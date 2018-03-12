WWE Raw Results – March 12, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring. Kurt says that he is honored to compete at Wrestlemania with his tag team partner, Ronda Rousey. They will be competing against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. With Ronda’s pedigree, he almost feels sorry for what she is going to do to Stephanie. Kurt says he will not be sorry for what he does to Triple H.

Kurt wants to talk about the Universal Title Match. As far as tonight is concerned, Kurt says he was told that Brock would not be here tonight. It might be transportation issues, he might not be feeling good, or he just didn’t want to show up.

Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Roman says he is not surprised about what Kurt said. Brock does not respect anyone. He does not respect the company or the people in Detroit. Roman says he feels everyone can relate to this. Brock did not show up for work today, or last week. What are the repercussions? What penalty will he get for what he did? There won’t be any because he is Vince’s boy. Kurt tries to stop Roman from speaking and he tells Kurt not to stop him.

Roman says that if you did not show up to work, you would be fired. Best case scenario if they don’t show up, they get fined. Worst case scenario is that they cannot feed their family. Roman says that Kurt is a middle man, not Vince McMahon. Roman says that he walked past Vince who did not have the courtesy to tell him. Roman says that he is on the road most of the year. Roman says he will not be disrespected by Vince McMahon.

Roman goes to the Gorilla Position and he wants to talk to Vince. Vince tells them to go to commercial so they can talk.

We are back and Renee Young has an update on what happened during the commercial break and she mentions that things have calmed down.

Roman leaves Vince’s office and he does not talk to Renee.

Vince walks out of the office and he says Brock is not his boy. Brock is not Paul Heyman’s boy. He is not anybody’s boy. Brock is a man. He is not disrpecting Roman. Vince reminds Roman of an expression his cousin The Rock used to say and that is know your role and shut your mouth. Does Brock have certain privileges? Brock does not like people and that does not make him a bad guy. Brock respects competition. Brock does have special privileges and he has earned them. Sometimes talent takes advantage of those privileges. Brock Lesnar will be on Raw next week and Brock will compete for the Universal Title against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Vince says that you have his word that Brock will be here next week.

Vince says based on what just happened, Roman Reigns has been temporarily suspended.

Match Number One: Sonya Deville (with Paige and Mandy Rose) versus Sasha Banks (with Bayley)

Sasha with forearms and a sunset flip for a near fall. Sonya goes for a double leg take down but Sasha blocks it. Sasha with drop kicks for a near fall. Sasha with a forearm and she sends Sonya to the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sonya with a body scissors. We see footage from the commercial when Sonya connected with a sliding knee to the midsection. Sonya gets a near fall and then sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Sonya returns to the body scissors. Sasha backs Sonya into the turnbuckles followed by a snap mare. Sonya with a kick and a sliding knee for a near fall. Sonya with shoulders in the corner. Sasha moves and Sonya goes into the turnbuckles. Sasha with knees to Sonya.

Sasha goes to the apron and she hits a knee. Sasha with Meteora for a near fall. Sasha with a lungblower and she applies the Banks Statement and Sonya taps out.

Winner: Sasha Banks

After the match, Bayley goes to the back instead of staying in the ring to celebrate with Sasha.

Paige, Mandy, and Sonya get on the apron and Sasha knocks Mandy off the apron and then she stops Sonya for a moment. Sonya and Mandy double team Sasha and Sonya with a bicycle kick.

It is time to see the person who will join the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame and it is Kid Rock.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz is in the ring for MizTV.

Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. He says the MizTourage is not standing with him tonight. They have a special tag match. They have earned the opportunity to punch their tickets to Wrestlemania. His little boys are all growns up. If you are with the Miz, he will elevate their careers. Miz says that his guests have been given opportunity after opportunity. Miz says Wrestlemania will the be last hurdle to becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of All Time.

Out first is Seth Rollins. Miz tells Seth to take a seat because this is going to be fun. Out next is Finn Balor.

Miz says Seth and Finn seem very comfortable and calm. Miz says that Seth is comfortable even if the man who took away their singles match from Wrestlemania is in the ring with them. They are the workhorses in the WWE and they could have burnt it down at Wrestlemania. You were denied a one-on-one opportunity and Finn is always in your way.

Seth asks if Miz thinks they are idiots. He tells Miz to deal with the fact that it is a triple threat match.

Miz says that Finn is the man, in bingo halls. Your WWE resume is lacking, but you have one thing. You defeated Seth Rollins to become the first Universal Champion. That is a huge accomplishment. Miz says that maybe Finn deserves the one-on-one spotlight at Wrestlemania against the greatest of all time. You have already proven that you are better than Seth Rollins.

Finn asks why does Miz think this is going to work on him since Miz just tried it with Seth.

Miz wants to know if he is the bad guy here.

Miz says Seth resents Finn for beating him for the Universal Title. Miz asks Finn if he can trust him. When you drop your guard, Seth will stab you in the back. Just ask the Shield.

Seth tells Miz to shut up. Seth says they don’t need to be fired up because it is the Intercontinental Title and Wrestlemania. Seth says he will win the title in four weeks and he apologizes to Finn for not having a chance.

Finn asks Seth what happened the last time they had a championship match. He won with one arm.

Seth says you can talk about the past, but he is about the future. In four weeks, he will stomp on Finn’s head and win the title.

Finn says they don’t have to wait four weeks. They can do it tonight in Detroit.

Finn gets up and so does Seth.

Miz rubs his hands because his plan worked and then Seth and Finn look at Miz and Miz realizes that things did not go like he planned. Miz tries to get out of the ring and Balor and Rollins punch him. Balor clotheslines Miz over the top rope. Rollins with a running forearm to Balor and he leaves the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor later tonight.

Sheamus and Cesaro come to the ring.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel attack them before the bell rings. They go back into the ring but Bo and Curtis stop them and force them back to the floor.

Match Number Two: Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas versus Sheamus and Cesaro in a Non Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro re-enter the ring and then they attack Bo and Curtis. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson come to the ring and they attack Sheamus and Cesaro. Axel and Dallas join forces with Dawson and Wilder. Gallows and Anderson make their way to the ring and they attack Sheamus and Cesaro. The champions avoid Gallows and Anderson but they are stopped on the ramp by Titus, Rhyno, Heath Slater, and Apollo.

They split up and attack Cesaro and Sheamus.

Sheamus and Cesaro are able to escape the ring. Sheamus is on the stage and Cesaro is in the crowd.

We go to commercial.

John Cena makes his way to the ring.

John says we are four weeks away and he has found his Road to Wrestlemania. He says it is different, but after all he has done, he is brave enough to face the truth. He says some of you understand the truth. He says he has had opportunity after opportunity on both brands and he did not get the job done. John says he has no excuses and there is no one to blame but himself. It is everyone’s dream to step in this ring and contribute to Wrestlemania.

The crowd chants for The Undertaker and John says he hopes that they are listening.

John says that he will not be contributing to Wrestlemania this year. John says he is not going to quit. John says he will be at Wrestlemania. John says his road is the same as yours. John says he has been in this ring time and time again and he has felt the energy. John says he will get to be the energy. John says he is going as a fan this year. The WWE Universe is the most important thing. Without you there is no excitement and no noise. John says he is going there to have a blast. He is going fired up, just like you. John says he might be sitting next to you.

John goes into the crowd and samples a fan’s beer. He returns to the ring. John says there will be a chant that people will not get to do at Wrestlemania so he wants everyone to get it out of his system. He starts the dueling Cena chant.

John says he thinks he did something he wasn’t supposed to do. John asks what is the worst that can happen if he does the thing he isn’t supposed to do? If he says what he is supposed to do, he is going to be buying a ticket anyhow.

John challenges the Undertaker.

John says he was told it was impossible even if the fan in him wanted it. He wants to know why is it impossible? Is it the WWE Executives. If they wanted to rain on his parade, they would shut off his mic and suspend him like they did with.

John challenges the Undertaker three more times.

The mic is still on and he is still here. It ain’t the WWE or you from keeping this from happening. There is only one person keeping this match from happening, and it is the Undertaker. John tells the Undertaker to get over his own ego. He says when he fails, he gets back up and puts a smile on his face and goes back to work. When the Undertaker fails, he hides his face in the sand and does not want it to affect his legacy. You are not too old. You are not washed up. You are not broken down because you wouldn’t be posting workout videos on your wife’s Instagram.

John says that you are the only one who is keeping this match from happening and he calls the Undertaker a self serving egomaniac.

John asks if everyone wants to see the Undertaker kick his ass at Wrestlemania. He wants to know if they want to see the Undertaker tombstone him at Wrestlemania. He is looking forward to seeing him try. John says he is either going to go as a fan and it will be a party, or he will be going as the Undertaker’s opponent. John says if he was the Undertaker, he would want one more match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro tells Angle what happened was wrong. Kurt says they made challenges and the teams responded. Sheamus says they have beaten every team and they wanted someone to step up. Sheamus and Cesaro say they don’t feel safe on Raw. They want to be traded to Smackdown. They can face the Bludegeon Brothers or the New Day. What about the Usos. Cesaro says they will even take on Breezango.

Kurt says he is not trading them. Kurt says there will be a tag team battle royal tonight to determine who Sheamus and Cesaro face at Wrestlemania.

We take a look at highlights from the Symphony of Destruction Match between Braun Strowman and Elias.

Elias is in the ring and he has a neck brace.

Elias wants to know . . . He says this is your fault. Elias leaves the ring.

We see Braun in the back and he says last week in his Symphony of Destruction, he dropped a piano on Elias. He should be thankful no one makes music on an anvil. Braun wants to know why doesn’t he have a match at Wrestlemania. He will not sit back. His path will be set for Wrestlemania.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Finn Balor versus Seth Rollins

They lock up and Rollins backs Balor into the ropes and gives Balor a clean break but Balor pushes Rollins. They lock up again and Balor with a wrist lock but Rollins with a reversal. Balor escapes while Miz watches from the back. Balor with an arm bar. Rollins with a reversal but Balor with a punch to send Rollins to the mat. Balor with a side head lock and Rollins with a back elbow. Rollins with a chop and snap mare followed by a kick to the back. Rollins with jabs in the corner.

Rollins with some kicks and punches in the corner. Rollins with chops to Balor. Rollins with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Balor sends Rollins to the floor and hits a baseball slide to send Rollins into the ringside barrier. Balor with a running kick from the apron and we go to commercial.

We are back and Rollins with a cravate. Balor gets back to his feet and Rollins takes Balor back to the mat. Balor punches Rollins and Rollins with a head butt. Rollins goes to the floor and he connects with forearms to the back of the neck followed by a running knee to the head. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins with a reverse chin lock. Rollins works on the neck as Balor gets back to his feet. Balor with punches and forearms. Rolilns with a flatline into the turnbuckles. Rollins misses a springboard move and Balor with a kick and forearms. Balor with a flying forearm.

Balor with a running chop followed by an Irish whip and running chop. Rollins with an Irish whip and Balor floats over. Balor with an enzuigiri followed by an elevated elbow to the chest for a near fall. Balor avoids a clothesline and Rollins with a knee to stop 1916. Balor with punches and foerarms. Rollins with a forearm and Balor with a Pele Kick. Rollins with an enzuigiri and both men are down. Rollins with a thrust kick and he goes for Black Out but Balor moves and gets a near fall with a rollup. Balor with a double leg take down and double stomp followed by Slingblade. Rollins with a super kick and he gets a near fall.

Rollins gets up first and he starts to limp a little. Rollins with a running forearm into the corner. Rollins with a second running forearm into teh corner. Balor avoids a third attempt and he goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri from the apron. Balor goes up top and Rollins with an elbow to stop Balor. Rollins goes up top for a superplex and Balor blocks it. Balor with elbows to the back of the head. Rollins leaps to the turnbuckles for a superplex but Balor counters the roll through into the Falcon Arrow with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor

We have a video package for the Fabulous Moolah.

Charly Caruso asks Asuka about her appearance at Fastlane. She brings up the fact that most expected her to challenge Alexa, but she chose Charlotte.

Before Asuka can speak, Alexa Bliss’ music plays and she is joined by Mickie James on the stage.

Alexa says last night was so exciting. Alexa mentions the look on Charlotte’s face. Alexa says Asuka’s English isn’t so great so she will tell Charly about the change of events. Alexa says Asuka is a fierce competitor and even if she does not speak the language very well, she is very smart. Asuka has the longest undefeated streak in WWE. Mickie asks Alexa how does she keep that streak going. Alexa says Asuka is very smart and she wouldn’t want to step in the ring with her at Wrestlemania. Mickie points out that Asuka is the Empress of Tomorrow and that nobody is ready for Asuka.

Alexa says she defied the odds by defeating five other opponents and a future Hall of Famer. She says she redefined what it means to be a Raw Women’s Champion. Asuka knows that she cannot beat Alexa. It might be cowardly to back away from a fight, but when you know you can’t win, it is smart strategy. Alexa says she will be rooting for Asuka to knock the Queen off her throne. She is looking forward to seeing Asuka winning the title of the B Show.

Asuka says she chose Charlotte because to be the woman, you have to beat the woman. Asuka says she wanted to face the best women’s champion.

Alexa says Asuka wanted to face the easier champion to defeat so she chose Charlotte.

Asuka says she beat Alexa already and she can beat her again right now.

Alexa tells Asuka to dream on. Asuka gets to face someone who has unfinished business with Asuka . . . this woman.

Alexa and Mickie point to the stage and no one comes out. They wonder where Nia is.

Alexa pushes Asuka and Mickie takes Asuka down. Mickie says she is ready for Asuka.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three; Asuka versus Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss)

The match is joined in progress and Mickie with kicks in the corner followed by a snap mare for a near fall. Mickie with another near fall. Mickie with punches to Asuka. Mickie with a knee to the back followed by crossfaces. Asuka with an elbow. Asuka with a kick to the leg but Mickie kicks Asuka. Asuka with forearms followed by a running hip attack. Asuka with kicks to the chest but Mickie rolls to the floor.

Asuka with a sliding kick on the apron. Asuka sends Mickie back into the ring and Mickie rolls back to the floor while Asuka has some words with Alexa. Asuka returns to the floor and she kicks Mickie while Mickie tries to go into the crowd. Mickie is sent into the apron but Asuka misses a round kick and Asuka hits the ring post. Asuka gets back into the ring and Mickie starts to work on the injured leg. Mickie wraps the leg in the ropes. Mickie goes to the floor and wrings the leg into the post.

Mickie puts Asuka’s leg in the ropes and Asuka with forearms to knock Mickie away. Mickie with a kick to the leg and she sets for the DDT but Asuka with an Asuka Lock but Mickie rolls through and gets a near fall. Asuka with a round kick and both women are down. Mickie and Asuka exchange forearms. Asuka with a spinning back fist followed by a running hip into the corner. Asuka with a pop up knee to the head for a near fall.

Mickie hits Asuka in the back of the leg and Mickie with a flapjack. Mickie goes up top but Asuka crotches Mickie. Asuka sets for a superplex but Mickie with foraerms. Mickie goes for a sunset flip power bomb and hits it for a near fall. Mickie gets another near fall. Mickie with forearms and she sets for the Mick Kick but Asuka with the Asuka Lock and a body scissors. Mickie reaches for the ropes but she has to tap out.

Winner: Asuka

Nia Jax is in the back and Alexa wants to know where was she. She called for her and she didn’t come out.

Nia tells Alexa that Kurt told her not to come out because she has a match.

Alexa says she had it planned to make it a three on one attack so she can make up for the embarrassing loss. Alexa tells Nia that she was there last week to help her pick up the pieces because she loves her. Alexa says that she needs Nia’s word that she will be in Alexa’s corner next week when she faces Asuka.

Alexa tells Nia to go out there and show that she is better than ever.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Nia Jax versus Joan King

Joan tries to get away from Nia but it does not work. Nia pushes King into the corner and then biels her across the ring. Nia with an elbow drop. Nia gets Joan up and hits a Samoan drop for the three count.

Winner: Nia Jax

We see Mickie James and Alexa Bliss in the back but they don’t realize they are on camera. Mickie says she cannot believe what Alexa said to Nia. You told her that she was an embarrasment and loser who let down her family. Alexa says she was being nice and she could have been a lot harder. Alexa says it is like watching Shrek in the airport. Nia is happy holding her bags and Alexa says she uses Nia because Nia is vulnerable. Nia hitches her wagon to her. Alexa says she cannot believe Nia screwed her last week. Alexa says she has Nia in the palm of her hands. Nia grew up a loser and she needs friends like her. Nia is as dumb as she is big. Alexa talks about Nia’s reaction when she said she loved NIa. Alexa says Nia knows she would be nothing without her. Alexa says they will use Nia next week to do the dirty work while they get the glory. If Nia starts to think, they will both attack her.

Charly shows up and apologizes for being late and she tells Alexa that the microphone has been on so everyone heard what she just said.

Nia leaves the ring and heads to the back.

Alexa and Mickie tell Charly they have to go.

Nia enters the dressing room and she wants to know where Alexa is. Nia destroys some luggage and we go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to take a look at the Great War between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, including the WWE debuts of Queen Rebecca, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang, Senor Benjamin, and Vanguard One.

Bray Wyatt appears and he says Matt Hardy is a liar. Matt Hardy is a fool. Above all, Matt Hardy is just a man. A man that has made a very very bad decision. Bray says he knows Matt can hear him. When the devil stands on your doorstep, you should never let him in. Bray says he will accept Matt’s invitation to the Ultimate Deletion. Bray says Matt has a beautiful home and family. It would be a shame if something happened to them. It would be a real shame. Bray says he is coming for Matt.

Kurt Angle is in his office and he says he knew Bray was crazy, but what happened to Matt. Kurt says that since Bray and Matt are both Raw superstars, he needs a Raw referee for Ultimate Deletion. The referee asks if he did something wrong. Kurt says he does not know what will happen in the match but he knows it will be mayhem. He wants them both back on Raw in one piece.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see what happened earlier tonight with Roman Reigns.

Match Number Five: Tag Team Battle Royal for a Match against Sheamus and Cesaro at Wrestlemania (featuring Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Titus O’Neil, Apollo, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Rhyno, and Heath Slater)

Before the match can start, Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring. The other wrestlers tell Braun to leave but Braun tells the referee to ring the bell.

Strowman throws Apollo out of the ring to eliminate him. Slater goes to the floor and Strowman follows after him and sends Slater into the ringside barrier. Braun sends Slater back into the ring and he eliminates Slater. The other eight men stand across the ring from Strowman. They all attack Strowman and try to throw him over the top rope but Strowman holds on to the ropes. Rhyno is eliminated by Dawson and Wilder while this goes on.

Titus punches Wilder and Dawson. Strowman fights everyone off and they all go to the floor. Titus goes into the ring and he points to the Wrestlemania sign. Titus goes back to the floor and then there is a huddle on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Braun is back in the ring and everyone attacks him. Braun powers everyone off and he punches Wilder and Dawson. Anderson with a kick to the leg and Titus kicks Braun. Gallows kicks Strowman to the floor, but he goes through the ropes. Braun is sent into the ring steps by everyone on the floor. Gallows and Anderson work over Titus while the rest of the wrestlers hit Strowman with the ring steps.

Rhyno, Wilder, Axel, and Dawson hit Strowman again with the ring steps. Titus with a clothesline to Anderson and Gallows. Titus sends Wilder into the corner and punches him and biels Wilder across the ring. Titus barks and hits a splash on Dawson and then hits Clash of the Titus on Dawson. Bo and Curtis attack Titus. Wilder joins in and works over Titus. Wilder, Dawson, Axel, and Dallas try to pick up Titus but that doesn’t work and Wilder and Dawson attack Axel. Dawson is eliminated and then he pulls Dallas to the floor. Wilder is eliminated.

Titus with a boot to Gallows and he has Gallows on the ropes but Strowman eliminates Titus. Gallows with a thrust kick and round kick but Strowman eliminates Gallows. Dallas and Axel stop Strowman but Braun with power slams to Bo and Axel. Axel is eliminated and then Dallas goes to the floor and is eliminated. Anderson with a drop kick to the knee and he hits a super kick. Anderson with another super kick. Braun blocks a bicycle kick and sends Anderson to the mat. Braun says he is going to Wrestlemania and he biels Anderson over the top rope to the floor.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Credit: PWinsider.com