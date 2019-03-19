WWE RAW Results – March 18, 2019

We are in Chicago, Illinois and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Brock Lesnar makes his way to the ring with Paul Heyman.

Paul introduces his client, Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins is the one who necessitated an appearance tonight by Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins comes out here but he is a revisionist. He is a suplex city arsonist. He can weave propaganda on Heyman levels. Seth comes out and says that Brock Lesnar has a problem. A stylistic problem with athletes of Seth’s size and moveset. Here is where Seth proves himself to be a fool. Paul brings up Brock Lesnar versus AJ Styles. Did AJ win the match? Nope. Brock won the match. Brock Lesnar versus Daniel Bryan. Was Daniel the winner? Nope. The winner was Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar versus Finn Balor. Did Finn win? Nope. Brock won the match.

Paul says that Drew McIntyre is a career killer, not like Brock Lesnar. Drew got up on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Twenty nights before he faces Brock Lesnar, Seth wants to fight Drew McIntyre? What are you thinking?

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the stage. He says it is refreshing to get the respect he has earned in WWE. He tells the people of Chicago to shut their mouths and open their ears. He brutalized Roman Reigns last week. When Dean tried to save his fallen brother, Drew brutalized him too. Drew tells Brock to have his advocate find another opponent for him at Wrestlemania. After he brutalizes Seth Rollins tonight, he won’t make it to Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins hits Drew McIntyre from behind with a chair and then he hits Drew in the ribs with the chair. Officials come out to stand around Seth and Drew so Seth hits Drew many more times with the chair.

Seth makes his way into the ring with his chair but Brock leaves the ring before Seth can do anything.

Paul tells Brock that he is not doing this if he is not getting paid to fight.

We take a look back at what happened last week when Bobby Lashley won back the Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor.

Lio and Bobby are in the locker room and Bobby has his belt put around his waist.

We go to commercial.

Finn wishes everyone a belated St. Patrick’s Day. He says the luck of the Irish was not on his side when he lost the title last week. This stubborn Irishman does not plan on being a former champion long.

Lio Rush tells Bobby that the little leprechaun is upset because you have his pot of gold around your waist. Before we get this match started, Bobby needs to show everyone his newest post.

Finn says he plans on getting his title back real soon. Lio will remember his partner and he will get his hands on both of you.

Match Number One: Finn Balor and Braun Strowman versus Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush

Braun and Bobby start things off and go to a stalemate. Braun sends Bobby to the mat and Braun poses, like Bobby just did. Braun with shoulder tackles and Bobby goes to the floor. Bobby leaps onto the apron and Braun knocks him off. Bobby with punches to Braun. Braun with a shoulder to Bobby and he chops Bobby. Finn tags in and hits a double sledge from the turnbuckles and then he kicks Bobby in the hamstrings. Finn goes to the apron and Lashley blocks an enzuigiri. Lashley sends Finn to the floor.

Lashley with a slam when Finn returns to the ring and Bobby gets a near fall. Lio tags in and Finn with a forearm and Bobby tags in and stops Finn from making the tag. Lashley with a rear chin lock. Lashley with a Flatliner for a near fall. Lio tags in and chokes Balor in the ropes. Rush with a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick. Lashley tags in and punches Balor. Lashley with a reverse chin lock. Lashley stops Balor from making the tag and sends Balor into the turnbuckles. Lashley misses a splash and hits the ring post. Rush tags in and misses a frog splash. Balor with an elbow to the chest and Braun tags in. Braun misses a splash and Rush escapes a choke slam but Braun with a splash and biel to Rush.

Braun tosses Rush across the ring again and he connects with a forearm across the chest. Lashley spears Braun when Braun goes for a power slam. Balor with a double stomp to Lashley. Rush sends Balor to the floor. Rush goes up top and sets for a frog splash but Braun kicks out and sends Rush into the turnbuckles. Rush goes to the floor and runs away in fear but Balor stops Rush. Rush is surrounded and Balor stops Rush. Lashley sends Balor into the timekeeper’s area. Strowman with a shoulder tackle to Lashley on the floor followed by one on Rush in the ring. Strowman with a choke slam and Lashley walks to the back as Strowman hits the running power slam for the three count.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Finn Balor

We see what happened last week between Ronda Rousey and Dana Brooke.

Ronda Rousey is walking in the back with her husband.

Ronda is told that she is late by a referee. She is told that extra security has been hired and Ronda walks away.

Alexa Bliss makes her way to her Moment of Bliss set and she will be joined by Elias when we come back from commercial.

We are back and Alexa welcomes everyone to A Moment of Bliss. Alexa is going to show everyone what the buzz is about and we go to Michael Cole running through the card for Wrestlemania.

Alexa says the Oscars did not have a host but this is Wrestlemania. With a card like that, she is the person worthy of hosting. She does not want to talk herself up but she is a really good talk show host. Alexa says that she has influenced others.

Alexa introduces her guest, Elias.

Alexa says this is a safe place. She mentions that they have fallen victim to rude interruptions.

Elias says that he will be the headlining act at Wrestlemania.

Alexa congratulates Elias but she has a few questions for him. Alexa asks Elias about last year and Elias says last year is his motivation for this year. He thrives on moments of pressure. Elias says if his performance at Wrestlemania was a game winning field goal, he’d make it every single time. This performance will be the best by him or anyone. Think of Prince at the Super Bowl, Queen at Live Aid, or Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison.

Elias says if anyone interrupts him at Wrestlemania . . .

No Way Jose comes out and Heavy Machinery is at the front of the conga line.

Alexa asks Otis and Tucker what are they doing. She says the conga line was a gag for the end of the show. Alexa says they rehearsed this ten times.

Elias says that in music, timing is everything. Elias is attacked from behind by someone wearing a mask and it is No Way Jose.

Match Number Two: No Way Jose versus Elias

The match is joined in progress and Jose has Elias in an airplane spin and then he goes on the return trip. Jose with a Finlay slam followed by an elbow drop for a near fall. Jose sends Elias into the turnbuckles and then he punches Elias. Elias with an Irish whip and Jose floats over and gives Elias an arm drag into an arm bar. Jose with an arm drag into an arm bar. Elias with a chop and kick. Elias chokes Jose in the ropes. Elias with an Irish whip but he misses a splash. Jose with chops and a hip toss neck breaker. Jose goes up top and misses a cross body.

Elias with kick and punches in the corner. Elias with a running boot to the head followed by a clothesline. Jose with elbows but Elias with a slam. Elias with a knee drop and he goes to the turnbuckles. Elias with an elbow drop. Elias with Drift Away for the three count.

Winner: Elias

Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring and we will find out who Kurt will face at Wrestlemania.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kurt Angle is in the ring being told that he sucks.

Kurt says the Kurt Angle Farewell Tour continues because he gets to have a match in Chicago. Wrestlemania is 20 days away and he says it is where he will compete for the last time. Kurt says there are many who he would love to face, but only one he wants to beat. The man who made his life a living hell since he was the General Manager of Raw. That man is Baron Corbin. Nothing would make Kurt happier than making Baron tap out.

Match Number Three: Chad Gable versus Kurt Angle

Chad tells Kurt it is an honor before they lock up. Angle with a clean break. They lock up and Chad with a side head lock. Chad with a shoulder tackle. Angle with a waist lock and Gable with a standing switch. Gable with an arm drag but Angle with a head scissors and Gable escapes. Gable with a side head lock and drop toe hold into a front face lock. Angle with a wrist lock into a side head lock. Angle with a shoulder tackle. Angle runs into an elbow from Gable but Angle with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Gable rolls to the floor to regroup. Gable returns to the ring and he takes Angle down with a waist lock. Angle with an arm drag and side head lock. Gable with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Gable with a snap mare and knee drop for a near fall. Gable with an arm wringer. Angle with an Irish whip that sends Gable sternum first into the turnbuckles. Angle with a front face lock. Angle with a knee but Gable moves and Angle goes to the floor when he tries for a shoulder.

Angle gingerly enters the ring and Gable with a drop kick to the knee. Gable with a step over knee drop and then he hyperextends the knee and gets a near fall. Gable with a spinning toe hold and knee drop to the leg. Angle clotheslines Gable over the top rope to the floor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Gable returns to the ring and Angle sends Gable over the top rope but Gable skins the cat. Angle with two clotheslines and a back body drop. Gable goes to the turnbuckles and gets a Sunset Flip but Angle rolls through and applies an ankle lock. Gable counters with a rollup for a near fall. Angle with a German suplex and Angle holds on. Gable with an ankle lock on Angle. Angle escapes and he sends Gable into the turnbuckles. Gable counters an Olympic Slam into a DDT for a near fall. Gable goes up top for a moonsault but Angle moves.

Angle with an ankle lock and Gable tries to get to the ropes but he cannot get there. Angle grapevines the leg and Chad taps out.

Winner: Kurt Angle

After the match, Kurt helps Chad up and raises his hand.

Baron Corbin’s music interrupts and Baron makes his way to the stage. Baron says when he took Kurt’s job, he enjoyed laughing at Kurt and humiliating him. It won’t feel as much as dominating and humiliating Angle in his last match. It doesn’t matter what you have done in your career, all they will remember is your last match.

We take a look back at what happened last week when Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley make their way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Baron Corbin in the back with the Raw Tag Team Champions, the Revival. Apollo Crews stops by and he tells Baron he wants a shot at Baron before Kurt finishes him off. Apollo wants to know and Baron accepts the challenge. Apollo says that Baron doesn’t have to be so difficult because that is why people don’t like you. The Revival are asked if they like Baron and they say no.

Sasha and Bayley are asked about why haven’t they appeared on Smackdown and is it because they are ducking the Iiconics.

Bayley says they aren’t ducking anybody. They will defend the title against anyone who is willing to step up and make a challenge. That is why tomorrow night, they are going to be on Smackdown. Bayley says it will be iconic. Sasha says they are looking forward to facing at Wrestlemania . . .

Natalya interrupts and she is joined by Beth Phoenix. They make their way to the ring and they have something to say.

Beth says that she respects Sasha and Bayley and she was proud of what they did to make the Women’s Tag Titles a reality. You bring respect to the titles. Beth says they would have loved the opportunity if she was wrestling full time. Beth says she has been content watching this until Nia and Tamina tried to set everything back. Nia and Tamina did something else. They awoke the Dragon. Maybe their dream could become a reality. Beth says she loved her WWE career and her accomplishments, but there is one thing missing. Since you are saying you will take on all comers, Beth says she is ready to step out of retirement, stand beside the very best in the WWE in Natalya, and challenge you for the Tag Titles at Wrestlemania.

Bayley and Sasha think about it. Bayley says it would be a huge honor, but do you want to challenge them at Wrestlemania? Don’t you want more time to prepare. Bayley reminds Beth that she has been retired for six years and the competition has evolved.

Natalya points out that this is Beth Phoenix, a WWE Hall of Famer. It was in this arena that Beth won the Women’s Championship.

Sasha wants to know if Natalya knows who she is talking to. Beth is the person Natalya is using to get a match at Wrestlemania.

Natalya slaps Sasha and Sasha with a double leg take down. Beth throws Sasha aside and Bayley has some words for Beth. Beth pushes Bayley down.

A referee enters the ring as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Natalya (with Beth Phoenix) versus Sasha Banks (with Bayley)

The bell rings and they exchange punches. Sasha blocks a kick and kicks Natalya. Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop and then runs over Sasha for a drop kick and near fall. Natalya iwth an abdominal stretch. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha sends Natalya into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a running double knee strike into the corner. Natalya avoids a second one and Natalya with a discus clothesline.

Nia Jax’ music plays and she comes to the stage. Nia shows false excitement for Beth coming out of retirement. Nia says she did more in three years than Beth did in her entire career. Beth is jealous of her. Nia is getting all of this recognition so that is why Beth is back. Nia says she is the stronger and prettier version of the Glamazon.

Tamina Snuka sends Beth into the ring post followed by super kicks to Bayley and Sasha. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Sasha Banks (by disqualification)

We see Mojo Rawley in the back. He says people told him about the potential he had. He says he despises the word. What does potential mean if you cannot do anything about it. Why can’t you figure this out?

Match Number Five: Ricochet versus Jinder Mahal (with Samir Singh and Sunil Singh)

Mahal runs Ricochet into the turnbuckles but Ricochet with a head scissors. Ricochet is sent to the apron and Ricochet with an enzuigiri and a drop kick to send Mahal to the floor. Ricochet with a super hero landing after teasing a dive to the floor. Ricochet flips in from the apron and hits a super kick. Mahal with an Irish whip but Ricochet with a kick and a kick from the apron. The Singhs distract Ricochet and Mahal with a splash to Ricochet. Ricochet with knee drops. Mahal with a slam for a near fall. Mahal with a chin lock and arm bar on Ricochet. Mahal returns to the reverse chin lock.

Mahal with a kick and knee to Ricochet. Mahal with a punch and elbow to Ricochet. Mahal with an Irish whip but Ricochet with an enzuigiri and rolling drop kick. Ricochet with pucnhes and a head scissors take down. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and he hits a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Mahal is pulled to the floor by Sunil and Samir. Ricochet with a Space Flying Tiger Drop onto Jinder and the Singhs. Ricochet with a 630 Splash for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

It is time to discuss the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame and the Warrior Award recipient, Sue Aitchison.

Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring as we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins is asked about his attack on Drew McIntyre and whether that is his strategy for Drew and Brock. Seth says if you hurt his brothers, prepare to be hurt. If he has to hit Drew with a chair all night long, so be it. This is for Dean and Roman. Brock should watch. Seth says he will fight fire with fire. Drew will find out tonight and Brock will find out at Wrestlemania when he burns Suplex City down.

Dana Brooke is asked about what she is getting herself into. Dana says this is the Road to Wrestlemania where dreams become reality. Underdogs make history. She is not naive. She might not be better than Ronda Rousey, but all she has to do is be better than her for three seconds and she will become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

Match Number Six: Dana Brooke versus Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Dana blocks a kick and slaps Ronda. Ronda with a jumping knee and more knees. Ronda with a cross arm breaker and Dana taps.

Winner: Ronda Rousey (retains championship)

After the match, Ronda refuses to release the hold and officials come into the ring to wave their arms at her. Ronda knocks a referee down before leaving the ring. Ronda goes over to talk to her husband at ringside and Ronda attacks security. Ronda’s husband hits a member of security. Ronda is pulled into the crowd by her husband and they walk to the back.

Dana is checked on in the ring by the medical staff.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Seven: Baron Corbin versus Apollo Crews

They lock up and Corbin misses a punch. Corbin with an Irish whip and Apollo floats over. Corbin with a shoulder tackle. Crews with a drop kick that sends Corbin into the turnbuckles. Corbin goes to the floor when Crews moves and Crews with a moonsault off the apron. They return to the ring and Corbin with a forearm that knocks Crews down on the apron. Corbin sends Crews into the turnbuckles. Corbin slides around the ring post and misses a clothesline but he connects with a back elbow. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock.

Crews with punches and Corbin runs into a back elbow. Corbin catche Crews off the turnbuckles. Crews avoids the choke breaker but Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin punches Crews. Corbin sets for End of Days but Crews escapes and gets the three count with a rollup.

Winner: Apollo Crews

After the match, Corbin argues with the referee, but since he has no power, it means nothing.

Kurt Angle checks on Apollo Crews on the stage, and they laugh at Baron.

We go to Batista getting ready for his comments as we go to commercial.

We are back with Batista demanding a match but Hunter saying no until Dave says it.

Michael Cole is joined by Batista at his home in Tampa. Cole asks why is Batista so angry at Triple H. Batista says he does not like him. Since he left, all he wanted to do is come back and have a match with him. Cole asks if it is more deep rooted. Does it go back to Evolution? Batista says it goes back way further than that. He keeps hearing that he owes his career to Hunter and he made him a star. Before Evolution, all he did was use Batista as his muscle. Hunter has used people to protect him and make him look good. Batista says Hunter held him down and shut him out. He talked down to him and underestimated Batista.

Batista is asked about when he quit on WWE in 2010 and whether he blames Triple H. Batista says he blames Hunter. Imagine you had a guy who was supposed to be your buddy but he is your boss and he held you down. Hunter was jealous of him and knew he could not beat him. He left because of Hunter. Hunter did not think he was a big enough star. Now he has worldwide fame and is a movie star. He does not need Hunter. He is getting the match he wanted.

Cole says Hunter has always been fair to him. He brings up what Hunter did to people in NXT. Batista asks where is Cole’s malfunction. He has you fooled because that is what he does. This man is the most insecure, selfish, control freak. Batista says he will predict two things. One day, Vince will wake up and fire Hunter’s ass to end his professional career. Batiista says that he will end Hunter’s in ring career. The interview is over.

We take a look back at what Braun Strowman did to the car he was given as a present by Colin Jost.

Braun Strowman is asked about Michael Che’s comments. Braun says he does not care what they say. They came to his house and they disrespected him and the WWE. Braun says he will enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal so he can eliminate as many people.

Alexa Bliss interrupts and she says that she is going to broker a peace between them. Alexa says to let her fix it.

Braun gives Alexa a week and if they disrespect him again, he will show them what discipline is.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

We are back and Drew says actions speak so much louder than words. We see what Drew did to Roman Reigns last week. When Roman Reigns made his triumphant return, everyone rejoiced because the Big Dog was back. Drew says he knew Roman was not the same man. He was weak and vulnerable. He depended on his Shield brothers do the heavy lifting.

Seth Rollins attacked him like a coward with a chair. Seth is deluded like all of you. You believe in heroes. He dropped the curtain and dropped Roman. This is his yard now.

Drew says he wants to talk to Joe, not Roman. That was what you wanted us to call you when the leukemia came back. Joe, who is sitting at home on his couch now because of him. If you want to be an inspiration, Drew says he has a challenge for Roman. Drew challenges Roman to a fight, not just any fight . . . a fight at Wrestlemania. Drew says he knows the answer already, but he wants Joe to look at his wife and children to see the tears in their eyes because they know the answer. Drew tells Joe to say no and choose your family because these people don’t care about you. If you fight him on the biggest stage of them all, all bets are off. He will hurt, maim, and destroy you. You may have beaten leukemia, but on the grandest stage of them all, you will not beat Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins appears on the TitanTron and he says that is why he did what he did to Drew earlier tonight. Seth says that was for his brothers. This is for him.

They exchange punches on the ramp and officials try to separate them.

Seth gets into the ring and we go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Drew McIntyre versus Seth Rollins

We are back and Drew with an arm bar. Rollins with punches but Drew with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Drew with an arm bar and chin lock. Rollins with punches and Drew with a knee. Drew with an Irish whip and he runs into a knee. Rollins sets for a suplex but Drew with a suplex and then he picks up Rollins for another suplex and Drew gets a near fall. Drew with a chop. Drew with an arm bar.

Rollins with punches and Seth with a kick and he sends Drew to the floor. Drew trips Rollins and pulls him to the floor. Rollins with chops and punches. Drew Irish whips Rollins towards the ring steps but Rollins stops short and kicks Drew. Rollins goes for a moonsault off the ring steps but Drew moves.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew gets a near fall. Drew with a boot to the back of the head. Drew sets for a power bomb but Rollins with a rana that sends Drew to the floor. Rollins sets for a suicide dive and hits it but Drew catches Rollins and tosses Rollins into the ringside barrier. Drew grabs a chair and the referee warns Drew. Drew hits the ring post and Rollins with a super kick. Both men are down.

Both men power up and get back into the ring at nine. Rollins clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with two suicide dives followed by Slingblade and a super kick for a near fall. Drew blocks a buckle bomb attempt. Drew sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and sets for a reverse Alabama Slam and hits it but can only get a near fall. Drew puts Rollins on the turnbuckles. Drew with a forearm and he sets for a super Air Raid Crash. Rollins escapes and goes for a sunset flip power bomb. Drew with a punch to stop Rollins. Drew picks up Rollins and Rollins with punches. Drew with a head butt to send Rollins to the mat. Rollins recovers and hits a superplex but Drew goes for a suplex and Rollins blocks it and hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins sets for a super kick and hits it but Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring, or does he.

Drew with a Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

