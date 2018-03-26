LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – March 26, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he bounces on the stage before making his way to the ring and he is accompanied by his advocate, Paul Heyman. Paul introduces himself and his client, the current, reigning and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who is 13 days from conquering at Wrestlemania. Paul says they are almost seven days from what was a savage beating by Brock Lesnar. While he is unquestionably the greatest orator in the history of WWE, not even his articulation could match the visualization of the graphic footage from last week.

Brock laughs at what we just saw. Paul says this is where if you watch the news channel, it would say Breaking News. The temporary suspension of Roman Reigns has been lifted. This means everyone whose heart is pounding harder now thinks that Paul will be interrupted by music and Roman Reigns will be coming out for a fight.

Paul has more BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns is not here this evening. For those of you who think they know the script where Paul says credit goes to Brock Lesnar. Paul says he cannot give credit to Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns was raised by his father, a legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Sika; and his uncle Afa as well as the many Samoan wrestlers who have dominated this business for years and decades. Roman was raised to be a Samoan bad ass and to fight. They raised Roman Reigns to win. It is a shame they didn’t raise Roman Reigns to be a man.

A man would be here tonight. It wasn’t him or Brock Lesnar who said that. Roman said that he is here every week, even if he is not advertised. Roman is advertised for tonight and he is not here, two weeks before Wrestlemania. If the beating went the other way and Brock had handcuffs put on him after finding three local MMA fighters and beat Brock within an inch of his life, Brock Lesnar would have crawled to the ring and told Roman to take the title from him.

Roman is not man enough to take the title from Brock Lesnar. Paul says he does not need a video package. Roman is not man enough to come tonight to take another beating from Brock Lesnar. That is why on April 8th, Roman Reigns is not man enough to take the title from the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion BROCK LESNAR.

The crowd reacts as we see Roman Reigns making his way through the crowd and to the ring. Roman grabs a chair and Brock comes at Roman and clotheslines Reigns. Brock picks up Roman but Roman sends Brock into the ring post. Roman hits Brock in the back with the chair. Roman hits Brock again and Roman has to struggle to stay on his feet after hitting Brock a third time. Roman winds up for a Superman punch but Brock catches Roman and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Brock picks up the ring steps and he hits Roman in the face with the steps. Brock sends Roman back into the ring. Brock picks up the steps and hits Roman again. Brock picks up the chair and officials come to the ring and Brock keeps them at bay before he hits Roman multiple times with the chair.

Brock goes back into the ring and he stands over Roman. Brock gets Roman up on his shoulders for an F5 onto the steps. Brock stands on the ring steps with his title belt and he points to the Wrestlemania sign.

Match Number One: Nia Jax versus Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss)

They lock up and Nia sends Mickie to the mat. They lock up again and Nia sends Mickie to the floor.

We are back and Nia kicks Mickie and then tosses her across the ring a few more times. Mickie goes into the ropes but Nia continues the attack. Mickie with a slap and Mickie goes to the floor. Nia focuses on Alexa and Mickie clips Nia and kicks her. Mickie kicks Nia in the knee and then Nia pushes her away. Mickie continues with kicks to the leg and a drop kick to the knee. Mickie with knees but Nia with a slam but she misses a leg drop. Mickie with a running boot and she gets a near fall. Mickie with another near fall. Nia pushes Mickie away on a DDT attempt. Mickie escapes a splash attempt and then kicks Nia in the leg.

Mickie goes up top and Nia grabs Mickie by the throat and presses her over her head before hitting a Samoan drop for the three count.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Alexa gets into the ring and goes after Nia but Alexa decides to leave the ring.

Nia yells at Alexa and tells her that she has Alexa at Wrestlemania. Nia goes up the ramp

We are back and with a video package for Ronda Rousey and Triple H says it was all about ego and Kurt Angle should have just let Ronda do what she was supposed to do. Stephanie says Ronda’s signing was the biggest thing. Stephanie says that she does not know what happened to Kurt Angle and Triple H calls Kurt an idiot. Triple H says Ronda wants to make it about her and Kurt wants to make it about him. Stephanie says they make the rules and you need to show who is boss.

Hunter says you can think everything has been handed to them. She might be the daughter of the boss. Hunter says they are training for life. There is no camp. Their trainer talks about how they train all year long at all times.

