WWE RAW Results – June 24, 2019

We are in Everett, Washington and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring and we see photos of what happened during the Universal Title Match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin with guest referee Lacey Evans.

Seth says about last night. At Stomping Grounds, Baron Corbin thought he was going to take this title from him . . .

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Seth says Becky kind of interrupted him and Becky asks if she did. Seth says he has to give Baron some credit. Last night, Baron was smart enough to know he could not outwrestle him and get a referee who he would not hit with a chair. He got a referee who would do anything in their power to get the title off Seth. Baron wasn’t smart enough to know that he has the best backup on the planet.

Becky says it pays to be the Man’s Man. They proved individually why they are the champions of their division. Lacey Evans had nothing when it came time to fight and tap out she did. Then Lacey tried to steal a title for someone else and it was not going to happen on her watch. That is when the Man slapped her head off her empty shoulders.

Baron Corbin’s music plays and Lacey Evans attacks Becky Lynch from behind. Becky punches Lacey and Seth pulls Becky off and then Becky with a forearm and kicks in the corner. Baron Corbin comes to the ring and Seth with punches and slingblade. Becky with an exploder to Lacey.

Baron says that Becky saved Seth again and he tells Seth to give his title to Becky so he can go home and make a sandwich for Becky. Lacey tells Becky to get her man out of here or she will get her hands on Seth again. Baron says if it wasn’t for Becky, he would be Universal Champion. Baron says that Lacey is the only real woman around and he would choose Lacey as his partner in a mixed tag match any time. Lacey accepts the offer and suggests the match takes place at Extreme Rules.

Becky says that is fine, but under one condition. When you lose, you are both done. No more chances.

Baron and Lacey talk about it and Baron says they agree. Lacey says they will raise things with a stipulation of their own.

Seth says he does not care and they accept the challenge.

Baron says their championships will be on the line in a Winner Take All Match.

We go to commercial.

Jimmy Uso says it is the challengers versus the Champions. We have the Little Rascals and Spongebob and Patrick so welcome to the Uso Penitentiary.

Match Number One: Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder versus Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Xavier Woods, and Big E in an Elimination Tag Match

Woods and Bryan start things off and Dawson tags himself in and he tells Bryan to go to the apron. They lock up and Dawson with a side head lock take down. Big E tags in and he hits a back elbow on Dawson and Woods with a leg drop while Big E hits a splash for a near fall. Big E goes for a slam but Dawson escapes. Rowan tags in and he knocks Big E down. Rowan with a slasm and then he sends The Usos over the top rope to the floor. Rowan misses a splash when Big E moves.

Bryan and Woods tag in and Woods with a thrust kick and kick to the chest. Bryan flips out of the corner and hits a flying boot. Bryan with a suicide dive and he accidentally hits Dawson. Bryan with a forearm to Woods and Bryan goes up top for a missile drop kick and hits it. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan misses a round kick and Bryan with an O’Connore Roll for a near fall and Dawson with an accidental elbow and Woods with a rollup to pin Bryan.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan eliminated

Woods with an enzuigiri to Dawson but Dawson and Wilder with Shatter Machine to pin Woods.

New Day Eliminated

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jimmy and Jey with planchas onto Dawson and Wilder. The Usos with a double back body drop on Dawson on the floor. Jey misses a splash into the corner and hits an enzuigiri. Jey with a cross body for a near fall on Wilder. Jey has a kick blocked and Jey misses an enzuigiri. Jimmy tags in and they hit a neck breaker and Samoan drop combination for a near fall. Jimmy leaps over Wilder and Jimmy with a punch. Wilder with a power slam for a near fall. Wilder goes to the apron with Jimmy and Wilder with a punch and then he pulls off the shirt and chops Jimmy. Jimmy with a head butt to the chest and they return to the ring. Jimmy misses a super kick and Dawson tags in. Dawson with a bulldog from an electric chair position for a near fall.

Dawson stomps on the hand and Jimmy blocks a punch and punches Dawson. Jimmy has a kick blocked and Jimmy hits a dragon whip. Jimmy goes up top and Dawson with a forearm. Dawson goes for a superplex but Jey makes the tag. Dawson sets for a power plex on Jimmy but Jey stops Wilder and Dawson hits the superplex on Jimmy and Jey with a splash off Wilder’s back for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Big E, and Xavier Woods

We take a look at the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre from Stomping Grounds where despite having the BEST IN THE WORLD in his corner, it was not enough for Drew to beat Roman Reigns.

The Miz walks in the back and it will be time for MizTV with R Truth.

We are back and we see Braun Strowman pulling a tractor trailer to prepare for the Tug of War tonight with Bobby Lashley.

We go to Miz in the ring for MizTV. Miz brings out the people he says are responsible for one of the most entertaining title stories in WWE, Carmella and the 24/7 Champion R Truth.

They make their way to the ring with their heads on a swivel. Truth and Carmella look under the ring to make sure no one is there.

Miz tells Truth that the 24/7 Rules are suspended during the interview.

Miz says it has been a month since the 24/7 Title has been in existence. The title has been defended anytime and anywhere, including a golf course, an airport tarmac, an airplane, and at a wedding.

Miz asks if the people are supporting what Truth did at someone’s wedding.

Truth says the 48/7 European Television Championship is no joke. He has not been able to eat, drink, or be merry. He cannot go to stores or picnics without looking over his shoulder. WWE Superstars have come to his house dressed like police. Truth says he is smarter than that.

Carmella says that interrupting Drake’s wedding might be a bit extreme, but it shows how important the title is to Truth.

Truth thanks Carmella for the support.

Drake Maverick comes out and he says winning the 24/7 Title was the biggest day of his career and his wedding was supposed to be the biggest day of his life. Drake says his wife won’t talk to him and won’t go on the honeymoon with him. They haven’t . . . consummated the marriage.

Truth says fiber is good for that and Truth says that Drake says his marriage is constipated.

Drake says as a man, he is asking for a rematch. One on one with no shenanigans so he can win back the love of his life.

Carmella tells Truth to let Drake try to win back his wife.

Drake says he is not talking about his wife, he is talking about the tltle.

Miz tells Truth that no one else will be allowed at ringside for the match.

Truth tells Hornswoggle he has his match.

Match Number Two: R Truth (with Carmella) versus Drake Maverick for the 24/7 Title

Truth with a Flatliner for the three count.

Winner: R Truth (Retains Championship)

After the match, the Benny Hill cast makes their way to the ring and Truth is in the ring and he knocks EC3 off the apron. Truth kicks Gran Metalik and sends him to the floor. No Way Jose grabs the ankle and Cedric Alexander with a Neuralizer and No Way Jose breaks up the cover. While everyone else brawls, Truth and Carmella are able to escape.

Drake is asked by Charly Caruso what is next for him. Drake starts to cry and he leaves the ring.

We see Roman Reigns in the back as we go to commercial.

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin are in the back and she tells Baron she wants to be Women’s Champion. Baron says he will enjoy stomping on Seth again. Lacey says that Superman has his kryptonite and that is Becky Lynch. Baron says they might become the power couple of WWE.

Match Number Three: Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon

Roman punches Shane before the bell rings and Drew with punches to Roman. Roman with punches and Roman clotheslines Drew over the top rope. Roman with shoulders in the corner followed by an uppercut. Drew pulls Roman to the floor and sends Roman into the ringside barrier. Drew sends Roman into the ring steps. Shane kicks Roman and Drew slams Roman’s head onto the ring steps. Drew picks up the ring steps and he hits Roman with them.

They return to the ring and Drew rakes at the face while Shane kicks Roman. Shane with more kicks to Roman and Drew with a boot to Roman. Drew with a Claymore but Shane wants to spear Roman and he does so. Shane picks up Roman for another Claymore and Drew hits it. Drew puts Roman in the corner and Shane goes up top for the Coast to Coast, but there is a gong and the lights go out.

The lights come back on and Undertaker is standing in the ring. Taker catches Shane and hits a choke slam. Taker punches Drew in the corner. Taker clotheslines Drew over the top rope and then Taker clotheslines Shane over the top rope to the floor.

No Contest

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happens when you try to embarrass Roman Reigns. It leads to the return of the Undertaker.

It is tug of war time and Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring first.

We see Bobby Lashley make his way to the ring and we see how Bobby prepared for the Tug of War.

Lashley has the advantage but Strowman is at the line but he is able to pull Lashley into the center of the ring and Lashley punches Strowman and kicks him.

Lashley sends Strowman into the ring post and he wraps the rope around Strowman’s eyes. Lashley follows Strowman to the floor and Lashley runs into a shoulder tackle. Lashley with a flying knee to the back.

Charly Caruso is with AJ Styles in the interview area. AJ is welcomed back from injury and AJ says he is ready to come back to the ring. He is asked why would he challenge Ricochet. AJ says it was killing him to sit at home. He wants to face the best that the WWE has to offer.

No Way Jose’s music and conga line interrupts AJ while AJ talks about Ricochet’s match with Samoa Joe.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are part of the Conga Line. AJ reminds them they have a match against the Viking Raiders. AJ says he has been talking to them about it. Karl says they are at the top of their game. AJ asks if they were at the top of their game last week when they lost. AJ wants to know where is the Gallows and Anderson he knew in Japan? AJ wants to know what happened to them. Karl wants to know what happened to AJ. Luke says they will show AJ.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows versus Ivar and Erik

Gallows sends Ivar into the corner and Gallows with punches and an uppercut. Anderson tags in and he kicks Ivar. Ivar with a knee to the midsection followed by a forearm. Erik tags in and Ivar with a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto Anderson. Anderson with an Irish whip and Erik floats over. Anderson with a clothesline and he punches Erik. Gallows tags in and Gallows with a boot and Anderson with a boot to the head. Gallows with elbows to the chest followed by a reverse chin lock.

We see AJ looking at a monitor in the back.

Erik gets to his feet and connects with an elbow. Gallows with a thrust kick to Erik and Anderson tags in. Anderson with a flying boot to the head for a near fall. Anderson punches Erik. Erik with a forearm and Ivar tags in and hits a running shoudler tackle. Ivar misses a splash but Ivar with a double stomp and Ivar with a cartwheel and clothesline to send Gallows over the top rope. Erik tags in and Ivar with a suicide dive. Erik with the three count after Viking Experience.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

Alexa Bliss is in the back and Nikki Cross shows up. She apologizes to Alexa for what happened last night. Nikki says she lost control and she says she feels it is her fault. Alexa says Nikki can use that for motivation. Alexa says Bayley is good at crushing dreams. Nikki says there has to be a way to get a rematch. Alexa says she will come up with a plan.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nikki Cross is in the locker room and Natalya and Naomi stop by. Natalya says that she wants to talk to Nikki about Alexa. Naomi says Nikki can see the good in everyone and they have dealt with Alexa for years.

Alexa shows up and she wants to know what Nikki is doing.

Naomi tells Natalya to let Nikki learn but she will take on Alexa later.

Mojo Rawley and Heath Slater are in the ring and R Truth makes his way through the crowd and into the ring.

Slater keeps eveyrone out of the ring and Truth sends Kalisto over the top rope to the floor. Mojo goes over the top rope when Truth drops down. Slater with a leaping neck breaker for a three count.

Winner: Heath Slater (New Champion)

EC3 goes for a clothesline but Mojo Rawley clotheslines EC3.

Truth with What’s Up on Slater for the three count.

Winner: R Truth (new Champion)

Cedric Alexander with a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (new champion)

Cedric avoids Mojo Rawley and Mojo goes into the ring post.

EC3 with the One Percenter for the three count.

Winner: EC3 (new champion)

Carmella takes the title belt and Truth rolls up EC3 for the three count.

Winner: R Truth (new Champion)

We take a look at highlights from the United States Championship Match from Stomping Grounds.

Ricochet is in the interview area. Ricochet is asked about winning his first title in WWE and he says he has not been able to let it digest. He does not want this feeling to go away and he will do what it takes to keep it. He says it took the full support of his friends and family to get here. That was last night and tonight, he faces someone he has looked up to his entire career. AJ was a trailblazer for someone like him. He will prove that he is worthy to hold this championship.

Kofi Kingston gets some pancakes as he makes his way to the ring for his match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi Kingston is asked about his victory over Dolph Ziggler, but Sami Zayn’s music interrupts.

Sami is joined by Kevin Owens and Sami says Charly’s questions are horrible and they came prepared. Kevin tells Not Renee to get out of the ring because it is time for an impromptu Kevin and Sami Show.

Kevin asks Kofi why is he here. Kevin asks Kofi who does he think he is. Kevin tells Kofi to get the hell out of here . . . man.

Kofi asks Kevin if he knows he has a humongous zit on the side of your head.

Sami asks why is Kofi a paper champion? Why is his character ‘guy who gets help from his friends’. Sami reminds us that they beat Kofi’s friends. Sami asks Kofi what does he use his friends as WWE Champion.

Kofi says that with the relationship between Sami and Kevin, that is not the case when it comes to anyone else. Kofi says he has a brotherhood and bond with Xavier and Big E. Kofi says he beat Kevin on his own at Money in the Bank. Last night, Kofi says he beat Dolph Ziggler all by himself. He is going to beat Sami all by himself tonight.

Sami calls Kofi arrogant. He says those are classic delusions of grandeur. Sami says Kofi needs a dose of reality and who better to do it than him.

Kofi says it is not about ego, it is about perseverance. It is about everyone.

Match Number Five: Kofi Kingston versus Sami Zayn (with Kevin Owens) in a Non Title Match

Sami with a wrist lock and Kofi with a reversal and leg sweep. Kofi with a splash for a near fall. Sami with punches in the corner. Sami with a chop and he sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kofi with a pendulum kick in the corner and Kofi with a springboard chop to the head followed by chops. Kofi with a drop kick and jumping clothesline. Kofi with a Boom Drop and he waits for Trouble in Paradise but Sami ducks and Sami with a rollup for a near fall. Sami with punches and Kofi comes off the turnbuckles with a drop kick. Sami goes to the floor to avoid Kofi. Kofi is sent to the floor and Kevin kicks Kofi when the referee is not looking.

Sami kicks Kofi and sends him back into the ring. Kevin and Sami high five because they are friends. Sami with punches to Kofi and a reverse chin lock. Sami with a chop and Kofi with a leaping clothesline. Kofi with punches but Sami with a kick and punch. Kofi punches Sami and Sami catches Kofi in the corner and hits an exploder into the turnbuckles. Sami gets a near fall.

Kofi is put on the turnbuckles and Kofi punches Sami. Kofi goe sup top and misses a double stomp. Sami with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Kofi with a double stomp to Sami and both men are down. Kofi is sent to the apron. Kofi with a springboard move but Sami with a kick and a near fall. Sami sets for a Blue Thunder Bomb and Kofi blocks it and punches Sami. Kofi with a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

After the match, Kevin Owens gets on the mic and he says he does not believe that Kofi is as good a champion as he thinks. Kevin tells Kofi to come back to the ring.

Kofi likes the idea of it and returns to the ring.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Kofi Kingston versus Kevin Owens in a Non Title Match

Owens with a super kick and Kevin goes up top for a swanton. Kofi gets his knees up but Owens with a thrust kick for a near fall. Owens sets for a pop up power bomb and Kofi leaps over Owens. Owens pulls Kofi to the floor and Kofi with a back body drop on the floor. Kofi with SOS on the ramp and both men are down. Kofi beats the ten count and gets back into the ring while Owens stays on the floor.

Winner: Kofi Kingston (by count out)

After the match, Sami goes after Kofi and Kofi sends Sami to the floor. Kofi with a plancha onto Owens and Sami.

Kofi has his back to the entrance and Samoa Joe hits Kofi from behind and sends him into the TitanTron and swings Kofi into the Titantron. Joe with a uranage onto the stage.

Officials help Kofi up and Joe decides to come back and he applies the Coquina Clutch.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the return of Undertaker to Raw.

We are told that at Extreme Rules, Undertaker and Roman Reigns will face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Match Number Seven: Naomi versus Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

Naomi with a kick to the leg and Naomi with a split to avoid Alexa. Naomi with a kick and Alexa with a clothesline. Alexa pulls Naomi down by the hair and gets a near fall. Naomi with a split leg drop for a near fall. Naomi goes for a baseball slide on Alexa but she hits Nikki by accident. Alexa with a DDT for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Alexa attacks Naomi for hitting her friend. Alexa tells Nikki to get into the ring and attack Naomi. Nikki doesn’t want to hit Naomi but she pushes Naomi down.

Natalya’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring but Nikki and Alexa go to the floor.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Naomi and Natalya versus Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Naomi and Nikki start things off and Natalya tags in and gets a near fall with a rollup. Natalya with a suplex and a second suplex. Nikki with a sleeper but Natalya with a snap mare and discus clothesline for a near fall. Alexa tags in and Natalya runs Alexa into the corner and connects with knees. Naomi tags in and she applies a full nelson. Naomi with a Bubba Bomb for a near fall. Naomi with a bulldog into the turnbuckles and Natalya tags in and hits a slingshot atomic drop. Natalya runs over the back and Nikki stops Natalya. Alexa with a forearm for a near fall.

Natalya with a Michinoku Driver on Alexa for a near fall. Natalya with a suplex and she goes for another one and hits it. Alexa kicks Natalya away and tags in Nikki. Nikki sends Natalya into Naomi and it knocks Naomi off the apron. Nikki with a bulldog for a near fall. Nikki with a shoulder from the apron and a kick through the ropes. Nikki goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Alexa makes the tag and Natalya with punches to Nikki. Nikki with a swinging neck breaker and Alexa gets the three count.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

We see AJ Styles and Ricochet walking in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Nine: AJ Styles versus Ricochet in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Styles with a clean break. They lock up and Ricochet with a wrist lock and Styles with a reversal. Ricochet goes for a reversal but Styles with a side head lock. Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Ricochet with an arm drag or two and Styles knows a third one is coming so he does not charge at Ricochet.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring.

Ricochet wants to know what is going on and AJ does not respond. Ricochet with a side head lock. Anderson tries to trip Ricochet and Ricochet and AJ want to know what is going on.

AJ gets a mic and says that Karl and Luke are not going to ruin this match so it will not continue until they are gone.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Styles with a waist lock and Ricochet with a side head lock. Ricochet holds on to the side head lock when AJ tries to send him off the ropes. AJ with forearms to the ribs and Ricochet lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Ricochet with an arm bar and neck vice. Ricochet and Styles with forearms. Styles with a Pele Kick.

Styles with a snap mare and kick to the back. Ricochet blocks a suplex and he connects with a forearm. AJ with a back body drop. Ricochet with a drop kick and AJ goes to the floor. Ricochet with a twisting plancha and both men are down on the floor. Ricochet with a snap mare and kick for a near fall. Styles with a kick and suplex into the turnbuckles. AJ gets a near fall. Ricochet with European uppercuts. Styles with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Styles with a back fist but Ricochet with an enzuigiri.

Ricochet and Styles exchange forearms. Ricochet with the advantage. Ricochet with a flying forearm and head scissors take down. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and then he hits a springboard clothesline followed by a shooting star press for a near fall. Styles with an inverted DDT for a near fall. Ricochet with a jackknife cover for a near fall. AJ with strikes and a clothesline for a near fall. Ricochet with an elbow and he avoids AJ in the corner. Ricochet with a chop and he hits a swinging suplex and quebrada for a near fall. Ricochet goes for a 630 splash but he rolls through when AJ moves. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Ricochet and AJ celebrate in the ring as we go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com