WWE RAW Results – June 17, 2019

We are in Los Angeles, California and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

We begin with Elias in the ring.

Elias says he was talking to his friend Anthony Davis and he asked Anthony why would he move to LA. Anthony said that he was garbage and so was Los Angeles. Anthony said that he wanted to be around the most toxic people. Elias says he was invited here by Baron Corbin. Elias takes off his frock and shows a referee’s shirt and he says that he was named the guest referee on Sunday.

Seth Rollins hits Elias in the back with a chair and then he does it more times.

Seth takes the mic and he says after everything he has been through with Brock Lesnar, he is done playing games. Baron Corbin needs to find a referee before Sunday. Seth says this is your first and last warning if you agree to be the referee. It does not matter what Baron promises you, this is what you get on the other side and Seth holds up the chair.

Miz makes his way to the ring and he gives Elias a Skull Crushing Finale. Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and hits Elias with a spear. Cesaro makes his way to the ring and he gives Elias the Giant Swing. Ricochet makes his way to the ring and he gives Elias a facebuster. Braun Storman makes his way to the ring and Strowman stands over Elias and picks him up for a running power slam.

Match Number One: The Miz versus Bobby Lashley versus Cesaro versus Ricochet versus Braun Strowman in a Number One Contender Match for the US Title

Strowman drop kicks Lashley and Cesaro as the bell rings and Strowman grabs them by the throat and sends them over the top rope to the floo. Miz with a sleeper but Ricochet runs into a shoulder from Strowman. Strowman with a biel to Miz and he knocks Lashley off the apron. Cesaro with a European uppercut followed by the Alpamare Water Slide. Strowman escapes a Neutralizer and Strowman catches Cesaro on a springboard move.

Strowman with a power slam to Lashley onto Cesaro and Cesaro is pinned.

Cesaro Eliminated

Strowman with a boot to Miz but Lashley with a Flatliner to Strowman. Lashley sets for a suplex and hits it.

Strowman with a power slam to Lashley to eliminate him.

Bobby Lashley Eliminated

Strowman goes to the floor and hits a running shoulder tackle on Miz and then he does the same to Ricochet. Strowman with another one to Miz as he runs past Joe at ringside. Lashley and Cesaro attack Strowman and Cesaro with a Gotch Style Neutralizer to Strowman. Ricochet with a 630 Splash to eliminate Strowman with help from Lashley and Cesaro.

Braun Strowman Eliminated

Strowman sends Ricochet over the top rope onto Lashley. Strowman sends Lashley into the ringside barrier and Strowman runs up the ramp and sends Cesaro into the wall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ricochet with a rana. Miz pulls Ricochet off the apron and misses a baseball slide. Ricochet with a plancha. Ricochet goes up top and misses a 630 splash and rolls through. Miz runs into boots and Ricochet with a kick to Miz. Ricochet goes for a springboard clothesline but Miz blocks it and goes for the Skull Crushing Finale but Ricochet with a rollup. Miz with a DDT for a near fall. Miz with kicks to Ricochet and then he misses a round kick but Miz with a boot to the chest. Ricochet wtih a drop kick and he misses an enzuigiri. Miz with a kick to the leg, but Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall.

Ricochet with an enzuigiri and he goes for a rolling drop kick but Miz catches him and applies a figure four leg lock. Miz adds more pressure and gets a near fall. Ricochet rolls over and reverses the hold. Miz rolls back over and Ricochet gets to the ropes to force a release of the hold. Miz goes for the figure four again but Ricochet with an inside cradle for a near fall. Miz is sent to the apron. Miz goes for a springboard move and Ricochet with a Codebreaker. Ricochet goes up top and hits the 630 splash for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, Joe attacks Ricochet from behind and Joe charges at Ricochet but Ricochet drops down and Joe goes over the top rope and Ricochet with a plancha onto Joe.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way into the arena.

We also see Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch walking in the back.

We go to commercial.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky wants Lacey Evans to come out and she mentions that she keeps hearing Lacey droning on and on. Becky says the next time that you get within striking distance, you will get what you deserve. You talk about doing what it takes to get ahead and curry favor. Why doesn’t she kick your ass all over Los Angeles.

Lacey Evans’ music plays and she makes her way to the stage.

Lacey says nobody cares. Lacey says that Becky does not understand her.

Becky says she knows that Lacey would rather talk as slow as possible and not come to the ring.

You see a talk drink of water in a classy hat and under this flawless image is a tough as nails woman who has been through things The Man cannot comprehend.

Becky asks if Lacey is here to play on the heartstrings.

Lacey says her life deserves a movie. She is not just a lady, she is a United States Marine. She can do boot camp in the morning and run a cotillion at night. That is what the women’s division deserves.

Becky asks why does Lacey do what she does based on her past. Becky says Lacey is nothing but a piling heap of trash.

Lacey says this is what the WWE needs. They need a classy lady to set the standard as champion, not a nasty like you. You are beatable. Lacey reminds Becky that she already helped her lose a title.

Lacey takes her time entering the ring and Becky gives Lacey and Exploder.

Se see security in the back and we see The Revival walking in the back. They see Shane’s door and they enter. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre are already in there and they drink some champagne.

We go to the interview area for Baron Corbin.

Baron is asked about finding a referee since Elias no longer wants the job. Baron says he has a lot of choices. He says he has someone in mind and he will reveal it on a special edition of the Kevin and Sami Show.

Baron turns around and Seth hits Baron with a chair. Seth says he would offer Baron a seat but he has more work to do.

The Viking Raiders are in the back as we go to commercial.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way to the stage.

Daniel Bryan says he knows why the McMahons had to bring him as a wild card because it sucks. Daniel says he is talking about Raw and Los Angeles. We all know that L.A. is the smog capital of America but it is also filled with ignorant and impotent people. They are here to lift you out of the smog and educate you. They are here to excite you. Tonight, he will excite you by destroying the Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

He will prove that one half of the Planet’s Tag Team Champions is better than all of Raw and prove to all of the Raw tag teams that they are the best. Impotent masses of Los Angeles . . . prepare to be excited.

Match Number Two: Erik and Ivar versus Russ Taylor and Randy Taylor

Erik tags in and hits a German suplex. Ivar tags in and hits a springboard clothesline followed by the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We see two people in costumes as the camera scans the front row. They realize what has happened and they escape and go under the ring while the 24/7 Chase Team make their way to ringside. They pull Titus O’Neil from under the ring. Truth and Carmella are able to escape through the crowd.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn talk with Baron Corbin in the Gorilla Position before they make their way to the ring. Sami and Kevin make their way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and we see the Shane’s Crew party. There is a knock on the door and Heath Slater enters. We can’t hear what they are saying and Heath is asking for something, but he is not getting a lobster tail, like the tag team champions. Heath says things are getting more expensive and he wants to know if he can get a raise.

Scott and Dash laugh while Shane tells Heath it takes a lot of balls to do that. Shane says he has kids too but the answer is no. Shane says that Heath walked in like a man and he can walk out like a man because this is a closed party.

Shane tells Drew to handle things.

We see Heath on the phone with his wife and Drew tells Heath he has to talk to him. Drew says he has to do something for Heath because they go way back. Drew drops some money and Heath picks it up and Drew uses that opportunity to connect with a forearm and he slams Heath’s head into the wall. The Revival and Shane hold Drew back and tell him to save it for Sunday while Dash and Scott pick up the money on the floor.

We go to the ring where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn prepare for the Kevin and Sami Show.

Kevin apologizes to Sami for not having the new graphics and he yells at Bob. Kevin brings out their guest, Baron Corbin.

Sami tells Baron this is a safe space, which is more than he can say about WWE. We saw what happened to Elias tonight and what happened to him last week when he was a referee and was attacked with a steel chair with no repercussions. Sami says he is withdrawing as referee at Stomping Grounds. Kevin says he is also withdrawing his name from consideration in solidarity with Sami.

Sami asks Baron to tell him who his referee is going to be.

Baron says people were lining up the job and he has found the man born to count one, two, three.

Baron brings out EC3.

EC3 is attacked from behind by Seth Rollin with a steel chair. Seth continues the attack.

Baron yells at Seth for attacking another up and coming superstar. Baron says it is time to go back to the drawing board.

The New Day make their way to the stage. They stand over EC3 and have a moment of silence for him.

Sami Zayn says the New Day are not invited guests and you are not wild cards so you shouldn’t be here tonight.

Kevin tells them to go away.

Kofi says he is the WWE Champion so that means he goes where he wants when he wants. He says he will bring his boys with him because that is what they want.

Kevin says Kofi should be worried that the WWE Title will be leaving your side and if it is not Dolph Ziggler on Sunday, it will be him the next chance he gets.

Kofi asks Kevin if he will beat him just like at Money at the Bank . . . where Kevin did not win. Kofi says he has Dolph where he wants him, in the middle of a ring in a steel cage. There will be no sneak attacks and at the end of the match, he will still be the WWE Champion.

Baron says that if they don’t want to be guest referees, why not send them a beating all the way back to Smackdown.

Xavier says it sounds like a challenge. Xavier says if only we had a WWE official to sanction this match. Big E suggests a referee and they go to EC3, who is helped up and Xavier and Big E shake EC3 enough to allow this match to happen with some vocal assistance from Kofi Kingston.

We go to the trainer’s room where AJ Styles is being checked out. Doctor Karl and Doctor Luke say they will take over. AJ says he does not need these doctors but he was thinking about Karl and Luke. AJ says three years ago, they made their debut in the Staples Center. You made a statement. AJ says they were cool in Japan and dominated. AJ talks about the matches that Karl and Luke had in WWE and AJ says they got comfortable. They made a lot of money here, but AJ asks when was the last time they won a match? When was the last time you were on Raw? When was the last time you were on WWE? AJ says he misses the old Gallows and Anderson.

Luke says they take the gloves off tonight. Karl says they have a match against the Usos tonight and you can see how serious they can be.

Match Number Three: Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens versus Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Woods and Sami start things off and Sami with a wrist lock and Zayn with a reversal. Woods with a reversal of his own. Zayn with a forearm in the corner followed by an Irish whip and Woods floats over and Woods with a roaring elbow for a near fall. Owens tags in and kicks Woods. Corbin tags in and kicks Woods. Owens chokes Woods while Corbin argues with the referee. Corbin with an elbow to the collarbone and a half nelson and chin lock. Woods with an enzuigiri and both men are down.

Owens tags in and he kicks Woods in the back. Woods with a back senton that lands on Woods’ knees. Zayn tags in and he pulls Woods back to the corner. Woods with punches and he gets closer to his corner but he cannot make the tag. Woods with a rollup for the three count.

New Day 1 Fall Corbin and Company 0 Falls

We go to commercial.

Fall Number Two

We are back and Corbin kicks Big E in the corner while Woods and Kofi are on the floor. Owens tags in and he punches and kicks Big E. Owens with a back senton for a near fall. Zayn tags in and kicks and punches Big E. Zayn with punches but Big E punches back and he fights his way out of the corner for a moment. Zayn with a kick to the midsection abut Big E sends Owens to the floor. Owens with a super kick for a near fall. Corbin tags in and Irish whips Big E. Corbin with punches. Zayn tags in and kicks Big E. Zayn with punches and Owens tags in. Owens with punches in the corner and he knocks Woods off the apron. Owens misses a shoulder in the corner and hits the ring post. Owens runs into an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Corbin and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard forearm and drop kick. Corbin sends Kofi into the corner and Kofi with a pendulum kick and cross body for a near fall. Kofi with a kick to Corbin and Kofi with the Boom Drop. Zayn distracts Kofi and Corbin hits Deep Six for a near fall. All six men are in the ring and Zayn and Owens send Woods and Big E to the floor. Corbin slides around the ring post and Corbin clotheslines Zayn when Kofi moves. Owens pushes Corbin and Owens with a super kick. Kevin and Sami leave and Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods

Nikki Cross is in the locker room and Alexa Bliss stops by with a gift. Nikki is so excited and she is asked to be in the ring with her to face the IIconics. Alexa says she worked some magic after Nikki beat Peyton. Alexa says WWE will finally have a champion who knows how to treat fans after she wins on Sunday.

Paul Heyman is getting ready in his dressing room as we go to commercial.

We are back and Paul Heyman makes his way to the ring.

Paul introduces himself. He says he does not feel comfortable being out here on a night when Seth Rollins is hitting people with a steel chair. Paul says he is not a physical threat to Seth Rollins. Paul says he will NOT be the guest referee on Sunday. He says he would decline the offer if Baron made it. Paul says you must be a dumbass to accept that offer because you are going to be on the other side of a steel chair. Paul says that was why he thought of this this morning. Paul asks what do the Lakers and Seth Rollins have in common? They both traded away their balls. The Lakers traded away their Ball so he can have a play date and disappoint the entire city of Los Angeles. Seth traded away his balls for a steel chair because that is the only way he can fight his client.

Paul says his client knows how to swing a steel chair pretty well himself. If Seth is here, and he has a match, and he has a formidable opponent then Seth is vulnerable. Maybe Brock Lesnar is here tonight too. Maybe not. Maybe Sunday? Maybe next Monday. Paul says he doesn’t know and you don’t know. Most importantly, who doesn’t know? The soon to be former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

Baron Corbin si int he back and he is talking to Eric Young about being the referee on Sunday. Eric says he will think about it. Eric walks in the hallway and he sees Seth Rollins. Eric tells Seth he is turning down the offer. Seth tells Eric he understands and they go back a long way. He knows Eric won’t do anything to compromise their friendship.

Seth walks past and then he hits Eric in the back with the chair and then hits him many more times.

Jimmy and Jey Uso talk about the Good Brothers turning up tonight and it sounds like they have something to prove. Jey says it is lock down tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Gallows and and Jey start things off and Gallows knocks Jimmy off the apron. Gallows tags Anderson in and they hit a flying boot and TKO combination for a near fall. Anderson punches Jey.

We see AJ Styles in a room with a monitor in the back.

Anderson with a clothesline to Jimmy on the floor. Anderson with a reverse chin lock on Jey. Jey with punches but Anderson blocks a kick. Anderson with a clothesline. Gallows too sweets and tags in. They set for Magic Killer but Jimmy with a super kick to Anderson. Gallows sends Jimmy to the apron. Jimmy tags in and they hit a double super kick for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

We return to Shane’s Sweat Lodge and Drew drinks while Dash and Scott walk.

Roman Reigns walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

Roman says Super Showdown was not a good week for him but he is not here to make excuses. Excuses do not entertain you. What entertains you is him whooping somebody’s ass tonight. Roman says he is giving Shane the opportunity to come to the ring and prove that you are a man and face him one on one tonight.

Shane appears in the Sweat Lodge and he says that there is some business to take care of and he has Mike Rome introduce him.

Shane says you shouldn’t be ashamed of losing to the best in the world. Shane says no and he says that Roman should worry about Drew McIntyre.

Drew says the only reason he is not out there ripping you limb from limb is Shane McMahon, but Shane will not stop him in six days from kicking your ass. Drew says he will assault you until it becomes very very uncomfortable. He may pin Roman, but your night ends when you are disfigured. Drew says he wants your children to scream at the sight of their father. Drew tells people to watch Roman in his movie because the next movie will be as a lifeless body.

Roman makes his way to the back and Roman punches Dawson and head butts Wilder. Wilder is sent into the wall as Dawson is sent into the restroom.

Roman enters the Sweat Lodge and Roman punches Drew and he corners Shane but Drew is able to pull Roman away. Roman sends Drew into the wall and then choke slams Drew through a table.

Shane runs from Roman and they go into the arena.

Shane leaps into the ringside area and Roman with a dive onto Shane and he punches Shane. Roman sends Shane into the ring and Roman with a Superman punch to Shane. Shane gets up but it is not for long because Roman spears Shane.

Roman stands over Shane and he tells Shane to tell Drew he is going to whoop his ass on Sunday.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay walk in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Natalya, Naomi, and Bayley are in the locker room. Bayley is asked about a post on social media about Bayley refusing to take a photo with a fan in a Nikki Cross t-shirt. Bayley says this has Alexa written all over it and Bayleys says she is going to deal with Alexa about it.

Peyton and Billie are excited to be in Hollywood and it makes sense that they defend their tag titles here tonight. Peyton shows no excitement about facing Alexa and Nikki. Billie wonders if there are any other teams available. They mention that Alexa was a champion and she is teaming with Nikki? Billie says this reminds her of Lebron James and the Lakers. Lebron was a champion and he teamed with the Lakers and look at what happened.

Match Number Five: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the Women’s Tag Titles

Before the match starts, Alexa’s opponent on Sunday, Bayley makes her way to the ring.

Alexa and Billie start things off and they exchange some words and Alexa with a slap. Billie sends Alexa to the mat and then Alexa sends Billie into the turnbuckles and kicks Billie. Peyton distracts Alexa and Billie kicks Alexa. Peyton tags in and they double team Alexa and then pose. Nikki tags in and gets a near fall with a rollup. Nikki with a jaw breaker and drop kick. Nikki goes to the turnbuckles and misses a cross body when Peyton moves. Billie tags in and gets a near fall. Billie with a kick to the back followed by a forearm.

Peyton tags in and kicks Nikki and works on the back. Peyton with a reverse chin lock. Peyton slams Nikki’s head into the mat and Peyton gets a near fall. Billie tags in and they kick Nikki before Billie chokes Nikki in the corner. Nikki with an elbow and forearm to get out of the corner. Nikki with forearms. Billie with kicks to Nikki and Alexa comes off the apron and hits Bayley. Billie with a rollup and Bayley pulls Alexa off the apron to prevent her ability to help her partner and Billie gets the three count.

Winners: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (retain championship)

After the match, Alexa explains to Nikki what happened.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nikki and Alexa are in the back and Alexa tries to apologize for what happened. Nikki says if it wasn’t for Bayley, they would be tag team champions. Bayley is not who she says she is. Bayley stomped on her dreams and Nikki says she will be in Alexa’s corner on Sunday to watch Alexa win the title.

We move to the latest Firefly Funhouse.

Bray says he is gardening and our minds are like gardens. They need some water and sunshine and your ideas will grow. Some ideas are full of worms, but that is not good. There are some people who will lie to you. Your parents tell you that the world is round, but have they traveled around the world? Your teachers say that dinosaurs are extinct, but how do they know. Bray says he built this place so we can all be together. Bray says he wants you all to join them here, where the fun never ends. Everyone tells you to join them.

Bray says people worship what they fear. Fear is power. Follow the Leader.

We see images that show “Let Him In”

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are in the Gorilla Position and Daniel is asked if he is ready to step in the ring with ultra aggressive Seth Rollins. Daniel asks why has no one had the common sense to take the chair from Seth. Daniel says that without a chair, Seth Rollins is not a better wrestler than Daniel Bryan. Daniel may be the ‘Beastslayer’, but Seth has never beaten Daniel Bryan.

Seth Rollins walks in the back and he stops when he sees Becky Lynch. Seth shows us his steel chair as he walks into commercial.

Match Number Six: Daniel Bryan (with Erick Rowan) versus Seth Rollins (with Steel Chair) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Bryan with a side head lock take down but Rollins with a head scissors. Rollins with a side head lock take down. Rollins with a shoulder tackle and Bryan sends Rollins to the floor and Bryan goes for a suicide dive but Rollins with a forearm. Rollins with a springboard clothesline and Bryan goes to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive and he goes for one to Rowan but Rowan with a claw slam onto the apron and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

After the match, Rowan holds Rollins and Bryan with a flying boot.

The New Day makes their way to the ring and Kofi with Trouble in Paradise on Bryan. Woods and Big E go after Rowan. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Revival, and the Usos make their way to the ring. Jimmy and Jey with a double super kick to Rowan and Big E clotheslines Rowan over the top rope. Jimmy and Jey wiht planchas onto The Revival, Owens, and Zayn.

Officials make their way to the ringside area and there is pandemonium.

Bryan and Rollins are alone in the ring and the match will restart with no one allowed at ringside.

Match Number Seven: Daniel Bryan versus Seth Rollins in a Non Title Match

Rollins with knees but Bryan sends Rollins over the top rope to the floor with a back body drop. Bryan sends Rollins into the ring steps. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner. Bryan with a second drop kick and then he goes for a third one. Rollins with a clothesline to stop Bryan. Rollins with punches and then Rollins with an Irish whip and Bryan flips out of the corner and Rollins with Slingblade for a near fall.

Rollins sets for a super kick and hits a thrust kick and goes for Black Out but Bryan moves and Bryan gets a near fall. Rollins with a near fall. Bryan wtih a near fall. Bryan with a European uppercut and Rollins with a chop. Bryan with another European uppercut and then they exchange punches. Bryan misses a round kick and Bryan blocks an enzuigiri and he applies an ankle lock. Bryan with a German suplex and Rollins goes to the floor.

Bryan goes to the apron and he hits a flying knee off the apron and Rollins goes down. Bryan goes up top and Rollins crotches Bryan. Rollins with punches and he sets for a superplex but Bryan blocks it. Bryan with punches and a head butt to send Rollins to the mat. Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles for a superplex but Bryan blocks the Falcon Arrow and counters into the LeBell Lock. Bryan ties up the arm but Rollins gets his foot on the rope to force a break.

Bryan with kicks to the chest and Bryan connects with the round kick to the head. Bryan sets for the flying boot but Rollins counters and hits a buckle bomb. Rollins with a thrust kick and a near fall. Rollins goes to the apron and then he goes up top but Rollins gets his shoulder fixed. Bryan gets his knees up on a frog splash attempt and Bryan reapplies the LeBell Lock. Rollins counters for a near fall. Rollins with an enzuigiri and Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Corbin hits Rollins in the back with a steel chair because Rollins turned his back. Corbin hits Rollins again in the back.

Corbin brings Rollins into the ring and hits End of Days on Rollins. Corbin demands the title belt and he holds it over his head as we go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com