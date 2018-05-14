LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – May 14, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring and the crowd is not happy to see him.

We take a look back at what happened last week when Jinder Mahal took a likely victory from Roman during the main event.

Roman waits for the boos to die down and he says last week he got robbed. This time it wasn’t by WWE Management, it was by Jinder Mahal. Roman tells Jinder if he wants to be more relevant than he has ever been in his career, he should come into Roman’s yard and face him like a real man.

Instead of Jinder, it is Kurt Angle who makes his way to the ring.

Kurt says he regrets to tell Roman that Jinder will not be coming out.

Roman wants to know when Kurt started to talk for Jinder.

Kurt says he speaks for WWE Management. Kurt says that when he was denied the opportunity to qualify for Money in the Bank, he was acting emotionally and he was wrong. Kurt says he should have been thinking logically because that is what is best for business. Kurt points out that Jinder is a former WWE Champion so he will get a chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank match against Bobby Lashley and Elias.

Roman says he should be added to make it a Fatal Four Way and then he can qualify for the Money in the Bank.

Kurt says that will not happen because he will not have any more opportunities. Kurt says that Roman got screwed last week and at the Greatest Royal Rumble when the referee made a bad judgment call.

Roman says he knows that Kurt is doing what he has to do because of his family. Roman says that now he will do what he has to do.

Roman goes to the back.

We see Roman looking around for Jinder Mahal and he sees Jinder. Jinder pushes Sunil in the way but Roman stops Sunil. Jinder with punches and kicks to Roman as he sends Roman into the wall and then into a trash bin. Roman sends Jinder into the wall and then he sends him into some popcorn and bananas. Roman sends Jinder into the wall and guardrails. Roman sends a case into Jinder and then they fight to the stage.

Roman with an uppercut and then he sets for a Superman Punch and he connects.

Officials come out to stop Roman from inflicting any further damage on Mahal.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Title

Owens with a kick and forearms followed by punches. Owens with a chop and kicks. The referee warns Owens and Owens with punches to the midsection. Owens with shoulders in the corner followed by an Irish whip. Rollins comes out of the corner with a clothesline and then he chops and punches Owens. Rollins with kicks in the corner as the referee makes his count. Rollins with a chop. Owens goes to the floor on an Irish whip. Rollins punches Owens off the apron and Rollins goes for a suicide dive but Owens catches Rollins on his shoulders and he sends Rollins into the ring post.

Owens sends Rollins back into the ring and hits a back senton for a near fall. Owens with a knee to the back and a rear chin lock. Rollins with a jaw breaker but Owens sends Rollins over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens stretches Rollins with his knee in Seth’s back. Owens with a knee to the midsection and he gets Rollins on his shoulders but Rollins gets back to his feet and he sends Kevin to the floor when Owens charges at him. Owens pulls Rollins to the floor and kicks him. Rollins avoids the power bomb on the apron and gets onto the apron. Owens with a kick and Rollins blocks a power bomb. Rollins with a punch and boot.

Rollins with a Falcon Arrow onto the apron and both men fall to the floor. Both men get back in at nine. Owens with a head butt and Rollins with a punch. Owens with a forearm to the back. Rollins with punches and chops. Owens with a knee to stop Rollins. Rollins moves and Owens goes to the floor. Rollins with a suicide dive and then he hits a second one. Rollins sends Owens back into the ring and he hits a springboard clothesline.

Rollins with a running forearm and a boot when Owens charges at him. Rollins with a Blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins sets for the V Trigger but Owens escapes. Owens with a DDT for a near fall. Owens stomps on Rollins’ hand and then he sets for a pop up power bomb but Rollins lands on his feet. Rollins lands on his feet on a back body drop. Rollins misses Black Out. Owens with a super kick but Rollins with an enzuigiri. Owens with a clothesline for a near fall.

Owens goes up top for a swanton but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins sets for Black Out but Owens moves and he rolls Rollins up but Rollins rolls through and kicks Owens and hits a V Trigger for a near fall. Rollins goes up top and goes for a frog splash but Owens gets his knees up and gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Owens goes up top but Rollins stops him. Owens with a forearm to the back and he sends Rollins to the mat. Rolilns gets back up but Owens with a super fisherman’s buster but Rollins rolls to the floor.

Owens sends Rollins back into the ring and Rollins with Black Out as Owens comes back into the ring. Rollins with the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins (retains Title)

We go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look back at what happened earlier today at the NBC Universal Upfronts.

We see Ronda Rousey being interviewed by Cathy Kelley and Ronda says she has a lot of challenges ahead of her and goals in front of her. Charlotte Flair stops by and Ronda says they have a lot in common. They both wooo but Nia stops by and asks Ronda if she can hold up a title belt and be the Raw Women’s Champion. Ronda says that she would like to have a shot at the title. Nia says that she has a title defense at Money in the Bank and she is challenging Ronda. Ronda mentions that she has only had one match and Nia says she is not challenging anyone else. Ronda accepts.

Kurt Angle is on the phone and he says he cannot believe that Nia made the challenge.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel interrupt and they talk about how he is the best General Manager. Curtis says they want a tag title match. Now that Miz is gone, they will be the A Team.

Kurt says they cannot use that name.

Bo says if that does not work, then what about The B Team. Curtis and Kurt wonder what that means. Bo says it means Best.

Kurt says that they haven’t won a tag match and you want a title match. You lost last week.

Bo says they might not have that many wins as the MizTourage, the B Team is undefeated. Curtis wants to know how Kurt can keep their best team from the titles. Kurt agrees to give them a match if they don’t bother him the rest of the night.

Match Number Two: No Way Jose versus Baron Corbin versus Bobby Roode in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Corbin punches Jose and Roode and then he goes to the floor to send Jose into the ring steps. Roode punches Corbin but Corbin with an Irish whip. Roode floats over and hits a running forearm. Roode with a running clothesline into the corner but Corbin avoids the neck breaker. Roode with a boot to the head followed by a Blockbuster for a near fall. Corbin drops Roode on the top rope.

Jose with a running forearm to Corbin as we go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock on Roode while Jose is outside the ring. Roode with punches and a chop to Corbin but Corbin with a side slam on Roode for a near fall. Jose is knocked off the apron by Corbin and Corbin goes to the floor. Corbin sends Jose into the ringside barrier and then he returns to the ring to kick Roode. Jose punches Corbin and Corbin with an Irish whip but Corbin slides around the ring post and back into the ring to clothesline Roode when Jose moves. Jose with a punch and boot to Corbin.

Jose goes to the turnbuckles for a cross body but Roode breaks up the cover. Jose with an Irish whip but Roode but Roode with a boot. Roode with a spinebuster on Jose for a near fall. Corbin punches Roode and puts him on the turnbuckles. Jose with a forearm to Corbin’s back and Jose climbs the turnbuckles. Roode punches Jose off the turnbuckles and Roode goes up top and hits a clothesline.

Roode looks around for the GLORIOUS DDT but Corbin gets on the apron and Rood knocks Corbin down. Jose with a rollup on Roode for a near fall. Jose clotheslines Roode over the top rope to the floor. Corbin with a forearm to Jose to send him to the mat. Corbin comes off the apron with a clothesline to Roode. Corbin runs into a boot but Corbin with a chokebreaker for a near fall. Corbin with forearms to Jose. Corbin sets for a chokebreaker on Roode but Roode counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Corbin with Deep Six on Roode for a near fall when Jose breaks up the cover.

Corbin runs Jose into the corner and then hits splashes on Roode and Jose. Corbin hits the ring post when Roode moves. Roode with the GLORIOUS DDT for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Roode (advances to Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens stops Kurt Angle and he demands another match. Kurt says he does not get another chance. Kevin tells Kurt to do something or he will call Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt tells Kevin he is tired of him making threats. Kevin says this is reality.

Jinder Mahal is in the medical office and Jinder demands that that match be canceled so he can wrestle. Kurt says this is the last night of qualifying matches and keeping Jinder out of the match is best for business. Jinder demands to be taped up.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Fandango and Tyler Breeze versus Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Breeze and Bo start things off and they lock up. Dallas with a rollup for a near fall. Breeze with a back slide for a near fall. Breeze with another rollup for a near fall. Breeze with an inside cradle and Axel breaks it up and pulls Bo to the floor. Breeze with a drop kick and he takes a swing at Axel. Bo hits Breeze from behind and Axel tags in and hits a DDT for a near fall. Axel with a reverse chin lock. Bo tags in and hits a series of knee drops and gets a near fall. Bo with a reverse chin lock.

Tyler with a belly-to-back suplex and both men are down. Axel and Fandango tag in and Fandango with jabs and a clothesline. Fandango with a reverse atomic drop to Dallas followed by a tornado DDT on Axel for a near fall. Axel with a rollup for a near fall. Fandango with a power slam for a near fall. Fandango goes up top and Dallas attacks Breeze on the floor. Fandango misses and Alabama Jam and Bo tags in and they hit a belly-to-back suplex and neck breaker combination for the three count on Fandango.

Winners: Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

After the match, Bo and Curtis are interviewed about their victory. Curtis screams that just happened. Bo says that anything is possible. Curtis tells Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy that they are coming for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Natalya versus Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

Ember and Logan start things off. They lock up and Logan with a take down. Ember with a head scissors from a handstand. Moon lands on her feet on a hip toss and Moon with an arm drag. Sasha with a running double knee strike for a near fall. Logan with punches and a head butt. Sasha with a Thesz Press and punches. Sasha sends Sarah into the turnbuckles. Sarah sends Sasha to the mat and then runs her into the corner. Ruby tags in and kicks Sasha and punches her. Ruby with punches and Liv tags in. Sarah tags in as well and Liv with a punch. Ruby tags in and they try for a double suplex but Sasha lands on her feet and she takes care of Ruby and Sarah. The Riott Squad tries to go into the ring together but Natalya and Ember join Sasha in the ring so they stay on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha and Natalya with a double suplex on Liv. Liv with a take down and she stands on Natalya’s back. Natalya runs Liv into the corner and Sasha tags in. Sasha with a wrist lock. Liv with a kick and Sarah tags in but Sasha with a hip toss to Liv and a drop kick to Logan. Sasha puts Logan in the ropes and Ruby distracts Sasha to allow Sarah to connect with a knee and get a near fall. Sarah slams Sasha’s head into the mat.

Ruby tags in and punches Sasha. Sasha with a jaw breaker but Ruby with a clothesline for a near fall. Liv tags in and she goes to the turnbuckles and Sasha is sent into her knees and then Morgan with a bulldog for a near fall. Liv with a Japanese Stranglehold. Liv with a drop kick for a near fall. Ruby tags in and she kicks Sasha and connects with shoulders in the corner. Sasha avoids Ruby and Liv tags in. Liv knocks Ember off the apron and Sasha with a rollup and she tags in Natalya.

Natalya with a clothesline and side Russian leg sweep. Natalya knocks Logan off the apron and then she hits a slingshot atomic drop on Liv followed by a drop kick. Natalya with a discus clothesline and then she tries for the Sharpshotoer and Ember stops Ruby. Ruby and Ember are down on the floor. Liv with a rollup for a near fall and then she gets a near fall with an enzuigiri.

Logan is sent over the top rope to the floor. Sasha with Meteora onto Logan. Ember with a suicide dive onto Ruby. Natalya with a Sharpshooter on Liv and Liv taps out.

Winners: Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks

We get comments from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Drew says the locker room has gone soft. They have a banquet full of pigs stuffing their faces at the trough. Ziggler talks about the choreographed entrances. Drew says that the hunger is gone in their eyes and they are here to remind them of that. Drew says that they are here to flip the table over.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder versus Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in a Non Title Match

Wilder and Hardy start things off and Wilder with a wrist lock. Hardy with a reversal and arm wringer. Wilder escapes and he says that was wonderful. Hardy with forearms and Wyatt tags in. Hardy with a clothesline into the corner and Wyatt with a clothesline. Wyatt with a forearm to the back while Axel and Dallas take notes. Dawson tags in and Wyatt with an Irish whip but Dawson moves on the splash. Wyatt looks back and Dawson does not know what to do. Wyatt with a punch and back senton. Hardy tags in and hits a belly-to-back suplex while Wyatt hits a running head butt. Wilder tags in and he drop kicks Hardy in the back of the knee.

Wilder sends Hardy into the turnbuckles and sends him into the tree of woe. Dash and Scott with punches to the knee. Dawson tags in and hits a dragon screw as he applies a step over toe hold. Wilder tags in and he puts the leg in the ropes and wraps it in the ropes.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Credit: PWinsider.com