WWE Raw Results – March 5, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw. There is a recap video of last week’s episode of Raw. Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring to start things off. Kurt says he wanted to be serious for a moment. He says that he has had to swallow his pride on a number of occasions and he was told that he had to do what was best for business. Last week went too far when Triple H sucker punched him. He is not going to pretend that things are alright. Kurt calls out Triple H and he wants Hunter to face him like a man.

Instead of Triple H, his wife, Stephanie McMahon makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie tells Kurt to calm down. She says that Hunter isn’t even here yet. She tells Kurt she wants to take him on a little ride. She asks him how many children he has and Kurt corrects her and says he has five and his youngest is a one year old daughter. Stephanie reminds Kurt that he has two wives so his alimony payment is pretty steep. She points out that Kut is an Olympic Gold Medalist and you won with a broken neck. You are a WWE Hall of Famer and a four time WWE Champion.

Stephanie asks if those accolades are paying the bills right now. Being Raw General Manager pays the bills. She tells Kurt to think about it. It isn’t like Triple H was provoked because Kurt almost ruined the most important contract signing in history. Ronda Rousey put Hunter through a table and it was Kurt’s fault.

She tells Kurt to know his role and make the matches and put everything behind them. She tells him to use his head and not let his ego get in the way.

Ronda Rousey’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Ronda and Kurt hug but she only shakes Stephanie’s hand.

Ronda says that what she did to Kurt last week was enlightening and the people who brought her here are not the people she thought they were. Ronda says she will deal with them her own way.

Stephanie says that employees don’t always understand the choices their bosses make. She is part of WWE that Stephanie oversees. She says that they gave Ronda her dream opportunity, to be a part of Wrestlemania. Your debut match will be on the grandest stage of them all. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.

Ronda thanks Stephanie. She says she gets to choose her opponent for Wrestlemania.

Stephanie says as long as the person is not a champion and is an active member of the WWE Roster.

Ronda says that she wants to face . . .

Stephanie interrupts and she asks for a drumroll.

Ronda tells Stephanie she wants to face her.

Stephanie says she is not an active member of the roster.

Triple H’s music plays and he miraculously shows up at the right time. Hunter tells Kurt he has to do his job. Stephanie is an executive and the commissioner of Raw.

Kurt says that he thought Hunter was not here.

Hunter says he is here and don’t worry about where he is. He tells Kurt to do his job.

Kurt says that Stephanie is an executive but she also has a contract as a WWE Superstar. Kurt tells Stephanie that she will be facing Ronda at Wrestlemania. There is someone else with a second contract and it is you Triple H. Kurt says that he already told Hunter if he did anything, he was going to come after him. It will not be Stephanie McMahon versus Ronda Rousey, it will be Triple H and Stephanie McMahon versus Ronda Rousey and him.

Stephanie screams at Kurt but not loud enough to be heard by the microphones. Stephanie is about to slap Kurt, but Ronda blocks it.

Triple H tells Ronda to calm down. He says they are going to get out of the ring and . . .

Hunter tries to sucker punch Kurt but Kurt blocks it and he punches Hunter. Hunter gets a boot up but Kurt with a drop toe hold and he tries for the ankle lock but Hunter kicks him into the turnbuckles. Stephanie hits Ronda from behind.

Hunter goes for a pedigree on Angle but Angle escapes and he applies the ankle lock and grapevines the leg. Stephanie pulls Hunter to safety.

Ronda pulls Stephanie back into the ring. Ronda gets Stephanie up for a Samoan drop.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Asuka versus Nia Jax

Asuka with forearms but Nia sends Asuka into the turnbuckles. Nia with a few splashes into the corner followed by a running hip strike. Nia with a head butt and biel that sends Asuka to the floor. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is asked about this match and she says that this is Asuka’s night. She says that Nia is worried and she hopes the EMTs are on site because Nia might end the streak and her career. They return to the ring and Nia with a back breaker. Asuka with an Octopus but Nia is able to get out. Asuka goes for a sunset flip but Nia picks Asuka up by the hair and pushes her away. Nia with an Irish whip and Asuka goes to the turnbuckles but Nia with a forearm and hits a version of Eye of the Storm as we go to commercial. We are back and Nia with a cobra clutch. We see footage from the commerical when Nia power bombs Asuka into the ring post. Back in the ring, Asuka with a hip attack for a near fall. Nia puts Asuka into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Nia gets Asuka on her shoulders but Asuka with elbows to escape. Nia with a Samoan drop but Asuka gets her foot on the rope to break the referee’s count. Nia with punches to Asuka. Nia gets Asuka up again and she presses Asuka over her head and drops Asuka face first on the mat. Asuka moves when Nia goes for a leg drop. Asuka with a cross arm breaker and Nia tries to get to her feet and she picks up Asuka and hits a power bomb but Asuka has Nia in a triangle. Nia picks up Asuka and runs her into the turnbuckles and Asuka holds on to the triangle. Nia is about to pass out but she gets Asuka’s shoulders on the mat but Asuka keeps one off to avoid a count. Nia gets Asuka on the ropes and Asuka floats into a cross arm breaker. Nia finally taps out. Winner: Asuka We see Alexa in the back with Mickie and Alexa has a blank look on her face. After the match, Nia gets up and the crowd gives her an ovation for her performance. We go to commercial. Match Number Two: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Sheamus and Cesaro in an If The Revival Win, they face The Bar at Wrestlemania Match

Sheamus and Dawson start things off and Sheamus with a side head lock take down. Sheamus with a shoulder tackle and then he poses with Cesaro. Cesaro tags in and they hit a double thrust kick. Sheamus tags back in and he punches Dawson. Dawson is sent to the apron and he stops Sheamus from connecting with the forearms. Dawson with punches and he drops Sheamus on the top rope. Wilder stops Sheamus from hitting White Noise and then Wilder with a sunset flip for a near fall. Cesaro and Dawson tag in and Dawson with a gourdbuster for a near fall. Cesaro goes to the floor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus kicks Dawson and tags in Cesaro for an elbow from the turnbuckles. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Dawson and gets a near fall. Dawson with a jaw breaker and Wilder tags in. Wilder with a drop kick to the back of the knee followed by a drop kick from Dawson. Wilder gets a near fall. Wilder with kicks and then Dawson tags in and kicks Sheamus in the arm. Dawson chokes Sheamus in the ropes. Sheamus and Dawson exchange punches but Dawson with an arm bar. Sheamus with a back body drop and Cesaro tags in. Wilder tries to interfere. Dawson with a DDT for a near fall.

Cesaro with an Irish whip and European uppercut. Sheamus tags in and hits a shoulder in teh corner followed by a knee lift. Cesaro tags in and Dawson avoids Sheamus who goes into the ring post. Wilder tags in and they hit a powerplex for a near fall. Dawson tags in and Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Wilder. Cesaro hits the Gotch Style Neutralizer for the three count.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

We take a look at the new Strangers Movie, but with WWE wrestlers mixed in.

We go to commercial.

We are back, and after a week, so is John Cena.

John says he is here tonight on Raw to talk to everyone about Smackdown. He says this is a difficult subject but he wants everyone to listen. It is because he found his road to Wrestlemania. That is why Kurt Angle granted him this time to talk about Smackdown. Kurt understands the importance of Fastlane. As the only free agent in WWE, the right to compete on Raw and Smackdown is a privilege. John says some are wondering why isn’t he doing this on Smackdown.

John mentions the Six Pack Challenge and with what he is going to say, there is no way that the other men in the match will let him speak uninterrupted. John says a record that has stood in the WWE for nearly 20 years will be broken. John says it is tough to talk about that, even himself. The truth is brutal but it has to be said. John says IT WILL HAPPEN. This Sunday, at Fastlane, John says he will win the WWE Championship for the 17th time. All records are made to be broken, even the ones we hold so close. He will do it because it is his only road to Wrestlemania.

He has been told that he has not earned these opportunity and the only reason he is here is to hold people back. John says he was not given success, he was given a chance. He has earned that opportunity. He beat AJ Styles to get into this match. He says he has not and will never hold anyone back. When he wins on Sunday, the critics will come from everywhere that he robbed AJ Styles of a Wrestlemania moment. He says he wants AJ to make a greater moment and use your rematch clause to make it a Triple Threat Match so it will be John Cena versus Shinsuke Nakamura versus AJ Styles at Wrestlemania.

Goldust’s music plays and he appears on the stage.

Goldust makes his way to the ring and he quotes On The Waterfront about being a contender. There is your leading man, John Cena. Goldust says he has always had a dream of sharing the silver screen with someone like you, John. The dreams of soaking in the spotlight at Wrestlemania. That dream begins with me . . . stopping John Cena from going to Wrestlemania. All of his dreams never had that perfect ending story. They have been taken from him, just like that. All of his dreams. Dreams of pretty little rainbows have turned to gray and very very evil. That ends today. You want to go to Wrestlemania and compete for the WWE Title, that is your dream.

Goldust says he is taking control right now of this here silver screen as your new director for this epic motion picture. Tonight, your dreams will certain be . . . SHATTERED.

Goldust punches Cena.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Goldust versus John Cena

The match is joined in progress and Cena with punches but Goldust with a reverse atomic drop and running boot to the head for a near fall. Goldust works on the back. Goldust with another reverse atomic drop but both men with clotheslines and both men go down. Cena misses a charge into the corner when Goldust moves and Goldust gets a near fall. Goldust punches Cena. Goldust goes for a flourish but Cena gets to his feet. Goldust with a power slam for a near fall.

Goldust with a punch but Cena with a reverse chin lock. Goldust with a low kick when the referee was out of position but Goldust can only get a near fall. Cena with two flying shoulder tackles followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb and Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena with an Attitude Adjustment for the three count.

Winner: John Cena

Kurt Angle is in the back and he is on his phone when Elias plays into the area. Elias says he know that Kurt has had a busy night. Elias suggests that they cancel the Symphony of Destruction Match because music should bring people together. Kurt says he will consider it and he has considered that the match is still on. Elias tells Kurt that what happens to Braun is on him. Kurt says that the match is going to be Falls Count Anywhere. Bayley walks in the back as we go to commercial. We are back and it is time to see a feature on the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, Hillbilly Jim. We see what happened last week when Bayley refused to take the tag from Sasha during last week’s six woman tag match. Bayley is asked about what happened last week and whether it was sending a message or ending a friendship. Bayley says the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber were every woman for themselves. Before Bayley can say any more, she is interrupted by Paige’s music and she is joined by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Paige congratulates Bayley for finally growing a backbone. She says that Bayley is a big girl now. She says that Bayley pushed away the only person who cares about you. There is strength in numbers and it will lengthen your career if you have someone with you. Match Number Four: Bayley versus Mandy Rose They lock up and Bayley with a waist lock. Mandy with an elbow and a single leg take down. Bayley kicks Mandy away and Mandy with a cartwheel and drop kick. Bayley with a wrist lock and she works on the arm. Bayley with an arm bar. Mandy catches Bayley on a leap frog attempt and Mandy runs Bayley into the turnbuckles. Mandy with a slam and she gets a near fall. Bayley runs Mandy into the corner and connects with shoulders. Bayley with a running elbow into the corner. Mandy goes to the floor and we go to commercial. We are back and Mandy with a reverse chin lock. We see footage from the commercial break when Mandy hit a catapult into the middle rope. Mandy with kicks and a delayed vertical suplex attempt but Bayley lands on her feet. Mandy with a punch for a near fall. Bayley with forearms and a back slide for a near fall. Bayley with an inside cradle for a near fall. Mandy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Mandy with punches to Bayley and she gets another near fall. Mandy tries for another catapult into the ropes but Bayley kicks Mandy away. Bayley sends Mandy to the apron and hits a cutter in the ropes. Bayley with running double sledges and a cross body followed by punches. Bayley sends Mandy into the turnbuckles and hits a Saito suplex. Bayley goes to the turnbuckles but Sonya gets on the apron to try to distract her. Bayley with a corkscrew back elbow. Sonya gets on the apron and Bayley with a forearm. Mandy with a rolulp but Bayley gets the three count. Winner: Bayley After the match, Sonya and Mandy attack Bayley. Sasha Banks comes to the ring and she stops Sonya and Mandy. Sonya, Mandy, and Paige go to the back while Sasha stays in the ring with Bayley. Sasha raises Bayley’s arm and Sasha tries to hug Bayley, but Bayley pushes her away and leaves the ring. We go to commercial. We are back with a look back at the match between Asuka and Nia Jax. Nia is in the locker room being checked out. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James stop by and Alexa asks Mickie if she can have a moment alone with Nia. Alexa says that she knows Nia is disappointed. You lost at Elimination Chamber so you are not going to Wrestlemania and then you lost tonight. Alexa says that Nia must be disappointed in herself. Alexa tells Nia not to feel like a failure or that you let your family down. You have friends. Alexa says that Nia might not be on Wrestlemania this year, but she will be next year. Think about what you have accomplished and overcome. You have been an outcast your entire life. You have been scorned because you have been bigger than everyone else. Alexa tells Nia that she sees how people look at Nia in the airport. You might be a quitter, but you cannot let this get you down. If you do, everyone will lose respect for you. We take a look back at how Ronda Rousey completed the trip tik on her road to Wrestlemania. We see what happened last week between Elias and Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman says that he knows Elias is sweating bullets because tonight you find out about his symphony of destruction. He says he is not done with Elias and tonight is the start of his countdown to extinction. Elias walks in the back as we go to commercial. We are back and Elias is on the stage with a piano. He says he is the living among the dead. Everything he does and everything he says. He has a question for everyone and wants to know who wants to walk with Elias. He says he loves symphonies. They are classy and sophisticated. The opposite of this scumbag town. He says that he has mastered many instruments and he is not a one trick pony like Braun Strowman. Elias plays the drums. Braun may be a Monster among men, but he is living in Elias’ world. Braun will find out that WWE stands for Walk with Elias. Elias says he has a song for Braun and it will be the last one before you walk with Elias. Elias demands a proper introduction. The lights go out and then back on but he is not in the ring. Elias runs to the back. Elias leaves the arena and goes into the garage. Elias starts his car but it does not move when he puts it in reverse. Elias looks in the rear view mirror and Braun is stopping the car. Braun says he is not finished with him. Elias runs back into the arena and Braun follows. Match Number Five: Elias versus Braun Strowman in a Symphony of Destruction Falls Count Anywhere Match Elias comes through the entrance and so does Braun so the match starts. Braun kicks Elias and sends him into the apron. They return to the ring. Elias grabs his stool but Braun with a forearm to the back. Braun biels Elias across the ring and hits a splash into the corner. Braun with a forearm across the chest. Braun gets Elias up but Elias escapes and Elias clips Braun a few times. Elias hits Braun in the back with a guitar. Elias with punches and a running hip to the head. Elias goes up top and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Elias goes for Drift Away but Braun with a punch and Elias goes to the floor. Elias tries to crawl away but Braun kicks him in the ribs. Braun drags Elias to the announce table and Braun does some redecorating. Braun picks up Elias but Elias rakes the eyes. Braun sends Elias into the matrix board and then into some guitars on the stage. Braun with a double sledge to the back. Braun sees the bass and picks it up and hits Elias in the back with it. Braun puts Elias under the piano. Braun decides to take some time to play the piano. Braun picks up the piano and drops it on Elias. Braun picks up the piano and pushes it away to get the three count. Winner: Braun Strowman Elias is put on a stretcher after what happened to him. We go to commercial. We are back and we are told about the April 27th show in Saudi Arabia with a 50 man Royal Rumble match. Match Number Six: Rhyno (with Heath Slater) versus Bray Wyatt Bray attacks Rhyno as the bell rings but Wyatt with a kick and clothesline. Bray leans and looks at Slater from the apron. Wyatt hits Sister Abigail for the three count. Winner: Bray Wyatt After the match, Slater tries to go get Rhyno but Wyatt lays on top of Rhyno and Slater leaves the ring. Bray tells Matt to come out and show his face. He calls him a coward. Bray says the Great War is far from over. Matt appears on the TitanTron and he conquers that the Great War is not over. It cannot happen within the WWE. There is only one battlefield that can handle this cosmic combat, the Hardy Compound. Matt says that the battleground has been set for annihilation and he tells Bray to prepare for Final Deletion. Miz walks in the back with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as we go to commercial. We are back and Miz is in the ring with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas and it is time for the Mizzies, even though the crowd says it is MizTV. Miz says the Mizzies honor the greatest in WWE. They honor true greatness, not movies that no one saw before. The real Darkest Hour is that The Shape of Water won over The Marine 5. Get Out? That is what Kurt Angle should do as General Manager of Raw. Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri should be Three Billboards outside New Orleans with this face. It is time for the first award. The Superstar that is the best at patting themselves on the back. The nominees are Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, and Finn Balor. The winners are Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Miz says they will not be able to accept their awards because they were not invited. The next Mizzie is Best Decision by a Raw General Manager. The nominees are Kurt Angle for bringing his bastard son to Raw, Kurt Angle for letting Finn Balor and Seth Rollins into the Elimination Chamber Match, or Kurt Angle for not naming an opponent for The Intercontinental Champion at Wrestlemania. The winner is Kurt Angle. Kurt cannot accept the award because he was too busy sucking up to Ronda Rousey. Having a Mizzie on your resume is good for you when you do not have a job after Wrestlemania. Miz says it is time for a LIfetime Achievement Mizzie. It goes to the workhorse of the WWE. The man who will be in the main event wherever he is on the card. Seth Rollins interrupts the announcement and he makes his way to the stage. Seth says he was enjoying the Mizzies, but the people of Milwaukee were begging to play him off since he was dragging. Finn Balor’s music plays and he comes out next to Seth and asks if he is done. Seth says this is two weeks in a row and he asks if he is following him. Finn says he is out to do one better than Seth. Miz says that neither of you deserve a title match against him. Whether it is lasting 65 minutes or having a great performance in the Elimination Chamber because you lose. The only person who does it better than you is Finn Balor because he held the Universal Title for one day. You can talk about how over you are, but this is not Japan. To be over, you need more than a hand sign that isn’t even yours. You two think you are so special because you beat him in a two on one handicap match. Why not do something big tonight. Miz says that he challenges them to face him, Curtis, and Bo. Seth says if that is what it takes to shut him up, then he is on. Match Number Seven: Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas, versus Seth Rollins and Finn Balor Balor and Axel start things off and Balor with a snap mare into an arm bar. Axel with punches and a sunset flip but Balor rolls through and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Balor with an arm bar. Seth applauds Balor and asks to be tagged in and he hits a double sledge from the turnbuckles. Axel with a kick and he sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. Bo tags in and Rollins kicks Axel and sends him to the floor. Rollins with a drop kick to Dallas. Bo hits Rollins from behind and tags in Miz. MIz kicks Rollins and follows with a boot to the head and he gets a near fall. Miz sends Rollins into the turnbuckles and tags in Axel who hits a leap frog neck snap for a near fall. Axel with an arm bar and chin lock. Axel with a drop kick and he tags in Bo who punches Rollins and connects with an elbow to the head for a near fall. Bo with a reverse chin lock. Rollins punches Dallas and chops him. Rollins with a boot and he tags in Balor. Balor punches Dallas and then hits a double stomp after a double leg take down. Balor with a chop followed by an Irish whip and chop. Balor floats over but Bo with a boot. Balor with an enzuigiri and then he sees Miz trying to interfere. Balor avoids Axel, but Dallas with a clothesline on the floor as we go to commercial. We are back and Axel with a forearm but Balor with a Pele Kick. Rollins and Miz tag in and Rollins with a springboard clothesline and enzuigiri. Rollins with a forearm into the corner followed by a suplex and Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins sets for a super kick and he hits a thrust kick. Rollins deals with Axel on the apron and that allows Miz to take advantage. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Axel and Dallas. Rollins clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor. Balor makes the tag when Rollins was getting ready for a suicide dive. Rollins and Balor argue. Rollins with a baseball slide to Dallas and Axel. Balor knocks Miz off the apron and then Balor with a plancha onto Bo and Curtis. Balor with Slingblade to Miz followed by a running drop kick. Balor goes up top and Rollins makes the tag and hits Black Out for the three count. Winners: Seth Rollins and Finn Balor After the match, Kurt Angle comes out and he tells Miz that he has a match at Wrestlemania so it is time to find out who Miz will be facing. You will not facing Seth Rollins and you will not be facing Finn Balor. You will be facing both of them in a Triple Threat Match. We go to commercial. We are back and Paul Heyman makes his way to the ring and he has Brock’s title belt with him. Paul says he did not seek your irrelevant opinion or your affirmation. Paul says he is here to deliver a message on behalf of his client. He is here to set the record straight. He is here tonight and he gets to lay this title down in this ring because Brock Lesnar allows him to put his hands on that title. After Brock Lesnar successfully defends that Universal title on April 8th at Wrestlemania against Roman Reigns. If Brock chooses to defend that title at SummerSlam, he will come back on television and he will lay this title down next to the UFC title as well. Last week, Roman Reigns had a lot to say about Brock Lesnar. He criticized Brock’s schedule. Paul asks Roman what was the biggest victory of your career? It was when you beat the Undertaker last year at Wrestlemania. He says that Roman is one of two to beat Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Did anyone complain about the victory meaning something since Undertaker only wrestled once that year. They did not because that is bulls***. The Undertaker is the Undertaker 365 days a year, so props to you. Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar 365 days a year. You are not beating Brock Lesnar. If Roman Reigns does not like what Paul is saying, Roman Reigns can do something about it next week when he brings out Brock Lesnar. Afa Wrestlemania, you can Sika new one because this one belongs to Brock Lesnar. Last week, Roman Reigns called Brock Lesnar a bitch. Paul says the title belt is Brock’s bitch. She belongs to Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns, you are eyeballing Brock’s bitch and you can’t have her. Roman Reigns, you want to be Universal Champion because your family’s bloodline runs through this business. When you are Universal Champion, this is your bloodline and this bloodline is yours to keep. You will have to take the title out of Brock’s hot, competitive fingers. Brock has always wanted to be numbers one. That is not a belt, that is not a strap, that is not a prop. This is proof that you are number one. Proof that you are better than everyone else. It is proof to show your children that you are the top of the card. You are the number one on the face of this planet and everywhere in the universe. It is not how bad you want the title, it is how bad the title wants you. Here is the sacrifice you have to make. On the Saturday night before Wrestlemania and you get a call that you have to go home because something bad happened to your father. You have to defend the title and then you cannot fly home on a red eye because you need to be on Raw. If you are not needed on Smackdown, then you can go home to be with your family. If you want to be Universal Champion, this title needs you more. You are that title and that title is everything you are. Next week on Raw, his client will be here and you can say whatever you want to his face. You have learned that you don’t want to shoot on the mic with Paul Heyman and you don’t want to shoot in the ring with the current, reigning Undisputed Champion, Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he shows up on the stage. He makes his way to the ring and he gets in Paul’s face. Roman says this is what he is talking about. He said a lot of things last week. Some were harsh but they were true. He thought Brock would show up, but he sends Paul for his rebuttal. He says that Brock really is a bitch. Roman asks for Brock to show up. They aren’t asking for much. They are asking that their champion shows up for work. They don’t want Brock to just show up, they want him to want to be here. Roman says if Brock is going to be in Detroit, Roman says he will be there too. He says that Brock can say whatever he wants to his face but he better not be dressed for a promo segment. He better be dressed for a fight. We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com