both women go for clotheslines and both go down. Carmella pulls Alexa off the apron and Carmella gets a near fall on Naomi and then Natalya. Carmella gets more near falls. Carmella sends Natalya to the floor and Carmella kicks Naomi in the corner.

Carmella with an Irish whip but Naomi with a back elbow. Carmella with forearms. Carmella with a handstandcanrana for a near fall on Naomi. Carmella with a satellite head scissors to Natalya and Carmella with a bronco buster to Natalya. Naomi misses Rear View and Carmella with a super kick to Naomi and Natalya. Alexa with a rollup on Carmella for the three count.

Carmella Eliminated

Naomi with a drop kick to Alexa for a near fall. Naomi with a slam to Alexa and a kick. Naomi drop kicks Natalya to the floor. Naomi kicks Alexa in the corner and snap mares Alexa and kicks her for a near fall. Alexa escapes a slam attempt and clotheslines Naomi for a near fall. Alexa with kicks to Naomi.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Naomi with a rollup on Natalya and follows with a head scissors. Natalya goes for a suplex on the floor but Naomi blocks it and connects with a back elbow. Naomi with a blockbuster off the ring steps. Alexa hits Naomi from behind and she sends Naomi back into the ring and Alexa gets a near fall. Alexa with a reverse chin lock. Naomi with a back elbow but Alexa with a foearm and she sends Naomi into the corner and kicks Naomi. Naomi with a back heel kick. Naomi with a sit out full nelson bomb for a near fall. Naomi with a leg sweep and leaping leg drop. Naomi gets a near fall and then hits a running bulldog into the turnbuckles. Alexa goes to the floor. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall.

Natalya with a sleeper. Natalya goes for a surfboard and applies it. Alexa gets a near fall on Natalya and then Alexa goes back to the floor. Naomi with kicks to Natalya but Natalya with a dragon screw leg whip. Naomi with a round kick and she goes for a split legged moonsault but Alexa blocks it. Natalya with a spinning sit out power bomb for a near fall. Natalya kicks Alexa away and Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Alexa with a rollup on Natalya for a near fall. Alexa with a forearm to Natalya. Alexa with a reverse chin lock on Naomi. Alexa gets a near all on Naomi. Alexa kicks Naomi in the corner. Naomi with a scorpion kick and she gets a near fall on Alexa. Alexa sends Naomi to the mat and Alexa with a reverse chin lock. Alexa sends Naomi into Natalya and Natalya runs Alexa into the corner and punches Alexa.

Alexa sends Natalya into the turnbuckles and Alexa kicks Natalya. Naomi trips Alexa and pulls her to the floor. Naomi with a round kick to Natalya and a sunset flip but Natalya rolls through to pin Naomi.

Naomi Eliminated

We go to commercial.

Alexa goes to the floor.

Nikki gets on the mic and tells the crowd to start cheering for her friend Alexa.

The referee separates Natalya and Alexa and Alexa with a round kick. Alexa with forearms and she pulls Natalya to the mat. Alexa with a double knee drop and a handspring double knee drop for a near fall. Alexa goes to the floor and Natalya misses a baseball slide. Alexa moves and Natalya gives Nikki a discus clothesline. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and Alexa taps out.

Winner: Natalya

After the match, Natalya is asked about wrestling for the title at SummerSlam. Natalya says Lexie sucks. She says it is amazing how much changes in a year. She will be going back to her home country of Canada to face her friend for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Becky says Natalya’s friend has something to say. Becky says she is hurting but she came here to fight. She tells Natalya it is time to drop the smiles. If you think you are facing your friend when you come for her title, you are wrong. Becky says she will wipe the floor with Natalya in her home country. Becky says Natalya’s career needs something and it is Becky. Becky says she does a lot better in war than she does in love.

Natalya says she must not be a very good lover, bitch. You want a war, you got a war. She will rip that greasy orange mop off your head and pull the horseshoe out of your ass and beat the hell out of you.

We go to comments from Randy Orton. After he wins tonight’s battle royal, he has some unfinished business with Brock Lesnar to attend to. He does not hold a grudge, but he has enough venom to take care of the beast with the three most dangerous letters in WWE, RKO.

Miz comes out for MizTV.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz brings out his guest, Dolph Ziggler.

Miz asks Dolph why did he ask for the time. Dolph wanted to know if the rumors about Miz were true. Dolph says Miz wanted to prove that he was the best and outworked everyone, but now he is a yes man who reads a teleprompter. Miz wants to know if Dolph is trying to get a rise out of him and if he is trying to deal with Kofi and Kevin.

Dolph says Miz is just happy to be here, not trying to prove he is the best. Was it worth it to kiss all that ass and not get on the pay per view last night.

Miz says he would rather not be on the pay per view than be booked and lose in seventeen seconds. Dolph says that was bad, it was Goldberg bad. Dolph says Miz has become everything he hates. You are a gimmick and logo t-shirt. Dolph says Miz is not from Hollywood, he is from Cleveland. Dolph says that Miz is everything that Miz hated. All you care about is fortune and fame, just like your wife.

Miz attacks Dolph and punches Dolph.

We go to Drake’s hotel room and we see him getting ready to consummate the marriage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see what happened to Finn Balor after his loss to Samoa Joe.

We return to Drake and Renee’s special night and Drake says Daddy is ready for love as he shows his homage to Ric Flair. Renee asks Drake if he is wearing the title belt. Renee gets the champagne from room service and it is the referee dressed like he is part of room serice and Drake realizes that he is the referee. Drake looks for who it is who followed them. Truth comes out from under the cart and Truth rolls up Drake but Drake kicks out. Truth with a cross body onto the bed for the three count.

Truth is your new 24/7 Champion.

Drake chases after Truth while Renee is in the bed screaming.

We take a look back at Roman Reigns’ last week.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Number One Contender Battle Royal (featuring Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Big E, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Sami Zayn)

The Universal Champion and Paul Heyman make their way to the stage to watch the match and see who will be his opponent in Toronto.

The bell rings and Rollins goes after Corbin as they pair off and Corbin with a choke slam. Corbin sends Rollins to the apron but Rollins gets back into the ring. Braun punches Lashley in the ribs and Corbin makes the save for Lashley as Baron and Bobby pair up and work over Braun. Rollins battles with Rey while Cesaro goes after Rollins with a European uppercut. Cesaro with running European uppercuts to everyone but Bobby, Braun, and Baron. Cesaro with the giant swing to Rey. Cesaro catapults Rey over the top rope but Rey holds on. Big E picks up Cesaro but Cesaro esdcapes. Lashley with a cross body to Cesaro and Lashley eliminates Cesaro with a press slam. Rey kicks Lashley in the ribs and hits a springboard drop kick.

Lashley is eliminated by Strowman. Big E stares down Braun. Big E goes for a clothesline but Braun stays on his feet. Braun with a shoulder tackle to Big E. Big E sends Braun into the turnbuckles and Big E hits the Big Ending on BRaun. Orton with an RKO to Big E. Zayn eliminates Big E and Zayn celebrates. Zayn turns around into an RKO. Rey drop kicks Sami into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and Orton sends Zayn over the top rope. Orton with an RKO to Reigns. Rey with a 619 to Roman but Roman with a Superman punch that sends Orton to the floor.

Baron eliminates Rey. We are down to five with Rollins, Reigns, Strowman, and Corbin in the ring and Orton is on the floor. Baron is cornered and Strowman punches Corbin and Corbin tries to get out of the ring but Reigns with a Drive By and Rollins eliminates Corbin. Braun with a splash to Rollins and he blocks a Superman punch. Strowman with splashes to Rollins and Reigns. Roman goes for a spear on Strowman but Braun moves and Roman spears Rollins. Braun picks up Roman and Roman goes to the apron but he applies a front face lock to pull Braun over the top and Seth sends Roman and Braun to the floor.

Randy Orton returns to the ring and sends Rollins over the top rope but Rollins holds on. Orton and Rollins exchange punches. Orton with an IEDDT to Rollins and it brings Rollins back into the ring. Orton looks around and he twists to the mat for an RKO but Rollins escapes and hits Black Out. Rollins eliminates Orton.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Paul says that is not how you announce the winner of a match like that. Paul asks to do the announcement. He says that Seth is the new number one contender and the man who now gets to go to SummerSlam to be beaten, victimized, and conquered. . . .Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

Seth takes the mic and he says for once in his life, shut the hell up. You have been a conduit for this for too long. Seth says he is talking directly to you, Brock Lesnar. Seth says he told him that he is a man possessed. He would fight anyone until he got to fight you and beat you. Seth says he promises that SummerSlam will be a lot like Wrestlemania when I stomp you head into the mat and stand over you as the Universal Champion.

Seth tells Brock to bring it to the ring and Brock hits the apron with the chair.

We go to credits.

