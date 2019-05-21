WWE RAW Results – May 20, 2019

We are in Albany, New York and your announcers are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young.

We start off with the man who fought hard for a few seconds to earn the Money in the Bank briefcase. He is joined by Paul Heyman.

We see a video of what happened with Brock during Money in the Bank.

Paul Heyman introduces himself and his client. Paul says he can hear the hatred and paranoia permeating through the room. Think of the conspiracy theories running through your heads. Brock has heard the conspiracy theory that he hatched this plan once Sami Zayn got Braun Strowman out of the ladder match. How do you sneak Brock Lesnar into an arena? Somehow, Sami was lured, beaten up, and hung upside down. Then someone with the right political advantage was able to negotiate to add Brock as the eighth man in the ladder match. With these conspiracy theories, you give us too much credit. Why not blame Lesnar for the Kennedy assassination.

This is how it goes. If I was the WWE or Universal Champion, I am a paranoid man right now. When Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston show up at a WWE event, they are vulnerable to the greatest assassin in WWE who literally has a contract on their championship reigns.

If I was Seth Rollins, any time I show up on Raw, or a pay per view event, or walks into an arena, he has to be paranoid that Brock will jump him. Paul says his father told him that just because you are paranoid, the whole world is not against you. The good news Seth is that the whole world is not against you, the bad news is that Brock Lesnar is against you and Brock has a contract that demands that you defend the title any time he wants to.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Seth says he should be in a great mood because he was in the fight of his life last night against AJ Styles and he won. Seth says he is not in a good mood because he has to come out and see this. Brock Lesnar with the Money in the Bank contract. Seth says he is out here to be a champion who inspires people. A champion that Brock never had the guts to be. Seth says he cannot do that when Brock has that contract over his head. Seth says he beat Brock at Wrestlemania and he can beat Brock again and he does not want to wait. Seth tells Brock to cash in so it can be Brock versus him tonight.

Seth and Brock get face to face and Paul tells everyone not to encourage him. Paul says Seth is sitting here like the sword of Damocles is over your head but this is Brock’s game of Antici . . . pation which means you have to wait until Brock feels like cashing in the briefcase. You should be used to waiting Seth Rollins. It is like waiting around 7 hours at Wrestlemania for your girlfriend to main event the show that you dreamt of main eventing.

Brock and Seth push each other and Paul tries to avoid getting beaten up by Seth.

Paul asks if Seth is even worthy of getting in the ring with Brock again. How do you know that he will cash in the contract against you? Maybe Brock wants a new challenge. Maybe it is a new day for Brock Lesnar. What about Brock Lesnar versus Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston comes out and he says he is out here to cement his legacy as WWE Champion. When it is all said and done, he wants to be remembered as one of the best WWE Champions of all time. He cannot do that unless he beats the best night in and night out. Kofi congratulates Brock on becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, but if you are going to cash in that contract tonight, Kofi says Brock will have to cash it in on him.

Paul says we have the Universal Champion and WWE Champion and you are both auditioning to have a main event match for your title against Brock.

Paul says you are not done for the evening and since you two will most likely be out here tonight, Brock and the contract ain’t going anywhere. Paul says stay tuned, the beast is yet to come.

We see a vehicle pull into the arena and Mick Foley emerges with the new title belt. Mick is stopped by Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and Titus O’Neil as they try to look at the new title belt.

Sami Zayn complains to Bobby Lashley about having to face Braun Strowman tonight. Sami says he will soften up Braun for Bobby in a few weeks. Bobby says he will not help Sami and he wishes Sami luck.

Braun Strowman snarls into the camera while we see Sami make his way into the ring.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston walk in the back and Seth tells Kofi to be careful what they are getting themselves into. They see Triple H and ask why Paul said they were not done. Hunter says they were impressive last night so they will be a tag team against Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

Match Number One: Sami Zayn versus Braun Strowman

Braun chases Sami into the crowd before the bell rings and Braun chases Sami to the back. Braun tells Sami he cannot run from him. Braun sees something and walks towards it. He sees Bobby Lashley and Sami punches Braun from the side. Sami is sent into a laundry cart. Sami starts to crawl away and Braun stares at Bobby. Sami tells Bobby to do something and Braun tells Bobby he will deal with him later. They fight back to the gorilla position but Sami puts chairs in the way to stop Braun’s path of destruction.

They make their way back into the arena and Braun has Sami on his shoulder. Sami sends Braun into the ring post and then Sami pushes Braun into the ring post again. Braun stops Sami from sending him into the ring steps and Braun sends Sami into the ringside barrier.

They enter the ring and Braun misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post.

The referee calls for the bell and Braun with a clothesline. Braun sends Sami to the floor and follows. Braun with a running shoulder tackle to Sami. Braun with a running power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss is in the back with Nikki Cross and we find out that Alexa will be talking to Becky Lynch on A Moment of Bliss.

Lars Sullivan walks in the back as we go to commercial.

Charly Caruso is in the ring and she is joined by Lars Sullivan.

Lars is asked about his unparalleled path of destruction and we see a video package.

Lars is asked what are his goals, but just like Elias, Lars is interrupted, but The Lucha House Party.

The Lucha House Party surrounds the ring on three sides and Lars goes after Kalisto and Kalisto with an enzuigiri. Dorado and Metalik with a springboard double drop kick. Kalisto with a springboard drop kick followed by a triple drop kick that sends Lars to the floor. Lars catches Kalisto on a pescado attempt and Lars sends Kalisto into the apron face first. Lars is taken out by Dorado and Metalik. Lars with a clothesline to Dorado and a shoulder tackle to Metalik. Dorado with forearms to Lars but Lars with Freak Accident. Lars sets for a running sit out power bomb on Droado but Metalik and Kalisto make the save and pull Dorado to safety.

We take a look at the Universal Title Match from Money in the Bank.

AJ Styles is talking to a production assistant in the back as we go to commercial.

We see what happened to Ricochet last night when he was tossed over the ropes through a ladder.

We see Cesaro telling Ricochet he deserved to be hurt after last night. Ricochet says he would do it again. Cesaro tells Ricochet to get some ice and take the night off. Ricochet says he is fine. Cesaro tells the doc to tape him up.

Match Number Two: Ricochet versus Cesaro

Cesaro sends Ricochet into the corner and Ricochet with punches. Cesaro with a high back body drop to Ricochet. Ricochet goes to the floor. Cesaro tries to send Ricochet into the ring post but Ricochet escapes and sends Cesaro into the ring post. Ricochet with an Asai Moonsault off the ring post onto Cesaro. Ricochet goes for a pescado but Cesaro catches Ricochet and drops him on the apron.

We are back and Cesaro with a bow and arrow. Ricochet with punches and then Ricochet gets on Cesaro’s shoulders but is sent to the mat but lands on his feet. Ricochet with a satellite head scissors followed by a Fosbury Flop onto Cesaro. Ricochet sends Cesaro back into the ring and Ricochet goes for a cross body but Cesaro with a European uppercut to stop him. Cesaro with a back breaker from a military press followed by the Gotch Style Neutralizer for the three count.

Winner: Cesaro

Charly Caruso is in the back with AJ Styles.

She asks him about coming close to beating Seth Rollins and what is next. AJ says it means he goes back to square one. He has a lot of hard work ahead of him. He likes working hard for something. AJ says he can beat Seth Rollins, but not last night. Seth was the better man and he lost fair and square. There is a reason why Seth is the Universal Champion.

Baron Corbin interrupts with mocking clapping. Baron says he hopes we are not hearing AJ talking about being able to do it the next time. Baron tells AJ he lost and he failed.

AJ says this is coming from the man who squandered the Money in the Bank briefcase while losing his job as General Manager.

Baron says he pinned Seth Rollins two weeks ago and he never should have had the opportunity to face Seth. Baron says it is a slap in the face.

AJ says that it is not a slap in the face that he did not get the match, but this is a slap in the face and AJ slaps Baron.

Baron tells AJ that he will pay for that.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi Kingston and Mick Foley are in the back talking as Michael Cole mentions the new title that Mick Foley is holding.

Roman Reigns is in the ring and before he can speak, he is interrupted by Shane McMahon’s music and Shane shuffles on the stage.

Shane reminds Roman that the yard is this big, compared to the best in the world. Shane says he proved his point in a brutal steel cage match where he had his hand held high in victory. Shane says he is officially done with the Miz. That means his focus is going somewhere else and it is on Roman. Shane says he cannot get out of his mind what Roman did to the Chairman of this company, Vincent K. McMahon. Shane asks Roman what type of man hits another man’s father in cowardly fashion like that. Shane tells Roman he disgusts him.

Roman says he hates spoiled rich kids. You said a whole lot of crap but we heard that you are done with the Miz and since Roman is done with Elias, his card is open.

Shane says Roman is not done with Elias and one fluke victory does not end it.

Roman says he does not see Elias, so if Shane has a beef with him, then they can squash it tonight.

Shane says his body brutally went through that steel cage match. Shane says let’s not leave it up to them, but leave it up to the crowd. Shane asks if they want to see him face Roman Reigns. Shane takes off his jacket and he walks to the ring but then says that is not happening. It is not happening tonight. Shane says he does what all spoiled rich kids and he controls his destiny. He does what he wants when he wants. Shane reminds Roman he is his boss and he is in control.

Drew McIntyre comes out. Shane says thinking of the challenge, it is still not happening tonight. Shane accepts the challenge and it will happen at Super Showdown. The last thing you will be hearing after waking up from being unconscious is that Shane is the winner of the match.

Roman tells Shane after the match, he will say what everyone says, that they got their ass kicked by Roman Reigns.

Becky Lynch is in the back with her title belt and we are reminded that she will be Alexa’s guest tonight.

Brock Lesnar is in the back while Paul wipes down the briefcase.

We see Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in the back and Shane is asked about his match against Roman at Super Showdown. Miz stops by and he asks Shane if he thinks he is done with him. Drew says they know that Shane is done with him. If you have a problem with Shane, you have a problem with Drew. Miz says if Shane is done with him, then he will come after Drew.

Scott Dawson says if you want to see who is the best tag team, do it in the ring. It is time to stop playing games.

Match Number Three: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Wilder attacks Jimmy before the bell rings and Dawson with a leg drop off the turnbuckles. Dawson sends Jimmy to the floor and Wilder with a clothesline. Wilder tags in and they send Jimmy into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Wilder with a punch and European uppercut. Dawson tags in and they hit an assisted suplex and Dawson gets a near fall. Dawson rakes the eyes and connects with an elbow to the nose. Jimmy with a punch to Dawson and then Wilder to get out of the corner. Jey tags in and Jimmy with an elbow to Dawson followed by a double super kick. Wilder is sent to the floor with a double clothesline as we go to commercial.

We are back and Wilder with a reverse chin lock on Jimmy. Jimmy with punches but he lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex and Wilder makes the tag and Dawson stops Jimmy. Jimmy with a dragon whip and both men are down. Jey and Wilder tag in and Jey with clotheslines followed by a thrust kick and uppercut. Jey with a Samoan drop to Wilder and one to Dawson. Jey with a running hip strike on Dawson and then Wilder sends Jey to the apron but Jey with an enzuigiri. Jey with a cross body to Wilder for a near fall.

Wilder is sent to the apron. Wilder goes up top and Jey with a punch. Jey with a chop with Wilder on the turnbuckles. Jey climbs the turnbuckles but Dawson tags in and Wilder gets Jey up for a power bomb and Dawson with an elbow from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Dawson with a European uppercut or two. Jey with a punch and Dawson punches back. They continue to go back and forth. Dawson goes for a backslide but Jey flips off the ropes. Jimmy tags in and they hit a double super kick and Wilder breaks up the cover.

Wilder knocks Jey off the apron. Dash goes to the floor and Dash with a tornado DDT off the ringside barrier. Jimmy with a suicide dive onto Wilder and Dawson gets a near fall with a rollup. Dawson blocks a kick and connects with a punch. Jimmy with a super kick for a near fall. Jimmy goes up top and he leaps over Dash and Dawson with an O’Connor Roll and handful of tights for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Alexa is getting ready for her segment and Nikki Cross stops by. Alexa says that she thought Nikki did a great job replacing her last night, but Nikki didn’t win. Nikki says her hands were on the briefcase. Alexa says she saw that, but you didn’t win. That is okay.

Alexa and Nikki are interrupted by Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder celebrating their victory. Scott says they should be guests on A Moment of Bliss.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Firefly Fun House with the full theme song, but it gets darker as the song slows down and the images become distorted. Bray appears in his mask and he asks to be let in.

Alexa Bliss comes out with Nikki Cross for A Moment of Bliss.

Alexa says tonight is going to be a big one. Alexa says she did not want to risk losing her luggage again so she came prepared. Alexa says that she asked for coffee and wonders where it is from Nikki. Two cups of coffee are brought out and Alexa brings out her guest Becky Lynch.

Alexa welcomes Becky and realizes that Nikki is standing over her shoulder so she tells Nikki to move. Alexa asks if last night was heartbreaking and wants to know how it feels to not be Becky Two Belts any more.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions make their way and Billie asks if we can call Becky Becky Two Belts. Peyton says we have to call her Becky One Belt. Billie says it does not have the same ring to it. Becky looks so sad. Peyton says they still have their two belts.

Becky tells them to shut their faces. Becky says she defended her title more in one night than they have since Wrestlemania. She will take their titles from them.

Lacey Evans makes her way to the talk show set and Lacey says it is a typical man. Never knowing where to give proper credit. You are no longer Becky Two Belts because of her.

Becky says you can talk wearing your granny’s clothes all you want, but the lady got tapped out. You couldn’t get the job done when she could only give you half her attention. Now that she only has the one title, she can devote her whole time to slapping her around. Becky says she can slap all three of them around.

Nikki tells Becky she will be her partner.

Lacey says you are still one too short.

Becky says she will do and Alexa says she didn’t agree to that. Becky tells Alexa she just needs to stand there and look pretty because she will do all of the work.

Match Number Four: Lacey Evans, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce versus Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss (with her coffee)

Becky starts of with Billie and Becky wants Lacey to start. Becky with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Peyton tags in and they lock up. Peyton escapes a slam and pulls Becky to the mat but Becky bridges out of a cover and kicks Peyton. Lacey does not want to tag in and Becky with a drop toe hold and front face lock. Nikki tags in and Peyton pushes Nikki but Peyton falls over Nikki and Nikki with a drop kick. Nikki with an Irish whip and splash into the corner followed by a bulldog for a near fall. Nikki with a kick from the apron and she goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall.

Peyton hits Nikki from behind and Billie tags in. They double team Nikki with kicks and then they pose. Billie with a forearm and Lacey tags in. Lacey with kicks in the corner. Lacey with a hesitation bronco buster and she tags in Peyton who gets a near fall. Peyton with an arm bar and chin lock while Alexa continues to enjoy her beverage. Peyton with a side Russian leg sweep and Peyton returns to the arm bar and chin lock. Peyton sends Nikki into the corner and Lacey tags in. Lacey walks across Nikki’s back and then she applies an arm bar.

Peyton tags in and she Irish whips Nikki but misses a shoulder ino the corner. Becky and Billie tag in and Becky with clotheslines and a drop kick as Lacey leaves. Billie gets a near fall with a rollup. Becky with an exploder and running forearm into the corner. Becky goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. Becky knocks Peyton off the apron and then kicks Billie and hits a leg drop off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss

Mick Foley walks in the back and Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, No Way Jose, EC3, Mojo Rawley, Cedric Alexander, and Naomi are in the back to greet him.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mick Foley makes his way to the ring with the new WWE Championship. He says there is something missing from Raw. Mick says it is time that we revisit those three letters . . . R. . . A . . . W. We need to make Monday Nights raw again. For those superstars looking to step up from experience, it takes a lot to make a mark and be a champion in WWE. Titles is what you breathe, think about, covet, love, and are willing to sacrifice. That is how a legend is born. It is an obsession that consumes you throughout the day. Every single moment of every single hour. Twenty Four hours a day, seven days a week.

Mick introduces the newest title . . . the 24/7 Title. This title is to be defended anytime, any place, anywhere. You don’t have any time off with this title. As long as a referee is on the scene, there can be a match. Falls really count anywhere.

Mick puts the title down and he says starting tonight, the third hour of Raw is about to get mean and nasty and a little dirty. Starting tonight, we are going to crown our first 24/7 Champion. There will be a scramble. Mick says this title is open to every superstar on Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK roster. Maybe there will be a visiting legend battling for this championship.

He who retrieves it achieves it and destiny is looking you straight in the eye.

Match Number Five: WWE 24/7 Championship Scramble

Cedric Alexander, Mojo Rawley, Titus O’Neil, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, No Way Jose, and more make their way to the ring but no one has gotten into the ring.Titus gets into the ring but Mojo with a POUNCE. Cedric with a springboard clothesline to Mjoo. Karl and Luke pull Eric Young and Cedric to the floor. Karl and Luke grab the belt together and EC3 stops him. No Way Jose punches EC3 and they both go to the floor. Drake Maverick gets in the ring and Titus stands on the belt and Titus tosses Drake over the top rope onto everyone.

Titus grabs the belt.

Winner: Titus O’Neil (New Champion)

After the match, Robert Roode rolls up Titus and gets the three count.

Winner: Robert Roode (New Champion)

Everyone chases Roode into the back.

We go to commercial.

We see Robert Roode running in the back and he hides behind some cases. Everyone else chases after Roode and go past him. Roode runs the other way.

Match Number Six: Miz versus Drew McIntyre (with Shane McMahon)

Miz with a side head lock and Drew tosses Miz aside. Miz with punches but Drew with chops. Drew with an Irish whip and Miz floats over. Miz escapes a suplex attempt and hits a jawbreaker. Miz sends Drew over the top rope to the apron and Miz drops Drew on the apron. Miz blocks a kick and sends Drew’s leg into the ringside barrier. Miz sends Drew back into the ring and he goes for a sunset flip but Drew with a punch to stop Miz. Drew sends Miz into the corner and Miz with a drop kick to the knees.

Miz wit punches and he lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Miz with an Awesome Clothesline but Drew grabs Miz and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with a suplex for a near fall. Drew with a chop and he goes to the apron. Drew sets to suplex Miz to the floor but Miz blocks it and Miz with a kick and Miz goes for a sunset flip power bomb to the floor but Drew stays on the apron. Miz clips Drew as he continues to work on the knee. Drew with an elbow and then he crotches Miz on the ringside barrier.

Drew knocks Miz off the ringside barrier into the crowd. Drew suplexes Miz back into the ringside area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew sets for a super Air Raid Crash but Miz counters with a sunset flip power bomb. Miz punches Drew and follows with kicks. Miz with a running double knee strike and he hits a second one. Drew misses a shoulder into the ring post when Miz moves. Miz with an Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a springboard double sledge for a near fall. Miz with kicks to the chest. Drew blocks a round kick but Miz with a rana to counter a power bomb. Drew escapes a Skull Crushing Finale. Drew sets for the reverse Alabama Slam and hits it but can only get a near fall.

Drew misses a splash into the corner and Miz with kicks to the leg. Miz blocks a kick and hits a knee breaker. Miz sets for the figure four but Drew kicks Miz away and Shane with a punch. Drew with a spinebuster for a near fall. Drew misses a Claymore and Miz with a figure four leg lock. Drew chops Miz to force Miz to release the hold. Miz sends Drew to the floor and Miz with a drop kick through the ropes to Drew. Miz goes after Shane but Shane gets into the crowd. Drew goes into the ringside barrier when Miz moves.

Shane hits Miz from behind when the referee was not looking. Miz is sent into the ring and Drew with a Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Shane gets on the mic and he says that he is done with Miz but he has one parting gift. Shane has Drew put Miz in the corner and Shane goes up top and Roman Reigns’ music plays and Shane escapes the ring and Roman with a Superman punch to Drew. Shane escapes Roman.

Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin are chatting but Robert Roode bumps into them and he runs away as everyone follows Robert. Drake hobbles by as well.

Charly is with Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins. They are asked about their match and having to worry about Brock Lesnar. Kofi says as WWE Champion you have to multitask. They know that Brock and Paul are here, but Lashley and Corbin are formidable opponents. Seth says that no one likes Corbin but it does not make them any less dangerous. Charly asks who would Brock choose. Kofi says he has worked so hard to be WWE Champion so he is willing to go to Suplex City and survive there.

Seth refuses to gyrate with Kofi.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look at the finish of the United States Title Match when Samoa Joe’s shoulders were not on the mat.

We go to comments from Samoa Joe after last night’s match. Joe says everyone witnessed what happened last night. He says his shoulders were not on the mat so he never lost the title. Joe says he finds his title around the waist of Rey Mysterio. It is okay. He is not angry and he is not mad. Mistakes are made and it is water under the bridge. You are Rey Mysterio, an honorable and virtuous man. You are a man who would never tarnish your reputation with what happened at Money in the Bank. Joe says he will give Rey the opportunity to do the right thing and give him his title back. Be the man that Joe hopes Dominic grows to be. If you don’t imagine the example he will make of you.

Robert Roode asks for help from R Truth and he gets in the trunk of his car. Everyone asks where did Truth go and he says Roode went that way. They go the other way. Truth opens the trunk and he says they are gone. Truth kicks Roode after Roode sees a referee in the front seat. Truth sends him into the trunk and Truth gets the three count.

Winner: R Truth (new Champion)

Match Number Seven: Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins versus Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in a No Disqualification Match

Baron attacks Seth before the bell rings while Lashley runs Kofi into the wall on the stage.

Seth punches Corbin as the bell rings and Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall but Kofi makes the save. Bobby sends Kofi to the floor and then into the ringside barrier. Corbin with a punch to Rollins. Baron pulls Seth up and he lands on his feet and hits an enzuigiri. Kofi and Lashley tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop and drop kick followed by a jumping clothesline and Boom Drop.

Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Kofi with a forearm to Baron to knock him off the apron. Kofi with a boot to Lashley followed by a double jump cross body for a near fall. Corbin knocks Rollins off the apron. Corbin tags in and Lashley sends Kofi to the floor. Baron and Lashley Irish whip Kofi into the ringside barrier and they do the same to Rollins.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin punches Rollins while Lashley chokes Kofi on the floor. Corbin with a running punch to Rollins. Rollins with Slingblade to Corbin and he punches Lashley off the apron. Rollins with a suicide dive but Corbin catches Rollins and choke slams him on the apron and then sends him into the timekeeper’s area. Corbin puts chairs on top of Rollins. Lashley with a running shoulder to Kofi in the corner. Lashley and Baron put Kofi on the turnbuckles and set for a double superplex. Kofi blocks it and Rollins hits Lashley and Corbin with a chair. Corbin punches Rollins and sends Seth to the apron. Rollins with a springboard knee to Corbin followed by an enzuigiri to Lashley followed by a super kick. Rollins with a kick to Corbin.

Rollins is pulled to the floor by Lashley and Lashley kicks him. Lashley is sent over the top rope by Kofi. Corbin goes over the top rope to the floor when Kofi drops down. Rollins with a suicide dive onto Lashley and then Kofi with a coffin drop onto Lashley and Corbin. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

After the match, Lashley spears Rollins and Kofi. Lashley misses Kofi with the chair and Rollins with a super kick to Lashley.

Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he walks to the ring with Paul Heyman and his briefcase.

Lesnar walks around the ring. Brock gets on the apron but then he returns to the floor. Paul tells Brock you are in their heads. Paul says they come back next week to tell the world who you are going to cash in against.

We go to credits.

