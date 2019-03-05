WWE RAW Results – March 4, 2019

We are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

We see Roman’s comments from last week.

Roman says last week in Atlanta was the comeback. This week in Philly, we take our yard back. Roman says he got to think about his future and what he wants. He wants the one man standing in his way. That man is Seth Rollins. Roman says to get what he wants, he wants to address things with Seth so he asks for Seth to come out.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Seth says seeing Roman in the ring talking about winning the biggest fight of his life meant a lot to him. Seth says he is going to take that motivation and take it to Wrestlemania and slay the beast. He is going to bring the Universal Title back where it belongs . . . on Raw every single week. Seth says he knows where Roman’s head is at. He understands what it is like to vacate a title without losing it. If there is anyone who deserves an opportunity against Brock as much as he does, it is Roman. Seth says he wants to talk about this.

Roman says he thought Seth knew everything, but Seth is wrong. Roman says when he was gone, one person watched over this place. It was Seth Rollins. One person kept this place in line and knew what was best. Roman says he has confidence in Seth and he knows what it takes to win that title and he knows that Seth can do it. Roman wishes Seth good luck at Wrestlemania.

Roman has a but and he asks for a favor from Seth. Seth says he will do anything for Roman. Roman says he wants to get the band back together one last time. Seth says anything but that. After what Ambrose did on the night he did it, no way. Roman says he thought he was going to get him right away, but he has to sell Seth on it. Roman says he wants it and he asks the crowd if they want it. Roman says tomorrow is not guaranteed and life is short. The most important things are the relationships they have. They are brothers. Roman says he does not know if Dean is coming or going but he wants one more time with his brothers.

Seth thinks about it and he says he put that part of his life behind him, but you are right. Life is too short. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. If you want the Shield one more time, then he is in for Roman.

Roman wants Dean Ambrose to come out to finish the deal.

Dean Ambrose’s music plays and he makes his way onto the stage. Dean paces around and he is hit from behind by Elias and goes to the back.

Dean does not want Seth or Roman’s help and he goes to the back.

Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Lio Rush are in the back and they are asked about Elias’ attack on Dean Ambrose.

Drew says he broke the Shield months ago. What that was was three pathetic individuals living in the past. Baron says they are going to be facing Braun Strowman, Kurt Angle, and Finn Balor and they will show where there power lies. Bobby says that Finn is on borrowed time with his Intercontinental Title. Baron says that he is tired of embarrassing Kurt Angle and he will show that Kurt cannot hang with the premier athletes of today.

Match Number One: Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, and Kurt Angle versus Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush)

Corbin throws his vest at Braun but Braun sends Corbin to the floor and then he hits a running shoulder tackle on Corbin. Braun sends Corbin back into the ring and Drew tags in. Braun sends Drew into the turnbuckles and Irish whips Drew but misses a splash. Braun with a punch and forearm to the back. Balor tags in and hits a double sledge from the turnbuckles. Drew with a knee. Lashley tags in and he connects with a forearm. Lashley goes for a power bomb but Balor punches his way out of the hold. Lashley goes to the floor when Balor moves and then he sends Corbin to the floor. Balor with a plancha and then he sends Drew to the floor. Lio trips Balor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbi runs into a boot but Baron with Deep Six to Balor for a near fall. Baron with a chin lock and half nelson. Balor with a shoulder and then he punches Lashley on the apron. Baron with a punch as Balor goes for a slingshot move. Drew tags in and he chops Balor. Balor blocks a suplex and punches Drew but Drew with a kick and a brainbuster for a near fall. Drew with an arm bar and chin lock. Drew keeps Balor from making the tag. Balor kicks Drew and Drew goes for a power slam but Balor gets to his feet and Drew misses a splash. Angle tags in and hits two German suplexes but he blocks a third. Drew goes into the turnbuckles and misses. Angle with a German suplex.

Drew avoids the Angle slam but Angle with a back drop and he applies the ankle lock. Angle with a German suplex to Lashley when he tries to interfere. Drew with a head butt and we go to commercial.

We are back and Baron has Angle in a chin lock and half nelson. Angle with a single leg take down but Corbin kicks Angle away. Angle misses a splash and then he goes to the floor when Angle moves. Strowman tags in and he hits a series of shoulder tackles and a clothesline into the corner. Braun with a forearm across the chest. Balor tags in and Braun with a power slam and Balor with a Coup de Grace and Rush breaks up the cover. Balor goes to the floor and he goes after Rush but Lashley runs Balor into the ring post. Strowman charges at Lashley but Bobby moves and Braun sends Lio through the ringside barrier.

Lashley tags in and he hits a spear for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin

After the match, Drew goes to the floor and he sends Angle into the ringside barrier. Corbin sends Angle into the ringside barrier. Baron holds the ring steps and Lashley and Drew send Angle into the steps.

Drew with a Claymore to Balor. Baron and Lashley with a double choke slam onto the ring steps.

Heavy Machinery are in the interview area. They are asked about the issues that some of the Raw tag teams have with them. Konnor says he is sick and tired of the NXT call ups getting opportunities before them. Bo says it is fresh meat. Curt says new teams are good and Zack says they could win. Konnor talks about Heavy Machinery. Zack says Otis looks like Chris Farley in a sketch gone wrong.

Otis says he is sensitive and that hurt his feelings. Tucker says Otis’ feelings get hurt some time. Tucker says they will make this right. They will take on all of those teams. Otis will hurt those who hurt his feelings.

Natalya makes her way to the ring as we go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Natalya versus Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan)

Ruby with a knee and she connects with a knee and sends Natalya to the mat and kicks her in the back. Ruby sends Natalya face first into the mat and she kicks Natalya in the midsection. Ruby sends Natalya into the turnbuckles and kicks Natalya. Ruby with a snap mare and a reverse chin lock. Natalya with an arm drag and suplex. Natalya with a discus clothesline and she sets for the Sharpshooter and applies it.

Ruby turns over and gets an inside cradle for a near fall. Natalya with a reversal for the three count.

Winner: Ruby Riott

After the match, Lacey Evans walks down the ramp and then she gets to the bottom of the ramp and turns around to go to the back.

It is time to talk about Batista’s attack on Ric Flair last week on Raw.

We take a look back at last week.

Stephanie McMahon is in the back and she sees Colin Jost and Michael Che. Stephanie says they are special correspondents for Wrestlemania. Colin says he is looking forward to being in New York for Wrestlemania. Stephanie tells Colin the WWE is complex. She tells them to get used to the fans and the Superstars. They are a little more aggressive than some of the people they deal with on SNL. Colin says he wrestled in high school and he still has his singlet.

Triple H makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see comments from Batista for Triple H. He apologizes for not making it to Raw but he does not want to be there. He does not have other obligations and he is not afraid of Hunter. He does not like Philly. He will think about how much he doesn’t like Pittsburgh and maybe he will see him there or maybe not. They are going to play this game by his rules until the Game’s Over.

Hunter is in the ring. He says he had the opportunity to bring out one of the biggest legends in the business on his 70th birthday. He could stand out here for an hour and sing his praises. Hunter says he is not upset because of Ric Flair. He was not there for Ric Flair, he was there for Richard Fliehr. He was there for the man behind Ric Flair. He was there for the man he drove up and down the road and was there for Hunter’s best and worst times. Hunter says he was there for his best and worst times. Ric was there for Hunter’s wedding and Hunter was there for a few of Ric’s weddings. Hunter says he was there when Ric buried his son.

Richard Fliehr is a man who a little over a year ago was lying in a hospital bed in Atlanta in a coma. During that time, every time the phone would ring, he would get that sense of dread because he thought it was the call that Ric was gone. He was there for a man who was not supposed to be alive on his 70th birthday for the thing he loved more than anything else in this world, to stand in the ring in front of you.

Hunter was there to walk Richard Fliehr to the ring so he could be the Nature Boy Ric Flair because that is what he lived for. It didn’t happen because of that piece of . . . Dave wanted his attention and we know why. You have cried about it online for the last two years. When he got injured in November, you thought it had gone away. You couldn’t do what you always did, you quit. When they didn’t cheer for you, you quit. You couldn’t quit because you couldn’t get what you wanted. You attacked a 70 year old man, lucky to be alive and to live his dream in front of the people one last time. You took that away from him.

Now you want to pop up on the screen and go Bad Guy 101 with him. Hunter says he really doesn’t care where you want to go or what you want to do. Hunter says he will come to Dave’s house. He will invite Dave to come to his home. He will go to a movie set if he has to. He will be waiting for Dave and he tells Dave to have some balls. Hunter tells Dave for every drive down that road and every moment with them, when you step in front of him and wanted his attention. It is not The Game. It is not something they are selling or putting out there. This is not characters. When you stand face to face with him, you are not looking at the character, you are looking at the man. Look him in the eyes like a man if you can. Stand up if you can and tell him what you want. Hunter will give it to Dave. If you want his attention, you have it.

We take a look at what happened with Ronda Rousey last week.

Stephanie McMahon is asked about the status of the Raw Women’s Title. Stephanie says that when Ronda laid that championship on the mat, it was blasphemy. That is why WWE is going to do what is best for business. All charges have been dropped against Becky Lynch. The suspension is lifted. Stephanie says she invited Becky to come to the arena to sign a Hold Harmless Agreement for when Becky faces Charlotte Flair for the now vacant Raw Women’s Championship.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns asks Dean Ambrose if they were past meeting in places like this. They have locker rooms and they can talk about anything. Dean says if you want to talk, let’s talk. Dean says he has to get ready for his match and he walks away.

Match Number Three: The Heavy Machinery Respect Gauntlet Match

Segment One: Heavy Machinery versus B Team

Otis and Axel start things off and Axel dances. Otis with a shoulder tackle and he sends Axel into the turnbuckles and connects with forearms. Tucker tags in and he hits a splash into the corner and Otis with a shoulder tackle and Tucker gets a near fall. Axel avoids a splash into the corner and Axel kicks Tucker. Bo tags in and Tucker kicks Axel and then he kicks Bo. Tucker with a clothesline to Axel and it leads to a DDT on Bo. Bo kicks Otis and Otis and Tucker with Compactor for the three count.

Segment Two: Heavy Machinery versus Ascension

Tucker tags in and they punch Konnor and hit a running double splash after Bushwhacking around Konnor. Konnor with punches and Viktor tags in and he gets a near fall. Konnor tags in and punches Tucker and gets a near fall. Konnor chops Tucker and connects with forearms. Konnor with a hard Irish whip. Konnor gets a near fall. Konnor misses a splash into the corner and hits the ring post shoulder first. Viktor and Otis tag in and Otis with a shoulder tackle or two. Otis with a fallaway slam and splash into the corner. Otis with a Vader Bomb for the three count.

Segement Three: Heavy Machinery versus Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Hawkins with a reverse DDT and Ryder with a slingshot splash for a near fall. Ryder with punches and Hawkisn tags in. They hit a side Russian leg sweep and STO combination for a near fall. Tucker punches Ryder and both go over the top rope to the floor on a Foley clothesline. Otis with a power slam and then he does the Caterpillar for the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight

We see the announcement that Torrie Wilson will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

We are back and next week Triple H will be face to face with Batista.

Colin Jost and Michael Che are walking in the back. They walk past EC3 spraying himself in front of a mirror. Titus O’Neil stops them and he wants a picture and he has Colin take it. The conga line walks past Michael and Colin.

We have a video package for Torrie Wilson.

Charlotte Flair is in the back and she is asked about the announcement about the Raw Women’s Championship Match. Charlotte says someone might be an if. Becky and her stubborn Irish pride and ego, she will sign on the dotted line. Charlotte says Becky is arrogant to think that she will be the next champ. Becky was crushed when she heard her suspension would end after Wrestlemania. Charlotte says she will put Becky on the shelf for good. Charlotte apologizes for dashing Becky’s hopes. The good news is that the WWE Universe gets to bask in her glory when she becomes the Raw Women’s Champion.

We see Dean Ambrose in the back and Seth Rollins stops by his Les Nessman tribute office. Seth says brothers fight and even after everything they have been through, there has been mutual respect. Seth says that Dean is his wrestling soulmate. They have one chance and one shot to do it the right way.

Dean says to put the Shield back together again? No can do. Dean says he appreciates the help last week, but he has something to do in the ring tonight and he has to do it on his own.

Elias is in the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Elias says that he knows he is in Philly because the Stanley Cup is nowhere to be found. He knows that he is in Philly because everyone takes such pride in this city. Do you know how he knows he is in Philly because everyone’ mom looks like Gritty. Do you know how he knows he is in Philly? Everyone is a fat load. Do you know how you know he is in Philly? He saw an Eagles fan eating horse manure on the side of the road. Do you know how he knows he is in Philly? The children have no future no matter how hard you try. He says Bryce Harper told him this is where his career was going to die.

Match Number Four: Elias versus Dean Ambrose

Dean with punches and forearms but Elias with a knee and chop. Dean with a flying clothesline and punches. Dean with kicks in the corner but Elias with a kick. Dean sends Elias to the mat and he clotheslines Elias over the top rope to the floor. Dean goes to the floor and he kicks Elias and sends him into the ringside barrier. Dean with a side Russian leg sweep into the ringside barrier and then Dean breaks the count.

They return to the ring and Dean clotheslines Elias over the top rope to the floor on the other side of the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Elias goes Old School on Dean. Dean is sent to the floor and Elias with a baseball slide. Elias misses a pescado and Dean with a suicide dive onto Elias. Dean sends Elias into the ringside barrier and then they return to the ring. Dean with clotheslines and a running forearm into the corner. Dean with an Irish whip and forearm. Elias sends Dean sternum first into the turnbuckles and then Elias with a Northern Lariat. Elias with kicks and a knee drop for a near fall. Elias punches Dean and Dean blocks a suplex and gets a near fall with an inside cradle.

Dean with a neck breaker Dean goes to the turnbuckles but he feels the pain in his back. Dean goes up top and is met with a jumping knee as he comes off. Elias with Drift Away for the three count.

Winner: Elias

After the match, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins make their way to the stage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns enter the ring.

Seth wants to have one more shot at this. Dean walks through Roman and Seth and leaves the ring. Dean exits through the crowd.

Baron Corbin’s music plays and he comes to the ring with the other members of the CorreBin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Baron wants them to stop the broken record and he says this is pathetic. Drew says the fabled hounds of justice are three stray dogs fighting for scraps at their table. This is not the return that you were expecting. Drew says they were going to give them the opportunity for an epic match at Fastlane but they are going to end this tonight. They are going to end this right now.

Bobby, Baron, and Drew surround the ring and Roman and Seth fight them off as Dean has a crisis of conscience in the aisle. Dean makes his way into the ring and he goes after Drew, Baron, and Bobby. Roman with a Superman punch to Lashley while Seth super kicks Drew and Dean sends Corbin to the floor.

Dean, Roman, and Seth are in the ring and they set for the Shield Fist but Dean paces behind them. Dean comes up from behind and adds his fist to the salute.

Becky Lynch is in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and it is official. The Shield will face Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

Match Number Five: Sasha Banks (with Bayley) versus Tamina Snuka (with Nia Jax)

Tamina with punches to Sasha and she kicks Sasha. Tamina sends Sasha into the turnbuckles and kicks Sasha. Sasha with an elbow but Sasha with a kick and knee. Tamina with a back elbow. Tamina gets a near fall. Tamina with an Irish whip and elbow into the corner. Sasha with a running double knee strike into the corner followed by a second one. Sasha gets a near fall. Tamina with a head butt but she misses a diving head butt. Sasha with a running knee for a near fall. Tamina gets Sasha on her shoulders but Sasha escapes. Tamina sends Sasha to the mat and misses a super kick. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Tamina with a punch.

Tamina misses a shoulder into the corner and Sasha with a side Russian leg sweep and she applies the Banks Statement. Nia pulls Tamina to the floor to help her. Nia sends Bayley to the floor. Sasha with Meteora off the apron. Nia grabs Sasha’s leg and that allows Tamina to hit a super kick for the three count.

Winner: Tamina Snuka

Colin and Michael walk in the back and Michael has to go to the bathroom. Colin says he is not scared of any of these guys and he turns around into Braun Strowman. Braun tells Colin he is a funny guy. Colin tries to give Braun a pep talk and then he talks himself into a corner. Colin asks if this is real and we see Braun pick up Colin by the throat and he asks him what does he think.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Braun is still choking Colin. He asks Colin if that answers his question. He says he will them at Wrestlemania.

Ricochet and Aleister Black are in the back and they are asked about their title match. Black says people fear what they cannot comprehend. He says they will perform actions that will prove they belong. Ricochet says they are humbled but they are ready. They are going to fly even higher tonight.

Match Number Six: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Ricochet and Aleister Black for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Wilder and Black start things off and he punches Wilder and kicks Dawson. Wilder with a belly-to-back suplex. Wilder with a chop and Dawson tags in. Dawson with a kick and chop. Dawson with a European uppercut and snap mare followed by a leg drop and elbow drop. Dawson with a diving head butt for a near fall. Black with a quebrada to Dawson.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable make their way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dawson with a top wrist lock and arm bar. Black with an arm drag and Black with a knee. Black with a punch and Dawson with a punch. Black with a flying knee and both men are down. Wilder tags in and Black with a leg sweep and he tags in Ricochet. Ricochet with a kick and forearm to Wilder. Ricochet kicks Dawson and gets a near fall with a back slide on Wilder. Ricochet with a neck breaker to Dawson and a rollup on Wilder. Ricochet goes for a crucifix but Wilder blocks it and holds the ropes. Ricochet with a near fall. Black kicks Dawson and Ricochet with a head scissors to Dawson. Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner and he hits a springboard European uppercut on Wilder.

Roode and Gable attack Wilder and Dawson and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Ricochet and Aleister Black (by disqualification)

Roode and Gable get on the apron and they enter the ring. Roode has some words for Black and Black with a punch and Ricochet takes care of Gable. Black with a quebrada into a seated position and Ricochet with a handspring into a Superhero Landing.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Stephanie McMahon holds the Raw Women’s Title as she makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie says many things can happen on the Road to Wrestlemania like the return of Roman Reigns and the reformation of the Shield. We can see Ronda Rousey vacate the Women’s Championship weeks before Wrestlemania.

We see what happened last week on Raw with Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie McMahon brings out Charlotte Flair.

Then Stephanie brings out Becky Lynch.

Stephanie says we certainly need a champion. At Fastlane it will be Charlotte Flair going one on one against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Stephanie explains to Becky the hold harmless agreement that she needs to sign before getting the match. Becky takes the agreement and signs it.

Charlotte says for Becky to sign it unless Stephanie wants to hand her title to the Queen.

Becky says she beat Charlotte on one leg in the Royal Rumble and she does not have to wait now.

Stephanie tells Becky that they have to go through the legal hoops to make it official. Then they can have their match at Fastlane.

We go to the garage and Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and just in time for Ronda to make her way to the ring.

Ronda wants to know what is going on. Stephanie says she had no choice and she vacated the title.

Ronda says she gave Stephanie a week and she wanted Becky included in the match, not have her excluded from the match. Ronda says she wants her title back.

Stephanie gives Ronda her belt back but Stephanie says she has to do business here. Becky will still face Charlotte Flair. If Becky loses, she is done. If Becky wins, she will be added to the match at Wrestlemania.

Ronda says Stephanie values her wallet over pride. Is she going to admit that she lost control? Ronda says she can go rogue at any time because you value your bank account over Charlotte or Becky’s bodies. Ronda says she did everything to work her ass off for your entertainment and you booed her out of the building in Los Angeles. Ronda says she is not pretending any more. She can break their noses if she wants. Ronda is not going to be your dancing monkey any more. Ronda hits Charlotte and then she goes after Becky. Ronda punches Becky.

Ronda with a cross arm breaker on Becky. Ronda with punches to Becky followed by a judo throw. Charlotte enters the ring as Ronda applies the arm bar but Charlotte does not do anything about it.

Ronda stands on Becky’s neck as she stares down Charlotte. Ronda with punches to Becky. Ronda with an arm bar but she kicks Becky away.

Stephanie is asked if she did a favor for Ronda. Stephanie says that Ronda showed her true colors. She has no regard for anyone. She says she has no love for Becky Lynch but she feels sorry for Becky. Becky signs the agreement and then Ronda beats her up. Who does Ronda Rousey think she is. Stephanie says she cannot wait to see what happens to Ronda at Wrestlemania. Stephanie says we are going to get one hell of a match at Wrestlemania. Stephanie says there are a lot of decisions to be made for next week’s Raw.

We go to credits.

