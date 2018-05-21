LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Raw Results – May 21, 2018

Welcome to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring.

Kurt welcomes everyone to Raw and he says Raw has been on a roll lately. He says Ronda Rousey is in the building. She will have her first title match at Money in the Bank against Nia Jax. Tonight, he will be presiding over the contract signing. There will be a Fatal Four Way Qualifying Match for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match . . .

Stephanie McMahon’s music interrupts and she makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie says they have talked many times and after what happened at Wrestlemania, it is all water under the bridge. You are forgiven. Stephanie says she is a leader and a businessperson who will do what is best for business. Stephanie says she has forgiven everything. With her guidance, Kurt can do so much . . . well a little bit better. She says that Kurt has done a phenomenal job since Wrestlemania. She says Kurt needs to listen to her so she will be the one presiding over the contract signing.

Kurt says he could use more room for guidance.

Stephanie says that Kurt has let his emotions get in the way with Roman Reigns. You have given him too much lattitude.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

Roman says if you are going to say something about him, say it to him.

Stephanie says she does not understand Roman’s new attitude with the aggression in his voice. You were the Big Dog and the leader. If you are going to let you Samoan temper get in the way, you might want to look for another line of work.

Roman tells Stephanie that she should watch her tone because he can go to the back and use his Samoan temper to destroy her favorite superstars.

Stephanie says she does not play favorites. She does what is best for business. She is a leader. She manages multiple revenue streams. She does not play favorites. That is beneath her.

Roman mentions Stephanie’s favorite revenue stream . . . Brock Lesnar.

Stephanie says she has taken Roman’s concerns to her father and they have heard every word.

Roman tells her to cut the corporate crap and look into his eyes and speak the truth. You don’t want him near the Universal Title or Money in the Bank Match.

Stephanie reminds Roman that he lost his qualifying match. If you want to take it up with someone, take it up with Jinder Mahal.

Roman says that he already did.

Kevin Owens makes his way to the stage.

Kevin says he feels in debt to Roman because Jinder was not able to compete in his match last week and Kevin grabbed that chance for the Money in the Bank Match. Kevin says winning Money in the Bank is what is best for business. Kevin says he will tell Roman how people feel about him. Kevin says he is willing to tell everyone how he feels about Roman Reigns. Kevin says he likes Roman. He tells the people to stop with the stupid chants and chant ‘Thank You Roman’.

Kevin says as much as he likes Roman, he disagrees with Roman when he said that Stephanie plays favorites. Kevin says he had issues with her father and brother, but she still made Kevin the cornerstone of Raw. It is because she knows talent when she sees it.

Stephanie tells Kevin not to touch her. Stephanie says that he will let Roman work off some of that temper and she is going to let him face Kevin Owens.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Roman Reigns versus Kevin Owens

The match is joined in progress and Roman with a clean break. Owens with a waist lock but Roman with a standing switch and Owens gets away from Roman. Owens with a side head lock. Roman with a side head lock and shoulder tackle that sends Owens to the floor. Roman with an uppercut and punches to Owens. He sends Kevin into the turnbuckles. Roman with punches. Owens with a chop that does nothing to Roman. Owens with a forearm but Roman with a forearm. Roman with punches in the corner and an uppercut.

Roman with a head butt and Irish whip. Roman runs into a boot and Owens goes to the turnbuckles. Roman with an uppercut and Owens goes to the floor. Roman goes to the apron and then to the floor. Roman walks into a chop and Roman with a punch to respond. Roman sends Owens back into the ring and Owens goes to the floor. Roman goes to the floor and he goes for the broad jump drop kick but Owens moves. Owens with a super kick and we go to commercial.

We are back and Owens goes to the turnbuckles and Roman with a punch to stop him. Roman with more punches while Owens is on the turnbuckles. Roman sets for a superplex but Owens with a punch and forearm to stop him. Roman goes to the mat. Roman runs into a back elbow and Roman with clotheslines. Roman with a flying clothesline. Roman with Neverending Story but he misses the running boot. Owens with a DDT for a near fall.

Owens sets for the pop up power bomb but Reigns holds on to the ropes and kicks Owens. Roman with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Roman sets for the Superman punch but Owens moves and gets a near fall with a rollup. Owens with a super kick and then he sets for a cannonball but Roman with a Superman punch. Roman can only get a near fall. Roman looks around and sets for the spear but Owens moves out of the way and goes to the floor. Roman with a spear on the floor.

Jinder Mahal attacks Roman from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns (by disqualification)

Jinder sends Roman into the ringside barrier and apron. Mahal kicks Roman in the ring and punches Roman. Owens joins in and he works over Roman.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he punches Mahal and Owens. Rollins punches Sunil as well as he continues to make the save for Roman.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Rollins with chops to Mahal as the match is joined in progress. Mahal with a shoulder tackle. Rollins with a drop kick. Rolilns with a pescado onto Mahal. Roman tags in and Seth with a forearm in the corner followed by a clothesline from Roman for a near fall. Roman with punches but Mahal with an elbow and Owens tags in. Owens kicks Roman. Mahal tags back in and he kicks Roman. Mahal with a reverse chin lock.

