WWE RAW Results – July 29, 2019

We have a video for the WWE Championship, but forget that title because we have the 24/7 Title. We see the history of the 24/7 Title and the many title changes all over the world.

We are in Little Rock, Arkansas and your announcers are Renee Young, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves.

Match Number One: Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle versus R Truth and Carmella in a 24/7 Championship Mosh Pit Match

Renee and Carmella have to be held back.

The belt rings and Drake with a rollup for a near fall. Truth with a split and hip toss. Truth with a split and spinning leg drop for a near fall. Truth with a dance and Truth sends Drake over the top rope and he is caught and sent around the ring and onto the apron. Drake is sent back into the ring and Truth with a flapjack for a near fall when Renee breaks up the cover. Carmella and Renee with punches to each other and Drake pulls his wife off Carmella. Carmella slaps Truth and Truth with a kick and gourdbuster for the three count.

Winners: R Truth and Carmella (R Truth retains championship)

After the match, Truth realizes that the 24/7 rules return after the match and everyone piles on and everyone gets the cover but Mike Kanellis leaves the ring with the title and he is declared the champion.

Kanellis runs in the back looking for somewhere to avoid the mass of humanity and he goes into the officials room.

Maria Kanellis says that she needs to see her husband and everyone leaves. Maria tells Mike to let her in and Mike tells her to go away. Mike does not believe that it is Maria. Maria tells Mike that she will knock down the door and kick Mike in his vagina to prove that it is not Carmella playing Maria.

Match Number Two: Number One Contender Gauntlet for the United States Championship

Segment Number One: Rey Mysterio versus Cesaro

Cesaro with a waist lock take down and he gets a near fall with a bridge. Cesaro with another near fall. Cesaro gets a third cover. Cesaro with a side head lock and Rey with a waist lock. Cesaro with a standing switch and Rey with a standing switch of his own. Rey with a bridge for a near fall. Rey with a kick to the leg. Rey with a rollup for a near fall. Cesaro with a clothesline to Rey. Cesaro with an elbow drop for a near fall. Cesaro with a European uppercut.

We see AJ watching a monitor in the back.

Rey with a boot to Cesaro but Cesaro gets Rey on his shoulders and Rey sends Cesaro over the top rope but he keeps Rey on his shoulders. Rey sends Cesaro into the apron with a rana. Rey with a sliding splash under the bottom rope onto Cesaro. Rey with a springbaord head scissors that sends Cesaro into the ropes but Cesaro escapes the ropes. Rey with a drop kick and then Rey sends Cesaro into the ringside barrier with a head scissors.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rey gets back into the ring after we see what happened during the commercial break with a power bomb into the ring post and a running European uppercut. Cesaro with an elbow off the turnbuckles and he gets a near fall. Cesaro with a chin lock. Rey with elbows but Cesaro sends Rey into the turnbuckles. Cesaro sets for a superplex but Rey with forearms and a head butt to send Cesaro to the mat. Rey with a seated senton and a head scissors that sends Cesaro into the turnbuckles. Cesaro with a sunset flip, but you don’t sunset flip Rey because he rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Rey with a springboard cross body but he is met with a European uppercut for a near fall.

Cesaro sets for the Gotch Style Neutralizer but Rey blocks it. Cesaro with a leg drop and a running boot for a near fall. Cesaro with a gutwrench into an attempted splash mountain into the turnbuckles but Rey counters with a rana that sends Cesaro into the turnbuckles. Rey goes up top but Cesaro with a European uppercut. Cesaro gets Rey on his shoulders and Cesaro climbs the turnbuckles. Rey with forearms and he goes for a Frankensteiner but Cesaro blocks it. Rey with head butts and Rey with a super bulldog. Rey with a 619 and then Rey goes up top for a frog splash and the three count.

Cesaro Eliminated

Segment Two: Rey Mysterio versus Sami Zayn

Zayn hits Rey from behind as soon as he gets into the ring. Zayn misses a Helluva Kick and Rey with a rollup for the three count.

Sami Zayn eliminated

Segment Three: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade Almas

They lock up and Andrade pushes Rey on the break. Rey with a waist lock and Andrade with a back elbow. Andrade with a hammer lock Rey with a slingshot flying mare blocked by Andrade and Rey with an elbow. Rey with a side head lock and Andrade with a chop in the corner. Andrade misses a chop and Rey with a chop. Rey counters a tilt-a-whirl back breaker into a lateral press for a near fall. Andrade gets a near fall. Andrade with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Andrade kicks Rey.

Andrade gets a near fall. Andrade sends Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. Andrade with a chop but Rey chops back. Andrade with a knee and Rey with a kick and quebrada but Andrade catches Rey and hits two rolling suplexes and then Andrade hits a third one. Andrade goes up top for the moonsault and he hits the second one for a near fall. Rey with an enzuigiri to send Andrade into the ropes but Andrade catches Rey and hits a uranage back breaker followed a hammerlock DDT to eliminate Rey.

Rey Mysterio Eliminated

Andrade rips Rey’s mask before the final segment starts

Segment Four: Andrade Almas versus Ricochet

Ricochet with a springboard clothesline to Andrade and then Ricochet checks on Rey as we go to commercial.

They lock up and Andrade pushes Ricochet on the break. Ricochet with a waist lock but Andrade misses an elbow and Ricochet with a kick. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Ricochet sets for a dive to the floor but Vega distracts Ricochet. Ricochet with an Irish whip and Ricochet is sent to the apron. Ricochet kicks the turnbuckle with Andrade’s head on it. Ricochet is grabbed by Vega and Andrade knocks Ricochet off the apron.

Andrade with a chop and Irish whip into the ringside barrier. Andrade kicks Ricochet in the corner and then Andrade chops Ricochet. Andrade with knees and an Irish whip. Ricochet with a kick and a rolling drop kick. Both men are down and the referee checks on both men. Ricochet with punches to Andrade. Ricochet with a running forearm and a head scissors. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and then Ricochet misses a springboard move and rolls through. Andrade with a throw that sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Andrade with a running double knee strike into the corner. Andrade sets for the hammerlock DDT but Ricochet with an inside cradle for a near fall. Andrade with a back elbow but Ricochet with a reverse rana for a near fall.

Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and Andrade stops him. They exchange punches on the turnbuckles. Ricochet knocks Andrade off the turnbuckles and Ricochet sets for the 630 splash and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, Ricochet is congratulated on his victory and his match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

Ricochet says when he beat Samoa Joe to become United States Champion, no one could believe it and it was hard for him to believe it himself. Ricochet says if there is anything that he has learned through his experience is that people can only believe what they see. When he wins at SummerSlam and raises the title over his head, people will believe and so will he.

We see AJ Styles laughing and mocking Ricochet with a clap.

Mike Kanellis tells Maria that she can respect him because he won the title. Mike says he won the title for them. Maria tells Mike to get down on his back and she calls for a referee. Mike wants to know what Maria is doing. Maria says that she wants to pin Mike so her unborn child can have a parent who is a champion.

The referee makes the three count and we have a new champion.

Maria walks in the hall with her belt and she asks Titus what would he do to become a two time champion? Would you wrestle a pregnant lady. More wrestlers surround her and Maria says that she will be at her OB/GYN on Thursday if you want to try to pin her.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss walk in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa welcomes everyone and she says she wants to give a huge shout out to the new 24 champion Maria Kanellis. Nikki says that was inspiring and she says last week was inspiring. Nikki says she had goosebumps from Steve Austin. Alexa says that Austin said it best when he said we are family. Alexa says Dolph turned his back on his family when he super kicked Shawn Michaels. Alexa says Dolph ruined the feeling of Raw Reunion. Alexa says you should have seen what happened earlier today. Alexa says this is disturbing footage.

We see Natalya in the ring earlier today with Fit Finlay, and other wrestlers. We see Becky Lynch show up and Becky knees Finlay and then she puts Natalya in DisArmHer. Becky tells Nattie she will see her in Toronto.

Alexa asks the crowd if they are condoning that behavior. Alexa says that Fit was teaching Natalya counters to DisArmHer and Becky attacks Fit and Natalya. Is that the kind of example the Raw Women’s Champion should be setting for the WWE Universe.

Nikki says we saw her actions last week and it looks like Becky is trying to take care of Nattie before SummerSlam.

Alexa says when she faces Becky tonight, she is going to knock the man down a few pegs.

Becky Lynch appears on the TitanTron and she tells Alexa not to injure herself by turning around. It is easy to run your mouth when we are apart. You can say what you want for free because you will have to pay for it later. Becky asks Nikki where is her Celtic Pride. Becky says that Nattie saw that there is nowhere to hide when you have done her wrong and Alexa knows what she has done to Becky.

Jimmy and Jey Uso make their way to the ring and they say they are not missing Raw and they have a tag title match. Jey says they will show why they are the best tag team in the WWE.

Match Number Three: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Dawson and Jimmy start things off and Dawson with a side head lock and take down. Jimmy with a head scissors on Dawson. Dawson escapes and applies a side head lock. Jimmy with a top wrist lock into a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Dawson with a back elbow to Jimmy. Dawson with a belly-to-back suplex and Wilder tags in and hits a slingshot head butt for a near fall. Wilder with a chop and Jimmy with chops. Jey makes the tag and Jey with a splash into the corner followed by a snap mare and diving head butt for a near fall.

Jey with a chop and Wilder sends Jey into the turnbuckles. Wilder with a chop and he sends Jey into the turnbuckles. Dawson tags in and he kicks Jey and Wilder with a forearm to the back. Dawson with a rear chin lock. Dawson with a side head lock and Jey with punches. Dawson with a kick and he goes for a piledriver but Jey with a back body drop to counter. Wilder tags in and Jey with a kick. Jimmy tags in and he hits an uppercut for a near fall. Jey tags in and he goes up top. Jey with a forearm to the arm from the turnbuckles and Jey with an arm bar. Dawson tags in and Wilder with a head butt. Dawson with a sleeper to Jey.

Jey with an arm drag and Wilder tags in. Wilder with a forearm to Jey. Wilder puts Jey in the corner and Wilder with forearms as he sets for a superplex. Jey knocks Wilder off the turnbuckles and Jey with a cross body for a near fall. Wilder with an Irish whip and Jey floats over. Jey with an uppercut to Wilder. Wilder sends Jey to the floor and Gallows with a clothesline to Jey on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson with a reverse chin lock on Jey and he takes Jey to the mat. Anderson with a forearm to the back and Anderson with a boot in the corner and he gets a near fall as AJ Styles watching a monitor in the back. Gallows tags in and punches Jey and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Gallows with a reverse chin lock. Jey with a jaw breaker and Anderson tags in and Anderson with a hard Irish whip for a near fall. Anderson with an arm bar and Jey with punches but Anderson with a forearm. Jey lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Wilder and Jimmy tag in and Jimmy with kicks and an uppercut but Wilder escapes the Samoan drop. Jimmy with an enzuigiri to Wilder and an uppercut to Dawson.

Jimmy with a kick to WIlder and he comes off the turnbuckles but Wilder rolls through and Jimmy gets to his feet. Jimmy sends Wilder into Gallows and Jimmy hits a Samoan drop for a near fall. Dawson grabs Jimmy and Jimmy with a punch. Dawson tags in as Jimmy hits a super kick on Wilder. Dawson and Wilder with a bulldog from an electric chair for a near fall. Wilder is sent to the floor. Dawson suplexes Anderson over the top rope to the floor. Gallows with a boot to Dawson. Wilder with a tornado DDT off the ringside barrier to Gallows. Jimmy and Jey with suicide dives.

Dawson punches Jey on the turnbuckles and Dawson sends Jimmy into the ring post. Dawson goes for a gourdbuster but Jimmy blocks it and hits a superplex of Dawson onto everyone on the floor. Jimmy rolls Dawson back into the ring and Jimmy goes up top. Jimmy misses the splash and Gallows tags in and Jimmy punche Gallows. Dawson and Wilder with Shatter Machine and Jey with a cross body to Dawson and Wilder. Anderson with a spinebuster to Jey and Magic Killer to Jimmy for the three count.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (new Champions)

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ Styles is in the back getting a celebration spread ready for Luke and Karl after their title victory. They enter the room and AJ jumps on the table for the celebration.

We take a look at last week’s Raw Reunion.

We then move on to Shawn Michaels being super kicked by Dolph Ziggler.

Erik and Ivar are in the reddest hallway in Sports Entertainment as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Erik and Ivar versus Cole Carter and Johnny James

Erik and James start things off and Erik with a forearm. Carter realizes it might be a mistake to stay on the apron to make the tag, but Ivar with a kick. Erik with a running double knee strike to Carter that sends him into James. Ivar tags in and hits a bronco buster on both men. Erik tags in and Erik with a power bomb and power slam to Carter and James. They hit the Viking Experience on James for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We see the Street Profits in the back. Montez says the Vikings are still raiding, Ricochet is going to SummerSlam to face AJ Styles, the OC are the new tag champs. To top it all off, Maria Kanellis won the 24/7 Championship. Angelo asks why. Montez says Maria is untouchable since she is pregnant. Angelo agrees, but not for the same reason Montez suggests. Montez wants to know if Angelo is the baby daddy since Maria questioned whether Mike was the father. Angelo says not to spread any rumors.

Seth Rollins stops by and Angelo says that Dolph has some smoking coming after what Dolph did to Shawn Michaels. Angelo says that Seth will make Shawn proud. Seth says he is going to go out there and BURN IT DOWN.

Becky Lynch walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Becky Lynch versus Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) in a Non Title Match

Becky tells Alexa to take the first shot at her and Becky holds her hands behind her back. Alexa goes for a punch but Becky with a punch and some waist lock take downs into a front face lock. Becky with a suplex and she pulls Alexa away from the ropes. Becky goes for DisArmHer but goes for a rollup and gets a near fall. Alexa sends Becky into the ropes and chokes Becky. Nikki with a double sledge when the referee was not looking. Alexa drop kicks Becky off the apron.

Becky with forearms and knees to Alexa. Becky with a flying forearm to Alexa. Becky goes to the turnbuckles and Alexa pulls Becky to the mat and Alexa gets a near fall. Alexa chokes Becky in the ropes and kicks Becky in the corner. Becky with punches and Becky gets a near fall. Alexa sends Becky to the mat and she applies a seated abdominal stretch. Becky goes for DisArmHer and Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Alexa with a punch and Nikki approves. Alexa with a double knee drop to the midsection. Alexa with another double knee drop and a second knee drop for a near fall. Alexa with punches.

Becky with a drop kick to Alexa and Becky is sent to the apron. Becky with kicks to Alexa and Becky goes for an exploder but Alexa counters and sends Becky to the mat. Alexa with a kick but she runs into a knee from Becky. Alexa misses a splash into the corner and Becky with clotheslines and a back heel kick. Becky with an exploder and Alexa holds her ankle. The referee pulls Becky away and Alexa starts to cry. The referee checks on Alexa and then the medical official checks on Alexa’s ankle.

The referee asks the medical staff member if Alexa can continue and the referee stops the match.

Winner: Becky Lynch (by referee stoppage)

After the match,Nikki has some words for Becky. Nikki wants to face Becky and it looks like we might have a match.

Match Number Six: Becky Lynch versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match

Nikki yells at Becky and pushes her before locking up while we see Alexa at ringside with her ankle iced. Becky with a punch and she sends Nikki into the corner. Becky with an Irish whip and forearm into the corner. Becky with a clothesline. Nikki with kicks and a shoulder from the apron. Nikki with a cross body for a near fall. Nikki with a forearm to the back. Nikki with a head butt to the midsection followed by a snap mare and Japanese stranglehold. Becky escapes and goes for a slam but Nikki gets to her feet and sends Becky to the mat and gets a cover but Becky bridges out. Becky with a springboard kick and she sends Nikki to the floor.

Nikki gets back on the apron and she drops Becky on the top rope. Nikki goes up top and Becky pulls Nikki to the mat. Becky with a uranage for the three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Alexa attacks Becky and Nikki joins in. Alexa with a kick in the corner and Nikki with a kick too.

Natalya makes her way to the ring and Alexa and Nikki leave the ring. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter.

Natalya is asked in the back if her friendship has been ruined by this title match. Natalya says it is not about being friends, it is about being professional. After Natalya wins at SummerSlam, Becky will not want to shake her hand. Natalya wants the match to be a Submission match, but does the Man have the guts to accept the challenge so she will not issue the challenge.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Maria has a photo shoot with her title belt. Maria says that is enough and she wants the good photos.

Braun Strowman shows up behind Maria and Maria yells at Braun. Maria says that Braun wouldn’t understand what she is going through because he is a man. Maria tells Braun to show her how big and strong he is.

Braun growls.

Shawn Michaels’ music plays and it is just Dolph Ziggler. He wants to know what happened. He tells Seth it looks like he lost his smile. Dolph says Seth should thank him for taking care of every irrelevancy to take their spots. Whether it is Shawn Michaels or Goldberg, it is pathetic. Tonight, you get to see the real main event and the real headliner. You get to see the showstealer.

Match Number Seven: Seth Rollins versus Dolph Ziggler

Rollins with a kick to Ziggler followed by a clothesline that sends Ziggler to the floor. Rollins sends Ziggler into the ringside barrier and apron. Dolph is sent into the ringside barrier again and then back into the ring. Rollins punches Dolph and Dolph goes to the floor. Dolph with a kick and punch but Seth blocks Dolph sending him into the ringside barrier. Seth sends Dolph into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring. Seth wti a snap mare and kick to the back. Seth with a knee drop. Seth is crotched in the ropes and Ziggler with a DDT onto the apron as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with punches and chops followed by a rolling elbow. Rollins backs Ziggler into the corner and connects with punches and kicks. Rollins with Slingblade for a near fall. Ziggler uses the ropes for a near fall. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins is sent to the apron and Rollins with a forearm. Rollins rolls through on a springboard move and Ziggler sends Rollins twice into the ring post and hits a Zig Zag for a near fall. Ziggler sets for a super kick but Rollins with a super kick first followed by another one. Rollins sets for Black Out but Brock Lesnar’s music plays and Brock is here with Paul Heyman.

Ziggler rolls out of the ring and Dolph grabs Seth’s leg and Brock hits Rollins and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

After the match, Lesnar with two German suplexes in the ring and then he sends Seth into the ringside barrier a few times. Brock with a German suplex on the floor. Brock picks up Rollins and hits an F5 into the ring post.

Brock grabs a chair and then brings into into the ring. Brock hits Rollins in the back with the chair and then Brock sits down in front of Rollins. Brock picks up Seth and hits an F5 onto the chair. Brock hits another F5 onto the chair.

Seth is bleeding from the mouth after the attack.

Brock sets up the chair again and Brock gets Seth up for another F5 onto the chair.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins is being stretched out and Roman Reigns sees it and so does Becky Lynch.

Roman Reigns is attacked by Samoa Joe while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attack the Usos.

We see the ambulance leave the arena, but it is stopped by a giant obstacle . . . Brock Lesnar.

Brock pulls Seth out of the ambulance on the stretcher and pushes Seth over. Brock with an F5 onto the stretcher.

Officials and EMTs check on Seth.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time for the Samoan Summit.

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring first.

Joe says he regrets to inform you that the Samoan Summit has been canceled due to the break down of peace talks. Joe says he did not come here to talk, he came here to fight. Joe tells Roman to make his way to the ring so he can finish what he did in the back.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring. Joe punches Roman but Roman punches back. Roman with an uppercut and Joe goes to the floor. Roman with a punch to Joe on the floor and he sends Joe into the apron and ringside barrier. Roman with punches. Joe sends Roman into the ring steps but Roman picks up the ring steps and throws them at Joe.

Drew McIntyre attacks Reigns but Reigns sends Drew over the ringside barrier. Roman punches Drew but Drew with a knee and punches to Roman. Roman punches Drew and sends him back into the ringside area. Joe with a boot to Roman and then Drew and Joe send Roman into the ring.

Cedric Alexander with a springboard clothesline to Joe but Drew sends Cedric into the turnbuckles. Cedric with a Neuralizer and Joe clotheslines Cedric when Cedric goes for a plancha. Drew sends Cedric up the ramp and Drew chops Cedric. Drew sends Cedric into the TitanTron while Joe sends Roman into the announce table. The Uso stop Drew and Joe while Gallows and Anderson come out.

Cedric climbs the Titantron and hits a splash onto everyone.

Cedric and Drew make their way to the ring and Drew sets for a Claymore but Cedric with a drop kick and Alexander goes up top. Anderson crotches Alexander. Reigns with Superman punches to Anderson and Gallows and then McIntyre. Alexander with a plancha onto Drew. Jimmy and Jey with superkicks to Joe followed by a spear from Reigns.

We go to credits.

